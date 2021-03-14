WEEKEND BOX OFFICE: Raya and the Last Dragon Dips 35% in Sophomore Frame, Retains Box Office Crown

News & Analysis • Chris Eggertsen • March 14 2021
Image Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios

After enjoying two weekends of promising returns at the domestic box office with the debuts of Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon ($8.5 million) and Warner Bros.’ Tom & Jerry ($14.1 million), the North American box office cooled off a bit over the mid-March frame as studios held off on releasing major new titles.

As a result, the top 5 remained unchanged from last weekend, with Raya again taking the crown with an estimated $5.5 million from 2,163 locations, a drop of 35%. The animated fantasy, which is also available to Disney+ subscribers on PVOD for $30, has a total of $15.84 million through its first ten days.

Warner Bros.’ Tom & Jerry repeated in second place in its third frame with an estimated $4.1 million (a drop of 38% from last weekend’s take), for a total of $28.2 million to date. The film’s top 10 markets were, in order: New York, Dallas, Phoenix, Chicago, Houston, San Francisco/Bay Area, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Atlanta, and Philadelphia.

Lionsgate’s Chaos Walking held steady in third place with an estimated $2.25 million from 1,995 locations, a drop of 40% from last weekend’s debut. The Daisy Ridley-Tom Holland sci-fi stands at $6.9 million after its first ten days.

In fourth place, Focus Features’ Boogie took in an estimated $730k from 1,272 locations in its sophomore frame, a dip of 39% from last weekend’s debut. The total for the sports drama now stands at $2.28 million.

Rounding out the top 5 is The Croods: A New Age, which took in an estimated $520,000 in its 15th weekend of release. The total for the Universal/Dreamworks Animation sequel stands at $54.3 million.

Outside the top 5, Sony/Stage 6 Films’ Long Weekend took in an estimated $245k from 814 locations in its opening frame, giving the Finn Wittrock-Zoe Chao rom-com a per-location average of $300.

OVERSEAS

After taking back the global box office all-time crown from Avengers: Endgame on Saturday in its latest China re-release, Disney/Fox’s Avatar finished the weekend with an estimated three-day gross of $20.5 million in the country. Thirty percent of that total came from IMAX screens, which represent just 1% of total screens in China.

Finally, Tom & Jerry took in an estimated $2.6 million from 37 markets, bringing its international total to $38.7 million and its global tally to $66.9 million.

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates

March 12-14, 2021

Title Estimated weekend % change Locations Location change Average Total Weekend Distributor
Raya and the Last Dragon $5,500,000 -35% 2,163 118 $2,543 $15,837,165 2 Walt Disney
Tom and Jerry $4,075,000 -38% 2,454 -109 $1,661 $28,150,000 3 Warner Bros.
Chaos Walking $2,250,000 -40% 1,995 15 $1,128 $6,911,407 2 Lionsgate
Boogie $730,000 -39% 1,272 20 $574 $2,277,660 2 Focus Features
The Croods: A New Age $520,000 -34% 1,440 -164 $361 $54,303,725 16 Universal
The Marksman $465,000 -7% 1,105 55 $421 $13,602,116 9 Open Road
Jathi Ratnalu $460,000   130   $3,538 $460,000 1  
The Little Things $400,000 -27% 1,303 -145 $307 $14,231,000 7 Warner Bros.
Wonder Woman 1984 $400,000 -22% 1,139 -78 $351 $44,953,000 12 Warner Bros.
The Father $312,500   865   $361 $312,500 1 Sony Pictures Classics
Long Weekend $245,000   814   $301 $245,000 1 Sony Pictures
Judas and the Black M… $168,000 -40% 777 -207 $216 $4,709,000 5 Warner Bros.
Lamb of God: The Conc… $150,000   104   $1,442 $150,000 1 Purdie
Dutch $135,618   202   $671 $135,618 1 Faith Med…
Monster Hunter $135,000 -46% 1,003 -71 $135 $14,588,320 13 Sony Pictures
Wrong Turn $107,897 -3% 140 -6 $771 $641,251 7 Saban Films
Land $101,000 -35% 859 -156 $118 $2,508,020 5 Focus Features
The War with Grandpa $92,371 -6% 435 -76 $212 $20,746,873 23 101 Studios
Promising Young Woman $90,000 -9% 497 -22 $181 $5,498,230 12 Focus Features
News of the World $75,000 -52% 703 -135 $107 $12,300,480 12 Universal
The Mauritanian $57,000 -37% 211 -41 $270 $746,464 5 STX Entertainment
Crisis $35,064 -68% 124 -86 $283 $404,738 3 Quiver
Come True $27,500   96   $286 $27,500 1 IFC Midnight
Blithe Spirit $14,500 -40% 41 -45 $354 $261,582 4 IFC Films
My Salinger Year $7,250 -75% 80 -43 $91 $45,308 2 IFC Films
The Vigil $2,000 -78% 12 -26 $167 $44,116 3 IFC Midnight
Dara Of Jasenovac $1,534 82% 6 -3 $256 $52,267 6 101 Studios

