WEEKEND BOX OFFICE: Free Guy Surpasses Expectations w/ $28.4M Opening, Ahead of Don’t Breathe 2 ($10.6M) and Respect ($8.8M)

Three new wide releases entered the marketplace this weekend amid increasing concerns about the coronavirus Delta variant, which has thrown a bit of cold water on the summer box office’s latter half. Among the trio of debuts, 20th Century Studios’ Free Guy managed the largest opening with an estimated $28.4M, 29% of which came from premium formats, including IMAX and 3D. The relatively strong opening serves as a testament to star Ryan Reynolds’ strong appeal with moviegoers.
Debuting in 4,165 locations – by far the widest footprint of the weekend’s three new releases – Free Guy came in slightly above expectations, partially owing to an exclusive theatrical release (the film is slated for a 45-day exclusive run in theaters) in an era when day-and-date streaming releases are becoming increasingly common. Encouragingly, the studio reports that the action-comedy increased 24% from Friday to Saturday, which could bode well for its long-term playability, particularly as the summer season winds down and provides a runway for Free Guy to perform without any tentpole releases on the near horizon.
Falling in Free Guy’s favor were fairly strong reviews (it boasts an 82% “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes) and an even better reception from moviegoers, who have lifted its Audience Score on the review aggregator to 95%. It also has an “A” Cinemascore and 4.5/5 overall rating on PostTrak – another encouraging sign for its long-term prospects. This weekend the film did particularly well with men, who made up 59% of the audience, as well young adults, with half of the opening-weekend crowd falling between the ages of 18 and 34.
Sony/Columbia’s Don’t Breathe 2 debuted at the high of expectations in second place with an estimated $10.6M — a testament both to its theatrical exclusivity and leftover audience goodwill from the first film, which debuted with $26.41M in August 2016 before ending its run with an impressive $89.22M domestically off a $10M budget. While nowhere near the opening weekend of the first movie, it’s essentially impossible to compare the theatrical performance of sequels during the pandemic with their pre-COVID predecessors. As it is, this is a decently good if not spectacular start for the film, particularly given the studio’s rather subdued marketing campaign and its appearance at the tail end of a long run of horror films at the summer box office.
Disney’s Jungle Cruise boasted another strong hold in its third weekend of release, dropping just 43% to third place with an estimated $9M. The Dwayne Johnson-Emily Blunt adventure has proven to be a solid four-quadrant performer and bright spot in the summer’s latter half, with a cume to date of $82.1M.
Aretha Franklin biopic Respect opened in fourth place with an estimated $8.8M, putting it at the higher end of expectations heading into the weekend. The UA/MGM title, which stars Jennifer Hudson as the Queen of Soul, benefitted from buzz around Hudson’s performance, perhaps accelerated by Fandango’s special sneak previews of the film last Sunday. [Ed. Note: As of press time, the studio did not provide clarification on whether the opening weekend number included grosses from last Sunday’s Fandango previews.]
Respect received a mixed reception from critics but has been largely embraced by audiences, as evidenced by its “A” Cinemascore and PostTrak ratings of 92% in the top two boxes, including a 77% “recommend” score. The audience was largely female (66% to 34% men) and skewed older, with two-thirds of the opening-weekend crowd over the age of 35, 45% over the age of 45 and 26% over age 55. The film was a particular hit among Black moviegoers, who made up 48% of this weekend’s audience.
After opening at No. 1 with a disappointing $26.21M last weekend, The Suicide Squad plummeted 70% to fifth place in its sophomore frame with an estimated $7.75M. That’s an even sharper drop than the first film in 2016, which fell 67% in its second weekend (albeit after a debuting to a massive $133.68M). The new iteration’s day-and-date release on HBO Max is clearly a factor in its theatrical underperformance, particularly with more and more moviegoers choosing to stay home due to the widespread Delta variant. The Suicide Squad has $42.89M after 10 days of release.
Universal’s Old dropped to sixth place in its fourth weekend with an estimated $2.4M, bringing the total for the M. Night Shyamalan horror film to $42.95M.
Seventh place went to Disney/Marvel’s Black Widow, which grossed an estimated $2M in its sixth weekend. That brings the domestic total for the MCU entry to $178.2M.
Focus Features’ Stillwater came in eighth place with an estimated $1.3M in its third frame, bringing the Matt Damon drama to $12.5M so far.
The Green Knight finished in ninth with an estimated $1.16M, bringing the total for the A24 fantasy to $14.74M through the end of its third weekend.
Rounding out the top 10 was Warner Bros.’ Space Jam: A New Legacy, which took in an estimated $1.11M in its fifth weekend for a domestic total of $68.08M.
