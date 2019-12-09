Weekend Box Office Key Insights: Frozen 2 is Thrice the Ice, Three-Peating w/ $35.1M

Not Going Cold

Disney’s animated sequel Frozen 2 declined -59.0% to win the box office again. However, that was a sharper post-Thanksgiving drop than the original Frozen at -53.0%, or last year’s fellow Disney animated sequel Ralph Breaks the Internet with -54.5%.

Joker Just Misses Out

Reaching 10 weekends in the box office top 10 is a rare feat, accomplished only a few times a year. Sunday’s studio weekend estimates showed Warner Bros.’ Joker doing just that, barely holding onto 10th place with a mere $30K more than Universal’s Last Christmas.

However, relative to Sunday’s estimates, Monday’s updated weekend actuals showed a slight increase for Christmas and a slight decrease for Joker. Joker ended up in 11th place by a mere $5,569 behind, or a narrow -0.54% gap.

The same thing happened to Disney’s Captain Marvel in May. The film was tentatively reported on a Sunday to have spent a 10th weekend in the box office top 10. However, Monday’s weekend actuals revealed that it actually came in 11th place, missing that top tier by only $5,326 behind The Curse of La Llorona, or an even narrow -0.28% gap.

Do You Want To Play?

The weekend’s sole new wide release, STX’s animated Playmobil, came in below even the most pessimistic projections. While hardly expected to contend for the box office’s top tier, the film was predicted to earn around the $2M to $3M range. It actually came in well below $1M, earning only $656K.

Overseas

Ahead of its domestic release Friday, Sony’s fantasy comedy sequel Jumanji: The Next Level started with $52.8M overseas, led by $24.9M in China. The follow-up hopes to replicate the unexpectedly large $962.1M overseas total of its 2017 predecessor Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, including a $77.9M China total.

Limited Releases

Neon’s historical drama Portrait of a Lady on Fire earned the weekend’s best per-screen average, debuting with $67,344 on two screens, for a $33,672 average.

How’d This Weekend Compare?

Total box office this weekend was $89.5M. That’s -50.5% below last weekend but +4.3% above this same weekend last year, when Ralph Breaks the Internet led for a third frame with $16.2M.

The Year So Far

Year-to-date box office stands at $10.30B. That’s -5,8% behind this same date last year, up from -5.9% after last weekend.

Monday’s Weekend Actuals (Domestic)

FRI, DEC. 6 – SUN, DEC. 8

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Frozen II $35,165,614 -59% 4,348 -92 $8,088 $338,090,515 3 Disney 2 Knives Out $14,216,723 -47% 3,461 0 $4,108 $63,553,214 2 Lionsgate 3 Ford v. Ferrari $6,655,136 -49% 3,746 300 $1,777 $91,228,489 4 20th Century Fox 4 Queen & Slim $6,642,685 -44% 1,715 25 $3,873 $27,006,690 2 Universal Pictures 5 A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood $5,200,508 -56% 3,491 256 $1,490 $43,120,923 3 Sony Pictures 6 Dark Waters $3,996,275 544% 2,012 1918 $1,986 $5,181,024 3 Focus Features 7 21 Bridges $2,865,050 -49% 2,465 -200 $1,162 $23,917,746 3 STX Entertainment 8 Playing with Fire $2,033,369 -52% 2,253 -426 $903 $42,015,694 5 Paramount Pictures 9 Midway $1,933,137 -51% 2,100 -275 $921 $53,395,608 5 Lionsgate 10 Last Christmas $1,016,760 -49% 1,260 -592 $807 $33,453,935 5 Universal Pictures 11 Harriet $837,970 -55% 1,000 -84 $838 $40,879,520 6 Focus Features 12 Playmobil: The Movie $656,530 — 2,337 — $281 $656,530 1 STX Entertainment

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Joker $1,011,191 -48% 956 -190 $1,058 $332,112,814 10 Warner Bros. 2 Parasite $701,954 -31% 333 -49 $2,108 $19,348,690 9 NEON 3 Jojo Rabbit $563,553 -53% 579 -129 $973 $19,298,376 8 Fox Searchlight 4 Maleficent: Mistress of Evil $535,962 -60% 728 -263 $736 $112,374,808 8 Disney 5 Promare $521,495 — 612 — $852 $1,940,128 12 GKIDS 6 The Addams Family $499,690 6% 732 -43 $683 $97,002,627 9 United Artists Releasing 7 The Good Liar $479,043 -69% 787 -1216 $609 $16,135,794 4 Warner Bros. 8 Honey Boy $439,161 19% 460 274 $955 $2,126,187 5 Amazon Studios 9 Waves $421,625 200% 570 523 $740 $1,046,075 4 A24 10 Doctor Sleep $334,545 -63% 530 -347 $631 $31,190,193 5 Warner Bros. 11 Terminator: Dark Fate $322,558 -63% 431 -351 $748 $61,793,224 6 Paramount 12 No Safe Spaces $304,219 6423% 200 192 $1,521 $761,600 7 Atlas Distribution 13 Panipat $296,162 — 175 — $1,692 $296,162 1 Reliance Entertainment 14 En Brazos de un Asesino $226,670 — 160 — $1,417 $226,670 1 Lionsgate / Pantelion Films 15 Charlie’s Angels $215,247 -83% 703 -2453 $306 $17,504,253 4 Sony Pictures 16 Zombieland: Double Tap $192,834 -46% 266 -75 $725 $72,527,312 8 Sony Pictures 17 Les Misérables – The Staged Concert $192,034 — 392 — $490 $192,034 1 Trafalgar Releasing 18 Countdown $115,776 -49% 177 -55 $654 $25,450,066 7 STX Entertainment 19 Abominable $98,805 -33% 174 -21 $568 $60,305,885 11 Universal Pictures 20 Black and Blue $91,478 -56% 122 -57 $750 $21,904,259 7 Sony / Screen Gems 21 Downton Abbey $48,230 -40% 117 -26 $412 $96,779,580 12 Focus Features 22 Arctic Dogs $37,764 -11% 140 -20 $270 $5,707,828 6 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures