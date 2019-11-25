Weekend Box Office Key Insights: Frozen 2 Heats Up w/ $130.2M Domestic, $358.4M Global Debut

News & Analysis • Jesse Rifkin • November 25 2019

Ice is Back with a Brand New Invention

If the Disney animated musical sequel hadn’t topped the box office, it would have been as if hell “froze” over. But Frozen II opened with a hot $130.2M domestic weekend, in line with pre-release projections.

Disney’s estimate kept going higher and higher. The studio’s Saturday weekend projection was $120M, then their Sunday revised estimate rose to $127M, and by Monday’s weekend actuals had slightly topped $130M.

That’s +93.2% above the original film’s three-day Thanksgiving weekend opening, and even +39.1% above its five-day opening if including the original’s Wednesday and Thursday.

Perhaps the better comparison is to other recent Disney animated sequels. It started +7.7% ahead of Toy Story 4, but -3.5% behind Finding Dory.

The estimated audience demographics for Frozen II were 59% female and 31% under age 11.

Factoring in its $228.2M overseas opening, the film’s global debut totalled $358.4M. That’s the new record for both highest animated overseas opening previously held by Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs with $152M, and highest animated global opening previously held by this summer’s The Lion King with $244.5M.

Read our magazine’s cover story on Frozen II, including interviews with co-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck.

Downshifting

Last weekend’s leader, Disney/Fox’s racecar drama Ford v. Ferrari, put the brakes on with a -50.0% decline to second place with $15.7M.

Read our interview with Ford v. Ferrari director James Mangold.

The “Day” Has Come

Sony’s Fred “Mr. Rogers” Rogers biopic A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood began with a gentle $13.2M in third place.

That’s a bit below most pre-release projections, which had it in the $14M to $18M range. But with very positive word of mouth and a likely choice for families over the holiday season, look for this title to hold well in the weeks ahead.

Read our interview with co-screenwriters Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue.

Take ‘Em to the Bridge

STX’s action movie 21 Bridges couldn’t bridge the gap with a fourth place start of $9.2M, in line with pre-release projections.

The audience demographics were 56% male and 75% over age 25.

Billion-Dollar Movies

Warner Bros.’ Joker crossed the $1B mark globally last weekend, last Friday to be exact. This weekend it continued to pad its total, having now earned $708.8M overseas and $1.03B globally.

Frozen 2 is virtually certain to cross the billion-dollar mark as well, likely at some point in December or maybe January. The original earned $1.27B globally.

Limited Releases

Frozen 2 had the weekend’s top per-screen average at $29,338. Not too far behind was Focus Features’ legal drama Dark Waters, opening with $102,606 in four theaters for a $25,651 average.

How’d This Weekend Compare?

Total box office this weekend was $204.4M. That’s +87.3% above last weekend but -5.6% below this same three-day frame last year during Thanksgiving weekend, when Ralph Breaks the Internet led with $56.2M.

The Year So Far

Year-to-date box office stands at $9.85B. That’s -7.2% behind this same date last year, down from -6.4% after last weekend.

That’s also the lowest YTD level vs. 2018 since after the second weekend of July, at -8.6%.

Monday’s Weekend Actuals (Domestic)

