WEEKEND BOX OFFICE: Old Opens at No. 1 w/ Strong $16.5M, Snake Eyes Comes in 2nd w/ $13.35M

Following strong debuts by F9, Black Widow and Space Jam: A New Legacy over the past several weeks, the North American box office slowed down a tad this weekend as two new studio films — Universal’s Old and Paramount’s Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins – debuted in theaters. After a close race, the former title ultimately won the weekend with an estimated $16.5M from 3,355 screens, demonstrating the continued power of horror in the North American marketplace following other recent genre successes such as A Quiet Place Part II, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and The Forever Purge.
Directed by M. Night Shyamalan, Old became the latest box office success story for the filmmaker – a run kicked off by 2015’s The Visit ($25.43M opening) and followed by 2016’s Split ($40.01M) and 2019’s Glass ($40.33M). While Old’s opening comes in at the lower end of the spectrum in terms of recent Shyamalan releases, its debut looks impressive in light of the film’s $18M reported budget. It may have been dinged slightly by mixed reviews (it currently stands at a 52% “Rotten” average on Rotten Tomatoes), though its theatrical exclusivity likely boosted grosses as audiences weren’t given an opportunity to watch the film at home this weekend. Sixty-two percent of the opening-weekend audience for Old was over the age of 25, while the crowd was almost evenly split between men (52%) and women (48%). In terms of Shyamalan releases, Old is the 14th film from the director to open above $15M and the seventh to debut at No. 1.
Coming closely behind Old in second place was Snake Eyes, which debuted to an estimated $13.35M – far below the openings of 2009’s G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra ($54.7M) and 2013’s G.I. Joe: Retaliation ($40.5M). The standalone origin story/franchise reboot starring Henry Golding may have been affected somewhat by mixed-to-negative reviews (it’s at 42% “Rotten” on Rotten Tomatoes) and its relative lack of star power; the two previous entries in the series starred heavy-hitters such as Dwayne Johnson and Channing Tatum. Predictably, men made up a full 60% of the opening-weekend audience, while half were under the age of 25. Like Old, Snake Eyes was given an exclusive theatrical window – 45 days in Snake Eyes’ case, after which it will make its debut on the Paramount+ streaming service.
Black Widow finished in third place in its third weekend of release with an estimated $11.6M, a 55% drop from last weekend. The Disney/Marvel release has banked $154.8M so far, putting it just 6% behind the pace of 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp, which had taken in $165M by the end of its third weekend. The latter film finished its domestic run with $216.65M. Black Widow is now the fastest pandemic-era film to top $150M.
After opening to $31.05M in first place last weekend, Space Jam: A New Legacy plummeted to No. 4 with an estimated $9.56M, marking a steep 69% drop from its debut. The Warner Bros. release, which debuted day-and-date on HBO Max, has proven to be a front-loaded title in theaters, with its streaming availability likely leading many families with young kids to watch the film at home. The sequel’s total stands at $51.37M to date.
F9 finished in fifth place with an estimated $4.7M in its fifth weekend, bringing the Universal sequel’s total to $163.3M. That paces it about 4% ahead of 2019’s Hobbs & Shaw, which had $157.27M by the same point in its run and finished with $173.96 in North America.
Escape Room: Tournament of Champions dropped to sixth place in its sophomore frame with an estimated $3.4M, representing a steep 61% decline from its $8.8M debut. The $15M-budgeted Sony sequel has $16.05M to date — only about half of what the first film had through the end of its second weekend. It’s likely the film’s audience was cut into somewhat by Old, another PG-13 horror-thriller catering to a similar audience.
Two Universal sequels, The Boss Baby: Family Business and The Forever Purge, took seventh and eighth place in their fourth weekends of release with an estimated $2.7M and $2.3M, respectively. Their totals stand at $50.1M and $40.3M so far.
Paramount’s A Quiet Place Part II slipped to ninth place in its ninth weekend with an estimated $1.25M, giving the horror sequel $157.52M to date.
