Weekend Box Office: Creed III Posts Best Opening Weekend of All-Time for a Sports Film

Photo Credits: MGM ("Creed III")

Creed III

The MGM / United Artists Releasing boxing drama delivered a knockout at the box office, with a $58.6M domestic debut and $100M global launch from over 75 markets.

Domestically, it’s the franchise’s top opening yet, +98% above 2015’s Creed ($29.6M) and +64% above 2018’s Creed II ($35.5M).

It’s also the top opening weekend ever for a sports-themed film, coming in +5% higher than the prior record holder, 2010’s The Karate Kid ($55.6M).

Compared to some other notable sports films, it also starts +86% ahead of 2019’s Ford v. Ferrari ($31.4M) and +72% ahead of 2009’s The Blind Side ($34.1M),

Creed III earned an “A-” CinemaScore, slightly lower than the “A” score for both the two prior Creed installments.

The audience was also demographically diverse, with white audiences comprising only the third-largest racial group at 23%, behind 36% black and 28% Latin American.

Premium large formats comprised 38% of the opening weekend total, including 14% from IMAX.

Creed III opened with $41.8M overseas, for a $100.4M global opening. That’s more than double the number for Creed and +25% ahead of Creed II.

Top overseas openings included France ($7.7M), U.K. ($6.1M), Germany ($4.3M), Italy ($3.5M), and Mexico ($3.0M).

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Last frame, the Disney / Marvel Studios superhero sequel earned a dubious honor: the steepest second-weekend drop of any Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film.

The film fell -69.8%, exceeding the MCU’s prior steepest second-weekend drop: 2021’s Black Widow with -67.8%. (The mildest is 2018’s Black Panther with -44.7%.)

Now in its third frame, Quantumania drops -61.0% to $12.4M and second place.

That’s the #3-steepest third-weekend drop in the MCU, behind 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok with -62.0% and 2013’s Thor: The Dark World with -61.2%. (The mildest is 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at -31.4%.)

Put another way, of the 31 MCU films to date, Quantumania earned the #17 opening weekend, but a lower rank with the #25 second weekend, and now an even lower rank with the #28 third weekend.

Due to its steep drops, the film’s $186.7M domestic total is falling fast against comparable MCU titles through the equivalent point in release:

Film Quantumania opening Quantumania is currently running… Trend 2015’s Ant-Man +85% +41% Down 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp +39% +13% Down 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever -41% -49% Down 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder -26% -32% Down 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness -43% -45% Down 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home -59% -69% Down 2021’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings +40% +5% Down 2021’s Eternals +48% +37% Down 2021’s Black Widow +32% +20% Down

Quantumania has earned $168.7M domestically and $232.7M overseas, for a $419.5M global total.

Top overseas market totals so far include China ($36.9M), U.K. ($20.7M), Mexico ($16.3M), South Korea ($12.3M), and France ($11.2M).

Cocaine Bear

Last weekend, Universal’s R-rated comedy-thriller debuted in second place with $23.2M, above most pre-release industry projections.

Now in its sophomore frame, it falls -53% to $11.0M and third place.

Compared to other similar titles, that sophomore drop is steeper than:

2022’s Violent Night (-35%)

2017’s 47 Meters Down (-37%)

2022’s The Menu (-39%)

2016’s The Shallows (-48%)

2019’s Crawl (-49%)

However, it’s a bit milder than 2006’s Snakes on a Plane (-56%)

With $41.2M domestically to date, here’s how Cocaine Bear is performing relative to other comparable titles:

Film Bear opening Bear is currently running… Trend 2022’s The Menu 2.58x 2.18x Down 2019’s Crawl +93% +72% Down 2017’s 47 Meters Down 2.07x +72% Down 2016’s The Shallows +38% +17% Down 2022’s Violent Night +72% +54% Down 2006’s Snakes on a Plane +52% +57% Up

Bear has earned $3.1M overseas and $11.0M domestically, for a $14.1M global total.

Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village

Crunchyroll’s anime slashed its way to a $10.1M debut in fourth place, about in line with industry pre-release projections.

Compared to other recent anime titles, that opening is:

-55% below 2021’s Demon Slayer: Mugen Train ($22.7M)

-52% below 2022’s Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero ($21.1M)

-43% below 2022’s Jujutsu Kaisen 0 ($18.0M)

+3% above 2019’s Dragon Ball Super: Broly ($9.8M)

+8% above 2022’s One Piece Film: Red ($9.3M)

+62% above 2021’s My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission ($6.2M)

+71% above 2022’s My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising ($5.8M)

Swordsmith debuted with $12.3M overseas and $10.1M domestically, for a $22.4M global opening.

Jesus Revolution

Last weekend, Lionsgate’s faith-based film prayed its way to $15.8M in third place.

Now in its sophomore frame, it falls -46% to $8.6M and fifth place.

Compared to other similar faith-based titles of recent years, that sophomore drop is steeper than:

2019’s Overcomer (-30%)

2021’s American Underdog (-33%)

2022’s Father Stu (-38%)

2019’s Breakthrough (-40%)

With a $30.5M total to date, here’s how Revolution is performing relative to other comparable titles through the equivalent point in release:

Film Revolution opening Revolution is currently running… Trend 2022’s Father Stu 2.93x 2.63x Down 2021’s American Underdog 2.70x 2.00x Down 2019’s Overcomer +94% +77% Down 2019’s Breakthrough +40% +40% Even

Avatar: The Way of Water (domestic weekend)

20th Century Studios’ sci-fi sequel claimed the #50 twelfth weekend of all time, with a mild -26% decline to $3.5M and sixth place.

