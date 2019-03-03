Weekend Actuals: How to Train Your Dragon 3 Wings It to No. 1 w/ $30.0M; A Madea Family Funeral Strong Runner-Up w/ $27.0M

News & Analysis • Chris Eggertsen • March 03 2019
Monday Update: Universal’s animated sequel How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden Worldled the box office for a second frame with $30.0M. Its -45.4% sophomore weekend decline was milder than its predecessor’s -50.0% decline.

Lionsgate’s comedy Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeraldebuted in second place with $27.0M. That’s the fourth-best opening weekend of the nine Madea films.

Elsewhere at the box office:

  • Universal’s Green Book, coming off an Academy Award for Best Picture that took many by surprise, more than doubled its previous weekend’s gross to earn $4.5M in sixth place. That ties its previous best weekend rank, having previously ranked #6 for two weekends in late January and early February.
  • Focus Features’ thriller Gretabegan in eighth place with $4.4M, about in line with expectations.
  • Neon’s moon landing documentary Apollo 11started in 15th place with $1.6M, raising hopes that 2019 could be as successful for documentaries at the box office as 2018 was for the genre.

Comparisons

Total box office this extended weekend was $113.6M.

That’s down -11.3% behind last weekend and also down -23.8% behind this same weekend last year, when Black Panther led for a third frame with $66.3M.

Year-to-date box office stands at $1.55B. That’s -25.7% behind this same date last year, down from -24.6% after last weekend.

However, that comparison may be a bit unfair, since 2019 hasn’t seen a release nearly as big as Black Panther. Most analysts are still predicting 2019’s box office to ultimately beat 2018’s.

Demographics

A full demographic breakdown of the top 30 movies this weekend, courtesy of BoxofficeProfile by Vertigo, will be posted here once available.

Monday’s Weekend Actuals (Domestic)

