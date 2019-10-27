Studio Weekend Estimates: Joker ($18.9M) Regains Box Office Crown Over Maleficent: Mistress of Evil ($18.5M); Countdown ($9M) and Black and Blue ($8.3M) Post Healthy Debuts

Though it hosted a slew of new wide and limited releases, the pre-Halloween weekend at the multiplex amounted to a standoff between two returning champs, Joker and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, with the former ultimately prevailing at No. 1 with an estimated $18.9 million in its fourth weekend of release.

Joker posted another strong hold, easing just 35% from last weekend and bringing the total for the Warner Bros. comic book thriller to a stellar $277.5 million through the end of its fourth weekend. The controversial film is currently the eighth highest-grossing DC Comics adaptation of all time, just behind 2013’s Man of Steel ($291 million), and the seventh highest-grossing R-rated movie ever, having just surpassed Joker director Todd Phillips’ 2009 comedy The Hangover ($277.3 million).

Following its relatively disappointing $36.9 million start last weekend, Mistress of Evil slipped roughly 50% to $18.5 million in its sophomore frame, bringing the total for the Disney sequel to $65.4 million after ten days of release. That puts the follow-up about 49% behind the pace of the first Maleficent, which had $128.1 million in its coffers at the same point in its run. Luckily for the studio, the Angelina Jolie fantasy is making up quite a bit of ground overseas to compensate for its comparatively slight Stateside run.

Coming in third was UAR’s The Addams Family, which took advantage of the final weekend before Halloween with an estimated $11.7 million (down just 28% after adding roughly 100 screens), giving the animated reboot of the spooky franchise a total of $72.8 million through the end of its third weekend.

Zombieland: Double Tap took fourth place with an estimated $11.6 million in its sophomore frame, bringing the total for the horror-comedy to $47 million. That’s roughly the same amount the first Zombieland brought in by the same point in its run over a decade ago ($47.6), though of course ticket prices were considerably lower in 2009.

Also attempting to take advantage of the pre-Halloween frame was the high-concept horror film Countdown, which took fifth place with an estimated $9 million from 2,675 locations. That’s a better-than-expected debut for the $6.5 million-budgeted STX title, even as poor reviews (it’s at 27% on Rotten Tomatoes) and a so-so C+ Cinemascore indicate this one is likely to fade quickly once the macabre holiday is in the rearview mirror. This one may have benefitted from the popular tie-in app, which hit No. 1 on the Free Apps chart on Apple’s app store prior to the film’s release.

Opening in sixth place was the crime thriller Black and Blue, which brought in an estimated $8.3 million from 2,062 locations. That’s a pretty decent debut for the $12 million Sony/Screen Gems release, which garnered mixed reviews from critics (it currently sits at 46% on Rotten Tomatoes). The debut came in slightly below that of the similar The Intruder, which opened to $10.8 million back in May.

In seventh place, the Will Smith sci-fi Gemini Man grossed an estimated $4 million, bringing the total for the Paramount release to a disappointing $43.3 million through the end of its third weekend.

Following in eighth with $3.08 million was The Lighthouse, which expanded to 586 locations after scoring a solid debut on just eight screens last weekend. Directed by Robert Eggers (The Witch) and starring Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson, the well-reviewed black and white horror film netted a $5.2K per-screen average, buoyed by positive reviews and an effective marketing campaign on the part of distributor A24.

The final new wide release of the weekend, historical drama The Current War, finished in ninth with an estimated $2.7 million from 1,022 locations – a weak start for the $26 million-budgeted film. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Michael Shannon as Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse, respectively, The Current War is the debut title from upstart distributor 101 Studios, which nabbed the Weinstein Company-shelved film — originally slated for release in November 2017 — in the wake of Harvey Weinstein’s multiple rape allegations. The Martin Scorsese executive-produced film wasn’t helped by mixed reviews (its Rotten Tomatoes average is 59%) and a relatively light marketing push.

Finally in tenth, Universal’s Abominable pulled an estimated $2 million in its sixth weekend of release for a total of $56.8 million to date.

Falling just outside the Top 10 on only 129 screens was Bong Joon-ho’s critically-acclaimed thriller Parasite, which netted an estimated $1.8 million in its third weekend of limited release for a healthy per-screen average of $14,107. Distributor Neon has been deliberate with the rollout for the Korean title, which has been slowly building word of mouth as prestige season ramps up.

Notably, this weekend also saw the expansion of two holdovers – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark – the former expanding to 1,674 locations in a version that boasts ten minutes of additional footage not seen in the original release. That gave the Sony title an estimated $550K in its 14th weekend of release for a total of $140.4 million to date, while Scary Stories grossed an estimated $530K as it took advantage of the Halloween weekend frame on 1,567 screens. The total for the Lionsgate horror film now stands at $68.7 million through the end of its 12th weekend in theaters.

