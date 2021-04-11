WEEKEND BOX OFFICE: Godzilla vs. Kong Easily Retains No. 1 Spot w/ $13.38M, Crosses $350M Global; Voyagers Stumbles w/ $1.35M

News & Analysis • Chris Eggertsen • April 11 2021
Images Courtesy of Warner Bros./Lionsgate

After injecting new life into the domestic box office last weekend with a pandemic-era record $31.6 million three-day and $48.1 million five-day, Warner Bros.’ Godzilla vs. Kong easily battled to the top of the heap once again with an estimated $13.38 million from 3,084 locations.

That sophomore dip of 58% is largely in line with other Warner Bros. releases that debuted day-and-date in theaters and on HBO Max this year, including The Little Things (-55%), Tom & Jerry (-53%) and Judas and the Black Messiah (-56%), while it’s significantly better than Wonder Woman 1984, which dropped a steeper 67% in its second weekend of release over the first weekend of January.

With this weekend’s result, Godzilla vs. Kong is already the highest-grossing film released during the pandemic to date with $69.5 million after just 12 days of release, surpassing Tenet ($58.5 million) and The Croods: A New Age ($56.5 million). That also makes it one of four Warner Bros. titles in the top five-grossing films domestically since the pandemic hit in March 2020, a list that also includes Tenet, Wonder Woman 1984 ($46.2 million) and Tom & Jerry ($41.1 million).

Top DMA markets for Godzilla vs. Kong this weekend were, in order: Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Chicago, Phoenix, Houston, San Francisco, Atlanta, Salt Lake City and Minneapolis.

Nobody remained in second place in its third weekend of release with an estimated $2.65 million, an 11% drop from last weekend’s total. That’s a good result for the Bob Odenkirk action film, which suffered a relatively steep 56% decline between its first and second weekends. The Universal release has $15.63 million to date.

Dropping one spot to third place was the Sony/Screen Gems horror title The Unholy, which grossed an estimated $2.4 million in its sophomore frame. That’s a drop of 24% from last weekend’s tally, bringing the cume to $6.73 million.

Raya and the Last Dragon dipped to fourth place with an estimated $2.14 million, representing an increase of 5% from last weekend’s total. The Disney animated film has $35.24 million after six weeks of release.

The only new wide release of the weekend, Lionsgate’s Voyagers, failed to make an impression in its opening frame, grossing an estimated $1.35 million from 1,972 screens in fifth place. Unlike the studio’s similar Chaos Walking, which debuted with a better $3.78 million last month thanks in part to the draw of stars Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland, Voyagers didn’t bring much in the way of star power and as a result failed to gain as much traction among the target teen-to-young-adult demo. The studio reports that the opening weekend audience for Voyagers was 57% male and 66% over the age of 25.

OVERSEAS

Godzilla vs. Kong crossed the $350 million global mark after taking in an estimated $24.1 million overseas this weekend, including $12.9 million in China, where it has an incredible $165.4 million to date. The MonsterVerse title has a total of $288.3 million internationally and $357.8 million global from 39 total markets, including the U.S. and Canada. The film’s total IMAX cume is now $24.1 million, effectively 9% of its total international box office.

Nobody took in an estimated $2.37 million from 12 territories, including a $600k opening Korea. Its international total is $13.16 million and its global cume is $28.78 million.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway grossed an estimated $2.8 million in Australia and New Zealand over the weekend, bringing its international total to $10.2 million to date. The Sony family title doesn’t open in North America until June 18.

Title Estimated weekend % change Locations Location change Average Total Weekend Distributor
Godzilla vs. Kong $13,380,000 -58% 3,084 20 $4,339 $69,500,000 2 Warner Bros.
Nobody $2,650,000 -12% 2,400 -167 $1,104 $15,627,135 3 Universal
The Unholy $2,400,000 -24% 1,850   $1,297 $6,731,878 2 Sony Pictures
Raya and the Last Dragon $2,140,000 5% 1,941 -90 $1,103 $35,240,411 6 Walt Disney
Voyagers $1,350,000   1,972   $685 $1,350,000 1 Lionsgate
Tom and Jerry $1,110,000 -22% 1,826 -447 $608 $41,122,000 7 Warner Bros.
Chaos Walking $265,000 -28% 1,300 -305 $204 $12,674,655 6 Lionsgate
The Marksman $120,000 -22% 281 -180 $427 $15,214,804 13 Open Road
Minari $118,000 8% 555 -7 $213 $2,260,000 18 A24
Wonder Woman 1984 $92,000 -32% 972 -39 $95 $46,257,000 16 Warner Bros.
The Little Things $90,000 -18% 205 -121 $439 $15,160,000 11 Warner Bros.
Wrong Turn $34,764 -6% 48 -36 $724 $1,064,097 11 Saban Films
The War with Grandpa $25,155 16% 255 -33 $99 $21,109,440 27 101 Studios
Judas and the Black M… $22,000 -8% 655 -10 $34 $5,281,000 9 Warner Bros.
Moffie $15,000   51   $294 $15,000 1 IFC Films
Lamb of God: The Conc… $12,826 -77% 46 -36 $279 $706,921 5 Purdie
City of Lies $11,143 34% 19 -5 $586 $565,661 4 Saban Films

