WEEKEND BOX OFFICE: Godzilla vs. Kong Easily Retains No. 1 Spot w/ $13.38M, Crosses $350M Global; Voyagers Stumbles w/ $1.35M

After injecting new life into the domestic box office last weekend with a pandemic-era record $31.6 million three-day and $48.1 million five-day, Warner Bros.’ Godzilla vs. Kong easily battled to the top of the heap once again with an estimated $13.38 million from 3,084 locations.
That sophomore dip of 58% is largely in line with other Warner Bros. releases that debuted day-and-date in theaters and on HBO Max this year, including The Little Things (-55%), Tom & Jerry (-53%) and Judas and the Black Messiah (-56%), while it’s significantly better than Wonder Woman 1984, which dropped a steeper 67% in its second weekend of release over the first weekend of January.
With this weekend’s result, Godzilla vs. Kong is already the highest-grossing film released during the pandemic to date with $69.5 million after just 12 days of release, surpassing Tenet ($58.5 million) and The Croods: A New Age ($56.5 million). That also makes it one of four Warner Bros. titles in the top five-grossing films domestically since the pandemic hit in March 2020, a list that also includes Tenet, Wonder Woman 1984 ($46.2 million) and Tom & Jerry ($41.1 million).
Top DMA markets for Godzilla vs. Kong this weekend were, in order: Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Chicago, Phoenix, Houston, San Francisco, Atlanta, Salt Lake City and Minneapolis.
Nobody remained in second place in its third weekend of release with an estimated $2.65 million, an 11% drop from last weekend’s total. That’s a good result for the Bob Odenkirk action film, which suffered a relatively steep 56% decline between its first and second weekends. The Universal release has $15.63 million to date.
Dropping one spot to third place was the Sony/Screen Gems horror title The Unholy, which grossed an estimated $2.4 million in its sophomore frame. That’s a drop of 24% from last weekend’s tally, bringing the cume to $6.73 million.
Raya and the Last Dragon dipped to fourth place with an estimated $2.14 million, representing an increase of 5% from last weekend’s total. The Disney animated film has $35.24 million after six weeks of release.
The only new wide release of the weekend, Lionsgate’s Voyagers, failed to make an impression in its opening frame, grossing an estimated $1.35 million from 1,972 screens in fifth place. Unlike the studio’s similar Chaos Walking, which debuted with a better $3.78 million last month thanks in part to the draw of stars Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland, Voyagers didn’t bring much in the way of star power and as a result failed to gain as much traction among the target teen-to-young-adult demo. The studio reports that the opening weekend audience for Voyagers was 57% male and 66% over the age of 25.
OVERSEAS
Godzilla vs. Kong crossed the $350 million global mark after taking in an estimated $24.1 million overseas this weekend, including $12.9 million in China, where it has an incredible $165.4 million to date. The MonsterVerse title has a total of $288.3 million internationally and $357.8 million global from 39 total markets, including the U.S. and Canada. The film’s total IMAX cume is now $24.1 million, effectively 9% of its total international box office.
Nobody took in an estimated $2.37 million from 12 territories, including a $600k opening Korea. Its international total is $13.16 million and its global cume is $28.78 million.
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway grossed an estimated $2.8 million in Australia and New Zealand over the weekend, bringing its international total to $10.2 million to date. The Sony family title doesn’t open in North America until June 18.
|Title
|Estimated weekend
|% change
|Locations
|Location change
|Average
|Total
|Weekend
|Distributor
|Godzilla vs. Kong
|$13,380,000
|-58%
|3,084
|20
|$4,339
|$69,500,000
|2
|Warner Bros.
|Nobody
|$2,650,000
|-12%
|2,400
|-167
|$1,104
|$15,627,135
|3
|Universal
|The Unholy
|$2,400,000
|-24%
|1,850
|$1,297
|$6,731,878
|2
|Sony Pictures
|Raya and the Last Dragon
|$2,140,000
|5%
|1,941
|-90
|$1,103
|$35,240,411
|6
|Walt Disney
|Voyagers
|$1,350,000
|1,972
|$685
|$1,350,000
|1
|Lionsgate
|Tom and Jerry
|$1,110,000
|-22%
|1,826
|-447
|$608
|$41,122,000
|7
|Warner Bros.
|Chaos Walking
|$265,000
|-28%
|1,300
|-305
|$204
|$12,674,655
|6
|Lionsgate
|The Marksman
|$120,000
|-22%
|281
|-180
|$427
|$15,214,804
|13
|Open Road
|Minari
|$118,000
|8%
|555
|-7
|$213
|$2,260,000
|18
|A24
|Wonder Woman 1984
|$92,000
|-32%
|972
|-39
|$95
|$46,257,000
|16
|Warner Bros.
|The Little Things
|$90,000
|-18%
|205
|-121
|$439
|$15,160,000
|11
|Warner Bros.
|Wrong Turn
|$34,764
|-6%
|48
|-36
|$724
|$1,064,097
|11
|Saban Films
|The War with Grandpa
|$25,155
|16%
|255
|-33
|$99
|$21,109,440
|27
|101 Studios
|Judas and the Black M…
|$22,000
|-8%
|655
|-10
|$34
|$5,281,000
|9
|Warner Bros.
|Moffie
|$15,000
|51
|$294
|$15,000
|1
|IFC Films
|Lamb of God: The Conc…
|$12,826
|-77%
|46
|-36
|$279
|$706,921
|5
|Purdie
|City of Lies
|$11,143
|34%
|19
|-5
|$586
|$565,661
|4
|Saban Films
