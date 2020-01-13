Weekend Box Office Key Insights: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker To Reach $1B Globally This Week

The World Better Prepare for When I’m a Billionaire

Through Sunday, Disney’s sequel The Rise of Skywalker earned $478.2M domestic and $511.4M overseas, for a $989.6M global total. Although it fell slightly short of the billion-dollar mark, it looks to cross the threshold on Monday or Tuesday.

That would mean it reached the mark in either 25 or 26 days of release. While it’s hard to call a billion-dollar film a disappointment, previous installments The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi reached the mark in 12 and 19 days, respectively.

You Only Have One Shot

Fresh off its Golden Globe Award last week for best drama, Universal’s 1917 went to war with $37.0M in its wide expansion weekend. That was on the higher end of pre-release projections, and dethroned Rise of Skywalker which had led for three consecutive frames.

1917’s audience was 60% male and 80% age 25+. It posted the weekend’s best per-theater average with $10,629, also ahead of any limited releases.

Versus comparable titles, it opened -26.7% behind Dunkirk but more than double Hacksaw Ridge.

Like It Or Not

Paramount’s R-rated comedy Like a Boss took fourth place with $10.0M, in line with pre-release projections. The audience was 60% female and 65% age 25+.

Versus comparable titles, it opened -45.0% behind What Men Want and -57.5% behind The Boss, but +25.0% ahead of Rough Night and +54.2% ahead of Second Act.

Just Okay

Warner Bros.’ legal drama Just Mercy rested its case with $9.7M and fifth place in its wide expansion weekend, in line with pre-release projections. The film’s audience was 60% female and 85% age 25+.

Versus comparable titles, it opened +60.0% ahead of On the Basis of Sex and more than double Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Boss and Mercy had exactly tied in Sunday’s studio weekend estimates with $10.0M each, but Boss remained at that level in Monday’s actuals, while Mercy fell about $0.3M short.

Below Sea Level

Disney/Fox’s thriller Underwater was left gasping for air with $7.0M and seventh place. The film’s audience was 50% male/female and 63% age 25+.

Versus comparable titles, it opened -43.9% below Life and -68.7% below Contagion.

How’d This Weekend Compare?

Total box office this weekend was $131.3M. That’s -7.8% below last weekend but +9.8% above this same weekend last year, when The Upside led with $20.3M.

The Year So Far

Year-to-date box office stands at $413.7M. That’s +5.3% above this same date last year, down from +7.2% after last weekend.

Monday’s Weekend Actuals (Domestic)

FRI, JAN. 10 – SUN, JAN. 12

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 1917 $37,000,200 5890% 3,434 3423 $10,775 $39,721,479 3 Universal Pictures 2 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker $15,187,034 -56% 4,279 -127 $3,549 $478,297,724 4 Disney 3 Jumanji: The Next Level $14,005,131 -47% 3,904 -230 $3,587 $257,130,112 5 Sony Pictures 4 Like a Boss $10,011,272 — 3,078 — $3,253 $10,011,272 1 Paramount Pictures 5 Just Mercy $9,713,228 12578% 2,375 2371 $4,090 $10,149,216 3 Warner Bros. 6 Little Women $7,801,393 -43% 3,216 -92 $2,426 $74,182,402 3 Sony Pictures 7 Underwater $7,008,297 — 2,791 — $2,511 $7,008,297 1 20th Century Fox 8 Frozen II $5,910,150 -50% 2,655 -520 $2,226 $459,533,192 8 Disney 9 Knives Out $5,624,899 -37% 2,060 -82 $2,731 $139,521,643 7 Lionsgate 10 Spies in Disguise $5,173,337 -50% 2,671 -831 $1,937 $54,681,766 3 20th Century Fox 11 The Grudge $3,515,180 -69% 2,642 0 $1,330 $17,921,895 2 Sony Pictures 12 Uncut Gems $3,354,619 -56% 2,081 -605 $1,612 $43,321,291 5 A24 13 Bombshell $1,445,588 -65% 1,289 -432 $1,121 $27,893,811 5 Lionsgate 14 MET Opera: Wozzeck $863,000 — 1,000 — $863 $863,000 1 Fathom Events

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Parasite $954,309 14% 345 123 $2,766 $25,357,046 14 NEON 2 Sarileru Neekevvaru $821,000 — 300 — $2,737 $821,000 1 Great India Films 3 Ford v. Ferrari $762,947 -55% 567 -163 $1,346 $111,418,552 9 20th Century Fox 4 Cats $559,260 -79% 818 -2084 $684 $26,398,685 4 Universal Pictures 5 A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood $525,009 -57% 519 -337 $1,012 $59,933,020 8 Sony Pictures 6 Queen & Slim $386,605 -67% 442 -183 $875 $43,492,910 7 Universal Pictures 7 Chhapaak $316,781 — 100 — $3,168 $316,781 1 FIP 8 Ip Man 4: The Finale $316,437 -53% 119 -6 $2,659 $3,493,505 3 Well Go USA Entertainment 9 Jojo Rabbit $203,931 -41% 125 -84 $1,631 $21,976,318 13 Fox Searchlight 10 Richard Jewell $169,850 -90% 376 -1494 $452 $22,000,127 5 Warner Bros. 11 A Hidden Life $98,344 -62% 119 -32 $826 $1,505,761 5 Fox Searchlight 12 Midway $86,126 -51% 178 -19 $484 $56,709,071 10 Lionsgate 13 Dark Waters $83,275 -56% 100 -33 $833 $11,088,974 8 Focus Features 14 Maleficent: Mistress of Evil $81,178 -42% 128 -20 $634 $113,655,265 13 Disney 15 Harriet $74,680 -46% 122 -2 $612 $42,905,160 11 Focus Features 16 21 Bridges $67,003 -83% 141 -335 $475 $28,485,460 8 STX Entertainment 17 Pain and Glory $55,397 -17% 104 21 $533 $4,059,185 15 Sony Pictures Classics