All time, Water has earned the:

Weekend # All-time ranking Gross 1 #37 $134.1M 2 #30 $63.3M 3 #3 $67.4M 4 #3 $45.8M 5 #3 $32.8M 6 #7 $20.1M 7 #7 $15.9M 8 #11 $11.3M 9 #24 $7.2M 10 #25 $6.5M 11 #35 $4.8M 12 #50 $3.5M

With $670.6M domestically, Water now ranks #8 all time, behind only:

2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936.6M) 2019’s Avengers: Endgame ($858.3M) 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home ($814.1M) 2009’s Avatar ($785.2M) 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick ($718.7M) 2018’s Black Panther ($700.4M) 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War ($678.8M)

That also makes Water the #2 domestic release from 2022 so far, despite only achieving the #5 opening weekend of that year.

On Friday, it actually fell behind Maverick through the equivalent point in release. Through Sunday, it’s now running -0.5% behind. Water had been running ahead of Maverick through their respective 13th days of release, or each film’s second Thursday.

Water is also running -6.9% behind 2009’s original Avatar through the equivalent point in release. Avatar finally overtook Water on their respective 57th days of release, or each film’s ninth Friday.

Avatar: The Way of Water (overseas / global)

Overseas, Water has earned $1.61B. That’s the #3 overseas total of all time, behind only 2009’s Avatar ($2.13B) and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame ($1.94B).

Globally, Water has earned $2.28B. That’s the #3 global total of all time, behind only the same two films: 2009’s Avatar ($2.92B) and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame ($2.79B).

Water already surpassed Maverick to become the biggest global release from 2022. Compared to Maverick’s $1.48B global total, Water is now +54% ahead and counting.

Water’s top overseas totals to date include China ($245.3M), France ($151.6M), Germany ($142.7M), South Korea ($107.9M), and the U.K. ($92.8M).

So far, the film has earned 70.6% of its global total from overseas. That’s slightly less than Avatar during its original run (72.7%), but notably higher than Maverick (51.7%), thanks in large part due Water receiving a China release which Maverick did not.

Water’s China earnings are +21% ahead of the amount Avatar earned there during its original run ($202.6M). Water is also the #2 biggest film from 2022 there, behind only local title Water Gate Bridge.

According to numbers from Endata, Water is also the #38 film of all time in China. Among Hollywood titles, it’s #9 all time there, behind only:

Avengers: Endgame The Fate of the Furious Furious 7 Avengers: Infinity War Aquaman Transformers: Age of Extinction Venom Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre

Lionsgate’s action-comedy didn’t earn a “fortune,” opening to $3.1M in seventh place. That’s in line with (or possibly even a bit below) pre-release projections, which were closer to $4M.

It’s below even many lesser-performing action films also starring Jason Statham, such as:

-66% below 2011’s Killer Elite ($9.3M)

-62% below 2021’s Wrath of Man ($8.3M)

-60% below 2012’s Safe ($7.8M)

-57% below 2016’s Mechanic: Resurrection ($7.4M)

-55% below 2013’s Parker ($7.0M)

-54% below 2013’s Homefront ($6.9M)

Instead, Operation’s debut was more comparable to some other low-performing action films of recent years like:

-42% below 2019’s The Kitchen ($5.5M)

-31% below 2022’s The 355 ($4.6M)

+8% above 2021’s The Protégé ($2.9M)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Universal’s animated sequel didn’t crack the top 100 all time for any of its first four frames. Due to strong legs at the box office, though, it’s broken into that tier every frame since, from its fifth weekend on.

Now in its eleventh frame, it falls only -34% to $2.7M and eighth place at this weekend’s box office.

All-time, here’s how the film has fared from its fifth weekend on:

Weekend All-time ranking Gross 5 #75 $11.8M 6 #47 $10.4M 7 #60 $7.8M 8 #79 $5.5M 9 #59 $5.3M 10 #70 $4.1M 11 #99 $2.7M

Wish has earned $177.1M domestically and $276.4M overseas, for a $453.5M global total.

Weekend comparisons

Total box office this weekend came in around $115.8M. Compared to the same weekend last frame, last year, and in the last pre-pandemic year of 2019:

Weekend Total This weekend is: Notes Last weekend $93.7M +23% Quantumania led for a second consecutive frame ($31.9M) Same weekend in 2022 $166.0M -30% The Batman led ($134.0M) Same weekend in 2019 $115.9M <-1% How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World led for a second consecutive frame ($30.0M)

YTD comparisons

Year-to-date box office stands around $1.18B, which is:

Year YTD total 2023 YTD after last weekend: 2023 YTD now: Trendline 2022 $835.4M +45.1% +41.5% Down 2019 $1.56B -24.9% -24.2% Up

Top distributors

Grouped by parent company, the YTD leaders are:

Disney ($479.6M) Universal ($302.9M) Sony Pictures ($111.0M) MGM / United Artists ($63.4M) Paramount ($57.9M) Warner Bros. ($34.4M)

