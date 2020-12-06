WEEKEND BOX OFFICE: The Croods: A New Age Repeats in First Place

Universal Pictures/Dreamworks Animation

After debuting to $14.27 million over the five-day Thanksgiving frame and $9.71 million over the three-day weekend – the largest debut of the pandemic era to date — The Croods: A New Age dipped to $4.4 million in its second weekend of release, a drop of around 55% on what is a traditionally slow weekend. The total for the Dreamworks Animation sequel now stands at $20.3 million.

Second place went to the Focus Features release Half Brothers, which opened to an estimated $720,000 from 1,369 screens. The immigration-themed comedy received poor reviews and currently sits at 30% “Rotten” on Rotten Tomatoes.

Universal’s Freaky dropped to third place with an estimated $460,000, giving the body swap horror-comedy $13.31 million to date.

Another Universal title, the romantic drama All My Life, grossed an estimated $350,000 from 970 locations. The film, which stars Jessica Rothe and Harry Shum Jr., received mixed reviews from critics.

Rounding out the top five is 101 Studios’ The War With Grandpa, which grossed an estimated $329,000 for a total of $17.63 million through the end of its ninth weekend.

Debuting outside the top five was Disney’s latest holiday re-release, Die Hard (originally released by 20th Century Fox), which grossed an estimated $189,000 from 1,172 locations.

Finally, Francis Ford Coppola’s Godfather Part III re-edit The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone, brought in an estimated $52,000 from 179 locations.

OVERSEAS

The Croods: A New Age debuted in three new markets this weekend (Denmark, Egypt and South Africa) and took in an estimated $13.6 million internationally, including $12.2 million from China, where it triumphed over local title Soul Snatcher. The animated follow-up now has an overseas total of $40.3 million and a global tally of $60.6 million.

Universal’s The Invisible Man, whose late February release was cut short by the pandemic, finally opened in China this weekend and brought in an estimated $1.52 million in the country, bringing its international cume to $70.4 million and its worldwide tally to $140.8 million.

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, DEC. 4 – SUN, DEC. 6

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 The Croods: A New Age $4,400,000 -55% 2,205 -6 $1,995 $20,300,410 2 Universal Pictures 2 Half Brothers $720,000 — 1,369 — $526 $720,000 1 Focus Features 3 Freaky $460,000 -42% 1,502 -233 $306 $7,741,340 4 Universal Pictures 4 The War With Grandpa $329,359 -44% 1,285 -215 $256 $17,634,660 9 101 Studios 5 Let Him Go $216,000 -52% 1,113 -334 $194 $9,032,395 5 Focus Features 6 Die Hard (2020 re-release) $189,000 — 1,172 — $161 $189,000 1 7 Frozen (2020 re-release) $60,000 -50% 1,357 -10 $44 $215,000 2 Walt Disney Pictures

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 All My Life $350,000 — 970 — $361 $350,000 1 Universal Pictures 2 Come Play $236,000 -37% 773 -256 $305 $8,981,830 6 Focus Features 3 Honest Thief $190,000 -46% 785 -190 $242 $13,822,364 8 Open Road Films 4 Tenet $180,000 -40% 532 -124 $338 $57,600,000 14 Warner Bros. 5 Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, CODA: The Death of Michael Corleone $52,000 — 179 — $291 $52,000 1 Paramount Pictures 6 Vanguard $36,180 -77% 350 -850 $103 $765,672 3 Gravitas Ventures 7 Buddy Games $35,000 -68% 199 -198 $176 $396,568 3 Paramount