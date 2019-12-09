Weekend Box Office Key Insights: Frozen 2 is Thrice the Ice, Three-Peating w/ $35.1M

Not Going Cold
Disney’s animated sequel Frozen 2 declined -59.0% to win the box office again. However, that was a sharper post-Thanksgiving drop than the original Frozen at -53.0%, or last year’s fellow Disney animated sequel Ralph Breaks the Internet with -54.5%.
Read our magazine’s cover story on Frozen II, including interviews with co-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck.
Joker Just Misses Out
Reaching 10 weekends in the box office top 10 is a rare feat, accomplished only a few times a year. Sunday’s studio weekend estimates showed Warner Bros.’ Joker doing just that, barely holding onto 10th place with a mere $30K more than Universal’s Last Christmas.
However, relative to Sunday’s estimates, Monday’s updated weekend actuals showed a slight increase for Christmas and a slight decrease for Joker. Joker ended up in 11th place by a mere $5,569 behind, or a narrow -0.54% gap.
The same thing happened to Disney’s Captain Marvel in May. The film was tentatively reported on a Sunday to have spent a 10th weekend in the box office top 10. However, Monday’s weekend actuals revealed that it actually came in 11th place, missing that top tier by only $5,326 behind The Curse of La Llorona, or an even narrow -0.28% gap.
Do You Want To Play?
The weekend’s sole new wide release, STX’s animated Playmobil, came in below even the most pessimistic projections. While hardly expected to contend for the box office’s top tier, the film was predicted to earn around the $2M to $3M range. It actually came in well below $1M, earning only $656K.
Overseas
Ahead of its domestic release Friday, Sony’s fantasy comedy sequel Jumanji: The Next Level started with $52.8M overseas, led by $24.9M in China. The follow-up hopes to replicate the unexpectedly large $962.1M overseas total of its 2017 predecessor Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, including a $77.9M China total.
Limited Releases
Neon’s historical drama Portrait of a Lady on Fire earned the weekend’s best per-screen average, debuting with $67,344 on two screens, for a $33,672 average.
How’d This Weekend Compare?
Total box office this weekend was $89.5M. That’s -50.5% below last weekend but +4.3% above this same weekend last year, when Ralph Breaks the Internet led for a third frame with $16.2M.
The Year So Far
Year-to-date box office stands at $10.30B. That’s -5,8% behind this same date last year, up from -5.9% after last weekend.
Monday’s Weekend Actuals (Domestic)
FRI, DEC. 6 – SUN, DEC. 8
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Frozen II
|$35,165,614
|-59%
|4,348
|-92
|$8,088
|$338,090,515
|3
|Disney
|2
|Knives Out
|$14,216,723
|-47%
|3,461
|0
|$4,108
|$63,553,214
|2
|Lionsgate
|3
|Ford v. Ferrari
|$6,655,136
|-49%
|3,746
|300
|$1,777
|$91,228,489
|4
|20th Century Fox
|4
|Queen & Slim
|$6,642,685
|-44%
|1,715
|25
|$3,873
|$27,006,690
|2
|Universal Pictures
|5
|A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
|$5,200,508
|-56%
|3,491
|256
|$1,490
|$43,120,923
|3
|Sony Pictures
|6
|Dark Waters
|$3,996,275
|544%
|2,012
|1918
|$1,986
|$5,181,024
|3
|Focus Features
|7
|21 Bridges
|$2,865,050
|-49%
|2,465
|-200
|$1,162
|$23,917,746
|3
|STX Entertainment
|8
|Playing with Fire
|$2,033,369
|-52%
|2,253
|-426
|$903
|$42,015,694
|5
|Paramount Pictures
|9
|Midway
|$1,933,137
|-51%
|2,100
|-275
|$921
|$53,395,608
|5
|Lionsgate
|10
|Last Christmas
|$1,016,760
|-49%
|1,260
|-592
|$807
|$33,453,935
|5
|Universal Pictures
|11
|Harriet
|$837,970
|-55%
|1,000
|-84
|$838
|$40,879,520
|6
|Focus Features
|12
|Playmobil: The Movie
|$656,530
|—
|2,337
|—
|$281
|$656,530
|1
|STX Entertainment
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Joker
|$1,011,191
|-48%
|956
|-190
|$1,058
|$332,112,814
|10
|Warner Bros.
|2
|Parasite
|$701,954
|-31%
|333
|-49
|$2,108
|$19,348,690
|9
|NEON
|3
|Jojo Rabbit
|$563,553
|-53%
|579
|-129
|$973
|$19,298,376
|8
|Fox Searchlight
|4
|Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
|$535,962
|-60%
|728
|-263
|$736
|$112,374,808
|8
|Disney
|5
|Promare
|$521,495
|—
|612
|—
|$852
|$1,940,128
|12
|GKIDS
|6
|The Addams Family
|$499,690
|6%
|732
|-43
|$683
|$97,002,627
|9
|United Artists Releasing
|7
|The Good Liar
|$479,043
|-69%
|787
|-1216
|$609
|$16,135,794
|4
|Warner Bros.
|8
|Honey Boy
|$439,161
|19%
|460
|274
|$955
|$2,126,187
|5
|Amazon Studios
|9
|Waves
|$421,625
|200%
|570
|523
|$740
|$1,046,075
|4
|A24
|10
|Doctor Sleep
|$334,545
|-63%
|530
|-347
|$631
|$31,190,193
|5
|Warner Bros.
