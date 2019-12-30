Weekend Box Office Key Insights: Little Women, Spies in Disguise, Uncut Gems Meet or Beat Projections

News & Analysis • Jesse Rifkin • December 30 2019

Disney’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker dropped -59.1% in its sophomore frame — still winning the box office by a lot, but falling short of essentially all weekend projections.

Weekend projections had it earning around $82M to $96M. Instead, it earned $72.3M. 

Among recent Star Wars films, that was s a far steeper sophomore frame drop than -39.8% for The Force Awakens and slightly steeper than -58.7% for Rogue One. However, it was milder than -67.4% for The Last Jedi.

Not So Little

Sony’s historical drama Little Women was the weekend’s top new opener with $16.7M and fourth place, about in line with projections.

In Plain Sight

Disney/Fox’s animated Spies in Diguise snooped its way to $13.3M for fifth place, on the higher end of projections.

After several weeks in limited release, A24’s crime comedy Uncut Gems glittered in its wide expansion with $9.5M in seventh place, about in line with or slightly above projections.

Limited Releases

Universal’s war drama 1917 started with $576K in 11 theaters, for a $52,383 average.

Warner Bros.’ legal drama Just Mercy was just wonderful, with $109K in 4 theaters, for a $27,250 average.

How’d This Weekend Compare?

Total box office this weekend was $196.7M. That’s -20.6% below last weekend but +4.5% above this same weekend last year, when Aquaman led for a second frame with $52.1M.

Monday’s Weekend Actuals (Domestic)

FRI, DEC. 27 – SUN, DEC. 29

WIDE (1000+)
# TITLE WEEKEND   LOCATIONS   AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker $72,389,590 -59% 4,406 0 $16,430 $362,186,406 2 Disney
2 Jumanji: The Next Level $35,249,690 33% 4,227 0 $8,339 $175,485,472 3 Sony Pictures
3 Frozen II $16,891,973 30% 3,265 -400 $5,174 $421,682,862 6 Disney
4 Little Women $16,755,310 3,308 $5,065 $29,215,740 1 Sony Pictures
5 Spies in Disguise $13,354,798 3,502 $3,813 $22,242,654 1 20th Century Fox
6 Knives Out $9,876,123 52% 2,022 -513 $4,884 $110,306,694 5 Lionsgate
7 Uncut Gems $9,576,879 3867% 2,348 2343 $4,079 $20,024,069 3 A24
8 Cats $4,821,760 -27% 3,380 0 $1,427 $17,811,935 2 Universal Pictures
9 Bombshell $4,816,042 -6% 1,480 0 $3,254 $15,757,144 3 Lionsgate
10 Richard Jewell $3,085,000 19% 2,502 0 $1,233 $16,164,000 3 Warner Bros.
11 A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood $1,436,340 7% 1,014 -510 $1,417 $55,852,119 6 Sony Pictures
12 Black Christmas $854,360 -54% 1,514 -1111 $564 $9,572,690 3 Universal Pictures

LIMITED (100 — 999)
# TITLE WEEKEND   LOCATIONS   AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Ford v. Ferrari $1,800,361 -2% 793 -640 $2,270 $106,138,720 7 20th Century Fox
2 Queen & Slim $1,705,180 -8% 699 -379 $2,439 $40,113,460 5 Universal Pictures
3 Parasite $569,268 18% 170 -57 $3,349 $22,344,943 12 NEON
4 Jojo Rabbit $252,978 33% 208 -22 $1,216 $20,920,347 11 Fox Searchlight
5 21 Bridges $250,000 9% 229 -121 $1,092 $27,680,000 6 STX Entertainment
6 A Hidden Life $216,179 -12% 118 12 $1,832 $764,244 3 Fox Searchlight
7 Dark Waters $179,120 -44% 140 -311 $1,279 $10,536,339 6 Focus Features
8 Maleficent: Mistress of Evil $174,392 61% 155 -25 $1,125 $113,228,136 11 Disney
9 Playing with Fire $166,078 3% 188 -99 $883 $44,068,929 8 Paramount Pictures
10 Midway $136,909 -14% 142 -141 $964 $56,193,820 8 Lionsgate
11 Harriet $131,490 21% 112 -91 $1,174 $42,482,910 9 Focus Features
12 Last Christmas $73,500 -56% 154 -120 $477 $35,086,485 8 Universal Pictures
13 Abominable $59,905 7% 119 -27 $503 $60,646,745 14 Universal Pictures

