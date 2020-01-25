Weekend Box Office Estimates: Bad Boys for Life Targets $30M+ Second Frame; 1917 & Dolittle Hold Well; The Gentlemen Scores $10M+ Debut

Saturday Update: Sony reports that Bad Boys for Life added $8.925 million on Friday, bringing its domestic cume to $95.6 million through eight days of play. The breakout sequel continues to draw strong turnout after its excellent holiday weekend start and could top $30 million for its sophomore frame this weekend.
1917 claimed second place for Universal yesterday with another $4.02 million. The WWI epic regained some premium screens this weekend and now stands at $92.1 million domestically. We’re projecting a $14.3 million third weekend in wide release.
STX’s The Gentlemen debuted in third place on Friday with $3.72 million, in the middle of our expected range entering the weekend. That figure bests the $3.65 million first day of Cold Pursuit last year and sets the Guy Ritchie film on course for an opening weekend north of $10 million.
In fourth place, Dolittle tacked on $2.74 million to begin its second weekend. The family film now stands at $34.9 million stateside after eight days, eyeing a $13 million sophomore frame.
Capping off the top five, The Turning debuted to $2.51 million on Friday — comparable to Underwater‘s $2.5 million earlier this month. We’re projecting around $6.9 million for the overall debut weekend.
Meanwhile, Jumanji: The Next Level is again showing its staying power with another $1.7 million earned on Friday — now claiming $277.3 million domestically — and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker added $1.26 million as it looks to clear the $500 million domestic threshold before the end of Sunday.
Early Weekend Estimates (Domestic)
FRI, JAN. 24 – SUN, JAN. 26
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Bad Boys For Life
|$30,000,000
|-52%
|3,775
|0
|$7,947
|$116,644,165
|2
|Sony / Columbia
|2
|1917
|$14,300,000
|-35%
|3,937
|325
|$3,632
|$102,383,309
|5
|Universal Pictures
|3
|Dolittle
|$13,000,000
|-40%
|4,155
|0
|$3,129
|$45,184,730
|2
|Universal
|4
|The Gentlemen
|$10,900,000
|—
|2,165
|—
|$5,035
|$10,900,000
|1
|STX Entertainment
|5
|Jumanji: The Next Level
|$7,100,000
|-27%
|3,121
|-202
|$2,275
|$282,645,800
|7
|Sony Pictures
|6
|The Turning
|$6,900,000
|—
|2,571
|—
|$2,684
|$6,900,000
|1
|Universal Pictures
|7
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|$5,300,000
|-36%
|2,800
|-258
|$1,893
|$501,710,140
|6
|Disney
|8
|Little Women
|$4,500,000
|-29%
|2,528
|25
|$1,780
|$93,527,401
|5
|Sony Pictures
|9
|Just Mercy
|$3,900,000
|-32%
|2,408
|-49
|$1,620
|$26,923,382
|5
|Warner Bros.
|10
|Knives Out
|$3,300,000
|-23%
|1,677
|10
|$1,968
|$151,515,922
|9
|Lionsgate
|11
|Frozen II
|$2,200,000
|-42%
|1,750
|-330
|$1,257
|$469,463,568
|10
|Disney
|12
|Like a Boss
|$1,500,000
|-63%
|1,723
|-1358
|$871
|$20,497,029
|3
|Paramount Pictures
|13
|Spies in Disguise
|$1,500,000
|-44%
|1,323
|-438
|$1,134
|$61,759,741
|5
|20th Century Fox
|14
|Jojo Rabbit
|$1,300,000
|-13%
|1,160
|155
|$1,121
|$1,300,000
|15
|Fox Searchlight
|15
|Underwater
|$1,000,000
|-73%
|1,677
|-1114
|$596
|$15,710,984
|3
|20th Century Fox
|1
|Ford v. Ferrari
|$760,000
|-29%
|804
|-276
|$945
|$114,290,875
|11
|20th Century Fox
|2
|Bombshell
|$540,000
|-12%
|596
|186
|$906
|$30,217,418
|7
|Lionsgate
|3
|The Grudge
|$280,000
|-69%
|420
|-557
|$667
|$20,727,664
|4
|Sony Pictures
|4
|A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
|$200,000
|-32%
|240
|-125
|$833
|$60,922,027
|10
|Sony Pictures
|5
|Panga
|$200,000
|—
|102
|—
|$1,961
|$200,000
|1
|FIP
|6
|Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
|$110,000
|-66%
|325
|-380
|$338
|$141,823,823
|27
|Sony Pictures
|1
|Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
|$55,000
|-23%
|90
|-15
|$611
|$113,838,669
|15
|Disney
|2
|A Hidden Life
|$38,000
|-20%
|43
|-12
|$884
|$1,692,540
|7
|Fox Searchlight
|3
|Chhapaak
|$18,000
|-83%
|21
|-79
|$857
|$603,302
|3
|FIP
Friday Report: STX and Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen got off to a solid start with $725K from last night’s opening shows at 1,885 locations domestically, setting the stage for a healthy debut weekend. The R-rated crime comedy registered ahead of last year’s Cold Pursuit ($540K) and just behind The Foreigner‘s $775K back in autumn 2017.
Meanwhile, Universal’s The Turning earned $425K from its 7pm start at 2,220 locations last night. That figure comes in just south of Underwater ($500K) earlier this month and slightly better than The Prodigy ($350K) one year ago.
As covered in our earlier forecast for the weekend, Bad Boys for Life will easily retain the top spot again this weekend after its second-best-ever MLK opening one frame ago. Holdovers 1917 and Dolittle should fill out the top three ahead of this weekend’s wide openers, though The Gentlemen could be a dark horse candidate to challenge for third place if it breaks out beyond expectations after Thursday night.
More updates to follow throughout the weekend.
