Weekend Box Office Key Insights: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker To Reach $1B Globally This Week

News & Analysis • Jesse Rifkin • January 13 2020

The World Better Prepare for When I’m a Billionaire

Through Sunday, Disney’s sequel The Rise of Skywalker earned $478.2M domestic and $511.4M overseas, for a $989.6M global total. Although it fell slightly short of the billion-dollar mark, it looks to cross the threshold on Monday or Tuesday.

That would mean it reached the mark in either 25 or 26 days of release. While it’s hard to call a billion-dollar film a disappointment, previous installments The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi reached the mark in 12 and 19 days, respectively.

You Only Have One Shot

Fresh off its Golden Globe Award last week for best drama, Universal’s 1917 went to war with $37.0M in its wide expansion weekend. That was on the higher end of pre-release projections, and dethroned Rise of Skywalker which had led for three consecutive frames.

1917’s audience was 60% male and 80% age 25+. It posted the weekend’s best per-theater average with $10,629, also ahead of any limited releases.

Versus comparable titles, it opened -26.7% behind Dunkirk but more than double Hacksaw Ridge.

Like It Or Not

Paramount’s R-rated comedy Like a Boss took fourth place with $10.0M, in line with pre-release projections. The audience was 60% female and 65% age 25+.

Versus comparable titles, it opened -45.0% behind What Men Want and -57.5% behind The Boss, but +25.0% ahead of Rough Night and +54.2% ahead of Second Act.

Just Okay

Warner Bros.’ legal drama Just Mercy rested its case with $9.7M and fifth place in its wide expansion weekend, in line with pre-release projections. The film’s audience was 60% female and 85% age 25+.

Versus comparable titles, it opened +60.0% ahead of On the Basis of Sex and more than double Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Boss and Mercy had exactly tied in Sunday’s studio weekend estimates with $10.0M each, but Boss remained at that level in Monday’s actuals, while Mercy fell about $0.3M short.

Below Sea Level

Disney/Fox’s thriller Underwater was left gasping for air with $7.0M and seventh place. The film’s audience was 50% male/female and 63% age 25+.

Versus comparable titles, it opened -43.9% below Life and -68.7% below Contagion.

How’d This Weekend Compare?

Total box office this weekend was $131.3M. That’s -7.8% below last weekend but +9.8% above this same weekend last year, when The Upside led with $20.3M.

The Year So Far

Year-to-date box office stands at $413.7M. That’s +5.3% above this same date last year, down from +7.2% after last weekend.

Monday’s Weekend Actuals (Domestic)

FRI, JAN. 10 – SUN, JAN. 12

WIDE (1000+)
# TITLE WEEKEND   LOCATIONS   AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 1917 $37,000,200 5890% 3,434 3423 $10,775 $39,721,479 3 Universal Pictures
2 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker $15,187,034 -56% 4,279 -127 $3,549 $478,297,724 4 Disney
3 Jumanji: The Next Level $14,005,131 -47% 3,904 -230 $3,587 $257,130,112 5 Sony Pictures
4 Like a Boss $10,011,272 3,078 $3,253 $10,011,272 1 Paramount Pictures
5 Just Mercy $9,713,228 12578% 2,375 2371 $4,090 $10,149,216 3 Warner Bros.
6 Little Women $7,801,393 -43% 3,216 -92 $2,426 $74,182,402 3 Sony Pictures
7 Underwater $7,008,297 2,791 $2,511 $7,008,297 1 20th Century Fox
8 Frozen II $5,910,150 -50% 2,655 -520 $2,226 $459,533,192 8 Disney
9 Knives Out $5,624,899 -37% 2,060 -82 $2,731 $139,521,643 7 Lionsgate
10 Spies in Disguise $5,173,337 -50% 2,671 -831 $1,937 $54,681,766 3 20th Century Fox
11 The Grudge $3,515,180 -69% 2,642 0 $1,330 $17,921,895 2 Sony Pictures
12 Uncut Gems $3,354,619 -56% 2,081 -605 $1,612 $43,321,291 5 A24
13 Bombshell $1,445,588 -65% 1,289 -432 $1,121 $27,893,811 5 Lionsgate
14 MET Opera: Wozzeck $863,000 1,000 $863 $863,000 1 Fathom Events

