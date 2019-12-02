Weekend Box Office Key Insights: Frozen 2 Breaks Thanksgiving Record; 2019 Box Office Reaches $10B

Hardly Thawing Out
Disney’s animated sequel Frozen 2 posted the best Thanksgiving frame of all time. The film earned $85.9M for the three-day weekend, or $125.0M for the five-day if including Wednesday and Thursday.
The previous records, unadjusted for ticket price inflation, were The Hunger Games: Catching Fire with $74.1M for the three-day and $109.9M for the five-day.
If adjusting for ticket price inflation, though, Frozen 2 ranks second for the Thanksgiving three-day behind 1999’s Toy Story 2. It also ranks third for the Thanksgiving five-day behind Toy Story 2 and 2001’s Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.
Adjusted for ticket price inflation, the original Frozen now ranks third for the Thanksgiving three-day and seventh for the Thanksgiving five-day.
Read our magazine’s cover story on Frozen II, including interviews with co-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck.
Cutting Up the Competition
Lionsgate’s mystery Knives Out was the top new debut, with $26.7M for the three-day and $41.4M for the five-day. About in line with pre-release expectations, that was good for the runner-up slot.
Yas, Queen
Universal’s drama Queen & Slim started with $11.8M for the three-day and $16.0M for the five-day. That beat most pre-release projections.
The film took fourth place for the three-day, but dipped to fifth place for the five-day behind A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.
Read our interview with Queen & Slim director Melina Matsoukas.
11 Digits Now
The domestic box office crossed $10B total this weekend, now standing at $10.17B. This marks the 11th consecutive year the box office has reached that total, dating back to 2009.
Limited Releases
BritBox’s documentary 63 Up, the latest installment in the decades-long series following several ordinary British people starting in the 1960s, had the best per-theater average outside of Frozen 2. It opened to $13K/$18K in one theater.
Focus Features’ legal drama Dark Waters expanded to 94 theaters, earning $621K/$847K.
How’d This Weekend Compare?
Total box office this weekend was $180.5M. That’s -11.7% below last weekend but +50.9% above this same weekend last year, when Ralph Breaks the Internet led for a second frame with $25.5M.
However, the equivalent weekend last year was actually the frame after Thanksgiving. If comparing the holiday weekends, this year’s was -16.5% below last year’s, when Ralph led with $56.2M.
The Year So Far
Year-to-date box office stands at $10.17B. That’s -5.9% behind this same date last year, up from -7.2% after last weekend.
Monday’s Weekend Actuals (Domestic)
FRI, NOV. 29 – SUN, DEC. 1
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Frozen II
|$85,977,773
|-34%
|4,098
|-342
|$20,980
|$288,845,131
|2
|Disney
|2
|Knives Out
|$26,769,548
|—
|3,461
|—
|$7,735
|$41,414,093
|1
|Lionsgate
|3
|Ford v. Ferrari
|$13,168,306
|-16%
|3,446
|-82
|$3,821
|$81,031,328
|3
|20th Century Fox
|4
|Queen & Slim
|$11,890,490
|—
|1,690
|—
|$7,036
|$16,000,790
|1
|Universal Pictures
|5
|A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
|$11,776,422
|-11%
|3,235
|0
|$3,640
|$34,291,766
|2
|Sony Pictures
|6
|21 Bridges
|$5,587,111
|-40%
|2,665
|0
|$2,096
|$19,220,781
|2
|STX Entertainment
|7
|Playing with Fire
|$4,221,014
|-7%
|2,679
|-81
|$1,576
|$39,236,057
|4
|Paramount Pictures
|8
|Midway
|$3,919,935
|-16%
|2,375
|-252
|$1,650
|$50,214,308
|4
|Lionsgate
|9
|Last Christmas
|$2,008,275
|-35%
|1,852
|-559
|$1,084
|$31,686,250
|4
|Universal Pictures
|10
|Joker
|$1,950,478
|-29%
|1,146
|-264
|$1,702
|$330,486,244
|9
|Warner Bros.
|11
|Harriet
|$1,846,885
|-21%
|1,084
|-262
|$1,704
|$39,457,320
|5
|Focus Features
|12
|The Good Liar
|$1,559,223
|-54%
|2,003
|-451
|$778
|$14,879,284
|3
|Warner Bros.
