Weekend Box Office: Knock at the Cabin Ends Avatar’s Run at No. 1; 80 for Brady Starts in Second

Photo Credits: Universal ("Knock at the Cabin"); Paramount ("80 for Brady"); Fathom Events & Angel Studios ("The Chosen: Season 3 Finale)"

Knock at the Cabin

Universal’s horror-thriller Knock at the Cabin opened the door to $14.2M in first place.

Measures against other comparable titles from writer-director M. Night Shyamalan, Cabin’s opening is:

-15% below 2021’s Old ($16.8M)

-44% below 2015’s The Visit ($25.4M)

Compared to other similar February horror releases, it’s:

-57% below 2017’s Get Out ($33.3M)

-49% below 2020’s The Invisible Man ($28.2M)

-32% below 2012’s The Woman in Black ($20.8M)

+49% above 2019’s Happy Death Day 2U ($9.4M)

Cabin’s estimated audience was 58% male, 62% younger than 35, and only 39% white. The film received a disappointing “C” CinemaScore.

Overseas, the film opened with $7.0M in 60 markets, for a $21.2M global opening. For comparison, that global opening is lower than some industry projections’ domestic opening alone.

80 for Brady

Paramount’s comedy 80 for Brady threw a touchdown, or at least kicked a field goal, with a $12.5M debut in second place.

Compared to some other similar titles, its opening is:

-23% below 2013’s Last Vegas ($16.3M)

-8% below 2018’s Book Club ($13.5M)

-2% below January’s A Man Called Otto ($12.8M)

+4% above 2017’s Going in Style ($11.9M)

[Read Boxoffice PRO’s interview with 80 for Brady director Kyle Marvin here.]

Avatar: The Way of Water (domestic weekend)

20th Century Studios’ sci-fi sequel Avatar: The Way of Water saw a -32% decline to $10.8M and third place, its first frame where it didn’t lead.

There was still great news for the film at the domestic box office: it claimed the #12 eighth weekend of all time.

All time, Water has earned the:

Weekend # Gross All-time ranking 1 $134.1M #37 2 $63.3M #30 3 $67.4M #3 4 $45.8M #3 5 $32.8M #3 6 $20.1M #7 7 $15.9M #7 8 $10.8M #12

Among all eighth weekends, it ranks behind only:

1997’s Titanic ($23.0M) 2009’s Avatar ($22.8M) 2014’s American Sniper ($16.4M) 1993’s Aladdin ($15.6M) 2013’s Frozen ($14.7M) 2002’s Chicago ($12.7M) 1990’s Home Alone ($12.6M) 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick ($12.3M) 2016’s La La Land ($12.2M) 1990’s Dances with Wolves ($11.8M) 1998’s There’s Something About Mary ($10.9M)

With $636.4M domestically, Water now ranks #10 all time, behind only:

2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936.6M) 2019’s Avengers: Endgame ($858.3M) 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home ($814.1M) 2009’s Avatar ($785.2M) 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick ($718.7M) 2018’s Black Panther ($700.4M) 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War ($678.8M) 1997’s Titanic ($659.3M) 2015’s Jurassic World ($653.4M)

That also makes Water the #2 release from 2022 so far, despite only achieving the #5 opening weekend of that year.

Overall, it still ranks behind the total of Top Gun: Maverick, at least for the moment. However, it’s currently running +2.9% ahead of Maverick through the equivalent point in release. However, that’s down from running +3.9% ahead after last weekend.

Water is also running +1.1% ahead of 2009’s original Avatar through the equivalent point in release. However, that’s down from running +4.2% ahead after last weekend.

Avatar: The Way of Water (overseas / global)

Water declined -36% overseas this weekend, slightly steeper than its -32% domestic drop.

Overseas, Water has earned $1.53B total. That’s the #3 overseas total of all time, behind only:

2009’s Avatar ($2.13B) 2019’s Avengers: Endgame ($1.94B)

Globally, Water has earned $2.17B total. That’s the #4 biggest global total of all time, behind only:

2009’s Avatar ($2.92B) 2019’s Avengers: Endgame ($2.79B) 1997’s Titanic ($2.19B)

Water already surpassed Maverick to become the biggest global release from 2022. Compared to Maverick’s $1.48B global total, Water is now +47% ahead and counting.

