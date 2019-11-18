Weekend Box Office Key Insights: Joker Tops $1B Globally, Ford v Ferrari Petal to the Metal w/ $31.4M

The 10-Digit Club
Warner Bros. drama Joker crossed $1B globally on Friday, becoming the seventh film of 2019 to do so.
But unlike the other six titles , all of which were considered guaranteed or likely billion-dollar films — Avengers: Endgame, The Lion King, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Captain Marvel, Toy Story 4, and Aladdin — virtually nobody predicted Joker reaching that mark.
According to WB, Joker is now the studio’s highest-earning film ever in 25 markets, and the highest grossing DC film ever in 43 markets.
The film has earned $696.0M overseas, for a $1.018B global total. That’s especially impressive considering it has not been released in China.
Its top five overseas markets to date are the U.K. with $70.1M, France with $43.9M, Mexico with $43.3M, Japan with $43.0M, and Germany wth $37.8M.
Off to the Races
The Disney/Fox sports drama Ford v. Ferrari revved up to first place with $31.4M. That’s about in line with pre-release expectations, which had it in the $27M to $32M range.
According to studio estimates, the audience demographics were 62% male and 34% over age 45. Makes sense, as both of the film’s two lead characters were male and over 45, played by Christian Bale and Matt Damon.
Don’t Call Me Angel
Sony’s action-comedy reboot Charlie’s Angels looks to be one of the biggest bombs of 2019, hardly heavenly with third place and only $8.3M.
While pre-release projections weren’t high to begin with, at $11M to $15M, they were universally higher than the reality.
For comparison, 2000’s Charlie’s Angels and 2003’s sequel Full Throttle opened to far higher $40.1M and $37.6M opening weekends, respectively.
Keep in mind those figures are not adjusted for ticket price inflation. The reboot’s comparisons look even worse with its predecessors’ inflation-adjusted openings: $67.7M and $56.8M, respectively.
Overseas, the reboot started with $19.4M for a $27.7M global weekend.
Pants on Fire
Warner Bros.’ drama The Good Liar started with a decent $5.6M start in seventh place.
That’s about in line with pre-release projections, in the $5M to $9M range.
According to studio estimates, the audience was 60% female and 64% over age 50. (The lead actor and actress Ian McKellen and Helen Mirren.)
The film, which debuted overseas ahead of its domestic release, has earned $3.8M overseas for $9.4M globally.
Limited Releases
Neon’s thriller Parasite reached its highest theater count yet, with 620 screens in its sixth weekend. The film declined -28.1% to $1.8M.
Fox Searchlight’s historical comedy Jojo Rabbit also reached its highest theater count yet, with 995 screens in its fifth weekend. The film declined -30.1% to $2.7M.
A24’s Waves had the weekend’s best per-screen average, debuting with $134,333 on four screens, for a $33,583 average.
A fun fact
Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil took ninth place with $4.9M — exactly $4.9M. The film’s weekend gross was precisely $4,900,000. It’s been a long time since a wide release’s weekend gross ended with that many consecutive zeroes.
How’d This Weekend Compare?
Total box office this weekend was $108.3M. That’s -10.6% below last weekend and -37.9% below this same weekend last year, when Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald led with $62.1M.
The Year So Far
Year-to-date box office stands at $9.60B. That’s -6.4% behind this same date last year, down from -6.3% after last weekend.
Monday’s Weekend Actuals (Domestic)
FRI, NOV. 15 – SUN, NOV. 17
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Ford v. Ferrari
|$31,474,958
|—
|3,528
|—
|$8,921
|$31,474,958
|1
|20th Century Fox
|2
|Midway
|$8,505,531
|-52%
|3,242
|0
|$2,624
|$34,896,304
|2
|Lionsgate
|3
|Charlie’s Angels
|$8,351,109
|—
|3,452
|—
|$2,419
|$8,351,109
|1
|Sony Pictures
|4
|Playing with Fire
|$8,332,607
|-35%
|3,185
|60
|$2,616
|$25,280,431
|2
|Paramount Pictures
|5
|Last Christmas
|$6,493,930
|-43%
|3,454
|6
|$1,880
|$22,369,695
|2
|Universal Pictures
|6
|Doctor Sleep
|$6,006,949
|-57%
|3,855
|0
|$1,558
|$24,865,108
|2
|Warner Bros.
|7
|The Good Liar
|$5,605,051
|—
|2,439
|—
|$2,298
|$5,605,051
|1
|Warner Bros.