|13
|Charlie’s Angels
|$1,257,568
|-61%
|3,156
|-296
|$398
|$16,838,503
|3
|Sony Pictures
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
|$1,328,959
|-35%
|991
|-614
|$1,341
|$111,549,934
|7
|Disney
|2
|Jojo Rabbit
|$1,209,480
|-24%
|708
|-79
|$1,708
|$18,357,373
|7
|Fox Searchlight
|3
|Parasite
|$1,010,170
|-20%
|382
|-51
|$2,644
|$18,274,215
|8
|NEON
|4
|Doctor Sleep
|$900,991
|-51%
|877
|-599
|$1,027
|$30,561,106
|4
|Warner Bros.
|5
|Terminator: Dark Fate
|$871,806
|-30%
|782
|-240
|$1,115
|$61,181,385
|5
|Paramount
|6
|The Addams Family
|$469,521
|-1%
|775
|-62
|$606
|$96,385,131
|8
|United Artists Releasing
|7
|Honey Boy
|$368,056
|46%
|186
|142
|$1,979
|$1,493,803
|4
|Amazon Studios
|8
|Zombieland: Double Tap
|$355,447
|-34%
|341
|-114
|$1,042
|$72,217,414
|7
|Sony Pictures
|9
|Countdown
|$227,930
|-23%
|232
|-66
|$982
|$25,291,802
|6
|STX Entertainment
|10
|Black and Blue
|$206,541
|-35%
|179
|-81
|$1,154
|$21,748,712
|6
|Sony / Screen Gems
|11
|Abominable
|$148,280
|3%
|195
|-26
|$760
|$60,180,250
|10
|Universal Pictures
|12
|Pain and Glory
|$104,223
|-24%
|152
|-65
|$686
|$3,490,325
|9
|Sony Pictures Classics
|13
|Downton Abbey
|$80,950
|-35%
|143
|-16
|$566
|$96,694,940
|11
|Focus Features
|14
|Gemini Man
|$67,053
|2%
|114
|6
|$588
|$48,526,267
|8
|Paramount Pictures
|15
|Arctic Dogs
|$42,524
|-23%
|160
|-35
|$266
|$5,657,737
|5
|Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Dark Waters
|$621,020
|505%
|94
|90
|$6,607
|$964,809
|2
|Focus Features
|2
|Waves
|$140,470
|-15%
|47
|26
|$2,989
|$564,115
|3
|A24
|3
|The Lighthouse
|$115,222
|-36%
|90
|-23
|$1,280
|$10,390,563
|7
|A24
|4
|Motherless Brooklyn
|$40,741
|-43%
|68
|-18
|$599
|$9,186,223
|5
|Warner Bros.
|5
|Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
|$32,757
|61%
|60
|35
|$546
|$140,998,437
|19
|Sony Pictures
|6
|Hustlers
|$25,488
|-29%
|75
|0
|$340
|$104,915,572
|12
|STX Entertainment
|7
|It Chapter Two
|$24,169
|-37%
|72
|-33
|$336
|$211,587,886
|13
|Warner Bros
|8
|Jay & Silent Bob Reboot
|$22,381
|-72%
|6
|1
|$3,730
|$2,801,841
|7
|Fathom Events / Saban Films
|9
|Better Days
|$19,422
|-78%
|13
|-22
|$1,494
|$1,910,184
|4
|Well Go USA Entertainment
|10
|White Snake
|$16,876
|5582%
|21
|19
|$804
|$21,492
|3
|GKIDS
|11
|The Lion King
|$15,998
|-52%
|44
|-43
|$364
|$543,634,365
|20
|Walt Disney Pictures
|12
|Ad Astra
|$15,603
|-46%
|18
|-32
|$867
|$50,169,225
|11
|20th Century Fox
|13
|The Current War
|$15,123
|12%
|48
|13
|$315
|$5,944,972
|6
|101 Studios
|14
|Judy
|$14,715
|-65%
|37
|-21
|$398
|$23,898,614
|10
|Roadside Attractions / LD Entertainment
|15
|63 Up
|$13,956
|—
|1
|—
|$13,956
|$18,720
|1
|BritBox
|16
|Toy Story 4
|$13,444
|-17%
|34
|-14
|$395
|$434,035,540
|24
|Disney
|17
|The Peanut Butter Falcon
|$12,451
|-24%
|31
|-8
|$402
|$20,437,883
|17
|Roadside Attractions
|18
|Sympathy for the Devil
