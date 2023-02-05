Weekend Box Office: Knock at the Cabin Ends Avatar’s Run at No. 1; 80 for Brady Starts in Second

Knock at the Cabin
Universal’s horror-thriller Knock at the Cabin opened the door to $14.2M in first place.
Measures against other comparable titles from writer-director M. Night Shyamalan, Cabin’s opening is:
- -15% below 2021’s Old ($16.8M)
- -44% below 2015’s The Visit ($25.4M)
Compared to other similar February horror releases, it’s:
- -57% below 2017’s Get Out ($33.3M)
- -49% below 2020’s The Invisible Man ($28.2M)
- -32% below 2012’s The Woman in Black ($20.8M)
- +49% above 2019’s Happy Death Day 2U ($9.4M)
Cabin’s estimated audience was 58% male, 62% younger than 35, and only 39% white. The film received a disappointing “C” CinemaScore.
Overseas, the film opened with $7.0M in 60 markets, for a $21.2M global opening. For comparison, that global opening is lower than some industry projections’ domestic opening alone.
80 for Brady
Paramount’s comedy 80 for Brady threw a touchdown, or at least kicked a field goal, with a $12.5M debut in second place.
Compared to some other similar titles, its opening is:
- -23% below 2013’s Last Vegas ($16.3M)
- -8% below 2018’s Book Club ($13.5M)
- -2% below January’s A Man Called Otto ($12.8M)
- +4% above 2017’s Going in Style ($11.9M)
[Read Boxoffice PRO’s interview with 80 for Brady director Kyle Marvin here.]
Avatar: The Way of Water (domestic weekend)
20th Century Studios’ sci-fi sequel Avatar: The Way of Water saw a -32% decline to $10.8M and third place, its first frame where it didn’t lead.
There was still great news for the film at the domestic box office: it claimed the #12 eighth weekend of all time.
All time, Water has earned the:
|
Weekend #
|
Gross
|
All-time ranking
|
1
|
$134.1M
|
#37
|
2
|
$63.3M
|
#30
|
3
|
$67.4M
|
#3
|
4
|
$45.8M
|
#3
|
5
|
$32.8M
|
#3
|
6
|
$20.1M
|
#7
|
7
|
$15.9M
|
#7
|
8
|
$10.8M
|
#12
Among all eighth weekends, it ranks behind only:
- 1997’s Titanic ($23.0M)
- 2009’s Avatar ($22.8M)
- 2014’s American Sniper ($16.4M)
- 1993’s Aladdin ($15.6M)
- 2013’s Frozen ($14.7M)
- 2002’s Chicago ($12.7M)
- 1990’s Home Alone ($12.6M)
- 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick ($12.3M)
- 2016’s La La Land ($12.2M)
- 1990’s Dances with Wolves ($11.8M)
- 1998’s There’s Something About Mary ($10.9M)
With $636.4M domestically, Water now ranks #10 all time, behind only:
- 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936.6M)
- 2019’s Avengers: Endgame ($858.3M)
- 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home ($814.1M)
- 2009’s Avatar ($785.2M)
- 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick ($718.7M)
- 2018’s Black Panther ($700.4M)
- 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War ($678.8M)
- 1997’s Titanic ($659.3M)
- 2015’s Jurassic World ($653.4M)
That also makes Water the #2 release from 2022 so far, despite only achieving the #5 opening weekend of that year.
Overall, it still ranks behind the total of Top Gun: Maverick, at least for the moment. However, it’s currently running +2.9% ahead of Maverick through the equivalent point in release. However, that’s down from running +3.9% ahead after last weekend.
Water is also running +1.1% ahead of 2009’s original Avatar through the equivalent point in release. However, that’s down from running +4.2% ahead after last weekend.
Avatar: The Way of Water (overseas / global)
Water declined -36% overseas this weekend, slightly steeper than its -32% domestic drop.
Overseas, Water has earned $1.53B total. That’s the #3 overseas total of all time, behind only:
- 2009’s Avatar ($2.13B)
- 2019’s Avengers: Endgame ($1.94B)
Globally, Water has earned $2.17B total. That’s the #4 biggest global total of all time, behind only:
- 2009’s Avatar ($2.92B)
- 2019’s Avengers: Endgame ($2.79B)
- 1997’s Titanic ($2.19B)
Water already surpassed Maverick to become the biggest global release from 2022. Compared to Maverick’s $1.48B global total, Water is now +47% ahead and counting.
Water’s top overseas totals to date include:
- China ($240.6M)
- France ($141.5M)
- Germany ($130.7M)
- South Korea ($105.5M)
- U.K. ($88.2M)
So far, the film has earned 70.7% of its global total from overseas. That’s slightly less than Avatar during its original run (72.7%), but notably higher than Maverick (51.7%), thanks in large part due Water receiving a China release which Maverick did not.
Water’s China earnings are +18% ahead of the amount Avatar earned there during its original run ($202.6M). Water is also the #2 biggest film from 2022 in that country, behind only local title Water Gate Bridge.
According to numbers from Endata, Water is also the #39 film of all time in China. Among Hollywood titles, it’s #8 all time in China, behind only:
-
- Avengers: Endgame
- The Fate of the Furious
- Furious 7
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Aquaman
- Transformers: Age of Extinction
- Venom
Avatar: The Way of Water (IMAX)
Water has earned $85.7M from IMAX domestically. That’s the #3 highest total of all time, behind only 2009’s Avatar ($140M) and 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($125M).
Water has earned $170M from IMAX overseas. That’s the #1 total of all time, behind the prior record holder, 2019’s Avengers: Endgame ($150M).
Water has also earned $247M from IMAX globally. That’s the #2 total of all time, behind only 2009’s Avatar ($270M) – but that includes Avatar’s 2010 and 2022 re-releases, meaning Water is now the #1 IMAX title of all time globally based on original release alone.
The Chosen Season 3 Finale
Fathom Events’ faith-based title The Chosen Season 3 Finale finished the weekend with a $3.6M debut. The title premiered last Thursday, one day before the weekend began. It was actually the top film of that day with $1.6M, ahead of Way of Water with $1.0M.
Compared to other comparable titles, Chosen’s opening weekend was:
- -58% below last November’s The Chosen Season 3: Episodes 1 & 2 ($8.7M)
- -14% below 2021’s Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers ($4.2M) after opening on a Wednesday
- +42% above January’s Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist
- +66% above last September’s Lifemark ($2.1M)
- +80% above last December’s I Heard the Bells ($2.0M) after opening on a Thursday
Elsewhere at the box office
In its seventh frame, the Universal / DreamWorks animated sequel Puss in Boots: The Last Wish declines only -24% to $7.9M, the mildest percentage decline of any film in wide release.
It now stands at $151.2M total, higher than almost any pre-release projections. This weekend it also exceeded the $149.2M total of 2011’s original Puss in Boots.
In its third frame, Sony Pictures’ thriller Missing declines -34% to $3.7M.
After opening +51% ahead of 2018’s Searching, its total now stands at only +17% ahead through the third weekend of wide release.
Last weekend, Yash Raj Films’ Indian Hindi-language action thriller Pathaan began in third place with $6.8M, higher than industry projections which were around $5M.
In its sophomore frame, it falls -60% to $2.7M. Among prominent Indian films, that’s a steeper sophomore drop than 2016’s Dangal (-35%) and 2022’s RRR (-47%), though milder than 2017’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (-67%).