FRI, MAR. 1 – SUN, MAR. 3

#TITLEWEEKENDLOCATIONSAVG.TOTALWKS.DIST.
1How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World$30,028,540-45%4,28627$7,006$97,678,8155Universal / DreamWorks Animation
2Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral$27,062,3322,442$11,082$27,062,3321Lionsgate
3Alita: Battle Angel$7,221,417-41%3,096-706$2,332$72,452,725320th Century Fox
4The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part$6,600,258-32%3,458-375$1,909$91,660,2986Warner Bros.
5Fighting With My Family$4,661,991-40%2,855144$1,633$14,916,6123MGM
6Green Book$4,573,320115%2,6411388$1,732$75,782,93116Universal Pictures
7Isn’t It Romantic$4,514,602-37%3,325-119$1,358$40,168,6053Warner Bros.
8Greta$4,481,9102,411$1,859$4,481,9101Focus Features
9What Men Want$2,763,886-47%2,018-371$1,370$49,704,8904Paramount
10Happy Death Day 2U$2,456,240-50%2,331-881$1,054$25,222,8503Universal Pictures
11Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse$2,151,246143%2,4041661$895$187,437,45612Sony / Columbia
12The Upside$2,011,496-37%1,607-541$1,252$102,800,1168STX Entertainment
13A Star is Born$1,854,207204%1,235490$1,501$212,883,54622Warner Bros.
14Cold Pursuit$1,656,170-48%1,765-555$938$29,918,2994Lionsgate / Summit
15Run The Race$1,313,619-39%1,075222$1,222$4,150,6662Roadside Attractions
1Apollo 11$1,607,040120$13,392$1,607,0401Neon
2Bohemian Rhapsody$961,92654%839415$1,147$214,453,5231820th Century Fox
3Glass$892,320-50%756-690$1,180$109,462,5707Universal
4The Favourite$813,94146%742454$1,097$33,205,98015Fox Searchlight
5Everybody Knows$467,52049%209138$2,237$1,263,2564Focus Features
6Aquaman$458,206-40%434-307$1,056$333,658,28512Warner Bros.
7Total Dhamaal$439,983-56%2097$2,105$1,736,9092FIP
8The Prodigy$422,837-62%533-798$793$14,376,4024Orion Pictures
9Arctic$365,049-27%26811$1,362$1,632,5585Bleecker Street
10They Shall Not Grow Old$353,968-35%368-80$962$17,000,07511Warner Bros.
11Vice$258,428-59%262-440$986$47,578,03810Annapurna
12Ralph Breaks the Internet$225,327-40%204-202$1,105$200,188,01715Disney
13Mary Poppins Returns$211,6939%24511$864$171,224,58511Disney
14Bumblebee$157,679-28%157-71$1,004$127,150,76611Paramount Pictures
15If Beale Street Could Talk$137,228-8%126-1$1,089$14,643,24212Annapurna
16Cold War$134,119-55%128-131$1,048$4,358,69011Amazon Studios
17Never Look Away$130,955-14%12242$1,073$666,3676Sony Pictures Classics
18A Dog’s Way Home$127,406-53%211-206$604$41,384,3598Sony Pictures
19Escape Room$124,581-38%158-106$788$56,327,1869Sony Pictures
20Miss Bala$108,295-70%146-369$742$14,870,7025Sony Pictures
21The Mule$108,171-39%166-69$652$103,635,50112Warner Bros.
22The Kid Who Would Be King$54,187-19%111-77$488$16,662,792620th Century Fox
1Furie$156,12014$11,151$156,1201Well Go USA Entertainment
2Climax$119,4235$23,885$119,4231A24
3The 2019 Oscar Nominated Short Films$108,588-82%97-318$1,119$3,434,5964ShortsTV w/ Magnolia Pictures
4Capernaum$73,873-42%58-57$1,274$1,371,84812Sony Pictures Classics
5On The Basis Of Sex$62,555-45%96-33$652$24,587,79710Focus Features
6Sonchiriya$60,17070$860$60,1701PackYourBag Films
7Birds of Passage$57,55257%3121$1,857$158,7373The Orchard
8Stan & Ollie$47,005-63%71-57$662$5,070,01010Sony Pictures Classics
9Saint Judy$39,27555$714$39,2751Blue Fox Entertainment
10The Wife$35,147-76%78-126$451$9,522,41829Sony Pictures Classics
11Uri: The Surgical Strike$34,511-53%15-23$2,301$4,154,9478PackYourBag Films
12Transit$31,9312$15,966$31,9311Music Box Films
13To Dust$22,36120%236$972$98,7704Good Deed Entertainment
14Lords of Chaos$20,099-63%35-35$574$219,8464Gunpowder & Sky
15Shoplifters$19,666-50%22-20$894$3,201,08815Magnolia Pictures
16CATVIDEOFEST 2019$19,52630%31$6,509$58,7593Oscilloscope
17Woman At War$18,3705$3,674$18,3701Magnolia Pictures
18The Wedding Guest$18,2664$4,567$18,2661IFC Films
19The Last Resort$16,1824%136$1,245$119,67111Kino Lober Films
20The Invisibles$15,886-34%16-2$993$232,9556Greenwich Entertainment
21Can You Ever Forgive Me?$15,429-68%19-27$812$8,786,40720Fox Searchlight
22Ruben Brandt, Collector$12,24282%1512$816$33,9793Sony Pictures Classics
23Destroyer$7,22078%1511$481$1,519,93610Annapurna Pictures
24Creed II$6,524-59%25-14$261$115,702,53815MGM / Warner Bros
25Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People$5,6861$5,686$5,6861First Run Features
26Serenity$5,019-39%15-7$335$8,540,6806Aviron Pictures
27Police Story and Police Story 2$4,75656%20$2,378$75,1905Janus Films
28The Sower$4,1282$2,064$10,5611
29Wrestle$3,932-35%21$1,966$12,2352Oscilloscope Laboratories
30Burning$3,762-35%30$1,254$714,95719Well Go USA Entertainment
31The Image Book$3,536302%63$589$81,2576Kino Lorber Films
32Styx$3,4201$3,420$7,2211Film Movement
33Sorry Angel$2,4631%43$616$16,3513Strand Releasing
34The Heiresses$2,257129%52$451$53,1417Distrib Films US
35Hotel By The River$1,700-50%20$850$17,2673Cinema Guild
36Hale County This Morning, This Evening$1,305-37%5-1$261$107,42825Cinema Guild
37The Hours and Times$1,2731$1,273$1,2731Oscilloscope Laboratories
38What Is Democracy?$910-59%20$455$33,5457Zeitgeist Films
39The World Before Your Feet$855-90%2-4$428$250,93615Greenwich Entertainment
40Touch Me Not$5151$515$13,5548Kino Lorber
41The Gospel of Eureka$3591$359$15,0344Kino Lorber
42The Wild Pear Tree$298-87%1-3$298$23,5955Cinema Guild

Just a week out from the release of Marvel’s surefire mega-blockbuster Captain Marvel, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World enjoyed one last weekend at the top of the domestic box office with a solid $30 million in its sophomore frame. But thanks to the better-than-expected debut of Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral, the win was quite a bit narrower than expected.