FRI, NOV. 22 – SUN, NOV. 24

WIDE (1000+)
# TITLE WEEKEND   LOCATIONS   AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Frozen II $130,263,358 4,440 $29,339 $130,263,358 1 Disney
2 Ford v. Ferrari $15,730,678 -50% 3,528 0 $4,459 $57,720,248 2 20th Century Fox
3 A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood $13,251,238 3,235 $4,096 $13,251,238 1 Sony Pictures
4 21 Bridges $9,250,117 2,665 $3,471 $9,250,117 1 STX Entertainment
5 Midway $4,640,673 -45% 2,627 -615 $1,767 $43,048,234 3 Lionsgate
6 Playing with Fire $4,515,388 -46% 2,760 -425 $1,636 $31,522,035 3 Paramount Pictures
7 Charlie’s Angels $3,236,460 -61% 3,452 0 $938 $14,002,052 2 Sony Pictures
8 Last Christmas $3,099,535 -52% 2,411 -1043 $1,286 $27,851,925 3 Universal Pictures
9 The Good Liar $3,017,800 -46% 2,454 15 $1,230 $11,408,594 2 Warner Bros.
10 Joker $2,746,029 -49% 1,410 -927 $1,948 $326,857,842 8 Warner Bros.
11 Harriet $2,330,100 -49% 1,346 -665 $1,731 $36,024,155 4 Focus Features
12 Doctor Sleep $2,088,610 -65% 1,476 -2379 $1,415 $29,005,352 3 Warner Bros.
13 Maleficent: Mistress of Evil $2,051,520 -58% 1,605 -944 $1,278 $108,974,578 6 Disney
14 Terminator: Dark Fate $1,250,589 -71% 1,022 -1455 $1,224 $59,581,886 4 Paramount

LIMITED (100 — 999)
# TITLE WEEKEND   LOCATIONS   AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Jojo Rabbit $1,588,234 -42% 787 -208 $2,018 $16,140,947 6 Fox Searchlight
2 Parasite $1,255,325 -33% 433 -187 $2,899 $16,498,762 7 NEON
3 Zombieland: Double Tap $540,733 -72% 455 -952 $1,188 $71,541,944 6 Sony Pictures
4 The Addams Family $474,425 -73% 837 -998 $567 $95,514,844 7 United Artists Releasing
5 Black and Blue $320,106 -65% 260 -298 $1,231 $21,395,063 5 Sony / Screen Gems
6 Countdown $294,113 -75% 298 -648 $987 $24,894,793 5 STX Entertainment
7 Depeche Mode: SPIRITS in the Forest $232,452 276 $842 $673,932 1 Trafalgar Releasing
8 Pagalpanti $227,714 117 $1,946 $227,714 1 Eros International
9 The Lighthouse $180,967 -53% 113 -177 $1,601 $10,171,652 6 A24
10 Abominable $143,880 -57% 221 -78 $651 $59,941,385 9 Universal Pictures
11 Pain and Glory $136,730 -36% 217 -9 $630 $3,322,264 8 Sony Pictures Classics
12 Downton Abbey $124,500 -59% 159 -144 $783 $96,550,930 10 Focus Features
13 Gemini Man $66,027 -43% 108 -68 $611 $48,419,465 7 Paramount Pictures
14 Arctic Dogs $55,026 -73% 195 -161 $282 $5,589,952 4 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures
15 It Chapter Two $38,447 -35% 105 -27 $366 $211,543,420 12 Warner Bros

