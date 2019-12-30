Weekend Box Office Key Insights: Little Women, Spies in Disguise, Uncut Gems Meet or Beat Projections

Rise Falls

Disney’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker dropped -59.1% in its sophomore frame — still winning the box office by a lot, but falling short of essentially all weekend projections.

Weekend projections had it earning around $82M to $96M. Instead, it earned $72.3M.

Among recent Star Wars films, that was s a far steeper sophomore frame drop than -39.8% for The Force Awakens and slightly steeper than -58.7% for Rogue One. However, it was milder than -67.4% for The Last Jedi.

Not So Little

Sony’s historical drama Little Women was the weekend’s top new opener with $16.7M and fourth place, about in line with projections.

In Plain Sight

Disney/Fox’s animated Spies in Diguise snooped its way to $13.3M for fifth place, on the higher end of projections.

After several weeks in limited release, A24’s crime comedy Uncut Gems glittered in its wide expansion with $9.5M in seventh place, about in line with or slightly above projections.

Limited Releases

Universal’s war drama 1917 started with $576K in 11 theaters, for a $52,383 average.

Warner Bros.’ legal drama Just Mercy was just wonderful, with $109K in 4 theaters, for a $27,250 average.

How’d This Weekend Compare?

Total box office this weekend was $196.7M. That’s -20.6% below last weekend but +4.5% above this same weekend last year, when Aquaman led for a second frame with $52.1M.

Monday’s Weekend Actuals (Domestic)

FRI, DEC. 27 – SUN, DEC. 29

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker $72,389,590 -59% 4,406 0 $16,430 $362,186,406 2 Disney 2 Jumanji: The Next Level $35,249,690 33% 4,227 0 $8,339 $175,485,472 3 Sony Pictures 3 Frozen II $16,891,973 30% 3,265 -400 $5,174 $421,682,862 6 Disney 4 Little Women $16,755,310 — 3,308 — $5,065 $29,215,740 1 Sony Pictures 5 Spies in Disguise $13,354,798 — 3,502 — $3,813 $22,242,654 1 20th Century Fox 6 Knives Out $9,876,123 52% 2,022 -513 $4,884 $110,306,694 5 Lionsgate 7 Uncut Gems $9,576,879 3867% 2,348 2343 $4,079 $20,024,069 3 A24 8 Cats $4,821,760 -27% 3,380 0 $1,427 $17,811,935 2 Universal Pictures 9 Bombshell $4,816,042 -6% 1,480 0 $3,254 $15,757,144 3 Lionsgate 10 Richard Jewell $3,085,000 19% 2,502 0 $1,233 $16,164,000 3 Warner Bros. 11 A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood $1,436,340 7% 1,014 -510 $1,417 $55,852,119 6 Sony Pictures 12 Black Christmas $854,360 -54% 1,514 -1111 $564 $9,572,690 3 Universal Pictures

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Ford v. Ferrari $1,800,361 -2% 793 -640 $2,270 $106,138,720 7 20th Century Fox 2 Queen & Slim $1,705,180 -8% 699 -379 $2,439 $40,113,460 5 Universal Pictures 3 Parasite $569,268 18% 170 -57 $3,349 $22,344,943 12 NEON 4 Jojo Rabbit $252,978 33% 208 -22 $1,216 $20,920,347 11 Fox Searchlight 5 21 Bridges $250,000 9% 229 -121 $1,092 $27,680,000 6 STX Entertainment 6 A Hidden Life $216,179 -12% 118 12 $1,832 $764,244 3 Fox Searchlight 7 Dark Waters $179,120 -44% 140 -311 $1,279 $10,536,339 6 Focus Features 8 Maleficent: Mistress of Evil $174,392 61% 155 -25 $1,125 $113,228,136 11 Disney 9 Playing with Fire $166,078 3% 188 -99 $883 $44,068,929 8 Paramount Pictures 10 Midway $136,909 -14% 142 -141 $964 $56,193,820 8 Lionsgate 11 Harriet $131,490 21% 112 -91 $1,174 $42,482,910 9 Focus Features 12 Last Christmas $73,500 -56% 154 -120 $477 $35,086,485 8 Universal Pictures 13 Abominable $59,905 7% 119 -27 $503 $60,646,745 14 Universal Pictures