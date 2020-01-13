Weekend Box Office Key Insights: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker To Reach $1B Globally This Week

The World Better Prepare for When I’m a Billionaire
Through Sunday, Disney’s sequel The Rise of Skywalker earned $478.2M domestic and $511.4M overseas, for a $989.6M global total. Although it fell slightly short of the billion-dollar mark, it looks to cross the threshold on Monday or Tuesday.
That would mean it reached the mark in either 25 or 26 days of release. While it’s hard to call a billion-dollar film a disappointment, previous installments The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi reached the mark in 12 and 19 days, respectively.
You Only Have One Shot
Fresh off its Golden Globe Award last week for best drama, Universal’s 1917 went to war with $37.0M in its wide expansion weekend. That was on the higher end of pre-release projections, and dethroned Rise of Skywalker which had led for three consecutive frames.
1917’s audience was 60% male and 80% age 25+. It posted the weekend’s best per-theater average with $10,629, also ahead of any limited releases.
Versus comparable titles, it opened -26.7% behind Dunkirk but more than double Hacksaw Ridge.
Like It Or Not
Paramount’s R-rated comedy Like a Boss took fourth place with $10.0M, in line with pre-release projections. The audience was 60% female and 65% age 25+.
Versus comparable titles, it opened -45.0% behind What Men Want and -57.5% behind The Boss, but +25.0% ahead of Rough Night and +54.2% ahead of Second Act.
Just Okay
Warner Bros.’ legal drama Just Mercy rested its case with $9.7M and fifth place in its wide expansion weekend, in line with pre-release projections. The film’s audience was 60% female and 85% age 25+.
Versus comparable titles, it opened +60.0% ahead of On the Basis of Sex and more than double Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Boss and Mercy had exactly tied in Sunday’s studio weekend estimates with $10.0M each, but Boss remained at that level in Monday’s actuals, while Mercy fell about $0.3M short.
Below Sea Level
Disney/Fox’s thriller Underwater was left gasping for air with $7.0M and seventh place. The film’s audience was 50% male/female and 63% age 25+.
Versus comparable titles, it opened -43.9% below Life and -68.7% below Contagion.
How’d This Weekend Compare?
Total box office this weekend was $131.3M. That’s -7.8% below last weekend but +9.8% above this same weekend last year, when The Upside led with $20.3M.
The Year So Far
Year-to-date box office stands at $413.7M. That’s +5.3% above this same date last year, down from +7.2% after last weekend.
Monday’s Weekend Actuals (Domestic)
FRI, JAN. 10 – SUN, JAN. 12
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|1917
|$37,000,200
|5890%
|3,434
|3423
|$10,775
|$39,721,479
|3
|Universal Pictures
|2
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|$15,187,034
|-56%
|4,279
|-127
|$3,549
|$478,297,724
|4
|Disney
|3
|Jumanji: The Next Level
|$14,005,131
|-47%
|3,904
|-230
|$3,587
|$257,130,112
|5
|Sony Pictures
|4
|Like a Boss
|$10,011,272
|—
|3,078
|—
|$3,253
|$10,011,272
|1
|Paramount Pictures
|5
|Just Mercy
|$9,713,228
|12578%
|2,375
|2371
|$4,090
|$10,149,216
|3
|Warner Bros.
|6
|Little Women
|$7,801,393
|-43%
|3,216
|-92
|$2,426
|$74,182,402
|3
|Sony Pictures
|7
|Underwater
|$7,008,297
|—
|2,791
|—
|$2,511
|$7,008,297
|1
|20th Century Fox
|8
|Frozen II
|$5,910,150
|-50%
|2,655
|-520
|$2,226
|$459,533,192
|8
|Disney
|9
|Knives Out
|$5,624,899
|-37%
|2,060
|-82
|$2,731
|$139,521,643
|7
|Lionsgate
|10
|Spies in Disguise
|$5,173,337
|-50%
|2,671
|-831
|$1,937
|$54,681,766
|3
|20th Century Fox
|11
|The Grudge
|$3,515,180
|-69%
|2,642
|0
|$1,330
|$17,921,895
|2
|Sony Pictures
|12
|Uncut Gems
|$3,354,619
|-56%
|2,081
|-605
|$1,612
|$43,321,291
|5
|A24
|13
|Bombshell
|$1,445,588
|-65%
|1,289
|-432
|$1,121
|$27,893,811
|5
|Lionsgate
|14
|MET Opera: Wozzeck
|$863,000
|—
|1,000
|—
|$863
|$863,000
|1
|Fathom Events
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Parasite
|$954,309
|14%
|345
|123
|$2,766
|$25,357,046
|14
|NEON
|2
|Sarileru Neekevvaru
|$821,000
|—
|300
|—
|$2,737
|$821,000
|1
|Great India Films
|3
|Ford v. Ferrari
|$762,947
|-55%
|567
|-163
|$1,346
|$111,418,552
|9
|20th Century Fox
|4
|Cats
|$559,260
|-79%
|818
|-2084
|$684
|$26,398,685
|4
|Universal Pictures
|5
|A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
|$525,009
|-57%
|519
|-337
|$1,012
|$59,933,020
|8
|Sony Pictures
|6
|Queen & Slim
|$386,605
|-67%
|442
|-183
|$875
|$43,492,910
|7
|Universal Pictures
|7
|Chhapaak
|$316,781
|—
|100
|—
|$3,168
|$316,781
|1
|FIP
|8
|Ip Man 4: The Finale
|$316,437
|-53%
|119
|-6
|$2,659
|$3,493,505
|3
|Well Go USA Entertainment
|9
|Jojo Rabbit
|$203,931
|-41%
|125
|-84
|$1,631
|$21,976,318
|13
|Fox Searchlight
|10
|Richard Jewell
|$169,850
|-90%
|376
|-1494
|$452
|$22,000,127
|5
|Warner Bros.
|11
|A Hidden Life
|$98,344
|-62%
|119
|-32
|$826
|$1,505,761
|5
|Fox Searchlight
|12
|Midway
|$86,126
|-51%
|178
|-19
|$484
|$56,709,071
|10
|Lionsgate
|13
|Dark Waters
|$83,275
|-56%
|100
|-33
|$833
|$11,088,974
|8
|Focus Features
|14
|Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
|$81,178
|-42%
|128
|-20
|$634
|$113,655,265
|13
|Disney
|15
|Harriet
|$74,680
|-46%
|122
|-2
|$612
|$42,905,160
|11
|Focus Features
|16
|21 Bridges
|$67,003
|-83%
|141
|-335
|$475
|$28,485,460
|8
|STX Entertainment
|17
|Pain and Glory
|$55,397
|-17%
|104
|21
|$533
|$4,059,185
|15
|Sony Pictures Classics
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|The Song Of Names
|$117,296
|87%
|70
|53
|$1,676
|$323,647
|3
|Sony Pictures Classics
|2
|Merci pour tout (Thanks For Everything)
|$67,193
|-62%
|75
|13
|$896
|$871,309
|3
|eOne Entertainment
|3
|Joker
|$59,333
|-54%
|85
|-26
|$698
|$334,105,854
|15
|Warner Bros.
|4
|Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
|$34,726
|146%
|54
|42
|$643
|$141,137,890
|25
|Sony Pictures
|5
|Zombieland: Double Tap
|$32,849
|-46%
|75
|-11
|$438
|$73,081,958
|13
|Sony Pictures
|6
|Les Misérables (2020)
|$24,154
|—
|4
|—
|$6,039
|$24,154
|1
|Amazon Studios
|7
|Cunningham
|$23,301
|-24%
|16
|-5
|$1,456
|$143,192
|5
|Magnolia Pictures
|8
|The Good Liar
|$22,616
|-66%
|66
|-27
|$343
|$17,141,636
|9
|Warner Bros.
|9
|Invisible life
|$19,352
|-26%
|18
|5
|$1,075
|$84,383
|4
|Amazon Studios
|10
|Ashfall
|$17,706
|-39%
|2
|0
|$8,853
|$266,899
|4
|CJ Entertainment
|11
|Clemency
|$13,718
|-54%
|10
|1
|$1,372
|$105,450
|3
|Neon
|12
|Judy
|$12,519
|167%
|30
|10
|$417
|$24,045,790
|16
|Roadside Attractions / LD Entertainment
|13
|No Safe Spaces
|$12,464
|-83%
|41
|-29
|$304
|$1,281,968
|12
|Atlas Distribution
|14
|Honey Boy
|$12,294
|-44%
|23
|0
|$535
|$3,005,780
|10
|Amazon Studios
|15
|The Lighthouse
|$7,238
|-60%
|8
|-13
|$905
|$10,832,401
|13
|A24
|16
|The Woman Who Loves Giraffes
|$6,930
|—
|2
|—
|$3,465
|$25,412
|15
|Zeitgeist Films
|17
|Afterward
|$6,477
|—
|1
|—
|$6,477
|$6,477
|1
|Abramorama / 1091
|18
|Varda by Agnes
|$6,011
|200%
|6
|3
|$1,002
|$116,049
|8
|Janus Films
|19
|Waves
|$5,669
|-66%
|5
|-17
|$1,134
|$1,641,217
|9
|A24
|20
|Synonyms
|$5,030
|-3%
|5
|2
|$1,006
|$193,208
|12
|Kino Lorber
|21
|Charlie’s Angels
|$4,144
|-78%
|18
|-37
|$230
|$17,801,306
|9
|Sony Pictures
|22
|The Kingmaker
|$3,694
|8%
|5
|-1
|$739
|$120,521
|10
|Greenwich Entertainment
|23
|Branagh Theatre Live: The Winter’s Tale
|$3,432
|5%
|1
|-5
|$3,432
|$128,305
|6
|Trafalgar Releasing
|24
|The White Sheik
|$2,546
|-60%
|1
|0
|$2,546
|$27,692
|3
|Rialto Pictures
|25
|Advocate
|$2,299
|-72%
|2
|0
|$1,150
|$14,408
|2
|Film Movement
|26
|Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project
|$1,833
|-31%
|3
|0
|$611
|$39,536
|9
|Zeitgeist Films
|27
|Les Misérables – The Staged Concert
|$1,236
|-82%
|1
|-3
|$1,236
|$440,862
|6
|Trafalgar Releasing
|28
|The Disappearance of My Mother
|$1,055
|141%
|3
|2
|$352
|$21,591
|6
|Kino Lorber
|29
|Temblores
|$1,007
|88%
|3
|0
|$336
|$20,942
|8
|Film Movement
|30
|Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
|$982
|-70%
|4
|0
|$246
|$4,247,526
|19
|Greenwich Entertainment
|31
|Little Joe
|$844
|—
|2
|—
|$422
|$23,266
|6
|Magnolia Pictures
|32
|Give Me Liberty
|$649
|63%
|1
|0
|$649
|$239,258
|21
|Music Box Films
|33
|Stuffed
|$132
|—
|1
|—
|$132
|$12,279
|13
|Music Box Films
|34
|By the Grace of God
|$77
|-60%
|1
|0
|$77
|$61,156
|13
|Music Box Films
