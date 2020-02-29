Weekend Box Office Estimates: The Invisible Man Opens to Strong $25M – $30M; Sonic and The Call of the Wild Hold Well

Saturday Update: Universal and Blumhouse’s The Invisible Man is living up to expectations following a $9.8 million opening day at the domestic box office, including Thursday night previews. The remake is on course for an opening weekend north of $25 million.

In the scope of comparisons, Invisible Man‘s first day registered just behind the $10.8 million opening day of Get Out three years ago. The former’s 5.93x Thursday-to-Friday earnings multiple was encouraging as it landed just behind the 6.02x of the aforementioned Jordan Peele film, and notably ahead of Glass‘s 4.29x one year ago — indicating strong walk-up business on Friday proper and leaving open the possibility of expanding audience and word of mouth throughout the weekend and beyond.

Sonic the Hedgehog posted another $3.47 million yesterday, climbing to $115.8 million domestically after 15 days. Look for a third weekend around the $15 million range.

The Call of the Wild earned $3.371 million to begin its second weekend, now standing at $36.0 million domestically after eight days. We’re projecting a sophomore frame close to $14.5 million.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising was a surprise presence in the top five late this week with $1.8 million yesterday, lifting its three-day cume to $5.1 million. A Friday-Sunday haul close to $5.7 million seems reasonable at this stage.

Meanwhile, Impractical Jokers: The Movie expanded into wide release at 1,900 locations with $893K on Friday, now standing at $3.97 million total. This weekend should register over $2.5 million.

Last but not least, Emma. expanded into full platform release at 97 locations with $300K on Friday, reaching $601,450 total thus far.

Early weekend estimates are below, studio estimates to follow on Sunday.

Early Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, FEB. 28 – SUN, MAR. 1

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 The Invisible Man $28,000,000 — 3,610 — $7,756 $28,000,000 1 Universal Pictures 2 Sonic The Hedgehog $15,000,000 -43% 4,177 -21 $3,591 $127,293,652 3 Paramount 3 The Call Of The Wild $14,500,000 -42% 3,865 113 $3,752 $47,155,651 2 20th Century Studios 4 My Hero Academia: Heroes: Rising $5,700,000 — 1,275 — $4,471 $9,075,529 1 FUNimation Entertainment 5 Bad Boys For Life $4,000,000 -32% 2,708 -264 $1,477 $197,068,385 7 Sony / Columbia 6 Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) $3,800,000 -44% 3,124 -441 $4 $78,482,133 4 Warner Bros. 7 Impractical Jokers: The Movie $2,700,000 4% 1,900 1543 $1,421 $5,772,010 2 truTV 8 1917 $2,500,000 -41% 2,232 -493 $1,120 $155,697,069 10 Universal Pictures 9 Brahms: The Boy II $2,400,000 -59% 2,151 0 $1,116 $9,547,619 2 STX Entertainment 10 Fantasy Island $2,200,000 -48% 2,724 -60 $808 $23,929,653 3 Sony Pictures 11 Jumanji: The Next Level $2,100,000 -27% 1,811 -315 $1,160 $313,705,910 12 Sony Pictures 12 Parasite $1,500,000 -50% 1,324 -479 $1,133 $51,547,015 21 NEON 13 The Photograph $975,000 -65% 1,449 -1067 $673 $19,552,755 3 Universal Pictures 14 Dolittle $815,000 -56% 1,477 -788 $552 $75,815,055 7 Universal

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Portrait of a Lady on Fire $660,000 -5% 268 138 $2,463 $2,383,288 13 NEON 2 Knives Out $585,000 -45% 670 -279 $873 $164,610,243 14 Lionsgate 3 Las Píldoras De Mi Novio $510,000 -63% 350 0 $1,457 $2,247,426 2 Lionsgate / Pantelion Films 4 Little Women $360,000 -49% 432 -201 $833 $107,590,146 10 Sony Pictures 5 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker $330,000 -42% 393 -165 $840 $514,655,888 11 Disney 6 Frozen II $310,000 -38% 344 -80 $901 $477,014,707 15 Disney 7 Jojo Rabbit $240,000 -47% 307 -78 $782 $33,103,539 20 Fox Searchlight 8 Just Mercy $200,000 -24% 300 -123 $667 $35,762,144 10 Warner Bros. 9 Spies in Disguise $195,000 -1% 245 -18 $796 $66,407,870 10 20th Century Fox 10 Downhill $180,000 -87% 677 -1634 $266 $8,133,760 3 Fox Searchlight 11 Ford v. Ferrari $100,000 -42% 153 -61 $654 $117,510,091 16 20th Century Fox 12 The Turning $70,000 -45% 136 -179 $515 $15,453,555 6 Universal Pictures 13 Bombshell $65,000 -1% 113 33 $575 $31,733,954 12 Lionsgate

PLATFORM (1 — 99) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Emma. $930,000 297% 97 92 $9,588 $1,231,450 2 Focus Features 2 Underwater $36,000 -32% 78 -7 $462 $17,236,358 8 20th Century Fox 3 Wendy $35,000 — 4 — $8,750 $35,000 1 Fox Searchlight 4 Burden $20,000 — 5 — $4,000 $20,000 1 101 Studios

Friday Update: Universal reports this morning that The Invisible Man earned an estimated $1.65 million from shows beginning at 7pm in 2,850 locations last night. That’s a solid start for the modern horror remake, which has trended well in pre-release tracking with indications of less front-loading than usual for the genre, according to post-Thursday sales observations.

That being said, last night’s take was slightly below the $1.98 million of Insidious: The Last Key back in January 2018 — potentially a fair comp given the similar time of year and the fact that Insidious had a deeper fan base to pull from as a sequel. That chapter ultimately earned $29.6 million over opening weekend.

Similarly, Get Out earned $1.8 million from Thursday night shows back in March 2017, all part of a $33.4 million debut frame.

Invisible Man remains the favorite to win the weekend box office, though Sonic the Hedgehog and The Call of the Wild could post strong holds with no new competition for family audiences opening this weekend.

More updates to come.