Studio Weekend Estimates: The Curse of La Llorona Spooks Up $26.5M at No. 1; ‘Breakthrough’ Breaks Through w/ $11.1M

In another quiet weekend before the coming storm of Avengers: Endgame, Warner Bros./New Line captured the No. 1 spot for the third weekend in a row with The Curse of La Llorona, which rode the horror wave to an estimated $26.5 million in its debut. Elsewhere, Disney’s release of Fox’s Breakthrough (the first Fox title to hit the market following the finalization of Disney’s acquisition of the studio) also performed well in its opening, while Disneynature’s latest documentary Penguins came in below expectations.

Marketed as being “from the producers of the Conjuring Universe,” The Curse of La Llorona certainly benefitted from its connection to one of the genre’s most popular franchises. The stronger-than-expected opening even came in a couple notches above the Stephen King adaptation Pet Sematary, which debuted to $24.5 million just three weeks ago. Though reviews were underwhelming, the film’s 32% Rotten Tomatoes average didn’t deter hardcore Conjuring fans, who also powered last year’s critically-panned The Nun to a $53.8 million opening. The Cinemascore on this one was a “B-,” which is decent for the genre, though with Endgame waiting in the wings La Llorona is almost certainly a one-weekend wonder. It’s worth noting that the film’s appeal to Latinx audiences may also have been a factor in its success this weekend.

Falling to second place after two weekends at No. 1 was the superhero comedy Shazam!, which held up remarkably well with an estimated $17.3 million in its third weekend of release. That’s a drop of just 29% for the DCEU installment, which now has a robust $121.3 million. The film will no doubt take a bigger hit when Endgame saturates the box office next weekend, but luckily Shazam! made the most of its three-week window.

In third, the faith-based drama Breakthrough took advantage of the Easter holiday and brought in an estimated $11.1 million, a healthy opening that fell more or less in line with expectations. That’s a couple ticks lower than Miracles from Heaven, which brought in $14.8 million over Easter weekend 2016. Nonetheless, this ranks as the best opening for a Christian-themed release since I Can Only Image debuted to $17.1 million last March.

Breakthrough had a number of things going for it, including a well-known cast (This Is Us star Chrissy Metz, Josh Lucas, Topher Grace), decent reviews (it has a 64% Rotten Tomatoes average), the extended holiday frame, and the fact that many schoolchildren were out on Spring Break last week. The film, which got a jump-start on the weekend by opening on Wednesday, now has a total of $14.6 million. Audiences awarded it an “A” Cinemascore, suggesting it will enjoy strong-word-of-mouth going forward.

Rising two spots to fourth place thanks to excitement over the imminent release of Avengers: Endgame was Disney’s Captain Marvel, which grossed an estimated $9.1 million in its seventh weekend of release. Last week, the superhero blockbuster surpassed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 to become the seventh highest-grossing MCU release in North America, and this weekend’s gross (somewhat conveniently) tipped it just past the $400 million mark, which also makes it the seventh MCU release to hit that benchmark. Captain Marvel will now almost certainly outgross both Captain America: Civil War ($408 million) and Iron Man 3 ($409 million) by the end of its run to land at No. 5 on the list of all-time MCU installments.

Fifth place went to Little, the Will Packer-produced fantasy-comedy that opened to a healthy $15.4 million last weekend. The Universal release held well in weekend two, dipping 45% to an estimated $8.45 million. That brings its total to a good $29.3 million after ten days of release.

Dumbo held well over Easter weekend, falling to sixth with an estimated $6.8 million in its fourth weekend of release, a drop of just 27% from last weekend. That brings the total for the Disney live-action remake to $101.3 million so far. In seventh place, Pet Sematary grossed an estimated $4.85 million for a total of $49.5 million after three weeks, while eighth went to UA’s Missing Link, which dropped just 26% to an estimated $4.36 million in its second weekend. Despite that solid hold, the latest stop-motion release from Laika stands at a disappointing $12.3 million.

Rounding out the Top 10, Universal’s Us brought in an estimated $4.26 million in ninth place for a total of $170.4 million after six weeks, while tenth went to last weekend’s newcomer Hellboy, which plummeted 67% in its second weekend to an estimated $3.88 million. The Lionsgate/Summit release has just $19.6 million in its first ten days, marking the reported $50 million production as one of the most notable disappointments of the season.

