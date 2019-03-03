Weekend Actuals: How to Train Your Dragon 3 Wings It to No. 1 w/ $30.0M; A Madea Family Funeral Strong Runner-Up w/ $27.0M

Monday Update: Universal’s animated sequel How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden Worldled the box office for a second frame with $30.0M. Its -45.4% sophomore weekend decline was milder than its predecessor’s -50.0% decline.

Lionsgate’s comedy Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeraldebuted in second place with $27.0M. That’s the fourth-best opening weekend of the nine Madea films.

Elsewhere at the box office:

Universal’s Green Book , coming off an Academy Award for Best Picture that took many by surprise, more than doubled its previous weekend’s gross to earn $4.5M in sixth place. That ties its previous best weekend rank, having previously ranked #6 for two weekends in late January and early February.

Focus Features' thriller Greta began in eighth place with $4.4M, about in line with expectations.

Neon's moon landing documentary Apollo 11started in 15th place with $1.6M, raising hopes that 2019 could be as successful for documentaries at the box office as 2018 was for the genre.

Comparisons

Total box office this extended weekend was $113.6M.

That’s down -11.3% behind last weekend and also down -23.8% behind this same weekend last year, when Black Panther led for a third frame with $66.3M.

Year-to-date box office stands at $1.55B. That’s -25.7% behind this same date last year, down from -24.6% after last weekend.

However, that comparison may be a bit unfair, since 2019 hasn’t seen a release nearly as big as Black Panther. Most analysts are still predicting 2019’s box office to ultimately beat 2018’s.

Demographics

A full demographic breakdown of the top 30 movies this weekend, courtesy of BoxofficeProfile by Vertigo, will be posted here once available.

Monday’s Weekend Actuals (Domestic)

FRI, MAR. 1 – SUN, MAR. 3

# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World $30,028,540 -45% 4,286 27 $7,006 $97,678,815 5 Universal / DreamWorks Animation 2 Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral $27,062,332 — 2,442 — $11,082 $27,062,332 1 Lionsgate 3 Alita: Battle Angel $7,221,417 -41% 3,096 -706 $2,332 $72,452,725 3 20th Century Fox 4 The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part $6,600,258 -32% 3,458 -375 $1,909 $91,660,298 6 Warner Bros. 5 Fighting With My Family $4,661,991 -40% 2,855 144 $1,633 $14,916,612 3 MGM 6 Green Book $4,573,320 115% 2,641 1388 $1,732 $75,782,931 16 Universal Pictures 7 Isn’t It Romantic $4,514,602 -37% 3,325 -119 $1,358 $40,168,605 3 Warner Bros. 8 Greta $4,481,910 — 2,411 — $1,859 $4,481,910 1 Focus Features 9 What Men Want $2,763,886 -47% 2,018 -371 $1,370 $49,704,890 4 Paramount 10 Happy Death Day 2U $2,456,240 -50% 2,331 -881 $1,054 $25,222,850 3 Universal Pictures 11 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse $2,151,246 143% 2,404 1661 $895 $187,437,456 12 Sony / Columbia 12 The Upside $2,011,496 -37% 1,607 -541 $1,252 $102,800,116 8 STX Entertainment 13 A Star is Born $1,854,207 204% 1,235 490 $1,501 $212,883,546 22 Warner Bros. 14 Cold Pursuit $1,656,170 -48% 1,765 -555 $938 $29,918,299 4 Lionsgate / Summit 15 Run The Race $1,313,619 -39% 1,075 222 $1,222 $4,150,666 2 Roadside Attractions

# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Apollo 11 $1,607,040 — 120 — $13,392 $1,607,040 1 Neon 2 Bohemian Rhapsody $961,926 54% 839 415 $1,147 $214,453,523 18 20th Century Fox 3 Glass $892,320 -50% 756 -690 $1,180 $109,462,570 7 Universal 4 The Favourite $813,941 46% 742 454 $1,097 $33,205,980 15 Fox Searchlight 5 Everybody Knows $467,520 49% 209 138 $2,237 $1,263,256 4 Focus Features 6 Aquaman $458,206 -40% 434 -307 $1,056 $333,658,285 12 Warner Bros. 7 Total Dhamaal $439,983 -56% 209 7 $2,105 $1,736,909 2 FIP 8 The Prodigy $422,837 -62% 533 -798 $793 $14,376,402 4 Orion Pictures 9 Arctic $365,049 -27% 268 11 $1,362 $1,632,558 5 Bleecker Street 10 They Shall Not Grow Old $353,968 -35% 368 -80 $962 $17,000,075 11 Warner Bros. 11 Vice $258,428 -59% 262 -440 $986 $47,578,038 10 Annapurna 12 Ralph Breaks the Internet $225,327 -40% 204 -202 $1,105 $200,188,017 15 Disney 13 Mary Poppins Returns $211,693 9% 245 11 $864 $171,224,585 11 Disney 14 Bumblebee $157,679 -28% 157 -71 $1,004 $127,150,766 11 Paramount Pictures 15 If Beale Street Could Talk $137,228 -8% 126 -1 $1,089 $14,643,242 12 Annapurna 16 Cold War $134,119 -55% 128 -131 $1,048 $4,358,690 11 Amazon Studios 17 Never Look Away $130,955 -14% 122 42 $1,073 $666,367 6 Sony Pictures Classics 18 A Dog’s Way Home $127,406 -53% 211 -206 $604 $41,384,359 8 Sony Pictures 19 Escape Room $124,581 -38% 158 -106 $788 $56,327,186 9 Sony Pictures 20 Miss Bala $108,295 -70% 146 -369 $742 $14,870,702 5 Sony Pictures 21 The Mule $108,171 -39% 166 -69 $652 $103,635,501 12 Warner Bros. 22 The Kid Who Would Be King $54,187 -19% 111 -77 $488 $16,662,792 6 20th Century Fox

# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Furie $156,120 — 14 — $11,151 $156,120 1 Well Go USA Entertainment 2 Climax $119,423 — 5 — $23,885 $119,423 1 A24 3 The 2019 Oscar Nominated Short Films $108,588 -82% 97 -318 $1,119 $3,434,596 4 ShortsTV w/ Magnolia Pictures 4 Capernaum $73,873 -42% 58 -57 $1,274 $1,371,848 12 Sony Pictures Classics 5 On The Basis Of Sex $62,555 -45% 96 -33 $652 $24,587,797 10 Focus Features 6 Sonchiriya $60,170 — 70 — $860 $60,170 1 PackYourBag Films 7 Birds of Passage $57,552 57% 31 21 $1,857 $158,737 3 The Orchard 8 Stan & Ollie $47,005 -63% 71 -57 $662 $5,070,010 10 Sony Pictures Classics 9 Saint Judy $39,275 — 55 — $714 $39,275 1 Blue Fox Entertainment 10 The Wife $35,147 -76% 78 -126 $451 $9,522,418 29 Sony Pictures Classics 11 Uri: The Surgical Strike $34,511 -53% 15 -23 $2,301 $4,154,947 8 PackYourBag Films 12 Transit $31,931 — 2 — $15,966 $31,931 1 Music Box Films 13 To Dust $22,361 20% 23 6 $972 $98,770 4 Good Deed Entertainment 14 Lords of Chaos $20,099 -63% 35 -35 $574 $219,846 4 Gunpowder & Sky 15 Shoplifters $19,666 -50% 22 -20 $894 $3,201,088 15 Magnolia Pictures 16 CATVIDEOFEST 2019 $19,526 30% 3 1 $6,509 $58,759 3 Oscilloscope 17 Woman At War $18,370 — 5 — $3,674 $18,370 1 Magnolia Pictures 18 The Wedding Guest $18,266 — 4 — $4,567 $18,266 1 IFC Films 19 The Last Resort $16,182 4% 13 6 $1,245 $119,671 11 Kino Lober Films 20 The Invisibles $15,886 -34% 16 -2 $993 $232,955 6 Greenwich Entertainment 21 Can You Ever Forgive Me? $15,429 -68% 19 -27 $812 $8,786,407 20 Fox Searchlight 22 Ruben Brandt, Collector $12,242 82% 15 12 $816 $33,979 3 Sony Pictures Classics 23 Destroyer $7,220 78% 15 11 $481 $1,519,936 10 Annapurna Pictures 24 Creed II $6,524 -59% 25 -14 $261 $115,702,538 15 MGM / Warner Bros 25 Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People $5,686 — 1 — $5,686 $5,686 1 First Run Features 26 Serenity $5,019 -39% 15 -7 $335 $8,540,680 6 Aviron Pictures 27 Police Story and Police Story 2 $4,756 56% 2 0 $2,378 $75,190 5 Janus Films 28 The Sower $4,128 — 2 — $2,064 $10,561 1 29 Wrestle $3,932 -35% 2 1 $1,966 $12,235 2 Oscilloscope Laboratories 30 Burning $3,762 -35% 3 0 $1,254 $714,957 19 Well Go USA Entertainment 31 The Image Book $3,536 302% 6 3 $589 $81,257 6 Kino Lorber Films 32 Styx $3,420 — 1 — $3,420 $7,221 1 Film Movement 33 Sorry Angel $2,463 1% 4 3 $616 $16,351 3 Strand Releasing 34 The Heiresses $2,257 129% 5 2 $451 $53,141 7 Distrib Films US 35 Hotel By The River $1,700 -50% 2 0 $850 $17,267 3 Cinema Guild 36 Hale County This Morning, This Evening $1,305 -37% 5 -1 $261 $107,428 25 Cinema Guild 37 The Hours and Times $1,273 — 1 — $1,273 $1,273 1 Oscilloscope Laboratories 38 What Is Democracy? $910 -59% 2 0 $455 $33,545 7 Zeitgeist Films 39 The World Before Your Feet $855 -90% 2 -4 $428 $250,936 15 Greenwich Entertainment 40 Touch Me Not $515 — 1 — $515 $13,554 8 Kino Lorber 41 The Gospel of Eureka $359 — 1 — $359 $15,034 4 Kino Lorber 42 The Wild Pear Tree $298 -87% 1 -3 $298 $23,595 5 Cinema Guild