Dipping 45% from its franchise-best $55 million debut, The Hidden World actually fell to second place on Friday against newcomer A Madea Family Funeral, but strong matinee business from families on Saturday pushed it high enough to reclaim the No. 1 spot. The Dreamworks Animation production now has $97.7 million in the bank, pacing it about 6% ahead of the first How to Train Your Dragon and 3% ahead of How to Train Your Dragon 2 at the same point in their respective runs. Look for the threequel to cross $100 million by next weekend.

In second place, Lionsgate’s Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral grossed an estimated $27 million, putting it a notch or two above industry projections going into the weekend. Indeed, with a strong $9.2 million Friday, fans of the long-running franchise clearly came out of the gate for what has been billed as the final entry in the series. That opening puts it in fourth place among all Madea films, just below 2016’s Boo! A Madea Halloween ($28.5 million) and just ahead of 2012’s Madea’s Witness Protection ($25.3 million). Reviews for the film were par for the course for the franchise (it’s currently at 25% on Rotten Tomatoes), but fans, as usual, liked it much better, with opening day audiences awarding it an “A-” Cinemascore. If this indeed turns out to be the last Madea installment, it concludes the run of an astoundingly-successful series that never failed to keep its core fanbase coming back for more.

Third place went to the third weekend of Alita: Battle Angel, which brought in an estimated $7 million for a cume of $72.2 million to date – a disappointing total for the Fox release, which cost upwards of $200 million by some estimates. Still, its overseas performance has been much more robust (more on that below), thereby taking some of the edge off of its underperformance Stateside.

In fourth place, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part brought in an estimated $6.6 million, giving the animated sequel a $91.6 million total after four weeks of release. That’s a pretty severe underperformance for the sequel, which has made less than half what the first installment did at the same point in its run.

Rising six spots to fifth place was Green Book, which added 1,388 locations following its Best Picture win at the Oscars last Sunday. With an estimated $4.7 million, the total for the Universal drama now stands at an impressive $75.9 million after 16 weeks – a remarkable total when you consider that it grossed just $5.5 million in its first weekend of wide release way back in November and never rose above the $5 million threshold on any subsequent weekend. Notably, this marks Green Book‘s ninth non-consecutive weekend in the Top 10.

MGM’s Fighting With My Family landed in sixth place with an estimated $4.69 million, giving the Dwayne Johnson wrestling dramedy a total of $14.9 million after three weeks of release (and two weeks of wide release). Also in its third weekend, Warner Bros./New Line’s Isn’t It Romantic brought in an estimated $4.64 million in seventh, giving the Rebel Wilson rom-com a total of $40.1 million so far.

The weekend’s other new wide release, Focus Features’ horror-thriller Greta, failed to make much of an impression on the chart, debuting in eighth place with an estimated $4.6 million. That’s more or less in line with expectations (or even a tad below), and a rather weak performance overall for a film that debuted in 2,409 locations. Reviews were mixed (it has a 58% on Rotten Tomatoes), and the “C+” Cinemascore suggests audiences were similarly lukewarm on the film. For comparison purposes, the debut came in just slightly ahead of this year’s Serenity, which opened to $4.4 million and will finish its run with about $8.5 million in North America.

Rounding out the Top 10 were What Men Want and Happy Death Day 2U, which brought in an estimated $2.7 million and $2.5 million in their fourth and third weekends, respectively. The Taraji P. Henson comedy now stands at a healthy $49.6 million, while the Universal horror sequel has brought in a weak $25.2 million to date.

Limited Release:

Debuting on 120 IMAX screens this weekend was the NEON documentary Apollo 11, which grossed an estimated $1.7 million, giving it a per-screen average of nearly $14,000. The film about the historic 1969 moon landing has a one-week exclusive on IMAX screens before expanding to additional theaters.

Internationally-renowned director Gaspar Noe’s latest film, the psychedelic dance-horror film Climax, boasted the weekend’s highest per-screen average in its limited debut, grossing just over $121K on five screens for a PSA of over $24K. It will expand to several more markets next weekend before going wide on March 15.