|8
|Joker
|$5,338,389
|-42%
|2,337
|-469
|$2,284
|$322,302,982
|7
|Warner Bros.
|9
|Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
|$4,900,000
|-42%
|2,549
|-652
|$1,922
|$105,693,384
|5
|Disney
|10
|Harriet
|$4,590,540
|-38%
|2,011
|-175
|$2,283
|$31,693,530
|3
|Focus Features
|11
|Terminator: Dark Fate
|$4,326,526
|-60%
|2,477
|-1609
|$1,747
|$56,836,603
|3
|Paramount
|12
|Zombieland: Double Tap
|$1,932,300
|-55%
|1,407
|-1020
|$1,373
|$70,315,547
|5
|Sony Pictures
|13
|The Addams Family
|$1,745,661
|-58%
|1,835
|-839
|$951
|$94,695,902
|6
|United Artists Releasing
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Jojo Rabbit
|$2,760,252
|-30%
|995
|197
|$2,774
|$13,539,750
|5
|Fox Searchlight
|2
|Parasite
|$1,861,256
|-28%
|620
|17
|$3,002
|$14,419,619
|6
|NEON
|3
|Countdown
|$1,181,106
|-59%
|946
|-883
|$1,249
|$24,331,355
|4
|STX Entertainment
|4
|Black and Blue
|$920,026
|-51%
|558
|-571
|$1,649
|$20,753,830
|4
|Sony / Screen Gems
|5
|Motherless Brooklyn
|$501,116
|-77%
|611
|-731
|$820
|$8,815,712
|3
|Warner Bros.
|6
|The Lighthouse
|$385,585
|-58%
|290
|-393
|$1,330
|$9,784,498
|5
|A24
|7
|Abominable
|$337,960
|-25%
|299
|-107
|$1,130
|$59,737,050
|8
|Universal Pictures
|8
|Downton Abbey
|$301,015
|-53%
|303
|-171
|$993
|$96,283,575
|9
|Focus Features
|9
|Pain and Glory
|$212,171
|-46%
|226
|-40
|$939
|$3,083,252
|7
|Sony Pictures Classics
|10
|Arctic Dogs
|$200,198
|-81%
|356
|-1964
|$562
|$5,502,800
|3
|Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures
|11
|Gemini Man
|$116,212
|-72%
|176
|-304
|$660
|$48,311,368
|6
|Paramount Pictures
|12
|The Warrior Queen of Jhansi
|$112,208
|—
|276
|—
|$407
|$112,208
|1
|Roadside Attractions
|13
|Shakira In Concert: El Dorado World Tour
|$111,273
|—
|398
|—
|$280
|$271,174
|1
|Trafalgar Releasing
|14
|Judy
|$93,909
|-57%
|123
|-123
|$763
|$23,722,603
|8
|Roadside Attractions / LD Entertainment
|15
|Hustlers
|$80,049
|-54%
|118
|-61
|$678
|$104,798,279
|10
|STX Entertainment
|16
|It Chapter Two
|$59,361
|-2%
|132
|6
|$450
|$211,486,246
|11
|Warner Bros
|17
|The Lion King
|$57,740
|-31%
|116
|-19
|$498
|$543,554,575
|18
|Walt Disney Pictures
|18
|The Current War
|$45,085
|-81%
|143
|-260
|$315
|$5,879,087
|4
|101 Studios
|19
|Western Stars
|$10,513
|-73%
|144
|-67
|$73
|$1,572,210
|5
|Warner Bros.