Just a week out from the release of Marvel’s surefire mega-blockbuster Captain Marvel, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World enjoyed one last weekend at the top of the domestic box office with a solid $30 million in its sophomore frame. But thanks to the better-than-expected debut of Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral, the win was quite a bit narrower than expected.

Dipping 45% from its franchise-best $55 million debut, The Hidden World actually fell to second place on Friday against newcomer A Madea Family Funeral, but strong matinee business from families on Saturday pushed it high enough to reclaim the No. 1 spot. The Dreamworks Animation production now has $97.7 million in the bank, pacing it about 6% ahead of the first How to Train Your Dragon and 3% ahead of How to Train Your Dragon 2 at the same point in their respective runs. Look for the threequel to cross $100 million by next weekend.

In second place, Lionsgate’s Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral grossed an estimated $27 million, putting it a notch or two above industry projections going into the weekend. Indeed, with a strong $9.2 million Friday, fans of the long-running franchise clearly came out of the gate for what has been billed as the final entry in the series. That opening puts it in fourth place among all Madea films, just below 2016’s Boo! A Madea Halloween ($28.5 million) and just ahead of 2012’s Madea’s Witness Protection ($25.3 million). Reviews for the film were par for the course for the franchise (it’s currently at 25% on Rotten Tomatoes), but fans, as usual, liked it much better, with opening day audiences awarding it an “A-” Cinemascore. If this indeed turns out to be the last Madea installment, it concludes the run of an astoundingly-successful series that never failed to keep its core fanbase coming back for more.

Third place went to the third weekend of Alita: Battle Angel, which brought in an estimated $7 million for a cume of $72.2 million to date – a disappointing total for the Fox release, which cost upwards of $200 million by some estimates. Still, its overseas performance has been much more robust (more on that below), thereby taking some of the edge off of its underperformance Stateside.

In fourth place, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part brought in an estimated $6.6 million, giving the animated sequel a $91.6 million total after four weeks of release. That’s a pretty severe underperformance for the sequel, which has made less than half what the first installment did at the same point in its run.

Rising six spots to fifth place was Green Book, which added 1,388 locations following its Best Picture win at the Oscars last Sunday. With an estimated $4.7 million, the total for the Universal drama now stands at an impressive $75.9 million after 16 weeks – a remarkable total when you consider that it grossed just $5.5 million in its first weekend of wide release way back in November and never rose above the $5 million threshold on any subsequent weekend. Notably, this marks Green Book‘s ninth non-consecutive weekend in the Top 10.

MGM’s Fighting With My Family landed in sixth place with an estimated $4.69 million, giving the Dwayne Johnson wrestling dramedy a total of $14.9 million after three weeks of release (and two weeks of wide release). Also in its third weekend, Warner Bros./New Line’s Isn’t It Romantic brought in an estimated $4.64 million in seventh, giving the Rebel Wilson rom-com a total of $40.1 million so far.

The weekend’s other new wide release, Focus Features’ horror-thriller Greta, failed to make much of an impression on the chart, debuting in eighth place with an estimated $4.6 million. That’s more or less in line with expectations (or even a tad below), and a rather weak performance overall for a film that debuted in 2,409 locations. Reviews were mixed (it has a 58% on Rotten Tomatoes), and the “C+” Cinemascore suggests audiences were similarly lukewarm on the film. For comparison purposes, the debut came in just slightly ahead of this year’s Serenity, which opened to $4.4 million and will finish its run with about $8.5 million in North America.