OVERSEAS
Free Guy opened to an estimated $22.5M from 14 territories, including $3.4M in the U.K., $2.9M in Russia, $1.4M in Korea and $1.3M in Japan. It’s slated to open in a handful of other markets next weekend, including Spain and Brazil, and also has a Chinese release on the horizon, though the exact date is TBD.
The Suicide Squad grossed an estimated $17M from 70 territories, including a $1.9M opening in Japan, bringing the international total for the reboot to $75.2M and the global cume to $118.1M. The top overseas markets to date including the U.K. ($14.9M), Russia ($7.3M), France ($4.3M), Germany ($3.8M), Korea and Mexico (both $3.5M).
Universal’s F9 grossed an estimated $8.1M in 61 territories, including a $1.77M opening in Taiwan, upping its international tally to $509.34M and its global total to $681.4M.
Jungle Cruise took in an estimated $6.7M from 49 markets. Its international total is now $72.2M and its global total is $154.3M. Top markets to date include the U.K. ($11.7M), Russia ($7.4M), Japan ($6M) and France ($5.1M).
Paramount’s Paw Patrol: The Movie debuted in 6 markets and brought in $5.8M from territories including the U.K. ($3.2M) and France ($2.3M). It’s slated to expand to 33 territories next weekend, including Germany, Mexico, Korea, Japan and the Middle East. The kid-friendly pic opens in U.S. theaters next weekend, with a day-and-date release on the Paramount+ streaming platform.
Don’t Breathe 2 grossed an estimated $3.4M from 23 markets, including $1.5M in Latin America and $650k in Russia. The sequel is slated for release in Germany (August 19), Brazil (September 16), Mexico (September 16), Italy (September 23) and Russia (October 7).
Studio Weekend Estimates: August 13 – August 15, 2021
|Title
|Estimated weekend
|% change
|Locations
|Location change
|Average
|Total
|Weekend
|Distributor
|Free Guy
|$28,400,000
|4,165
|$6,819
|$28,400,000
|1
|20th Century Studios
|Don’t Breathe 2
|$10,600,000
|3,005
|$3,527
|$10,600,000
|1
|Sony Pictures
|Jungle Cruise
|$9,000,000
|-43%
|3,900
|-410
|$2,308
|$82,142,554
|3
|Walt Disney
|Respect
|$8,805,105
|3,207
|$2,746
|$8,805,105
|1
|United Artists Releasing
|The Suicide Squad
|$7,500,000
|-71%
|4,019
|17
|$1,866
|$42,634,747
|2
|Warner Bros.
|Old
|$2,400,000
|-42%
|2,631
|-507
|$912
|$42,957,640
|4
|Universal
|Black Widow
|$2,000,000
|-49%
|2,060
|-1,040
|$971
|$178,199,531
|6
|Walt Disney
|Stillwater
|$1,300,000
|-54%
|2,179
|-432
|$597
|$12,542,695
|3
|Focus Features
|The Green Knight
|$1,163,401
|-55%
|1,784
|-1,014
|$652
|$14,738,256
|3
|A24
|Space Jam: A New Legacy
|$1,115,000
|-54%
|2,869
|n/c
|$389
|$68,172,738
|5
|Warner Bros.
|Escape Room: Tournament of Champions
|$670,000
|-49%
|776
|-527
|$863
|$24,492,838
|5
|Sony Pictures
|Snake Eyes
|$600,000
|-64%
|1,035
|-1,045
|$580
|$27,504,205
|4
|Paramount
|F9
|$510,000
|-58%
|1,160
|-555
|$440
|$172,059,065
|8
|Universal
|The Boss Baby: Family Business
|$420,000
|-44%
|1,184
|-221
|$355
|$56,056,295
|7
|Universal
|The Forever Purge
|$205,000
|-61%
|516
|-263
|$397
|$44,192,280
|7
|Universal
|A Quiet Place Part II
|$173,000
|-47%
|419
|-101
|$413
|$159,786,039
|12
|Paramount
|Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain
|$70,000
|-60%
|126
|-142
|$556
|$5,137,960
|5
|Focus Features
|Cruella
|$47,000
|-65%
|95
|-53
|$495
|$8,612,094
|12
|Walt Disney
|The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
|$34,500
|-58%
|88
|-91
|$392
|$38,001,444
|9
|Lionsgate
|Summer of Soul
|$14,000
|-41%
|26
|-16
|$538
|$2,287,651
|7
|Searchlight
|Raya and the Last Dragon
|$3,000
|-79%
|10
|-14
|$300
|$54,724,194
|24
|Walt Disney
|Le cercle rouge
|$190
|79%
|1
|n/c
|$190
|$58,203
|971
|Rialto
