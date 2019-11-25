Weekend Box Office Key Insights: Frozen 2 Heats Up w/ $130.2M Domestic, $358.4M Global Debut

Ice is Back with a Brand New Invention

If the Disney animated musical sequel hadn’t topped the box office, it would have been as if hell “froze” over. But Frozen II opened with a hot $130.2M domestic weekend, in line with pre-release projections.

Disney’s estimate kept going higher and higher. The studio’s Saturday weekend projection was $120M, then their Sunday revised estimate rose to $127M, and by Monday’s weekend actuals had slightly topped $130M.

That’s +93.2% above the original film’s three-day Thanksgiving weekend opening, and even +39.1% above its five-day opening if including the original’s Wednesday and Thursday.

Perhaps the better comparison is to other recent Disney animated sequels. It started +7.7% ahead of Toy Story 4, but -3.5% behind Finding Dory.

The estimated audience demographics for Frozen II were 59% female and 31% under age 11.

Factoring in its $228.2M overseas opening, the film’s global debut totalled $358.4M. That’s the new record for both highest animated overseas opening previously held by Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs with $152M, and highest animated global opening previously held by this summer’s The Lion King with $244.5M.

Read our magazine’s cover story on Frozen II, including interviews with co-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck.

Downshifting

Last weekend’s leader, Disney/Fox’s racecar drama Ford v. Ferrari, put the brakes on with a -50.0% decline to second place with $15.7M.

Read our interview with Ford v. Ferrari director James Mangold.

The “Day” Has Come

Sony’s Fred “Mr. Rogers” Rogers biopic A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood began with a gentle $13.2M in third place.

That’s a bit below most pre-release projections, which had it in the $14M to $18M range. But with very positive word of mouth and a likely choice for families over the holiday season, look for this title to hold well in the weeks ahead.

Read our interview with co-screenwriters Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue.

Take ‘Em to the Bridge

STX’s action movie 21 Bridges couldn’t bridge the gap with a fourth place start of $9.2M, in line with pre-release projections.

The audience demographics were 56% male and 75% over age 25.

Billion-Dollar Movies

Warner Bros.’ Joker crossed the $1B mark globally last weekend, last Friday to be exact. This weekend it continued to pad its total, having now earned $708.8M overseas and $1.03B globally.

Frozen 2 is virtually certain to cross the billion-dollar mark as well, likely at some point in December or maybe January. The original earned $1.27B globally.

Limited Releases

Frozen 2 had the weekend’s top per-screen average at $29,338. Not too far behind was Focus Features’ legal drama Dark Waters, opening with $102,606 in four theaters for a $25,651 average.

How’d This Weekend Compare?

Total box office this weekend was $204.4M. That’s +87.3% above last weekend but -5.6% below this same three-day frame last year during Thanksgiving weekend, when Ralph Breaks the Internet led with $56.2M.

The Year So Far

Year-to-date box office stands at $9.85B. That’s -7.2% behind this same date last year, down from -6.4% after last weekend.

That’s also the lowest YTD level vs. 2018 since after the second weekend of July, at -8.6%.

Monday’s Weekend Actuals (Domestic)

FRI, NOV. 22 – SUN, NOV. 24

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Frozen II $130,263,358 — 4,440 — $29,339 $130,263,358 1 Disney 2 Ford v. Ferrari $15,730,678 -50% 3,528 0 $4,459 $57,720,248 2 20th Century Fox 3 A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood $13,251,238 — 3,235 — $4,096 $13,251,238 1 Sony Pictures 4 21 Bridges $9,250,117 — 2,665 — $3,471 $9,250,117 1 STX Entertainment 5 Midway $4,640,673 -45% 2,627 -615 $1,767 $43,048,234 3 Lionsgate 6 Playing with Fire $4,515,388 -46% 2,760 -425 $1,636 $31,522,035 3 Paramount Pictures 7 Charlie’s Angels $3,236,460 -61% 3,452 0 $938 $14,002,052 2 Sony Pictures 8 Last Christmas $3,099,535 -52% 2,411 -1043 $1,286 $27,851,925 3 Universal Pictures 9 The Good Liar $3,017,800 -46% 2,454 15 $1,230 $11,408,594 2 Warner Bros. 10 Joker $2,746,029 -49% 1,410 -927 $1,948 $326,857,842 8 Warner Bros. 11 Harriet $2,330,100 -49% 1,346 -665 $1,731 $36,024,155 4 Focus Features 12 Doctor Sleep $2,088,610 -65% 1,476 -2379 $1,415 $29,005,352 3 Warner Bros. 13 Maleficent: Mistress of Evil $2,051,520 -58% 1,605 -944 $1,278 $108,974,578 6 Disney 14 Terminator: Dark Fate $1,250,589 -71% 1,022 -1455 $1,224 $59,581,886 4 Paramount

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Jojo Rabbit $1,588,234 -42% 787 -208 $2,018 $16,140,947 6 Fox Searchlight 2 Parasite $1,255,325 -33% 433 -187 $2,899 $16,498,762 7 NEON 3 Zombieland: Double Tap $540,733 -72% 455 -952 $1,188 $71,541,944 6 Sony Pictures 4 The Addams Family $474,425 -73% 837 -998 $567 $95,514,844 7 United Artists Releasing 5 Black and Blue $320,106 -65% 260 -298 $1,231 $21,395,063 5 Sony / Screen Gems 6 Countdown $294,113 -75% 298 -648 $987 $24,894,793 5 STX Entertainment 7 Depeche Mode: SPIRITS in the Forest $232,452 — 276 — $842 $673,932 1 Trafalgar Releasing 8 Pagalpanti $227,714 — 117 — $1,946 $227,714 1 Eros International 9 The Lighthouse $180,967 -53% 113 -177 $1,601 $10,171,652 6 A24 10 Abominable $143,880 -57% 221 -78 $651 $59,941,385 9 Universal Pictures 11 Pain and Glory $136,730 -36% 217 -9 $630 $3,322,264 8 Sony Pictures Classics 12 Downton Abbey $124,500 -59% 159 -144 $783 $96,550,930 10 Focus Features 13 Gemini Man $66,027 -43% 108 -68 $611 $48,419,465 7 Paramount Pictures 14 Arctic Dogs $55,026 -73% 195 -161 $282 $5,589,952 4 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures 15 It Chapter Two $38,447 -35% 105 -27 $366 $211,543,420 12 Warner Bros