Rounding out the Top 10 were What Men Want and Happy Death Day 2U, which brought in an estimated $2.7 million and $2.5 million in their fourth and third weekends, respectively. The Taraji P. Henson comedy now stands at a healthy $49.6 million, while the Universal horror sequel has brought in a weak $25.2 million to date.

Limited Release:

Debuting on 120 IMAX screens this weekend was the NEON documentary Apollo 11, which grossed an estimated $1.7 million, giving it a per-screen average of nearly $14,000. The film about the historic 1969 moon landing has a one-week exclusive on IMAX screens before expanding to additional theaters.

Internationally-renowned director Gaspar Noe’s latest film, the psychedelic dance-horror film Climax, boasted the weekend’s highest per-screen average in its limited debut, grossing just over $121K on five screens for a PSA of over $24K. It will expand to several more markets next weekend before going wide on March 15.

Overseas Update:

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World grossed an estimated $52 million internationally this weekend. That number includes a $33.4 million opening weekend in China, where the second film opened to $26.3 million (the first installment wasn’t released in the country). That brings its overseas cume to $277.7 million and its global total to $375.4 million after about two months of play internationally.

Alita: Battle Angel brought in an estimated $40.4 million this weekend from 81 markets, including $24.2 million in its second weekend in China. The total for the James Cameron-produced sci-fi now stands at $278.2 million internationally – or nearly four times its tally in North America. Its worldwide cume is $350.4 million through Sunday.

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, MAR. 1 – SUN, MAR. 3

# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World $30,050,000 -45% 4,286 27 $7,011 $97,700,275 5 Universal / DreamWorks Animation 2 Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral $27,050,000 — 2,442 — $11,077 $27,050,000 1 Lionsgate 3 Alita: Battle Angel $7,000,000 -43% 3,096 -706 $2,261 $72,231,308 3 20th Century Fox 4 The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part $6,615,000 -32% 3,458 -375 $1,913 $91,675,040 6 Warner Bros. 5 Green Book $4,710,000 121% 2,641 1388 $1,783 $75,919,611 16 Universal Pictures 6 Fighting With My Family $4,691,284 -40% 2,855 144 $1,643 $14,945,905 3 MGM 7 Isn’t It Romantic $4,645,000 -35% 3,325 -119 $1,397 $40,299,003 3 Warner Bros. 8 Greta $4,585,000 — 2,411 — $1,902 $4,585,000 1 Focus Features 9 What Men Want $2,700,000 -49% 2,018 -371 $1,338 $49,641,004 4 Paramount 10 Happy Death Day 2U $2,520,000 -48% 2,331 -881 $1,081 $25,286,610 3 Universal Pictures 11 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse $2,100,000 138% 2,404 1661 $874 $187,386,210 12 Sony / Columbia 12 The Upside $2,070,000 -35% 1,607 -541 $1,288 $102,858,620 8 STX Entertainment 13 A Star is Born $1,885,000 209% 1,235 490 $1,526 $212,914,339 22 Warner Bros. 14 Cold Pursuit $1,650,000 -49% 1,765 -555 $935 $29,912,129 4 Lionsgate / Summit

# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Apollo 11 $1,650,000 — 120 — $13,750 $1,650,000 1 Neon 2 Bohemian Rhapsody $975,000 56% 839 415 $1,162 $214,466,597 18 20th Century Fox 3 Glass $895,000 -49% 756 -690 $1,184 $109,465,250 7 Universal 4 The Favourite $825,000 48% 742 454 $1,112 $33,217,039 15 Fox Searchlight 5 Total Dhamaal $460,000 -54% 208 6 $2,212 $1,756,926 2 FIP 6 The Prodigy $413,718 -63% 533 -798 $776 $14,367,283 4 Orion Pictures 7 Free Solo $364,100 150% 238 148 $1,530 $16,947,781 23 National Geographic Entertainment 8 Arctic $362,124 -27% 268 11 $1,351 $1,629,633 5 Bleecker Street 9 Vice $249,411 -61% 262 -440 $952 $47,569,021 10 Annapurna 10 Ralph Breaks the Internet $233,000 -38% 204 -202 $1,142 $200,195,690 15 Disney 11 Mary Poppins Returns $206,000 6% 245 11 $841 $171,218,892 11 Disney 12 Bumblebee $150,000 -31% 157 -71 $955 $127,143,087 11 Paramount Pictures 13 Cold War $143,616 -52% 128 -131 $1,122 $4,368,187 11 Amazon Studios 14 If Beale Street Could Talk $137,546 -8% 126 -1 $1,092 $14,643,560 12 Annapurna 15 Never Look Away $136,474 -11% 122 42 $1,119 $671,886 6 Sony Pictures Classics