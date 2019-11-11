Weekend Box Office Key Insights: Midway, Projected in 4th Place, Takes Surprise 1st w/ $17.8M

Four films debuted in wide release this weekend — two coming in notably above expectations, the other two below.

Not “Mid”dle of the Pack

Lionsgate’s WWII action film Midway went all the “way,” surpassing even the most optimistic expectations with a $17.8M opening. Most pre-release projections had it in third or fourth place, around $12M.

Theater counts reflected that tempered expectations, as the film’s 3,242 screens were only had the fourth-highest of any film this weekend.

Asleep at the Wheel

Warner Bros. horror-thriller Doctor Sleep, projected to open atop the box office, actually came in _________________ place with ___________M.

Most pre-release projections had it in first place, around $25M, in line with the $24.5M opening for April’s fellow Stephen King novel adaptation Pet Sematary. Instead, Doctor starts __________ % behind.

On Fire

Paramount’s comedy Playing with Fire came in a bit above expectations, with a ________ place debut of $12.7M. Many pre-release projections had it as low as sixth place, with around $7-8M.

I Gave You My Heart

Warner Bros.’ romantic comedy Last Christmas failed to bring the Christmas cheer, with a ____________ place opening of _________M. Many pre-release projections had it in second place, with around $16M.

Christmas-themed movies are often released in early November, including last year’s smash The Grinch, which became the 7th-highest domestic earner of 2018. However, Last‘s poor word of mouth makes it unlikely to overcome its disappointing start during the rest of November and December.

Float Like a Butterfly

Fathom Events’ Madama Butterfly

A Dark Fate Indeed

Last weekend’s leader, Paramount’s sci-fi action sequel Terminator: Dark Fate, fell a steep -62.7% in its sophomore weekend.

That’s a sharper sophomore weekend drop than for either of its two predecessors: -48.8% for Terminator: Genisys or -61.3% for Terminator: Salvation.

Harriet

Focus Features’ historical drama Harriet fared much better on its own sophomore weekend, declining only -36.5% on the strength of good buzz.

Yet that was still a sharper sophomore weekend decline than for several other comparable race-based historical dramas: -22.3% for Selma, -28.5% for Green Book, or -8.5% for Hidden Figures.

Joker Nears $1B Globally

Warner Bros.’ Joker has now earned $673.0M overseas and ____________ domestically, for _______________ worldwide. The film will cross the 10-figure mark later this week, or next weekend at the latest — the seventh film of 2019 to do so.

But unlike the other six, all of which were considered guaranteed or likely billion-dollar films — Avengers: Endgame, The Lion King, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Captain Marvel, Toy Story 4, and Aladdin — virtually nobody predicted Joker reaching that mark.

Limited Releases

Neon’s thriller Parasite expanded to 603 theaters, its widest release to date, and rose +2.0% to $2.5M. This weekend, it became the highest-grossing foreign-language film this year, surpassing March’s Spanish-language No Manches Frida 2 with $9.2M.

Fox Searchlight’s historical comedy Jojo Rabbit expanded to 798 theaters, also its widest release to date, and rose +69.4% to $3.9M.

Well Go USA’s release of the Chinese teenage drama Better Days managed to just eclipse $1M, in only 70 theaters.

The debut of Amazon Studios’ Honey Boy posted the weekend’s best per-theater average with $75,266. That’s the fifth-best average of the year, after the openings for Parasite, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, The Farewell, and Avengers: Endgame.

How’d This Weekend Compare?

Total box office this weekend was $120.9M. That’s +4.7% above last weekend but -28.1% below this same weekend last year, when The Grinch led with $67.2M.

Monday’s Weekend Actuals (Domestic)

FRI, NOV. 8 – SUN, NOV. 10