LIMITED (100 — 999)
# TITLE WEEKEND   LOCATIONS   AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Parasite $954,309 14% 345 123 $2,766 $25,357,046 14 NEON
2 Sarileru Neekevvaru $821,000 300 $2,737 $821,000 1 Great India Films
3 Ford v. Ferrari $762,947 -55% 567 -163 $1,346 $111,418,552 9 20th Century Fox
4 Cats $559,260 -79% 818 -2084 $684 $26,398,685 4 Universal Pictures
5 A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood $525,009 -57% 519 -337 $1,012 $59,933,020 8 Sony Pictures
6 Queen & Slim $386,605 -67% 442 -183 $875 $43,492,910 7 Universal Pictures
7 Chhapaak $316,781 100 $3,168 $316,781 1 FIP
8 Ip Man 4: The Finale $316,437 -53% 119 -6 $2,659 $3,493,505 3 Well Go USA Entertainment
9 Jojo Rabbit $203,931 -41% 125 -84 $1,631 $21,976,318 13 Fox Searchlight
10 Richard Jewell $169,850 -90% 376 -1494 $452 $22,000,127 5 Warner Bros.
11 A Hidden Life $98,344 -62% 119 -32 $826 $1,505,761 5 Fox Searchlight
12 Midway $86,126 -51% 178 -19 $484 $56,709,071 10 Lionsgate
13 Dark Waters $83,275 -56% 100 -33 $833 $11,088,974 8 Focus Features
14 Maleficent: Mistress of Evil $81,178 -42% 128 -20 $634 $113,655,265 13 Disney
15 Harriet $74,680 -46% 122 -2 $612 $42,905,160 11 Focus Features
16 21 Bridges $67,003 -83% 141 -335 $475 $28,485,460 8 STX Entertainment
17 Pain and Glory $55,397 -17% 104 21 $533 $4,059,185 15 Sony Pictures Classics

PLATFORM (1 — 99)
# TITLE WEEKEND   LOCATIONS   AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 The Song Of Names $117,296 87% 70 53 $1,676 $323,647 3 Sony Pictures Classics
2 Merci pour tout (Thanks For Everything) $67,193 -62% 75 13 $896 $871,309 3 eOne Entertainment
3 Joker $59,333 -54% 85 -26 $698 $334,105,854 15 Warner Bros.
4 Once Upon a Time In Hollywood $34,726 146% 54 42 $643 $141,137,890 25 Sony Pictures
5 Zombieland: Double Tap $32,849 -46% 75 -11 $438 $73,081,958 13 Sony Pictures
6 Les Misérables (2020) $24,154 4 $6,039 $24,154 1 Amazon Studios
7 Cunningham $23,301 -24% 16 -5 $1,456 $143,192 5 Magnolia Pictures
8 The Good Liar $22,616 -66% 66 -27 $343 $17,141,636 9 Warner Bros.
9 Invisible life $19,352 -26% 18 5 $1,075 $84,383 4 Amazon Studios
10 Ashfall $17,706 -39% 2 0 $8,853 $266,899 4 CJ Entertainment
11 Clemency $13,718 -54% 10 1 $1,372 $105,450 3 Neon
12 Judy $12,519 167% 30 10 $417 $24,045,790 16 Roadside Attractions / LD Entertainment
13 No Safe Spaces $12,464 -83% 41 -29 $304 $1,281,968 12 Atlas Distribution
14 Honey Boy $12,294 -44% 23 0 $535 $3,005,780 10 Amazon Studios
15 The Lighthouse $7,238 -60% 8 -13 $905 $10,832,401 13 A24
16 The Woman Who Loves Giraffes $6,930 2 $3,465 $25,412 15 Zeitgeist Films
17 Afterward $6,477 1 $6,477 $6,477 1 Abramorama / 1091
18 Varda by Agnes $6,011 200% 6 3 $1,002 $116,049 8 Janus Films
19 Waves $5,669 -66% 5 -17 $1,134 $1,641,217 9 A24
20 Synonyms $5,030 -3% 5 2 $1,006 $193,208 12 Kino Lorber
21 Charlie’s Angels $4,144 -78% 18 -37 $230 $17,801,306 9 Sony Pictures
22 The Kingmaker $3,694 8% 5 -1 $739 $120,521 10 Greenwich Entertainment
23 Branagh Theatre Live: The Winter’s Tale $3,432 5% 1 -5 $3,432 $128,305 6 Trafalgar Releasing
24 The White Sheik $2,546 -60% 1 0 $2,546 $27,692 3 Rialto Pictures
25 Advocate $2,299 -72% 2 0 $1,150 $14,408 2 Film Movement
26 Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project $1,833 -31% 3 0 $611 $39,536 9 Zeitgeist Films
27 Les Misérables – The Staged Concert $1,236 -82% 1 -3 $1,236 $440,862 6 Trafalgar Releasing
28 The Disappearance of My Mother $1,055 141% 3 2 $352 $21,591 6 Kino Lorber
29 Temblores $1,007 88% 3 0 $336 $20,942 8 Film Movement
30 Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice $982 -70% 4 0 $246 $4,247,526 19 Greenwich Entertainment
31 Little Joe $844 2 $422 $23,266 6 Magnolia Pictures
32 Give Me Liberty $649 63% 1 0 $649 $239,258 21 Music Box Films
33 Stuffed $132 1 $132 $12,279 13 Music Box Films
34 By the Grace of God $77 -60% 1 0 $77 $61,156 13 Music Box Films

Share this post

News Stories