Focus Features’ Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain rounded out the top 10 with an estimated $830k. The heavily-publicized documentary has $3.7M through the end of its second weekend.
The final new release of the weekend, Joe Bell starring Mark Wahlberg, had a soft opening outside the top 10 with an estimated $770k from 1,094 locations, giving it a per-screen average of just $646.
OVERSEAS
Black Widow racked up an estimated $14.5M in 48 territories, bringing its international total to $160.1M and its worldwide total to $314.9M. Top-grossing overseas markets for the MCU entry are Korea ($23.1M), the U.K. ($19M) and France ($12.9M). The film has yet to open in China, where it hasn’t yet received a release date.
Space Jam: A New Legacy grossed an estimated $12.6M from 66 markets, taking its international tally to $42.6M and its global cume to $94M.
F9 took in an estimated $11.59M in 59 territories, bringing its overseas total to an impressive $457.87M and its global total to $621.26M. Notably, the Fast & Furious sequel is the first Hollywood film to top $600M global since Jumanji: The Next Level reached the milestone in January 2020.
The Boss Baby: Family Business grossed an estimated $7.19M in 18 territories, bringing its international total to $11.15M and its global cume to $61.28M.
Old debuted to an estimated $6.5M in 23 markets, including a $2.1M opening in Russia and $1.1M in the U.K. and Ireland.
Studio Weekend Estimates: June 23-25, 2021
|Title
|Estimated weekend
|% change
|Locations
|Location change
|Average
|Total
|Weekend
|Distributor
|Old
|$16,500,000
|3,355
|$4,918
|$16,500,000
|1
|Universal
|Snake Eyes
|$13,350,000
|3,521
|$3,792
|$13,350,000
|1
|Paramount
|Black Widow
|$11,600,000
|-55%
|4,250
|-25
|$2,729
|$154,806,683
|3
|Walt Disney
|Space Jam: A New Legacy
|$9,560,000
|-69%
|4,002
|37
|$2,389
|$51,367,605
|2
|Warner Bros.
|F9
|$4,600,000
|-40%
|2,850
|-518
|$1,614
|$163,296,825
|5
|Universal
|Escape Room: Tournament of Champions
|$3,400,000
|-61%
|2,815
|n/c
|$1,208
|$16,048,270
|2
|Sony Pictures
|The Boss Baby: Family Business
|$2,690,000
|-43%
|2,773
|-676
|$970
|$50,122,635
|4
|Universal
|The Forever Purge
|$2,300,000
|-44%
|2,113
|-622
|$1,088
|$40,306,710
|4
|Universal
|A Quiet Place Part II
|$1,250,000
|-44%
|1,367
|-628
|$914
|$157,523,623
|9
|Paramount
|Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain
|$830,000
|-58%
|954
|27
|$870
|$3,701,480
|2
|Focus Features
|Joe Bell
|$707,000
|1,094
|$646
|$707,000
|1
|Roadside Attractions
|Pig
|$565,000
|-42%
|588
|36
|$961
|$2,030,931
|2
|Neon
|Cruella
|$450,000
|-61%
|495
|-680
|$909
|$84,684,844
|9
|Walt Disney
|The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
|$325,000
|-58%
|476
|-558
|$683
|$37,424,109
|6
|Lionsgate
|Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway
|$220,000
|-64%
|578
|-539
|$381
|$39,955,880
|7
|Sony Picttures
|Summer of Soul
|$114,000
|-37%
|150
|-125
|$760
|$2,094,601
|4
|Searchlight
|Zola
|$112,000
|-61%
|229
|-304
|$489
|$4,590,337
|4
|A24
|Spirit Untamed
|$30,000
|-48%
|895
|-15
|$34
|$17,559,880
|8
|Universal
|Raya and the Last Dragon
|$21,000
|37%
|35
|-6
|$600
|$54,650,120
|21
|Walt Disney
|Ailey
|$16,014
|2
|$8,007
|$16,014
|1
|Neon
