Weekend Box Office Key Insights: Frozen 2 Breaks Thanksgiving Record; 2019 Box Office Reaches $10B

Hardly Thawing Out

Disney’s animated sequel Frozen 2 posted the best Thanksgiving frame of all time. The film earned $85.9M for the three-day weekend, or $125.0M for the five-day if including Wednesday and Thursday.

The previous records, unadjusted for ticket price inflation, were The Hunger Games: Catching Fire with $74.1M for the three-day and $109.9M for the five-day.

If adjusting for ticket price inflation, though, Frozen 2 ranks second for the Thanksgiving three-day behind 1999’s Toy Story 2. It also ranks third for the Thanksgiving five-day behind Toy Story 2 and 2001’s Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

Adjusted for ticket price inflation, the original Frozen now ranks third for the Thanksgiving three-day and seventh for the Thanksgiving five-day.

Cutting Up the Competition

Lionsgate’s mystery Knives Out was the top new debut, with $26.7M for the three-day and $41.4M for the five-day. About in line with pre-release expectations, that was good for the runner-up slot.

Yas, Queen

Universal’s drama Queen & Slim started with $11.8M for the three-day and $16.0M for the five-day. That beat most pre-release projections.

The film took fourth place for the three-day, but dipped to fifth place for the five-day behind A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

11 Digits Now

The domestic box office crossed $10B total this weekend, now standing at $10.17B. This marks the 11th consecutive year the box office has reached that total, dating back to 2009.

Limited Releases

BritBox’s documentary 63 Up, the latest installment in the decades-long series following several ordinary British people starting in the 1960s, had the best per-theater average outside of Frozen 2. It opened to $13K/$18K in one theater.

Focus Features’ legal drama Dark Waters expanded to 94 theaters, earning $621K/$847K.

How’d This Weekend Compare?

Total box office this weekend was $180.5M. That’s -11.7% below last weekend but +50.9% above this same weekend last year, when Ralph Breaks the Internet led for a second frame with $25.5M.

However, the equivalent weekend last year was actually the frame after Thanksgiving. If comparing the holiday weekends, this year’s was -16.5% below last year’s, when Ralph led with $56.2M.

The Year So Far

Year-to-date box office stands at $10.17B. That’s -5.9% behind this same date last year, up from -7.2% after last weekend.

Monday’s Weekend Actuals (Domestic)

FRI, NOV. 29 – SUN, DEC. 1

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Frozen II $85,977,773 -34% 4,098 -342 $20,980 $288,845,131 2 Disney 2 Knives Out $26,769,548 — 3,461 — $7,735 $41,414,093 1 Lionsgate 3 Ford v. Ferrari $13,168,306 -16% 3,446 -82 $3,821 $81,031,328 3 20th Century Fox 4 Queen & Slim $11,890,490 — 1,690 — $7,036 $16,000,790 1 Universal Pictures 5 A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood $11,776,422 -11% 3,235 0 $3,640 $34,291,766 2 Sony Pictures 6 21 Bridges $5,587,111 -40% 2,665 0 $2,096 $19,220,781 2 STX Entertainment 7 Playing with Fire $4,221,014 -7% 2,679 -81 $1,576 $39,236,057 4 Paramount Pictures 8 Midway $3,919,935 -16% 2,375 -252 $1,650 $50,214,308 4 Lionsgate 9 Last Christmas $2,008,275 -35% 1,852 -559 $1,084 $31,686,250 4 Universal Pictures 10 Joker $1,950,478 -29% 1,146 -264 $1,702 $330,486,244 9 Warner Bros. 11 Harriet $1,846,885 -21% 1,084 -262 $1,704 $39,457,320 5 Focus Features 12 The Good Liar $1,559,223 -54% 2,003 -451 $778 $14,879,284 3 Warner Bros. 13 Charlie’s Angels $1,257,568 -61% 3,156 -296 $398 $16,838,503 3 Sony Pictures

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Maleficent: Mistress of Evil $1,328,959 -35% 991 -614 $1,341 $111,549,934 7 Disney 2 Jojo Rabbit $1,209,480 -24% 708 -79 $1,708 $18,357,373 7 Fox Searchlight 3 Parasite $1,010,170 -20% 382 -51 $2,644 $18,274,215 8 NEON 4 Doctor Sleep $900,991 -51% 877 -599 $1,027 $30,561,106 4 Warner Bros. 5 Terminator: Dark Fate $871,806 -30% 782 -240 $1,115 $61,181,385 5 Paramount 6 The Addams Family $469,521 -1% 775 -62 $606 $96,385,131 8 United Artists Releasing 7 Honey Boy $368,056 46% 186 142 $1,979 $1,493,803 4 Amazon Studios 8 Zombieland: Double Tap $355,447 -34% 341 -114 $1,042 $72,217,414 7 Sony Pictures 9 Countdown $227,930 -23% 232 -66 $982 $25,291,802 6 STX Entertainment 10 Black and Blue $206,541 -35% 179 -81 $1,154 $21,748,712 6 Sony / Screen Gems 11 Abominable $148,280 3% 195 -26 $760 $60,180,250 10 Universal Pictures 12 Pain and Glory $104,223 -24% 152 -65 $686 $3,490,325 9 Sony Pictures Classics 13 Downton Abbey $80,950 -35% 143 -16 $566 $96,694,940 11 Focus Features 14 Gemini Man $67,053 2% 114 6 $588 $48,526,267 8 Paramount Pictures 15 Arctic Dogs $42,524 -23% 160 -35 $266 $5,657,737 5 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures