Weekend Box Office Key Insights: Frozen 2 is Thrice the Ice, Three-Peating w/ $35.1M

Not Going Cold

Disney’s animated sequel Frozen 2 declined -59.0% to win the box office again. However, that was a sharper post-Thanksgiving drop than the original Frozen at -53.0%, or last year’s fellow Disney animated sequel Ralph Breaks the Internet with -54.5%.

Read our magazine’s cover story on Frozen II, including interviews with co-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck.

Joker Just Misses Out

Reaching 10 weekends in the box office top 10 is a rare feat, accomplished only a few times a year. Sunday’s studio weekend estimates showed Warner Bros.’ Joker doing just that, barely holding onto 10th place with a mere $30K more than Universal’s Last Christmas.

However, relative to Sunday’s estimates, Monday’s updated weekend actuals showed a slight increase for Christmas and a slight decrease for Joker. Joker ended up in 11th place by a mere $5,569 behind, or a narrow -0.54% gap.

The same thing happened to Disney’s Captain Marvel in May. The film was tentatively reported on a Sunday to have spent a 10th weekend in the box office top 10. However, Monday’s weekend actuals revealed that it actually came in 11th place, missing that top tier by only $5,326 behind The Curse of La Llorona, or an even narrow -0.28% gap.

Do You Want To Play?

The weekend’s sole new wide release, STX’s animated Playmobil, came in below even the most pessimistic projections. While hardly expected to contend for the box office’s top tier, the film was predicted to earn around the $2M to $3M range. It actually came in well below $1M, earning only $656K.

Overseas

Ahead of its domestic release Friday, Sony’s fantasy comedy sequel Jumanji: The Next Level started with $52.8M overseas, led by $24.9M in China. The follow-up hopes to replicate the unexpectedly large $962.1M overseas total of its 2017 predecessor Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, including a $77.9M China total.

Limited Releases

Neon’s historical drama Portrait of a Lady on Fire earned the weekend’s best per-screen average, debuting with $67,344 on two screens, for a $33,672 average.

How’d This Weekend Compare?

Total box office this weekend was $89.5M. That’s -50.5% below last weekend but +4.3% above this same weekend last year, when Ralph Breaks the Internet led for a third frame with $16.2M.

The Year So Far

Year-to-date box office stands at $10.30B. That’s -5,8% behind this same date last year, up from -5.9% after last weekend.

Monday’s Weekend Actuals (Domestic)

FRI, DEC. 6 – SUN, DEC. 8

WIDE (1000+)
# TITLE WEEKEND   LOCATIONS   AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Frozen II $35,165,614 -59% 4,348 -92 $8,088 $338,090,515 3 Disney
2 Knives Out $14,216,723 -47% 3,461 0 $4,108 $63,553,214 2 Lionsgate
3 Ford v. Ferrari $6,655,136 -49% 3,746 300 $1,777 $91,228,489 4 20th Century Fox
4 Queen & Slim $6,642,685 -44% 1,715 25 $3,873 $27,006,690 2 Universal Pictures
5 A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood $5,200,508 -56% 3,491 256 $1,490 $43,120,923 3 Sony Pictures
6 Dark Waters $3,996,275 544% 2,012 1918 $1,986 $5,181,024 3 Focus Features
7 21 Bridges $2,865,050 -49% 2,465 -200 $1,162 $23,917,746 3 STX Entertainment
8 Playing with Fire $2,033,369 -52% 2,253 -426 $903 $42,015,694 5 Paramount Pictures
9 Midway $1,933,137 -51% 2,100 -275 $921 $53,395,608 5 Lionsgate
10 Last Christmas $1,016,760 -49% 1,260 -592 $807 $33,453,935 5 Universal Pictures
11 Harriet $837,970 -55% 1,000 -84 $838 $40,879,520 6 Focus Features
12 Playmobil: The Movie $656,530 2,337 $281 $656,530 1 STX Entertainment

LIMITED (100 — 999)
# TITLE WEEKEND   LOCATIONS   AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Joker $1,011,191 -48% 956 -190 $1,058 $332,112,814 10 Warner Bros.
2 Parasite $701,954 -31% 333 -49 $2,108 $19,348,690 9 NEON
3 Jojo Rabbit $563,553 -53% 579 -129 $973 $19,298,376 8 Fox Searchlight
4 Maleficent: Mistress of Evil $535,962 -60% 728 -263 $736 $112,374,808 8 Disney
5 Promare $521,495 612 $852 $1,940,128 12 GKIDS
6 The Addams Family $499,690 6% 732 -43 $683 $97,002,627 9 United Artists Releasing
7 The Good Liar $479,043 -69% 787 -1216 $609 $16,135,794 4 Warner Bros.
8 Honey Boy $439,161 19% 460 274 $955 $2,126,187 5 Amazon Studios
9 Waves $421,625 200% 570 523 $740 $1,046,075 4 A24
10 Doctor Sleep $334,545 -63% 530 -347 $631 $31,190,193 5 Warner Bros.
11 Terminator: Dark Fate $322,558 -63% 431 -351 $748 $61,793,224 6 Paramount
12 No Safe Spaces $304,219 6423% 200 192 $1,521 $761,600 7 Atlas Distribution
13 Panipat $296,162 175 $1,692 $296,162 1 Reliance Entertainment
14 En Brazos de un Asesino $226,670 160 $1,417 $226,670 1 Lionsgate / Pantelion Films
15 Charlie’s Angels $215,247 -83% 703 -2453 $306 $17,504,253 4 Sony Pictures
16 Zombieland: Double Tap $192,834 -46% 266 -75 $725 $72,527,312 8 Sony Pictures
17 Les Misérables – The Staged Concert $192,034 392 $490 $192,034 1 Trafalgar Releasing
18 Countdown $115,776 -49% 177 -55 $654 $25,450,066 7 STX Entertainment
19 Abominable $98,805 -33% 174 -21 $568 $60,305,885 11 Universal Pictures
20 Black and Blue $91,478 -56% 122 -57 $750 $21,904,259 7 Sony / Screen Gems
21 Downton Abbey $48,230 -40% 117 -26 $412 $96,779,580 12 Focus Features
22 Arctic Dogs $37,764 -11% 140 -20 $270 $5,707,828 6 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures

PLATFORM (1 — 99)
# TITLE WEEKEND   LOCATIONS   AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 The Lighthouse $73,640 -36% 82 -8 $898 $10,522,069 8 A24
2 Fantastic Fungi $70,729 57% 18 4 $3,929 $933,199 12 Area 23a
3 Portrait of a Lady on Fire $67,344 2 $33,672 $67,344 1 NEON
4 Pain and Glory $56,058 -46% 78 -74 $719 $3,606,336 10 Sony Pictures Classics
5 Varda by Agnes $22,567 156% 9 7 $2,507 $57,864 3 Janus Films
6 63 Up $22,355 60% 2 1 $11,178 $48,080 2 BritBox
7 Motherless Brooklyn $18,003 -56% 45 -23 $400 $9,222,027 6 Warner Bros.
8 Once Upon a Time In Hollywood $17,700 -46% 60 0 $295 $141,027,997 20 Sony Pictures
9 The Current War $12,246 -19% 60 12 $204 $5,964,676 7 101 Studios
10 Little Joe $10,626 12 $886 $10,626 1 Magnolia Pictures
11 Judy $10,442 -36% 32 -5 $326 $23,940,825 11 Roadside Attractions / LD Entertainment
12 Mickey and the Bear $9,915 287% 9 5 $1,102 $38,237 4 Utopia
13 Hustlers $8,249 -68% 30 -45 $275 $104,935,664 13 STX Entertainment
14 Ad Astra $6,606 -58% 33 15 $200 $50,184,956 12 20th Century Fox
15 Frankie $6,274 -5% 29 13 $216 $152,160 7 Sony Pictures Classics
16 The Peanut Butter Falcon $5,737 -54% 19 -12 $302 $20,449,185 18 Roadside Attractions
17 Synonyms $4,955 7% 7 2 $708 $158,323 7 Kino Lorber
18 Kind Hearts and Coronets (2019 Re-Issue) $4,020 -50% 1 0 $4,020 $19,437 2 Rialto Pictures
19 When Lambs Become Lions $3,835 2 $1,918 $7,160 3 Oscilloscope Laboratories
20 Midnight Family $3,500 1 $3,500 $3,500 1 1091
21 Temblores $3,340 -31% 4 3 $835 $12,092 3 Film Movement
22 The Disappearance of My Mother $3,117 1 $3,117 $11,117 1 Kino Lorber
23 American Dharma $2,709 539% 11 7 $246 $37,151 6 Utopia
24 Mr. Klein $2,142 198% 1 0 $2,142 $181,239 14 Rialto Pictures
25 Everybody’s Everything $1,647 -60% 7 -6 $235 $544,800 4 Gunpowder & Sky
26 White Snake $1,285 -92% 4 -17 $321 $31,383 4 GKIDS
27 Shooting the Mafia $1,107 -52% 2 -1 $554 $9,988 3 Cohen Media Group
28 Where’s My Roy Cohn? $998 -75% 3 -2 $333 $701,529 12 Sony Pictures Classics
29 Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project $828 -78% 2 -1 $414 $30,114 4 Zeitgeist Films
30 By the Grace of God $784 11% 2 -1 $392 $57,946 8 Music Box Films
31 Give Me Liberty $708 -53% 1 -1 $708 $234,558 16 Music Box Films
32 Maiden $362 -52% 2 -4 $181 $3,160,748 24 Sony Pictures Classics
33 David Crosby: Remember My Name $182 -75% 3 -2 $61 $732,195 21 Sony Pictures Classics
34 Western Stars $100 -90% 3 -39 $33 $1,581,432 8 Warner Bros.

