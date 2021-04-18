WEEKEND BOX OFFICE: Godzilla vs. Kong Reigns w/ $7.61M Domestic Over Quiet Weekend, Crosses $300M Overseas

News & Analysis • Chris Eggertsen • April 18 2021
Image Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

A lack of new wide openers meant little change in the top films at the domestic box office this weekend, with Godzilla vs. Kong once again taking the crown ahead of the release of Warner Bros.’ highly-anticipated Mortal Kombat reboot next Friday.

Threepeating in first place, Godzilla vs. Kong held slightly better than last weekend with an estimated $7.71 million, marking a 44% drop in its third frame. The monster mash-up’s top markets this weekend were, in order, Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, Chicago, San Francisco, Denver, Salt Lake City and Atlanta. Its domestic haul is a robust $80.52 million to date.

Nobody sat tight in the runner-up position with an estimated $2.5 million in its fourth weekend of release, bringing the Universal action title to $19.05 million.

Sony/Screen Gems’ horror film The Unholy dropped just 14% to an estimated $2.06 million, good enough for a third-place finish. The domestic cume for the PG-13 title stands at $9.56 million through its third weekend.

Raya and the Last Dragon finished in fourth place with an estimated $1.9 million, a 14% dip from last weekend’s tally. The Disney title has $37.67 million after seven weeks of release.

Tom & Jerry rose one spot to fifth place with an estimated $1.09 million in its eighth weekend, bringing the total for the Warner Bros. release to $42.58 million.

Lionsgate’s Voyagers fell out of the top five in its sophomore frame, dropping 43% to an estimated $790,000. The YA sci-fi has $2.56 million so far.

In semi-limited release, the NEON horror film In the Earth debuted on 547 screens with an estimated $506,000, good for a per-screen average of $925.

OVERSEAS

Godzilla vs. Kong crossed the $300 million international threshold with an estimated $12.2 million overseas this weekend, bringing its cume abroad to $309.7 million and its worldwide total to $391.21 million. The tentpole’s total in its top market, China, now stands at a fantastic $177.1 million, making it the highest-grossing entry in Warner Bros.’ so-called MonsterVerse in the country.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway continued performing well in Australia, where it finished at No. 1 in its fourth frame with an estimated $2.2 million, down just 14% from last weekend. The family sequel grossed a total of $2.4 million from 611 screens in Australia and New Zealand this weekend, bringing its lifetime cume to $14.7 million.

Title Estimated weekend % change Locations Location change Average Total Weekend Distributor
Godzilla vs. Kong $7,705,000 -44% 3,001 -83 $2,567 $80,515,000 3 Warner Bros.
Nobody $2,520,000 -5% 2,405 5 $1,048 $19,051,045 4 Universal
The Unholy $2,060,000 -14% 2,057 207 $1,001 $9,562,733 3 Sony Pictutres
Raya and the Last Dragon $1,900,000 -14% 1,945 4 $977 $37,674,610 7 Walt Disney
Tom and Jerry $1,090,000 -10% 2,028 202 $537 $42,577,000 8 Warner Bros.
Voyagers $790,000 -43% 1,996 24 $396 $2,558,674 2 Lionsgate
In the Earth $506,000   547   $925 $506,000 1 Neon
The Croods: A New Age $310,000 27% 636 -503 $487 $57,088,348 21 Universal
Chaos Walking $215,000 -21% 1,242 -58 $173 $12,989,908 7 Lionsgate
The Marksman $160,000 33% 331 50 $483 $15,424,002 14 Open Road
The Father $144,000 132% 689 487 $209 $1,569,296 6 Sony Pictures Classics
Minari $140,000 19% 745 190 $188 $2,480,000 19 A24
Promising Young Woman $100,000 87% 636 62 $157 $6,319,385 17 Focus Features
Judas and the Black M… $57,000 159% 783 128 $73 $5,352,000 10 Warner Bros.
Wrong Turn $49,612 43% 63 15 $787 $1,127,454 12 Saban Films
Trigger Point $34,500   77   $448 $34,500 1 Screen Media
Jakob’s Wife $30,000   101   $297 $30,000 1 RLJ Entertainment
The War with Grandpa $25,694 -1% 215 -40 $120 $21,140,505 28 101 Studios
Monday $22,000   54   $407 $22,000 1 IFC Films
Gunda $5,000   5   $1,000 $5,000 1 Neon

