Weekend Box Office Key Insights: Joker Tops $1B Globally, Ford v Ferrari Petal to the Metal w/ $31.4M

Numbers • Jesse Rifkin • November 18 2019

The 10-Digit Club

Warner Bros. drama Joker crossed $1B globally on Friday, becoming the seventh film of 2019 to do so.

But unlike the other six titles , all of which were considered guaranteed or likely billion-dollar films — Avengers: EndgameThe Lion KingSpider-Man: Far From HomeCaptain MarvelToy Story 4, and Aladdin — virtually nobody predicted Joker reaching that mark.

According to WB, Joker is now the studio’s highest-earning film ever in 25 markets, and the highest grossing DC film ever in 43 markets.

The film has earned $696.0M overseas, for a $1.018B global total. That’s especially impressive considering it has not been released in China.

Its top five overseas markets to date are the U.K. with $70.1M, France with $43.9M, Mexico with $43.3M, Japan with $43.0M, and Germany wth $37.8M.

Off to the Races

The Disney/Fox sports drama Ford v. Ferrari revved up to first place with $31.4M. That’s about in line with pre-release expectations, which had it in the $27M to $32M range.

According to studio estimates, the audience demographics were 62% male and 34% over age 45. Makes sense, as both of the film’s two lead characters were male and over 45, played by Christian Bale and Matt Damon.

Read our interview with director James Mangold here:

INTERVIEW: James Mangold Races to Bring Ford v Ferrari to the Big Screen

Don’t Call Me Angel

Sony’s action-comedy reboot Charlie’s Angels looks to be one of the biggest bombs of 2019, hardly heavenly with third place and only $8.3M.

While pre-release projections weren’t high to begin with, at $11M to $15M, they were universally higher than the reality.

For comparison, 2000’s Charlie’s Angels and 2003’s sequel Full Throttle opened to far higher $40.1M and $37.6M opening weekends, respectively.

Keep in mind those figures are not adjusted for ticket price inflation. The reboot’s comparisons look even worse with its predecessors’ inflation-adjusted openings: $67.7M and $56.8M, respectively.

Overseas, the reboot started with $19.4M for a $27.7M global weekend.

Pants on Fire

Warner Bros.’ drama The Good Liar started with a decent $5.6M start in seventh place.

That’s about in line with pre-release projections, in the $5M to $9M range.

According to studio estimates, the audience was 60% female and 64% over age 50. (The lead actor and actress Ian McKellen and Helen Mirren.)

The film, which debuted overseas ahead of its domestic release, has earned $3.8M overseas for $9.4M globally.

Limited Releases

Neon’s thriller Parasite reached its highest theater count yet, with 620 screens in its sixth weekend. The film declined -28.1% to $1.8M.

Fox Searchlight’s historical comedy Jojo Rabbit also reached its highest theater count yet, with 995 screens in its fifth weekend. The film declined -30.1% to $2.7M.

A24’s Waves had the weekend’s best per-screen average, debuting with $134,333 on four screens, for a $33,583 average.

A fun fact

Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil took ninth place with $4.9M — exactly $4.9M. The film’s weekend gross was precisely $4,900,000. It’s been a long time since a wide release’s weekend gross ended with that many consecutive zeroes.

How’d This Weekend Compare?

Total box office this weekend was $108.3M. That’s -10.6% below last weekend and -37.9% below this same weekend last year, when Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald led with $62.1M.

The Year So Far

Year-to-date box office stands at $9.60B. That’s -6.4% behind this same date last year, down from -6.3% after last weekend.

Monday’s Weekend Actuals (Domestic)

FRI, NOV. 15 – SUN, NOV. 17

WIDE (1000+)
# TITLE WEEKEND   LOCATIONS   AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Ford v. Ferrari $31,474,958 3,528 $8,921 $31,474,958 1 20th Century Fox
2 Midway $8,505,531 -52% 3,242 0 $2,624 $34,896,304 2 Lionsgate
3 Charlie’s Angels $8,351,109 3,452 $2,419 $8,351,109 1 Sony Pictures
4 Playing with Fire $8,332,607 -35% 3,185 60 $2,616 $25,280,431 2 Paramount Pictures
5 Last Christmas $6,493,930 -43% 3,454 6 $1,880 $22,369,695 2 Universal Pictures
6 Doctor Sleep $6,006,949 -57% 3,855 0 $1,558 $24,865,108 2 Warner Bros.
7 The Good Liar $5,605,051 2,439 $2,298 $5,605,051 1 Warner Bros.
8 Joker $5,338,389 -42% 2,337 -469 $2,284 $322,302,982 7 Warner Bros.
9 Maleficent: Mistress of Evil $4,900,000 -42% 2,549 -652 $1,922 $105,693,384 5 Disney
10 Harriet $4,590,540 -38% 2,011 -175 $2,283 $31,693,530 3 Focus Features
11 Terminator: Dark Fate $4,326,526 -60% 2,477 -1609 $1,747 $56,836,603 3 Paramount
12 Zombieland: Double Tap $1,932,300 -55% 1,407 -1020 $1,373 $70,315,547 5 Sony Pictures
13 The Addams Family $1,745,661 -58% 1,835 -839 $951 $94,695,902 6 United Artists Releasing

LIMITED (100 — 999)
# TITLE WEEKEND   LOCATIONS   AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Jojo Rabbit $2,760,252 -30% 995 197 $2,774 $13,539,750 5 Fox Searchlight
2 Parasite $1,861,256 -28% 620 17 $3,002 $14,419,619 6 NEON
3 Countdown $1,181,106 -59% 946 -883 $1,249 $24,331,355 4 STX Entertainment
4 Black and Blue $920,026 -51% 558 -571 $1,649 $20,753,830 4 Sony / Screen Gems
5 Motherless Brooklyn $501,116 -77% 611 -731 $820 $8,815,712 3 Warner Bros.
6 The Lighthouse $385,585 -58% 290 -393 $1,330 $9,784,498 5 A24
7 Abominable $337,960 -25% 299 -107 $1,130 $59,737,050 8 Universal Pictures
8 Downton Abbey $301,015 -53% 303 -171 $993 $96,283,575 9 Focus Features
9 Pain and Glory $212,171 -46% 226 -40 $939 $3,083,252 7 Sony Pictures Classics
10 Arctic Dogs $200,198 -81% 356 -1964 $562 $5,502,800 3 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures
11 Gemini Man $116,212 -72% 176 -304 $660 $48,311,368 6 Paramount Pictures
12 The Warrior Queen of Jhansi $112,208 276 $407 $112,208 1 Roadside Attractions
13 Shakira In Concert: El Dorado World Tour $111,273 398 $280 $271,174 1 Trafalgar Releasing
14 Judy $93,909 -57% 123 -123 $763 $23,722,603 8 Roadside Attractions / LD Entertainment
15 Hustlers $80,049 -54% 118 -61 $678 $104,798,279 10 STX Entertainment
16 It Chapter Two $59,361 -2% 132 6 $450 $211,486,246 11 Warner Bros
17 The Lion King $57,740 -31% 116 -19 $498 $543,554,575 18 Walt Disney Pictures
18 The Current War $45,085 -81% 143 -260 $315 $5,879,087 4 101 Studios
19 Western Stars $10,513 -73% 144 -67 $73 $1,572,210 5 Warner Bros.

