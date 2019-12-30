Weekend Box Office Key Insights: Little Women, Spies in Disguise, Uncut Gems Meet or Beat Projections

Rise Falls
Disney’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker dropped -59.1% in its sophomore frame — still winning the box office by a lot, but falling short of essentially all weekend projections.
Weekend projections had it earning around $82M to $96M. Instead, it earned $72.3M.
Among recent Star Wars films, that was s a far steeper sophomore frame drop than -39.8% for The Force Awakens and slightly steeper than -58.7% for Rogue One. However, it was milder than -67.4% for The Last Jedi.
Not So Little
Sony’s historical drama Little Women was the weekend’s top new opener with $16.7M and fourth place, about in line with projections.
Read our interview with Little Women director Greta Gerwig here.
In Plain Sight
Disney/Fox’s animated Spies in Diguise snooped its way to $13.3M for fifth place, on the higher end of projections.
After several weeks in limited release, A24’s crime comedy Uncut Gems glittered in its wide expansion with $9.5M in seventh place, about in line with or slightly above projections.
Limited Releases
Universal’s war drama 1917 started with $576K in 11 theaters, for a $52,383 average.
Warner Bros.’ legal drama Just Mercy was just wonderful, with $109K in 4 theaters, for a $27,250 average.
How’d This Weekend Compare?
Total box office this weekend was $196.7M. That’s -20.6% below last weekend but +4.5% above this same weekend last year, when Aquaman led for a second frame with $52.1M.
Monday’s Weekend Actuals (Domestic)
FRI, DEC. 27 – SUN, DEC. 29
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|$72,389,590
|-59%
|4,406
|0
|$16,430
|$362,186,406
|2
|Disney
|2
|Jumanji: The Next Level
|$35,249,690
|33%
|4,227
|0
|$8,339
|$175,485,472
|3
|Sony Pictures
|3
|Frozen II
|$16,891,973
|30%
|3,265
|-400
|$5,174
|$421,682,862
|6
|Disney
|4
|Little Women
|$16,755,310
|—
|3,308
|—
|$5,065
|$29,215,740
|1
|Sony Pictures
|5
|Spies in Disguise
|$13,354,798
|—
|3,502
|—
|$3,813
|$22,242,654
|1
|20th Century Fox
|6
|Knives Out
|$9,876,123
|52%
|2,022
|-513
|$4,884
|$110,306,694
|5
|Lionsgate
|7
|Uncut Gems
|$9,576,879
|3867%
|2,348
|2343
|$4,079
|$20,024,069
|3
|A24
|8
|Cats
|$4,821,760
|-27%
|3,380
|0
|$1,427
|$17,811,935
|2
|Universal Pictures
|9
|Bombshell
|$4,816,042
|-6%
|1,480
|0
|$3,254
|$15,757,144
|3
|Lionsgate
|10
|Richard Jewell
|$3,085,000
|19%
|2,502
|0
|$1,233
|$16,164,000
|3
|Warner Bros.
|11
|A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
|$1,436,340
|7%
|1,014
|-510
|$1,417
|$55,852,119
|6
|Sony Pictures
|12
|Black Christmas
|$854,360
|-54%
|1,514
|-1111
|$564
|$9,572,690
|3
|Universal Pictures
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Ford v. Ferrari
|$1,800,361
|-2%
|793
|-640
|$2,270
|$106,138,720
|7
|20th Century Fox
|2
|Queen & Slim
|$1,705,180
|-8%
|699
|-379
|$2,439
|$40,113,460
|5
|Universal Pictures
|3
|Parasite
|$569,268
|18%
|170
|-57
|$3,349
|$22,344,943
|12
|NEON
|4
|Jojo Rabbit
|$252,978
|33%
|208
|-22
|$1,216
|$20,920,347
|11
|Fox Searchlight
|5
|21 Bridges
|$250,000
|9%
|229
|-121
|$1,092
|$27,680,000
|6
|STX Entertainment
|6
|A Hidden Life
|$216,179
|-12%
|118
|12
|$1,832
|$764,244
|3
|Fox Searchlight
|7
|Dark Waters
|$179,120
|-44%
|140
|-311
|$1,279
|$10,536,339
|6
|Focus Features
|8
|Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
|$174,392
|61%
|155
|-25
|$1,125
|$113,228,136
|11
|Disney
|9
|Playing with Fire
|$166,078
|3%
|188
|-99
|$883
|$44,068,929
|8
|Paramount Pictures
|10
|Midway
|$136,909
|-14%
|142
|-141
|$964
|$56,193,820
|8
|Lionsgate
|11
|Harriet
|$131,490
|21%
|112
|-91
|$1,174
|$42,482,910
|9
|Focus Features
|12
|Last Christmas
|$73,500
|-56%
|154
|-120
|$477
|$35,086,485
|8
|Universal Pictures
|13
|Abominable
|$59,905
|7%
|119
|-27
|$503
|$60,646,745
|14
|Universal Pictures
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Ip Man 4: The Finale
|$737,718
|—
|70
|—
|$10,539
|$1,459,523
|1
|Well Go USA Entertainment
|2
|1917
|$576,216
|—
|11
|—
|$52,383
|$1,014,315
|1
|Universal Pictures
|3
|Just Mercy
|$109,000
|—
|4
|—
|$27,250
|$227,000
|1
|Warner Bros.
