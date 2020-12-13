WEEKEND BOX OFFICE: The Croods: A New Age Three-Peats at No. 1 Over Another Slow Frame

With no new wide releases hitting theaters this weekend during an overall slow December, Universal’s The Croods: A New Age easily retained the No. 1 spot at the North American box office with an estimated $3 million, a drop of just 32% from last weekend’s tally. That gives the Dreamworks Animation sequel a total of $24.3 million to date, putting it in second position among pandemic-era releases after Warner Bros.’ Tenet ($57.8 million).
It’s worth noting that only around 40% of theaters are currently open in North America, with many municipalities having shut down multiplexes during a record-breaking winter surge in new coronavirus cases. That puts the remainder of this weekend’s chart in sub-$500,000 territory, including the No. 2 film Half Brothers, which grossed an estimated $490,000 in its second weekend of release. The immigration-themed comedy from Focus Features has brought in $1.38 million to date.
Third place went to Warner Bros.’ re-release of the Will Ferrell holiday comedy Elf, which grossed an estimated $395,000 for a total of $2.2 million since it first began playing select theaters in July.
No. 4 went to Universal’s body-swap horror-comedy Freaky, which brought in an estimated $315,000 this weekend for a domestic cume of $8.2 million.
In its tenth weekend of release, 101 Studios’ The War with Grandpa grossed an estimated $266,864 over the three-day frame, good enough for fifth place. The total for the Robert De Niro comedy is now $17.96 million.
Bleecker Street released the Emily Blunt drama Wild Mountain Thyme on 450 screens and brought in an estimated $100,000 in its debut weekend.
OVERSEAS
The Croods: A New Age brought in an estimated $8.44 million in 12 markets, including a No. 1 opening in Mexico, bringing its international cume to $52.08 million and its worldwide tally to $76.34 million. The majority of this weekend’s gross came from China, where the film held well with an estimated $6.6 million and has grossed $46 million to date. It has now surpassed Mulan to become the second highest-grossing MPA release in the country this year after Tenet.
Warner Bros.’ The Witches grossed an estimated $2.2 million from 37 markets, including $1.2 million in Australia where it opened in first place this weekend. The Anne Hathaway-starring remake now has $22 million worldwide (it debuted directly on HBOMax in North America).
Sony’s Monster Hunter, which is slated for release next weekend in North America, grossed an estimated $1.3 million overseas for an international total of $4.8 million so far.
Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates (Domestic)
FRI, DEC. 11 – SUN, DEC. 13
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|The Croods: A New Age
|$3,010,000
|-32%
|2,115
|-90
|$1,423
|$24,260,105
|3
|Universal Pictures
|2
|Half Brothers
|$490,000
|-30%
|1,386
|17
|$354
|$1,381,525
|2
|Focus Features
|3
|Freaky
|$315,000
|-34%
|1,235
|-267
|$255
|$8,233,365
|5
|Universal Pictures
|4
|The War With Grandpa
|$266,864
|-16%
|1,080
|-205
|$247
|$17,964,819
|10
|101 Studios
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|All My Life
|$215,000
|-42%
|965
|-5
|$223
|$695,930
|2
|Universal Pictures
|2
|Come Play
|$176,000
|-23%
|610
|-163
|$289
|$9,209,715
|7
|Focus Features
|3
|Die Hard (2020 re-release)
|$136,000
|-28%
|823
|-349
|$165
|$325,000
|2
|4
|Honest Thief
|$135,000
|-30%
|625
|-160
|$216
|$14,020,771
|9
|Open Road Films
|5
|How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2020 re-release)
|$126,000
|—
|300
|—
|$420
|$126,000
|1
|Universal
|6
|Tenet
|$125,000
|-31%
|478
|-54
|$262
|$57,800,000
|15
|Warner Bros.
|7
|Let Him Go
|$121,000
|-42%
|765
|-348
|$158
|$9,207,050
|6
|Focus Features
|8
|Wild Mountain Thyme
|$100,466
|—
|450
|—
|$223
|$100,466
|1
|Bleecker Street
|9
|Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, CODA: The Death of Michael Corleone
|$15,000
|-73%
|156
|-23
|$96
|$87,923
|2
|Paramount Pictures
|10
|The New Mutants
|$11,000
|242%
|234
|204
|$47
|$23,844,036
|16
|20th Century Studios
|11
|The Empty Man
|$5,000
|303%
|175
|105
|$29
|$2,987,855
|8
|20th Century Studios
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Archenemy
|$55,700
|—
|94
|—
|$593
|$55,700
|1
|RLJE Films
|2
|The Forgotten Carols
|$28,300
|-31%
|70
|2
|$404
|$399,524
|4
|Purdie Distribution