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Better Days
|$328,150
|-67%
|88
|18
|$3,729
|$1,637,152
|2
|Well Go USA Entertainment
|2
|Honey Boy
|$203,272
|-32%
|17
|13
|$11,957
|$577,369
|2
|Amazon Studios
|3
|Jay & Silent Bob Reboot
|$168,993
|-28%
|10
|-5
|$16,899
|$2,591,058
|5
|Fathom Events / Saban Films
|4
|Waves
|$134,333
|—
|4
|—
|$33,583
|$134,333
|1
|A24
|5
|No Safe Spaces
|$117,308
|78%
|55
|17
|$2,133
|$361,681
|4
|Atlas Distribution
|6
|Everybody’s Everything
|$60,582
|—
|29
|—
|$2,089
|$453,671
|1
|Gunpowder & Sky
|7
|Rambo: Last Blood
|$46,547
|173%
|84
|26
|$554
|$44,797,325
|9
|Lionsgate
|8
|Ad Astra
|$43,149
|-79%
|78
|-170
|$553
|$50,092,711
|9
|20th Century Fox
|9
|Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
|$36,537
|-34%
|35
|-24
|$1,044
|$4,159,937
|11
|Greenwich Entertainment
|10
|Housefull 4
|$31,940
|-75%
|25
|-60
|$1,278
|$2,098,394
|4
|FIP
|11
|Toy Story 4
|$29,996
|-32%
|70
|-19
|$429
|$433,986,979
|22
|Disney
|12
|The Peanut Butter Falcon
|$29,166
|-40%
|65
|-17
|$449
|$20,380,984
|15
|Roadside Attractions
|13
|Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
|$25,003
|-38%
|29
|-9
|$862
|$140,919,587
|17
|Sony Pictures
|14
|The Kingmaker
|$13,661
|-30%
|8
|6
|$1,708
|$41,636
|2
|Greenwich Entertainment
|15
|Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer
|$10,837
|—
|12
|—
|$903
|$10,837
|1
|Magnolia Pictures
|16
|Synonyms
|$10,056
|-44%
|7
|0
|$1,437
|$121,239
|4
|Kino Lorber
|17
|Mickey and the Bear
|$9,375
|—
|1
|—
|$9,375
|$9,375
|1
|Utopia
|18
|Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project
|$8,216
|—
|1
|—
|$8,216
|$12,140
|1
|Zeitgeist Films
|19
|Frankie
|$8,101
|-66%
|15
|-7
|$540
|$105,920
|4
|Sony Pictures Classics
|20
|American Dharma
|$6,000
|-16%
|8
|5
|$750
|$27,427
|3
|Utopia
|21
|Hollywould
|$5,290
|—
|2
|—
|$2,645
|$5,290
|1
|Indican Pictures
|22
|Where’s My Roy Cohn?
|$5,259
|-68%
|19
|-11
|$277
|$688,557
|9
|Sony Pictures Classics
|23
|Mr. Klein
|$4,572
|6%
|3
|-1
|$1,524
|$172,092
|11
|Rialto Pictures
|24
|Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins
|$4,308
|-38%
|11
|-1
|$392
|$687,107
|12
|Magnolia Pictures
|25
|Maiden
|$3,243
|248%
|4
|1
|$811
|$3,158,547
|21
|Sony Pictures Classics
|26
|White Snake
|$2,791
|—
|1
|—
|$2,791
|$2,791
|1
|GKIDS
|27
|The All-Americans
|$2,761
|-65%
|1
|-2
|$2,761
|$14,774
|2
|Abramorama
|28
|Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound
|$2,619
|-15%
|3
|-6
|$873
|$39,732
|4
|Matson Films
|29
|By the Grace of God
|$2,607
|-73%
|7
|-4
|$372
|$52,307
|5
|Music Box Films
|30
|Immortal Hero
|$2,366
|—
|5
|—
|$473
|$40,577
|5
|Freestyle Releasing
|31
|End of the Century
|$1,756
|-62%
|2
|-1
|$878
|$62,136
|14
|32
|Aquarela
|$1,742
|25%
|2
|-1
|$871
|$300,058
|14
|Sony Pictures Classics
|33
|Desolation Center
|$1,125
|—
|3
|—
|$375
|$31,173
|10
|Matson Films
|34
|Cyrano, My Love
|$1,062
|-88%
|3
|-15
|$354
|$350,319
|5
|Roadside Attractions
|35
|Give Me Liberty
|$1,050
|-35%
|1
|-2
|$1,050
|$227,738
|13
|Music Box Films
|36
|The Woman Who Loves Giraffes
|$935
|—
|1
|—
|$935
|$10,808
|7
|Zeitgeist Films
|37
|Piranhas
|$883
|—
|1
|—
|$883
|$23,184
|16
|Music Box Films
|38
|Ballet Blanc
|$804
|-58%
|1
|-1
|$804
|$4,189
|2
|Indican Pictures
|39
|Hesburgh
|$678
|—
|1
|—
|$678
|$204,709
|30
|mTuckman Media
|40
|Gift
|$574
|-68%
|3
|-5
|$191
|$24,782
|6
|Matson Films
|41
|Ága
|$491
|-78%
|1
|-1
|$491
|$28,667
|11
|Big World Pictures
|42
|The Golden Glove
|$156
|—
|2
|—
|$78
|$5,493
|8
|Strand Releasing
|43
|Miles Davis: Birth of The Cool
|$135
|-95%
|1
|-2
|$135
|$614,101
|13
|Abramorama