|4
|Zombieland: Double Tap
|$65,003
|21%
|90
|-30
|$722
|$72,908,404
|11
|Sony Pictures
|5
|Fantastic Fungi
|$50,660
|54%
|24
|7
|$2,111
|$1,340,038
|15
|Area 23a
|6
|Pain and Glory
|$45,367
|9%
|41
|-3
|$1,107
|$3,852,709
|13
|Sony Pictures Classics
|7
|Ashfall
|$40,386
|12%
|2
|0
|$20,193
|$148,681
|2
|CJ Entertainment
|8
|The Song Of Names
|$39,452
|—
|10
|—
|$3,945
|$75,773
|1
|Sony Pictures Classics
|9
|Clemency
|$35,364
|—
|2
|—
|$17,682
|$35,364
|1
|Neon
|10
|63 Up
|$33,810
|3%
|17
|-4
|$1,989
|$229,279
|5
|BritBox
|11
|Honey Boy
|$25,426
|-60%
|34
|-51
|$748
|$2,926,583
|8
|Amazon Studios
|12
|Waves
|$21,776
|-35%
|20
|-31
|$1,089
|$1,584,501
|7
|A24
|13
|The Lighthouse
|$19,824
|-49%
|21
|-22
|$944
|$10,759,478
|11
|A24
|14
|Charlie’s Angels
|$19,125
|-3%
|67
|28
|$285
|$17,747,354
|7
|Sony Pictures
|15
|Black and Blue
|$18,473
|52%
|17
|-7
|$1,087
|$22,042,830
|10
|Sony / Screen Gems
|16
|Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
|$11,196
|69%
|12
|0
|$933
|$141,074,662
|23
|Sony Pictures
|17
|Cunningham
|$9,345
|-16%
|6
|2
|$1,558
|$59,951
|3
|Magnolia Pictures
|18
|Judy
|$9,218
|19%
|22
|-4
|$419
|$24,015,028
|14
|Roadside Attractions / LD Entertainment
|19
|No Safe Spaces
|$8,050
|-49%
|14
|-21
|$575
|$1,152,849
|10
|Atlas Distribution
|20
|Invisible life
|$6,735
|-17%
|2
|0
|$3,368
|$21,670
|2
|Amazon Studios
|21
|En Brazos de un Asesino
|$5,573
|-26%
|18
|-6
|$310
|$421,205
|4
|Lionsgate / Pantelion Films
|22
|The White Sheik
|$5,562
|—
|1
|—
|$5,562
|$8,997
|1
|Rialto Pictures
|23
|Branagh Theatre Live: The Winter’s Tale
|$4,601
|-34%
|16
|-6
|$288
|$110,397
|4
|Trafalgar Releasing
|24
|The Kingmaker
|$2,741
|-62%
|6
|-6
|$457
|$108,835
|8
|Greenwich Entertainment
|25
|Frankie
|$2,563
|290%
|11
|8
|$233
|$170,064
|10
|Sony Pictures Classics
|26
|Synonyms
|$2,546
|-28%
|5
|-1
|$509
|$178,672
|10
|Kino Lorber
|27
|Les Misérables – The Staged Concert
|$2,340
|—
|3
|—
|$780
|$435,938
|4
|Trafalgar Releasing
|28
|Maiden
|$2,113
|560%
|11
|8
|$192
|$3,165,063
|27
|Sony Pictures Classics
|29
|Aquarela
|$2,010
|1240%
|8
|6
|$251
|$303,514
|20
|Sony Pictures Classics
|30
|Varda by Agnes
|$1,900
|-57%
|3
|-4
|$633
|$103,101
|6
|Janus Films
|31
|Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
|$1,864
|-25%
|3
|-3
|$621
|$4,239,789
|17
|Greenwich Entertainment
|32
|Little Joe
|$1,125
|—
|2
|—
|$563
|$21,882
|4
|Magnolia Pictures
|33
|American Dharma
|$1,053
|6%
|4
|1
|$263
|$44,009
|9
|Utopia
|34
|Midnight Family
|$988
|-20%
|2
|-2
|$494
|$15,159
|4
|1091
|35
|Temblores
|$920
|110%
|3
|1
|$307
|$18,295
|6
|Film Movement
|36
|Kind Hearts and Coronets (2019 Re-Issue)
|$554
|—
|1
|—
|$554
|$27,182
|5
|Rialto Pictures
|37
|The Disappearance of My Mother
|$278
|-73%
|2
|0
|$139
|$19,588
|4
|Kino Lorber