|11
|Terminator: Dark Fate
|$322,558
|-63%
|431
|-351
|$748
|$61,793,224
|6
|Paramount
|12
|No Safe Spaces
|$304,219
|6423%
|200
|192
|$1,521
|$761,600
|7
|Atlas Distribution
|13
|Panipat
|$296,162
|—
|175
|—
|$1,692
|$296,162
|1
|Reliance Entertainment
|14
|En Brazos de un Asesino
|$226,670
|—
|160
|—
|$1,417
|$226,670
|1
|Lionsgate / Pantelion Films
|15
|Charlie’s Angels
|$215,247
|-83%
|703
|-2453
|$306
|$17,504,253
|4
|Sony Pictures
|16
|Zombieland: Double Tap
|$192,834
|-46%
|266
|-75
|$725
|$72,527,312
|8
|Sony Pictures
|17
|Les Misérables – The Staged Concert
|$192,034
|—
|392
|—
|$490
|$192,034
|1
|Trafalgar Releasing
|18
|Countdown
|$115,776
|-49%
|177
|-55
|$654
|$25,450,066
|7
|STX Entertainment
|19
|Abominable
|$98,805
|-33%
|174
|-21
|$568
|$60,305,885
|11
|Universal Pictures
|20
|Black and Blue
|$91,478
|-56%
|122
|-57
|$750
|$21,904,259
|7
|Sony / Screen Gems
|21
|Downton Abbey
|$48,230
|-40%
|117
|-26
|$412
|$96,779,580
|12
|Focus Features
|22
|Arctic Dogs
|$37,764
|-11%
|140
|-20
|$270
|$5,707,828
|6
|Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|The Lighthouse
|$73,640
|-36%
|82
|-8
|$898
|$10,522,069
|8
|A24
|2
|Fantastic Fungi
|$70,729
|57%
|18
|4
|$3,929
|$933,199
|12
|Area 23a
|3
|Portrait of a Lady on Fire
|$67,344
|—
|2
|—
|$33,672
|$67,344
|1
|NEON
|4
|Pain and Glory
|$56,058
|-46%
|78
|-74
|$719
|$3,606,336
|10
|Sony Pictures Classics
|5
|Varda by Agnes
|$22,567
|156%
|9
|7
|$2,507
|$57,864
|3
|Janus Films
|6
|63 Up
|$22,355
|60%
|2
|1
|$11,178
|$48,080
|2
|BritBox
|7
|Motherless Brooklyn
|$18,003
|-56%
|45
|-23
|$400
|$9,222,027
|6
|Warner Bros.
|8
|Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
|$17,700
|-46%
|60
|0
|$295
|$141,027,997
|20
|Sony Pictures
|9
|The Current War
|$12,246
|-19%
|60
|12
|$204
|$5,964,676
|7
|101 Studios
|10
|Little Joe
|$10,626
|—
|12
|—
|$886
|$10,626
|1
|Magnolia Pictures
|11
|Judy
|$10,442
|-36%
|32
|-5
|$326
|$23,940,825
|11
|Roadside Attractions / LD Entertainment
|12
|Mickey and the Bear
|$9,915
|287%
|9
|5
|$1,102
|$38,237
|4
|Utopia
|13
|Hustlers
|$8,249
|-68%
|30
|-45
|$275
|$104,935,664
|13
|STX Entertainment
|14
|Ad Astra
|$6,606
|-58%
|33
|15
|$200
|$50,184,956
|12
|20th Century Fox
|15
|Frankie
|$6,274
|-5%
|29
|13
|$216
|$152,160
|7
|Sony Pictures Classics
|16
|The Peanut Butter Falcon
|$5,737
|-54%
|19
|-12
|$302
|$20,449,185
|18
|Roadside Attractions
|17
|Synonyms
|$4,955
|7%
|7
|2
|$708
|$158,323
|7
|Kino Lorber
|18
|Kind Hearts and Coronets (2019 Re-Issue)
|$4,020
|-50%
|1
|0
|$4,020
|$19,437
|2
|Rialto Pictures
|19
|When Lambs Become Lions
|$3,835
|—
|2
|—
|$1,918
|$7,160
|3
|Oscilloscope Laboratories
|20
|Midnight Family
|$3,500
|—
|1
|—
|$3,500
|$3,500
|1
|1091
|21
|Temblores
|$3,340
|-31%
|4
|3
|$835
|$12,092
|3
|Film Movement
|22
|The Disappearance of My Mother
|$3,117
|—
|1
|—
|$3,117
|$11,117
|1
|Kino Lorber
|23
|American Dharma
|$2,709
|539%
|11
|7
|$246
|$37,151
|6
|Utopia
|24
|Mr. Klein
|$2,142
|198%
|1
|0
|$2,142
|$181,239
|14
|Rialto Pictures
|25
|Everybody’s Everything
|$1,647
|-60%
|7
|-6
|$235
|$544,800
|4
|Gunpowder & Sky
|26
|White Snake
|$1,285
|-92%
|4
|-17
|$321
|$31,383
|4
|GKIDS
|27
|Shooting the Mafia
|$1,107
|-52%
|2
|-1
|$554
|$9,988
|3
|Cohen Media Group
|28
|Where’s My Roy Cohn?
|$998
|-75%
|3
|-2
|$333
|$701,529
|12
|Sony Pictures Classics
|29
|Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project
|$828
|-78%
|2
|-1
|$414
|$30,114
|4
|Zeitgeist Films
|30
|By the Grace of God
|$784
|11%
|2
|-1
|$392
|$57,946
|8
|Music Box Films
|31
|Give Me Liberty
|$708
|-53%
|1
|-1
|$708
|$234,558
|16
|Music Box Films
|32
|Maiden
|$362
|-52%
|2
|-4
|$181
|$3,160,748
|24
|Sony Pictures Classics
|33
|David Crosby: Remember My Name
|$182
|-75%
|3
|-2
|$61
|$732,195
|21
|Sony Pictures Classics
|34
|Western Stars
|$100
|-90%
|3
|-39
|$33
|$1,581,432
|8
|Warner Bros.
Share this post