Limited Release:

Jojo Rabbit expanded to 55 locations this weekend and brought in an estimated $1.04 million (good for a per-screen average of $18.5K), bringing the total for the well-reviewed Taika Waititi comedy to $1.5 million

Warner Bros. opened Western Stars in 537 locations and brought in an estimated $560K, bringing the total for the Bruce Springsteen making-of documentary to $1 million (including grosses from a pair of pre-opening shows last week).

The Indian comedy Housefull 4 was released in 315 locations and grossed an estimated $880K, giving the Fox Searchlight title an okay per-screen average of $2,507.

Director Kevin Smith’s Jay & Silent Bob Reboot played in 17 theaters this weekend and brought in an estimated $219K, bringing the total for the Saban Films release to $1.57 million. The film previously played in two special Fathom Events screenings and is now on a North American roadshow tour with director Kevin Smith giving post-screening Q&As.

Overseas Update:

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil posted strong numbers in its second weekend overseas, bringing in an estimated $65.4 million from 56 territories. The Disney sequel now has $228.1 million internationally and $293.5 million worldwide. Country totals include $42 million in China, $21.2 million in Russia and $15.1 million in Mexico.

Joker took in an estimated $47.8 million in 79 international markets, down just 38% from last weekend’s overseas gross. The Warner Bros. title — which last week surpassed Deadpool and Deadpool 2 to become the highest-grossing R-rated global release of all time — now has an incredible $571.5 million internationally and $849.1 million worldwide. Top-grossing overseas markets for the film to date include the U.K. ($57.6 million), Mexico ($39.8 million), Korea ($35.9 million), Japan ($32.8 million) and Brazil ($30.2 million).

Terminator: Dark Fate opened in 10 territories this weekend ahead of its North American release and brought in an estimated $12.8 million, including $3.8 million in the U.K. and $3.1 million in France. It debuts in several key territories, including China and Korea, next weekend simultaneous to its Stateside opening. The film is being released by Fox internationally and by Paramount in North America.

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Joker $18,900,000 -35% 3,936 -154 $4,802 $277,583,522 4 Warner Bros. 2 Maleficent: Mistress of Evil $18,537,000 -50% 3,790 0 $4,891 $65,412,158 2 Disney 3 The Addams Family $11,705,007 -28% 4,207 105 $2,782 $72,800,705 3 United Artists Releasing 4 Zombieland: Double Tap $11,600,000 -57% 3,468 0 $3,345 $47,000,273 2 Sony Pictures 5 Countdown $9,009,000 — 2,675 — $3,368 $9,009,000 1 STX Entertainment 6 Black and Blue $8,325,000 — 2,062 — $4,037 $8,325,000 1 Sony / Screen Gems 7 Gemini Man $4,000,000 -52% 3,008 -634 $1,330 $43,342,413 3 Paramount Pictures 8 The Current War $2,730,200 — 1,022 — $2,671 $2,730,200 1 101 Studios 9 Abominable $2,000,000 -43% 2,196 -451 $911 $56,818,595 5 Universal Pictures 10 Downton Abbey $1,900,000 -39% 1,658 -600 $1,146 $92,206,630 6 Focus Features 11 MET Opera: Massenet Manon $1,087,000 — 1,000 — $1,087 $1,087,000 1 Fathom Events 12 Once Upon a Time In Hollywood $550,000 738% 1,674 1599 $329 $140,422,518 14 Sony Pictures 13 Scary Stories to Tell In The Dark $530,000 282% 1,567 1348 $338 $68,707,487 12 CBS Films / Lionsgate

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 The Lighthouse $3,082,722 621% 586 578 $5,261 $3,663,209 2 A24 2 Parasite $1,819,784 47% 129 96 $14,107 $4,107,294 3 NEON 3 Housefull 4 $880,000 — 315 — $2,794 $880,000 1 FIP 4 Hustlers $858,000 -58% 914 -661 $939 $103,562,862 7 STX Entertainment 5 Western Stars $560,000 — 537 — $1,043 $1,000,000 2 Warner Bros. 6 Pain and Glory $430,097 1% 117 50 $3,676 $1,685,400 4 Sony Pictures Classics 7 Ad Astra $292,000 -64% 325 -471 $898 $49,329,567 6 20th Century Fox 8 Rambo: Last Blood $210,000 -62% 436 -494 $482 $44,538,786 6 Lionsgate 9 The Lion King $163,000 -40% 199 -126 $819 $543,204,133 15 Walt Disney Pictures 10 Jexi $132,000 -89% 322 -2010 $410 $6,451,922 3 Lionsgate / CBS / Entertainment One 11 Angel Has Fallen $68,500 -31% 148 -20 $463 $69,006,641 10 Lionsgate 12 Toy Story 4 $66,000 -27% 121 -24 $545 $433,808,240 19 Disney 13 Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw $53,000 -43% 114 -73 $465 $173,785,585 13 Universal Pictures 14 Good Boys $50,000 -51% 113 -77 $442 $83,060,105 11 Universal Pictures