PLATFORM (1 — 99)
# TITLE WEEKEND   LOCATIONS   AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Ip Man 4: The Finale $737,718 70 $10,539 $1,459,523 1 Well Go USA Entertainment
2 1917 $576,216 11 $52,383 $1,014,315 1 Universal Pictures
3 Just Mercy $109,000 4 $27,250 $227,000 1 Warner Bros.
4 Zombieland: Double Tap $65,003 21% 90 -30 $722 $72,908,404 11 Sony Pictures
5 Fantastic Fungi $50,660 54% 24 7 $2,111 $1,340,038 15 Area 23a
6 Pain and Glory $45,367 9% 41 -3 $1,107 $3,852,709 13 Sony Pictures Classics
7 Ashfall $40,386 12% 2 0 $20,193 $148,681 2 CJ Entertainment
8 The Song Of Names $39,452 10 $3,945 $75,773 1 Sony Pictures Classics
9 Clemency $35,364 2 $17,682 $35,364 1 Neon
10 63 Up $33,810 3% 17 -4 $1,989 $229,279 5 BritBox
11 Honey Boy $25,426 -60% 34 -51 $748 $2,926,583 8 Amazon Studios
12 Waves $21,776 -35% 20 -31 $1,089 $1,584,501 7 A24
13 The Lighthouse $19,824 -49% 21 -22 $944 $10,759,478 11 A24
14 Charlie’s Angels $19,125 -3% 67 28 $285 $17,747,354 7 Sony Pictures
15 Black and Blue $18,473 52% 17 -7 $1,087 $22,042,830 10 Sony / Screen Gems
16 Once Upon a Time In Hollywood $11,196 69% 12 0 $933 $141,074,662 23 Sony Pictures
17 Cunningham $9,345 -16% 6 2 $1,558 $59,951 3 Magnolia Pictures
18 Judy $9,218 19% 22 -4 $419 $24,015,028 14 Roadside Attractions / LD Entertainment
19 No Safe Spaces $8,050 -49% 14 -21 $575 $1,152,849 10 Atlas Distribution
20 Invisible life $6,735 -17% 2 0 $3,368 $21,670 2 Amazon Studios
21 En Brazos de un Asesino $5,573 -26% 18 -6 $310 $421,205 4 Lionsgate / Pantelion Films
22 The White Sheik $5,562 1 $5,562 $8,997 1 Rialto Pictures
23 Branagh Theatre Live: The Winter’s Tale $4,601 -34% 16 -6 $288 $110,397 4 Trafalgar Releasing
24 The Kingmaker $2,741 -62% 6 -6 $457 $108,835 8 Greenwich Entertainment
25 Frankie $2,563 290% 11 8 $233 $170,064 10 Sony Pictures Classics
26 Synonyms $2,546 -28% 5 -1 $509 $178,672 10 Kino Lorber
27 Les Misérables – The Staged Concert $2,340 3 $780 $435,938 4 Trafalgar Releasing
28 Maiden $2,113 560% 11 8 $192 $3,165,063 27 Sony Pictures Classics
29 Aquarela $2,010 1240% 8 6 $251 $303,514 20 Sony Pictures Classics
30 Varda by Agnes $1,900 -57% 3 -4 $633 $103,101 6 Janus Films
31 Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice $1,864 -25% 3 -3 $621 $4,239,789 17 Greenwich Entertainment
32 Little Joe $1,125 2 $563 $21,882 4 Magnolia Pictures
33 American Dharma $1,053 6% 4 1 $263 $44,009 9 Utopia
34 Midnight Family $988 -20% 2 -2 $494 $15,159 4 1091
35 Temblores $920 110% 3 1 $307 $18,295 6 Film Movement
36 Kind Hearts and Coronets (2019 Re-Issue) $554 1 $554 $27,182 5 Rialto Pictures
37 The Disappearance of My Mother $278 -73% 2 0 $139 $19,588 4 Kino Lorber