Overseas Update:

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World grossed an estimated $52 million internationally this weekend. That number includes a $33.4 million opening weekend in China, where the second film opened to $26.3 million (the first installment wasn’t released in the country). That brings its overseas cume to $277.7 million and its global total to $375.4 million after about two months of play internationally.

Alita: Battle Angel brought in an estimated $40.4 million this weekend from 81 markets, including $24.2 million in its second weekend in China. The total for the James Cameron-produced sci-fi now stands at $278.2 million internationally – or nearly four times its tally in North America. Its worldwide cume is $350.4 million through Sunday.

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, MAR. 1 – SUN, MAR. 3

1How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World$30,050,000-45%4,28627$7,011$97,700,2755Universal / DreamWorks Animation
2Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral$27,050,0002,442$11,077$27,050,0001Lionsgate
3Alita: Battle Angel$7,000,000-43%3,096-706$2,261$72,231,308320th Century Fox
4The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part$6,615,000-32%3,458-375$1,913$91,675,0406Warner Bros.
5Green Book$4,710,000121%2,6411388$1,783$75,919,61116Universal Pictures
6Fighting With My Family$4,691,284-40%2,855144$1,643$14,945,9053MGM
7Isn’t It Romantic$4,645,000-35%3,325-119$1,397$40,299,0033Warner Bros.
8Greta$4,585,0002,411$1,902$4,585,0001Focus Features
9What Men Want$2,700,000-49%2,018-371$1,338$49,641,0044Paramount
10Happy Death Day 2U$2,520,000-48%2,331-881$1,081$25,286,6103Universal Pictures
11Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse$2,100,000138%2,4041661$874$187,386,21012Sony / Columbia
12The Upside$2,070,000-35%1,607-541$1,288$102,858,6208STX Entertainment
13A Star is Born$1,885,000209%1,235490$1,526$212,914,33922Warner Bros.
14Cold Pursuit$1,650,000-49%1,765-555$935$29,912,1294Lionsgate / Summit
1Apollo 11$1,650,000120$13,750$1,650,0001Neon
2Bohemian Rhapsody$975,00056%839415$1,162$214,466,5971820th Century Fox
3Glass$895,000-49%756-690$1,184$109,465,2507Universal
4The Favourite$825,00048%742454$1,112$33,217,03915Fox Searchlight
5Total Dhamaal$460,000-54%2086$2,212$1,756,9262FIP
6The Prodigy$413,718-63%533-798$776$14,367,2834Orion Pictures
7Free Solo$364,100150%238148$1,530$16,947,78123National Geographic Entertainment
8Arctic$362,124-27%26811$1,351$1,629,6335Bleecker Street
9Vice$249,411-61%262-440$952$47,569,02110Annapurna
10Ralph Breaks the Internet$233,000-38%204-202$1,142$200,195,69015Disney
11Mary Poppins Returns$206,0006%24511$841$171,218,89211Disney
12Bumblebee$150,000-31%157-71$955$127,143,08711Paramount Pictures
13Cold War$143,616-52%128-131$1,122$4,368,18711Amazon Studios
14If Beale Street Could Talk$137,546-8%126-1$1,092$14,643,56012Annapurna
15Never Look Away$136,474-11%12242$1,119$671,8866Sony Pictures Classics
1Furie$145,40014$10,386$145,4001Well Go USA Entertainment
2Climax$121,6555$24,331$121,6551A24
3Capernaum$72,087-44%58-57$1,243$1,370,06212Sony Pictures Classics
4The Iron Orchard$65,45043%4234$1,558$121,1402mTuckman Media
5Birds of Passage$64,65277%3121$2,086$165,8373The Orchard
6Stan & Ollie$52,926-58%71-57$745$5,075,93110Sony Pictures Classics
7The Wife$36,942-75%78-126$474$9,524,21329Sony Pictures Classics
8Transit$35,3682$17,684$35,3681Music Box Films
9To Dust$23,87228%236$1,038$100,2174Good Deed Entertainment
10The Wedding Guest$20,1564$5,039$20,1561IFC Films
11Lords of Chaos$18,668-65%28-42$667$218,4154Gunpowder & Sky
12Giant Little Ones$13,5001$13,500$13,5001Vertical Entertainment
13Ruben Brandt, Collector$12,57787%1512$838$34,3143Sony Pictures Classics