PLATFORM (1 — 99)
# TITLE WEEKEND   LOCATIONS   AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Honey Boy $252,322 24% 44 27 $5,735 $922,719 3 Amazon Studios
2 Waves $165,936 24% 21 17 $7,902 $333,167 2 A24
3 Dark Waters $102,606 4 $25,652 $102,606 1 Focus Features
4 Better Days $87,789 -73% 35 -53 $2,508 $1,835,039 3 Well Go USA Entertainment
5 Motherless Brooklyn $71,295 -86% 86 -525 $829 $9,111,366 4 Warner Bros.
6 Jay & Silent Bob Reboot $64,688 -63% 5 -5 $12,938 $2,762,773 6 Fathom Events / Saban Films
7 Judy $40,249 -61% 58 -65 $694 $23,849,438 9 Roadside Attractions / LD Entertainment
8 Hustlers $36,128 -55% 75 -43 $482 $104,872,008 11 STX Entertainment
9 The Lion King $33,605 -42% 87 -29 $386 $543,601,690 19 Walt Disney Pictures
10 Ad Astra $28,785 -33% 50 -28 $576 $50,139,904 10 20th Century Fox
11 No Safe Spaces $24,264 -79% 24 -31 $1,011 $434,873 5 Atlas Distribution
12 Everybody’s Everything $23,971 -60% 19 -10 $1,262 $514,805 2 Gunpowder & Sky
13 Once Upon a Time In Hollywood $20,361 -19% 25 -4 $814 $140,949,943 18 Sony Pictures
14 Frankie $17,835 120% 33 18 $540 $129,588 5 Sony Pictures Classics
15 The Peanut Butter Falcon $16,265 -44% 39 -26 $417 $20,411,823 16 Roadside Attractions
16 Toy Story 4 $16,231 -46% 48 -22 $338 $434,010,223 23 Disney
17 The Divine Move 2: The Wrathful $14,949 10 $1,495 $34,415 2 CJ Entertainment
18 Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice $13,801 -62% 25 -10 $552 $4,188,614 12 Greenwich Entertainment
19 The Current War $13,465 -70% 35 -108 $385 $5,918,827 5 101 Studios
20 Varda by Agnes $12,390 2 $6,195 $12,390 1 Janus Films
21 Synonyms $12,356 23% 12 5 $1,030 $141,624 5 Kino Lorber
22 Citizen K $10,571 1 $10,571 $10,571 1 Greenwich Entertainment
23 Mickey and the Bear $7,603 -19% 4 3 $1,901 $18,838 2 Utopia
24 My Dear Liar $6,918 -61% 3 0 $2,306 $90,545 3 CMC
25 The Kingmaker $6,661 -51% 7 -1 $952 $55,296 3 Greenwich Entertainment
26 The Warrior Queen of Jhansi $3,326 -97% 20 -257 $166 $174,102 2 Roadside Attractions
27 Shooting the Mafia $3,251 2 $1,626 $3,251 1 Cohen Media Group
28 Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project $3,213 -61% 3 2 $1,071 $19,836 2 Zeitgeist Films
29 When Lambs Become Lions $3,155 1 $3,155 $3,155 1 Oscilloscope Laboratories
30 Matthias & Maxime $3,056 -46% 5 -3 $611 $364,207 7  
31 Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound $2,808 7% 8 -1 $351 $45,230 5 Matson Films
32 Ága $2,550 419% 1 0 $2,550 $31,562 12 Big World Pictures
33 American Dharma $2,090 -65% 3 -5 $697 $32,279 4 Utopia
34 Immortal Hero $2,006 -15% 5 0 $401 $42,941 6 Freestyle Releasing
35 Where’s My Roy Cohn? $1,955 -63% 5 -14 $391 $693,449 10 Sony Pictures Classics
36 Gift $1,778 176% 5 -3 $356 $28,738 7 Matson Films
37 Mr. Klein $1,674 -63% 2 -1 $837 $176,343 12 Rialto Pictures
38 The Killing Floor $1,583 1 $1,583 $1,583 1 Film Movement
39 Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins $1,105 -74% 5 -6 $221 $691,302 13 Magnolia Pictures
40 Edie $990 2 $495 $67,633 12 Music Box Films
41 By the Grace of God $883 -66% 5 -2 $177 $54,763 6 Music Box Films
42 The Woman Who Loves Giraffes $813 -13% 1 0 $813 $11,621 8 Zeitgeist Films
43 Give Me Liberty $800 -24% 2 1 $400 $229,749 14 Music Box Films
44 Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer $735 -93% 3 -9 $245 $16,743 2 Magnolia Pictures
45 Anthropocene: The Human Epoch $712 1 $712 $103,965 9 Kino Lorber
46 David Crosby: Remember My Name $629 7 $90 $730,320 19 Sony Pictures Classics
47 Western Stars $480 -95% 12 -132 $40 $1,578,434 6 Warner Bros.
48 The Golden Glove $450 188% 3 1 $150 $5,963 9 Strand Releasing
49 Aquarela $333 -81% 3 1 $111 $301,161 15 Sony Pictures Classics
50 Maiden $260 -92% 2 -2 $130 $3,159,132 22 Sony Pictures Classics
51 Stuffed $163 1 $163 $9,406 6 Music Box Films
52 Desolation Center $132 -89% 1 -2 $132 $31,782 11 Matson Films
53 Gregory’s Girl $37 1 $37 $7,321 8 Film Movement

