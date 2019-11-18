Weekend Box Office Key Insights: Joker Tops $1B Globally, Ford v Ferrari Petal to the Metal w/ $31.4M

The 10-Digit Club

Warner Bros. drama Joker crossed $1B globally on Friday, becoming the seventh film of 2019 to do so.

But unlike the other six titles , all of which were considered guaranteed or likely billion-dollar films — Avengers: Endgame, The Lion King, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Captain Marvel, Toy Story 4, and Aladdin — virtually nobody predicted Joker reaching that mark.

According to WB, Joker is now the studio’s highest-earning film ever in 25 markets, and the highest grossing DC film ever in 43 markets.

The film has earned $696.0M overseas, for a $1.018B global total. That’s especially impressive considering it has not been released in China.

Its top five overseas markets to date are the U.K. with $70.1M, France with $43.9M, Mexico with $43.3M, Japan with $43.0M, and Germany wth $37.8M.

Off to the Races

The Disney/Fox sports drama Ford v. Ferrari revved up to first place with $31.4M. That’s about in line with pre-release expectations, which had it in the $27M to $32M range.

According to studio estimates, the audience demographics were 62% male and 34% over age 45. Makes sense, as both of the film’s two lead characters were male and over 45, played by Christian Bale and Matt Damon.

Don’t Call Me Angel

Sony’s action-comedy reboot Charlie’s Angels looks to be one of the biggest bombs of 2019, hardly heavenly with third place and only $8.3M.

While pre-release projections weren’t high to begin with, at $11M to $15M, they were universally higher than the reality.

For comparison, 2000’s Charlie’s Angels and 2003’s sequel Full Throttle opened to far higher $40.1M and $37.6M opening weekends, respectively.

Keep in mind those figures are not adjusted for ticket price inflation. The reboot’s comparisons look even worse with its predecessors’ inflation-adjusted openings: $67.7M and $56.8M, respectively.

Overseas, the reboot started with $19.4M for a $27.7M global weekend.

Pants on Fire

Warner Bros.’ drama The Good Liar started with a decent $5.6M start in seventh place.

That’s about in line with pre-release projections, in the $5M to $9M range.

According to studio estimates, the audience was 60% female and 64% over age 50. (The lead actor and actress Ian McKellen and Helen Mirren.)

The film, which debuted overseas ahead of its domestic release, has earned $3.8M overseas for $9.4M globally.

Limited Releases

Neon’s thriller Parasite reached its highest theater count yet, with 620 screens in its sixth weekend. The film declined -28.1% to $1.8M.

Fox Searchlight’s historical comedy Jojo Rabbit also reached its highest theater count yet, with 995 screens in its fifth weekend. The film declined -30.1% to $2.7M.

A24’s Waves had the weekend’s best per-screen average, debuting with $134,333 on four screens, for a $33,583 average.

A fun fact

Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil took ninth place with $4.9M — exactly $4.9M. The film’s weekend gross was precisely $4,900,000. It’s been a long time since a wide release’s weekend gross ended with that many consecutive zeroes.

How’d This Weekend Compare?

Total box office this weekend was $108.3M. That’s -10.6% below last weekend and -37.9% below this same weekend last year, when Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald led with $62.1M.

The Year So Far

Year-to-date box office stands at $9.60B. That’s -6.4% behind this same date last year, down from -6.3% after last weekend.

Monday’s Weekend Actuals (Domestic)

FRI, NOV. 15 – SUN, NOV. 17

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Ford v. Ferrari $31,474,958 — 3,528 — $8,921 $31,474,958 1 20th Century Fox 2 Midway $8,505,531 -52% 3,242 0 $2,624 $34,896,304 2 Lionsgate 3 Charlie’s Angels $8,351,109 — 3,452 — $2,419 $8,351,109 1 Sony Pictures 4 Playing with Fire $8,332,607 -35% 3,185 60 $2,616 $25,280,431 2 Paramount Pictures 5 Last Christmas $6,493,930 -43% 3,454 6 $1,880 $22,369,695 2 Universal Pictures 6 Doctor Sleep $6,006,949 -57% 3,855 0 $1,558 $24,865,108 2 Warner Bros. 7 The Good Liar $5,605,051 — 2,439 — $2,298 $5,605,051 1 Warner Bros. 8 Joker $5,338,389 -42% 2,337 -469 $2,284 $322,302,982 7 Warner Bros. 9 Maleficent: Mistress of Evil $4,900,000 -42% 2,549 -652 $1,922 $105,693,384 5 Disney 10 Harriet $4,590,540 -38% 2,011 -175 $2,283 $31,693,530 3 Focus Features 11 Terminator: Dark Fate $4,326,526 -60% 2,477 -1609 $1,747 $56,836,603 3 Paramount 12 Zombieland: Double Tap $1,932,300 -55% 1,407 -1020 $1,373 $70,315,547 5 Sony Pictures 13 The Addams Family $1,745,661 -58% 1,835 -839 $951 $94,695,902 6 United Artists Releasing

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Jojo Rabbit $2,760,252 -30% 995 197 $2,774 $13,539,750 5 Fox Searchlight 2 Parasite $1,861,256 -28% 620 17 $3,002 $14,419,619 6 NEON 3 Countdown $1,181,106 -59% 946 -883 $1,249 $24,331,355 4 STX Entertainment 4 Black and Blue $920,026 -51% 558 -571 $1,649 $20,753,830 4 Sony / Screen Gems 5 Motherless Brooklyn $501,116 -77% 611 -731 $820 $8,815,712 3 Warner Bros. 6 The Lighthouse $385,585 -58% 290 -393 $1,330 $9,784,498 5 A24 7 Abominable $337,960 -25% 299 -107 $1,130 $59,737,050 8 Universal Pictures 8 Downton Abbey $301,015 -53% 303 -171 $993 $96,283,575 9 Focus Features 9 Pain and Glory $212,171 -46% 226 -40 $939 $3,083,252 7 Sony Pictures Classics 10 Arctic Dogs $200,198 -81% 356 -1964 $562 $5,502,800 3 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures 11 Gemini Man $116,212 -72% 176 -304 $660 $48,311,368 6 Paramount Pictures 12 The Warrior Queen of Jhansi $112,208 — 276 — $407 $112,208 1 Roadside Attractions 13 Shakira In Concert: El Dorado World Tour $111,273 — 398 — $280 $271,174 1 Trafalgar Releasing 14 Judy $93,909 -57% 123 -123 $763 $23,722,603 8 Roadside Attractions / LD Entertainment 15 Hustlers $80,049 -54% 118 -61 $678 $104,798,279 10 STX Entertainment 16 It Chapter Two $59,361 -2% 132 6 $450 $211,486,246 11 Warner Bros 17 The Lion King $57,740 -31% 116 -19 $498 $543,554,575 18 Walt Disney Pictures 18 The Current War $45,085 -81% 143 -260 $315 $5,879,087 4 101 Studios 19 Western Stars $10,513 -73% 144 -67 $73 $1,572,210 5 Warner Bros.