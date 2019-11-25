Weekend Box Office Key Insights: Frozen 2 Heats Up w/ $130.2M Domestic, $358.4M Global Debut

Ice is Back with a Brand New Invention
If the Disney animated musical sequel hadn’t topped the box office, it would have been as if hell “froze” over. But Frozen II opened with a hot $130.2M domestic weekend, in line with pre-release projections.
Disney’s estimate kept going higher and higher. The studio’s Saturday weekend projection was $120M, then their Sunday revised estimate rose to $127M, and by Monday’s weekend actuals had slightly topped $130M.
That’s +93.2% above the original film’s three-day Thanksgiving weekend opening, and even +39.1% above its five-day opening if including the original’s Wednesday and Thursday.
Perhaps the better comparison is to other recent Disney animated sequels. It started +7.7% ahead of Toy Story 4, but -3.5% behind Finding Dory.
The estimated audience demographics for Frozen II were 59% female and 31% under age 11.
Factoring in its $228.2M overseas opening, the film’s global debut totalled $358.4M. That’s the new record for both highest animated overseas opening previously held by Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs with $152M, and highest animated global opening previously held by this summer’s The Lion King with $244.5M.
Read our magazine’s cover story on Frozen II, including interviews with co-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck.
Downshifting
Last weekend’s leader, Disney/Fox’s racecar drama Ford v. Ferrari, put the brakes on with a -50.0% decline to second place with $15.7M.
Read our interview with Ford v. Ferrari director James Mangold.
The “Day” Has Come
Sony’s Fred “Mr. Rogers” Rogers biopic A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood began with a gentle $13.2M in third place.
That’s a bit below most pre-release projections, which had it in the $14M to $18M range. But with very positive word of mouth and a likely choice for families over the holiday season, look for this title to hold well in the weeks ahead.
Read our interview with co-screenwriters Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue.
Take ‘Em to the Bridge
STX’s action movie 21 Bridges couldn’t bridge the gap with a fourth place start of $9.2M, in line with pre-release projections.
The audience demographics were 56% male and 75% over age 25.
Billion-Dollar Movies
Warner Bros.’ Joker crossed the $1B mark globally last weekend, last Friday to be exact. This weekend it continued to pad its total, having now earned $708.8M overseas and $1.03B globally.
Frozen 2 is virtually certain to cross the billion-dollar mark as well, likely at some point in December or maybe January. The original earned $1.27B globally.
Limited Releases
Frozen 2 had the weekend’s top per-screen average at $29,338. Not too far behind was Focus Features’ legal drama Dark Waters, opening with $102,606 in four theaters for a $25,651 average.
How’d This Weekend Compare?
Total box office this weekend was $204.4M. That’s +87.3% above last weekend but -5.6% below this same three-day frame last year during Thanksgiving weekend, when Ralph Breaks the Internet led with $56.2M.
The Year So Far
Year-to-date box office stands at $9.85B. That’s -7.2% behind this same date last year, down from -6.4% after last weekend.
That’s also the lowest YTD level vs. 2018 since after the second weekend of July, at -8.6%.
Monday’s Weekend Actuals (Domestic)
FRI, NOV. 22 – SUN, NOV. 24
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Frozen II
|$130,263,358
|—
|4,440
|—
|$29,339
|$130,263,358
|1
|Disney
|2
|Ford v. Ferrari
|$15,730,678
|-50%
|3,528
|0
|$4,459
|$57,720,248
|2
|20th Century Fox
|3
|A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
|$13,251,238
|—
|3,235
|—
|$4,096
|$13,251,238
|1
|Sony Pictures
|4
|21 Bridges
|$9,250,117
|—
|2,665
|—
|$3,471
|$9,250,117
|1
|STX Entertainment
|5
|Midway
|$4,640,673
|-45%
|2,627
|-615
|$1,767
|$43,048,234
|3
|Lionsgate
|6
|Playing with Fire
|$4,515,388
|-46%
|2,760
|-425
|$1,636
|$31,522,035
|3
|Paramount Pictures
|7
|Charlie’s Angels
|$3,236,460
|-61%
|3,452
|0
|$938
|$14,002,052
|2
|Sony Pictures
|8
|Last Christmas
|$3,099,535
|-52%
|2,411
|-1043
|$1,286
|$27,851,925
|3
|Universal Pictures
|9
|The Good Liar
|$3,017,800
|-46%
|2,454
|15
|$1,230
|$11,408,594
|2
|Warner Bros.
|10
|Joker
|$2,746,029
|-49%
|1,410
|-927
|$1,948
|$326,857,842
|8
|Warner Bros.