PLATFORM (1 — 99)
# TITLE WEEKEND   LOCATIONS   AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Better Days $328,150 -67% 88 18 $3,729 $1,637,152 2 Well Go USA Entertainment
2 Honey Boy $203,272 -32% 17 13 $11,957 $577,369 2 Amazon Studios
3 Jay & Silent Bob Reboot $168,993 -28% 10 -5 $16,899 $2,591,058 5 Fathom Events / Saban Films
4 Waves $134,333 4 $33,583 $134,333 1 A24
5 No Safe Spaces $117,308 78% 55 17 $2,133 $361,681 4 Atlas Distribution
6 Everybody’s Everything $60,582 29 $2,089 $453,671 1 Gunpowder & Sky
7 Rambo: Last Blood $46,547 173% 84 26 $554 $44,797,325 9 Lionsgate
8 Ad Astra $43,149 -79% 78 -170 $553 $50,092,711 9 20th Century Fox
9 Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice $36,537 -34% 35 -24 $1,044 $4,159,937 11 Greenwich Entertainment
10 Housefull 4 $31,940 -75% 25 -60 $1,278 $2,098,394 4 FIP
11 Toy Story 4 $29,996 -32% 70 -19 $429 $433,986,979 22 Disney
12 The Peanut Butter Falcon $29,166 -40% 65 -17 $449 $20,380,984 15 Roadside Attractions
13 Once Upon a Time In Hollywood $25,003 -38% 29 -9 $862 $140,919,587 17 Sony Pictures
14 The Kingmaker $13,661 -30% 8 6 $1,708 $41,636 2 Greenwich Entertainment
15 Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer $10,837 12 $903 $10,837 1 Magnolia Pictures
16 Synonyms $10,056 -44% 7 0 $1,437 $121,239 4 Kino Lorber
17 Mickey and the Bear $9,375 1 $9,375 $9,375 1 Utopia
18 Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project $8,216 1 $8,216 $12,140 1 Zeitgeist Films
19 Frankie $8,101 -66% 15 -7 $540 $105,920 4 Sony Pictures Classics
20 American Dharma $6,000 -16% 8 5 $750 $27,427 3 Utopia
21 Hollywould $5,290 2 $2,645 $5,290 1 Indican Pictures
22 Where’s My Roy Cohn? $5,259 -68% 19 -11 $277 $688,557 9 Sony Pictures Classics
23 Mr. Klein $4,572 6% 3 -1 $1,524 $172,092 11 Rialto Pictures
24 Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins $4,308 -38% 11 -1 $392 $687,107 12 Magnolia Pictures
25 Maiden $3,243 248% 4 1 $811 $3,158,547 21 Sony Pictures Classics
26 White Snake $2,791 1 $2,791 $2,791 1 GKIDS
27 The All-Americans $2,761 -65% 1 -2 $2,761 $14,774 2 Abramorama
28 Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound $2,619 -15% 3 -6 $873 $39,732 4 Matson Films
29 By the Grace of God $2,607 -73% 7 -4 $372 $52,307 5 Music Box Films
30 Immortal Hero $2,366 5 $473 $40,577 5 Freestyle Releasing
31 End of the Century $1,756 -62% 2 -1 $878 $62,136 14  
32 Aquarela $1,742 25% 2 -1 $871 $300,058 14 Sony Pictures Classics
33 Desolation Center $1,125 3 $375 $31,173 10 Matson Films
34 Cyrano, My Love $1,062 -88% 3 -15 $354 $350,319 5 Roadside Attractions
35 Give Me Liberty $1,050 -35% 1 -2 $1,050 $227,738 13 Music Box Films
36 The Woman Who Loves Giraffes $935 1 $935 $10,808 7 Zeitgeist Films
37 Piranhas $883 1 $883 $23,184 16 Music Box Films
38 Ballet Blanc $804 -58% 1 -1 $804 $4,189 2 Indican Pictures
39 Hesburgh $678 1 $678 $204,709 30 mTuckman Media
40 Gift $574 -68% 3 -5 $191 $24,782 6 Matson Films
41 Ága $491 -78% 1 -1 $491 $28,667 11 Big World Pictures
42 The Golden Glove $156 2 $78 $5,493 8 Strand Releasing
43 Miles Davis: Birth of The Cool $135 -95% 1 -2 $135 $614,101 13 Abramorama