Weekend comparisons
Total box office this weekend came in around $68.8M. Compared to the same weekend last frame, last year, and in the last pre-pandemic year of 2019:
|
Weekend
|
Total
|
This weekend is:
|
Notes
|
Last weekend
|
$72.4M
|
-5%
|
Avatar: The Way of Water led for a seventh consecutive frame ($15.9M)
|
Same weekend in 2022
|
$59.7M
|
+15%
|
Jackass Forever led ($23.1M)
|
Same weekend in 2019
|
$73.4M
|
-6%
|
Glass led for a third consecutive frame ($9.5M)
YTD comparisons
Year-to-date box office stands around $629.5M, which is:
|
Year
|
YTD total
|
2023 YTD after last weekend:
|
2023 YTD now:
|
Trendline
|
2022
|
$417.5M
|
+47.7%
|
+50.7%
|
Up
|
2019
|
$893.0M
|
-32.0%
|
-29.5%
|
Up
Top distributors
Grouped by parent company, the YTD leaders are:
- Disney ($246.5M)
- Universal ($206.0M)
- Sony Pictures ($89.4M)
- Warner Bros. ($8.6M)
- Paramount ($6.2M)
Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates:
|Title
|Estimated weekend
|% change
|Locations
|Location change
|Average
|Total
|Weekend
|Distributor
|Knock at the Cabin
|$14,200,000
|3,643
|$3,898
|$14,200,000
|1
|Universal
|80 for Brady
|$12,500,000
|3,912
|$3,195
|$12,500,000
|1
|Paramount
|Avatar: The Way of Water
|$10,800,000
|-32%
|3,310
|-290
|$3,263
|$636,420,442
|8
|20th Century Studios [Disney]
|Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
|$7,950,000
|-24%
|3,452
|$2,303
|$151,292,670
|7
|Universal
|A Man Called Otto
|$4,175,000
|-37%
|3,407
|-550
|$1,225
|$53,003,403
|6
|Sony Pictures
|M3GAN
|$3,800,000
|-39%
|2,835
|-581
|$1,340
|$87,597,375
|5
|Universal
|Missing
|$3,725,000
|-34%
|2,565
|-460
|$1,452
|$23,017,094
|3
|Sony Pictures
|The Chosen Season 3 Finale
|$3,641,538
|1,731
|$2,104
|$5,308,245
|1
|Fathom Events
|Pathaan
|$2,709,905
|-60%
|683
|-12
|$3,967
|$14,287,848
|2
|Yash Raj Films
|Plane
|$2,210,000
|-42%
|2,203
|-649
|$1,003
|$28,880,732
|4
|Lionsgate
|Infinity Pool
|$900,000
|-64%
|1,750
|-85
|$514
|$4,332,078
|2
|Neon
|Everything Everywhere All At Once
|$528,928
|-46%
|935
|-465
|$566
|$72,015,067
|A24
|The Whale
|$421,934
|-57%
|1,015
|-706
|$416
|$15,763,761
|9
|A24
|The Fabelmans
|$275,000
|-63%
|1,054
|-908
|$261
|$16,652,605
|13
|Universal
|Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
|$218,000
|-71%
|430
|-600
|$507
|$453,469,600
|13
|Walt Disney
|Maybe I Do
|$210,000
|-62%
|389
|-76
|$540
|$1,003,242
|2
|Vertical Entertainment
|Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist
|$195,697
|-92%
|352
|-1,055
|$556
|$3,532,410
|2
|Fathom Events
|Close
|$118,071
|92%
|20
|16
|$5,904
|$202,493
|10
|A24
|The Banshees of Inisherin
|$100,000
|-72%
|410
|-795
|$244
|$10,139,521
|16
|Searchlight [Disney]
|TÁR
|$91,000
|-48%
|439
|-98
|$207
|$6,337,660
|18
|Focus Features [Universal]
|Skinamarink
|$36,000
|-73%
|62
|-224
|$581
|$1,984,760
|4
|IFC Midnight
|Violent Night
|$31,000
|122%
|71
|-4
|$437
|$49,763,780
|10
|Universal
|Aftersun
|$27,539
|-39%
|25
|n/c
|$1,102
|$1,465,118
|16
|A24
|Full Time
|$2,139
|1
|$2,139
|$2,139
|1
|Music Box Films
Share this post