|11
|Harriet
|$2,330,100
|-49%
|1,346
|-665
|$1,731
|$36,024,155
|4
|Focus Features
|12
|Doctor Sleep
|$2,088,610
|-65%
|1,476
|-2379
|$1,415
|$29,005,352
|3
|Warner Bros.
|13
|Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
|$2,051,520
|-58%
|1,605
|-944
|$1,278
|$108,974,578
|6
|Disney
|14
|Terminator: Dark Fate
|$1,250,589
|-71%
|1,022
|-1455
|$1,224
|$59,581,886
|4
|Paramount
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Jojo Rabbit
|$1,588,234
|-42%
|787
|-208
|$2,018
|$16,140,947
|6
|Fox Searchlight
|2
|Parasite
|$1,255,325
|-33%
|433
|-187
|$2,899
|$16,498,762
|7
|NEON
|3
|Zombieland: Double Tap
|$540,733
|-72%
|455
|-952
|$1,188
|$71,541,944
|6
|Sony Pictures
|4
|The Addams Family
|$474,425
|-73%
|837
|-998
|$567
|$95,514,844
|7
|United Artists Releasing
|5
|Black and Blue
|$320,106
|-65%
|260
|-298
|$1,231
|$21,395,063
|5
|Sony / Screen Gems
|6
|Countdown
|$294,113
|-75%
|298
|-648
|$987
|$24,894,793
|5
|STX Entertainment
|7
|Depeche Mode: SPIRITS in the Forest
|$232,452
|—
|276
|—
|$842
|$673,932
|1
|Trafalgar Releasing
|8
|Pagalpanti
|$227,714
|—
|117
|—
|$1,946
|$227,714
|1
|Eros International
|9
|The Lighthouse
|$180,967
|-53%
|113
|-177
|$1,601
|$10,171,652
|6
|A24
|10
|Abominable
|$143,880
|-57%
|221
|-78
|$651
|$59,941,385
|9
|Universal Pictures
|11
|Pain and Glory
|$136,730
|-36%
|217
|-9
|$630
|$3,322,264
|8
|Sony Pictures Classics
|12
|Downton Abbey
|$124,500
|-59%
|159
|-144
|$783
|$96,550,930
|10
|Focus Features
|13
|Gemini Man
|$66,027
|-43%
|108
|-68
|$611
|$48,419,465
|7
|Paramount Pictures
|14
|Arctic Dogs
|$55,026
|-73%
|195
|-161
|$282
|$5,589,952
|4
|Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures
|15
|It Chapter Two
|$38,447
|-35%
|105
|-27
|$366
|$211,543,420
|12
|Warner Bros
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Honey Boy
|$252,322
|24%
|44
|27
|$5,735
|$922,719
|3
|Amazon Studios
|2
|Waves
|$165,936
|24%
|21
|17
|$7,902
|$333,167
|2
|A24
|3
|Dark Waters
|$102,606
|—
|4
|—
|$25,652
|$102,606
|1
|Focus Features
|4
|Better Days
|$87,789
|-73%
|35
|-53
|$2,508
|$1,835,039
|3
|Well Go USA Entertainment
|5
|Motherless Brooklyn
|$71,295
|-86%
|86
|-525
|$829
|$9,111,366
|4
|Warner Bros.
|6
|Jay & Silent Bob Reboot
|$64,688
|-63%
|5
|-5
|$12,938
|$2,762,773
|6
|Fathom Events / Saban Films
|7
|Judy
|$40,249
|-61%
|58
|-65
|$694
|$23,849,438
|9
|Roadside Attractions / LD Entertainment
|8
|Hustlers
|$36,128
|-55%
|75
|-43
|$482
|$104,872,008
|11
|STX Entertainment
|9
|The Lion King
|$33,605
|-42%
|87
|-29
|$386
|$543,601,690
|19
|Walt Disney Pictures
|10
|Ad Astra
|$28,785
|-33%
|50
|-28
|$576
|$50,139,904
|10
|20th Century Fox
|11
|No Safe Spaces
|$24,264
|-79%
|24
|-31
|$1,011
|$434,873
|5
|Atlas Distribution
|12
|Everybody’s Everything
|$23,971
|-60%
|19
|-10
|$1,262
|$514,805
|2
|Gunpowder & Sky
|13
|Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
|$20,361
|-19%
|25
|-4
|$814
|$140,949,943
|18
|Sony Pictures
|14
|Frankie
|$17,835
|120%
|33
|18
|$540
|$129,588
|5
|Sony Pictures Classics
|15
|The Peanut Butter Falcon
|$16,265
|-44%
|39
|-26
|$417
|$20,411,823
|16
|Roadside Attractions
|16
|Toy Story 4
|$16,231
|-46%
|48
|-22
|$338
|$434,010,223
|23
|Disney
|17
|The Divine Move 2: The Wrathful
|$14,949
|—
|10
|—
|$1,495
|$34,415
|2
|CJ Entertainment
|18
|Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
|$13,801
|-62%
|25
|-10
|$552
|$4,188,614
|12
|Greenwich Entertainment
|19
|The Current War
|$13,465
|-70%
|35
|-108
|$385
|$5,918,827
|5
|101 Studios
|20
|Varda by Agnes
|$12,390
|—
|2
|—
|$6,195
|$12,390
|1
|Janus Films
|21
|Synonyms
|$12,356
|23%
|12
|5
|$1,030
|$141,624
|5
|Kino Lorber
|22
|Citizen K
|$10,571
|—
|1
|—
|$10,571
|$10,571
|1
|Greenwich Entertainment
|23
|Mickey and the Bear
|$7,603
|-19%
|4
|3
|$1,901
|$18,838
|2
|Utopia
|24
|My Dear Liar
|$6,918
|-61%
|3
|0
|$2,306
|$90,545
|3
|CMC
|25
|The Kingmaker
|$6,661
|-51%
|7
|-1
|$952
|$55,296
|3
|Greenwich Entertainment
|26
|The Warrior Queen of Jhansi
|$3,326
|-97%
|20
|-257
|$166
|$174,102
|2
|Roadside Attractions
|27
|Shooting the Mafia
|$3,251
|—
|2
|—
|$1,626
|$3,251
|1
|Cohen Media Group
|28
|Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project
|$3,213
|-61%
|3
|2
|$1,071
|$19,836
|2
|Zeitgeist Films
|29
|When Lambs Become Lions
|$3,155
|—
|1
|—
|$3,155
|$3,155
|1
|Oscilloscope Laboratories
|30
|Matthias & Maxime
|$3,056
|-46%
|5
|-3
|$611
|$364,207
|7
|31
|Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound
|$2,808
|7%
|8
|-1
|$351
|$45,230
|5
|Matson Films
|32
|Ága
|$2,550
|419%
|1
|0
|$2,550
|$31,562
|12
|Big World Pictures
|33
|American Dharma
|$2,090
|-65%
|3
|-5
|$697
|$32,279
|4
|Utopia
|34
|Immortal Hero
|$2,006
|-15%
|5
|0
|$401
|$42,941
|6
|Freestyle Releasing
|35
|Where’s My Roy Cohn?
|$1,955
|-63%
|5
|-14
|$391
|$693,449
|10
|Sony Pictures Classics
|36
|Gift
|$1,778
|176%
|5
|-3
|$356
|$28,738
|7
|Matson Films
|37
|Mr. Klein
|$1,674
|-63%
|2
|-1
|$837
|$176,343
|12
|Rialto Pictures
|38
|The Killing Floor
|$1,583
|—
|1
|—
|$1,583
|$1,583
|1
|Film Movement
|39
|Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins
|$1,105
|-74%
|5
|-6
|$221
|$691,302
|13
|Magnolia Pictures
|40
|Edie
|$990
|—
|2
|—
|$495
|$67,633
|12
|Music Box Films
|41
|By the Grace of God
|$883
|-66%
|5
|-2
|$177
|$54,763
|6
|Music Box Films
|42
|The Woman Who Loves Giraffes
|$813
|-13%
|1
|0
|$813
|$11,621
|8
|Zeitgeist Films
|43
|Give Me Liberty
|$800
|-24%
|2
|1
|$400
|$229,749
|14
|Music Box Films
|44
|Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer
|$735
|-93%
|3
|-9
|$245
|$16,743
|2
|Magnolia Pictures
|45
|Anthropocene: The Human Epoch
|$712
|—
|1
|—
|$712
|$103,965
|9
|Kino Lorber
|46
|David Crosby: Remember My Name
|$629
|—
|7
|—
|$90
|$730,320
|19
|Sony Pictures Classics
|47
|Western Stars
|$480
|-95%
|12
|-132
|$40
|$1,578,434
|6
|Warner Bros.
|48
|The Golden Glove
|$450
|188%
|3
|1
|$150
|$5,963
|9
|Strand Releasing
|49
|Aquarela
|$333
|-81%
|3
|1
|$111
|$301,161
|15
|Sony Pictures Classics
|50
|Maiden
|$260
|-92%
|2
|-2
|$130
|$3,159,132
|22
|Sony Pictures Classics
|51
|Stuffed
|$163
|—
|1
|—
|$163
|$9,406
|6
|Music Box Films
|52
|Desolation Center
|$132
|-89%
|1
|-2
|$132
|$31,782
|11
|Matson Films
|53
|Gregory’s Girl
|$37
|—
|1
|—
|$37
|$7,321
|8
|Film Movement