Falling outside the Top 10 with an estimated $2.3 million was Penguins, which notched the lowest-ever debut for a Disneynature release despite opening on 1,812 screens (the second-highest of the series). Indeed, it made only around half of what the previous lowest-grosser Monkey Kingdom managed in its $4.5 million debut on the same weekend four years ago. Like Breakthrough, Penguins got an early jump on the weekend, bringing its total to $3.3 million since opening on Wednesday.

Limited Release:

A24’s Under the Silver Lake debuted on two screens this weekend and brought in an estimated $40K, giving it a per-screen average of roughly $20K. The new film from It Follows director David Robert Mitchell – which the studio itself describes as “polarizing” (its Rotten Tomatoes average is 53%) – expands into more markets next weekend while simultaneously debuting on home entertainment platforms.

Overseas Update:

The Curse of La Llorona took in an estimated $30 million in 71 overseas markets this weekend, making it the No. 1 film internationally. Totals in key Latin American markets included $5.3 million in Mexico and $2.4 million in Colombia.

Shazam! grossed an estimated $22 million, bringing its international cume to an excellent $201.5 million and its worldwide total to $322.8 million. Top market tallies so far include China with $43.5 million, the U.K. with $15.4 million and Mexico with $14.2 million.

With an estimated $6.5 million overseas this weekend, Captain Marvel has now become the eighth highest-grossing superhero release of all time globally with $1.0985B. Its international gross now stands at $689.5 million.

Finally, Dumbo grossed an estimated $13.7 million internationally, bringing its overseas cume to $206.6 million and its worldwide total to $307.9 million, albeit off a steep $170 million reported budget.

Studio Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, APR. 19 – SUN, APR. 21

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 The Curse of La Llorona $26,505,000 — 3,372 — $7,860 $26,505,000 1 Warner Bros. / New Line 2 Shazam! $17,340,000 -29% 4,183 -123 $4,145 $121,341,951 3 Warner Bros. 3 Breakthrough $11,100,000 — 2,824 — $3,931 $14,606,925 1 20th Century Fox 4 Captain Marvel $9,100,000 6% 2,653 -322 $3,430 $400,026,133 7 Disney 5 Little (2019) $8,450,000 -45% 2,667 0 $3,168 $29,379,410 2 Universal Pictures 6 Dumbo $6,800,000 -28% 3,225 -481 $2,109 $101,254,910 4 Walt Disney Pictures 7 Pet Sematary $4,850,000 -50% 3,146 -439 $1,542 $49,583,075 3 Paramount Pictures 8 Missing Link $4,369,756 -26% 3,437 24 $1,271 $12,976,997 2 United Artists Releasing 9 Us (2019) $4,260,000 -37% 2,264 -504 $1,882 $170,441,620 5 Universal Pictures 10 Hellboy $3,880,000 -68% 3,303 0 $1,175 $19,676,271 2 Lionsgate / Summit 11 After (2019) $2,500,000 -58% 2,138 0 $1,169 $10,435,149 2 Aviron Pictures 12 Penguins $2,347,000 — 1,815 — $1,293 $3,298,757 1 Disney / Disneynature 13 How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World $835,000 12% 1,062 240 $786 $159,105,140 12 Universal / DreamWorks Animation 14 The Best of Enemies $610,000 -70% 1,002 -703 $609 $9,599,777 3 STX Entertainment

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Kalank $1,253,000 — 320 — $3,916 $1,763,185 1 FIP 2 Unplanned $650,000 -63% 839 -563 $775 $17,267,243 4 Pure Flix 3 Five Feet Apart $635,000 -59% 709 -764 $896 $45,087,093 6 CBS Films 4 Amazing Grace $591,642 69% 188 130 $3,147 $1,336,458 3 Neon 5 Hotel Mumbai $494,504 -43% 314 -303 $1,575 $8,908,017 5 Bleecker Street 6 Wonder Park $480,000 -40% 705 -467 $681 $44,576,072 6 Paramount 7 High Life $292,000 62% 146 114 $2,000 $688,621 3 A24 8 Teen Spirit $250,536 474% 696 692 $360 $305,356 2 LD Entertainment / Bleecker Street 9 Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral $153,000 -55% 196 -279 $781 $72,989,234 8 Lionsgate 10 Gloria Bell $76,000 -48% 100 -68 $760 $5,486,222 7 A24 11 The Upside $70,000 -40% 130 -49 $538 $108,141,314 15 STX Entertainment