|$12,144
|—
|6
|—
|$2,024
|$12,144
|1
|eOne Entertainment
|19
|Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
|$11,739
|-15%
|20
|-5
|$587
|$4,207,563
|13
|Greenwich Entertainment
|20
|Varda by Agnes
|$8,817
|-29%
|2
|0
|$4,409
|$28,432
|2
|Janus Films
|21
|Kind Hearts and Coronets (2019 Re-Issue)
|$8,004
|—
|1
|—
|$8,004
|$10,182
|1
|Rialto Pictures
|22
|The Divine Move 2: The Wrathful
|$7,790
|-48%
|5
|-5
|$1,558
|$56,399
|3
|CJ Entertainment
|23
|Frankie
|$6,626
|-63%
|16
|-17
|$414
|$142,718
|6
|Sony Pictures Classics
|24
|No Safe Spaces
|$4,664
|-81%
|8
|-16
|$583
|$452,557
|6
|Atlas Distribution
|25
|Synonyms
|$4,628
|-63%
|5
|-7
|$926
|$151,074
|6
|Kino Lorber
|26
|Everybody’s Everything
|$4,157
|-83%
|13
|-6
|$320
|$537,962
|3
|Gunpowder & Sky
|27
|The Kingmaker
|$4,056
|-39%
|8
|1
|$507
|$62,874
|4
|Greenwich Entertainment
|28
|Where’s My Roy Cohn?
|$3,914
|100%
|5
|0
|$783
|$697,730
|11
|Sony Pictures Classics
|29
|Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project
|$3,752
|17%
|3
|0
|$1,251
|$27,480
|3
|Zeitgeist Films
|30
|Citizen K
|$3,470
|-67%
|3
|2
|$1,157
|$15,195
|2
|Greenwich Entertainment
|31
|The All-Americans
|$2,874
|—
|5
|—
|$575
|$19,312
|4
|Abramorama
|32
|Mickey and the Bear
|$2,561
|-66%
|4
|0
|$640
|$23,618
|3
|Utopia
|33
|Shooting the Mafia
|$2,316
|-29%
|3
|1
|$772
|$7,228
|2
|Cohen Media Group
|34
|Gift
|$1,767
|-1%
|2
|-7
|$884
|$31,103
|8
|Matson Films
|35
|Give Me Liberty
|$1,509
|89%
|2
|0
|$755
|$232,631
|15
|Music Box Films
|36
|Edie
|$1,349
|36%
|1
|-1
|$1,349
|$69,421
|13
|Music Box Films
|37
|Western Stars
|$1,018
|112%
|42
|30
|$24
|$1,579,996
|7
|Warner Bros.
|38
|Maiden
|$752
|189%
|6
|4
|$125
|$3,160,007
|23
|Sony Pictures Classics
|39
|David Crosby: Remember My Name
|$732
|16%
|5
|-2
|$146
|$731,557
|20
|Sony Pictures Classics
|40
|Mr. Klein
|$720
|-57%
|1
|-1
|$720
|$177,838
|13
|Rialto Pictures
|41
|By the Grace of God
|$705
|-20%
|3
|-2
|$235
|$56,235
|7
|Music Box Films
|42
|Depeche Mode: SPIRITS in the Forest
|$440
|-100%
|1
|-305
|$440
|$704,744
|2
|Trafalgar Releasing
|43
|Ága
|$434
|-83%
|1
|0
|$434
|$32,087
|13
|Big World Pictures
|44
|American Dharma
|$424
|-80%
|4
|1
|$106
|$35,341
|5
|Utopia
|45
|Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer
|$342
|-53%
|5
|2
|$68
|$18,174
|3
|Magnolia Pictures
|46
|Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins
|$201
|-82%
|4
|-1
|$50
|$693,723
|14
|Magnolia Pictures
|47
|Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound
|$174
|-94%
|2
|-7
|$87
|$46,290
|6
|Matson Films
|48
|Matthias & Maxime
|$136
|-96%
|6
|1
|$23
|$365,918
|8
|49
|Desolation Center
|$104
|-21%
|1
|0
|$104
|$32,016
|12
|Matson Films
|50
|Stuffed
|$52
|-68%
|1
|0
|$52
|$9,458
|7
|Music Box Films
|51
|Anthropocene: The Human Epoch
|$50
|-93%
|1
|0
|$50
|$104,649
|10
|Kino Lorber