Water’s top overseas totals to date include:

China ($240.6M) France ($141.5M) Germany ($130.7M) South Korea ($105.5M) U.K. ($88.2M)

So far, the film has earned 70.7% of its global total from overseas. That’s slightly less than Avatar during its original run (72.7%), but notably higher than Maverick (51.7%), thanks in large part due Water receiving a China release which Maverick did not.

Water’s China earnings are +18% ahead of the amount Avatar earned there during its original run ($202.6M). Water is also the #2 biggest film from 2022 in that country, behind only local title Water Gate Bridge.

According to numbers from Endata, Water is also the #39 film of all time in China. Among Hollywood titles, it’s #8 all time in China, behind only:

Avengers: Endgame The Fate of the Furious Furious 7 Avengers: Infinity War Aquaman Transformers: Age of Extinction Venom

Avatar: The Way of Water (IMAX)

Water has earned $85.7M from IMAX domestically. That’s the #3 highest total of all time, behind only 2009’s Avatar ($140M) and 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($125M).

Water has earned $170M from IMAX overseas. That’s the #1 total of all time, behind the prior record holder, 2019’s Avengers: Endgame ($150M).

Water has also earned $247M from IMAX globally. That’s the #2 total of all time, behind only 2009’s Avatar ($270M) – but that includes Avatar’s 2010 and 2022 re-releases, meaning Water is now the #1 IMAX title of all time globally based on original release alone.

The Chosen Season 3 Finale

Fathom Events’ faith-based title The Chosen Season 3 Finale finished the weekend with a $3.6M debut. The title premiered last Thursday, one day before the weekend began. It was actually the top film of that day with $1.6M, ahead of Way of Water with $1.0M.

Compared to other comparable titles, Chosen’s opening weekend was:

-58% below last November’s The Chosen Season 3: Episodes 1 & 2 ($8.7M)

-14% below 2021’s Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers ($4.2M) after opening on a Wednesday

+42% above January’s Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist

+66% above last September’s Lifemark ($2.1M)

+80% above last December’s I Heard the Bells ($2.0M) after opening on a Thursday

Elsewhere at the box office

In its seventh frame, the Universal / DreamWorks animated sequel Puss in Boots: The Last Wish declines only -24% to $7.9M, the mildest percentage decline of any film in wide release.

It now stands at $151.2M total, higher than almost any pre-release projections. This weekend it also exceeded the $149.2M total of 2011’s original Puss in Boots.

In its third frame, Sony Pictures’ thriller Missing declines -34% to $3.7M.

After opening +51% ahead of 2018’s Searching, its total now stands at only +17% ahead through the third weekend of wide release.

Last weekend, Yash Raj Films’ Indian Hindi-language action thriller Pathaan began in third place with $6.8M, higher than industry projections which were around $5M.

In its sophomore frame, it falls -60% to $2.7M. Among prominent Indian films, that’s a steeper sophomore drop than 2016’s Dangal (-35%) and 2022’s RRR (-47%), though milder than 2017’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (-67%).

Weekend comparisons

Total box office this weekend came in around $68.8M. Compared to the same weekend last frame, last year, and in the last pre-pandemic year of 2019:

Weekend Total This weekend is: Notes Last weekend $72.4M -5% Avatar: The Way of Water led for a seventh consecutive frame ($15.9M) Same weekend in 2022 $59.7M +15% Jackass Forever led ($23.1M) Same weekend in 2019 $73.4M -6% Glass led for a third consecutive frame ($9.5M)

YTD comparisons

Year-to-date box office stands around $629.5M, which is:

Year YTD total 2023 YTD after last weekend: 2023 YTD now: Trendline 2022 $417.5M +47.7% +50.7% Up 2019 $893.0M -32.0% -29.5% Up

Top distributors

Grouped by parent company, the YTD leaders are:

Disney ($246.5M) Universal ($206.0M) Sony Pictures ($89.4M) Warner Bros. ($8.6M) Paramount ($6.2M)

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates: