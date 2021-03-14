WEEKEND BOX OFFICE: Raya and the Last Dragon Dips 35% in Sophomore Frame, Retains Box Office Crown

Image Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios

After enjoying two weekends of promising returns at the domestic box office with the debuts of Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon ($8.5 million) and Warner Bros.’ Tom & Jerry ($14.1 million), the North American box office cooled off a bit over the mid-March frame as studios held off on releasing major new titles.

As a result, the top 5 remained unchanged from last weekend, with Raya again taking the crown with an estimated $5.5 million from 2,163 locations, a drop of 35%. The animated fantasy, which is also available to Disney+ subscribers on PVOD for $30, has a total of $15.84 million through its first ten days.

Warner Bros.’ Tom & Jerry repeated in second place in its third frame with an estimated $4.1 million (a drop of 38% from last weekend’s take), for a total of $28.2 million to date. The film’s top 10 markets were, in order: New York, Dallas, Phoenix, Chicago, Houston, San Francisco/Bay Area, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Atlanta, and Philadelphia.

Lionsgate’s Chaos Walking held steady in third place with an estimated $2.25 million from 1,995 locations, a drop of 40% from last weekend’s debut. The Daisy Ridley-Tom Holland sci-fi stands at $6.9 million after its first ten days.

In fourth place, Focus Features’ Boogie took in an estimated $730k from 1,272 locations in its sophomore frame, a dip of 39% from last weekend’s debut. The total for the sports drama now stands at $2.28 million.

Rounding out the top 5 is The Croods: A New Age, which took in an estimated $520,000 in its 15th weekend of release. The total for the Universal/Dreamworks Animation sequel stands at $54.3 million.

Outside the top 5, Sony/Stage 6 Films’ Long Weekend took in an estimated $245k from 814 locations in its opening frame, giving the Finn Wittrock-Zoe Chao rom-com a per-location average of $300.

OVERSEAS

After taking back the global box office all-time crown from Avengers: Endgame on Saturday in its latest China re-release, Disney/Fox’s Avatar finished the weekend with an estimated three-day gross of $20.5 million in the country. Thirty percent of that total came from IMAX screens, which represent just 1% of total screens in China.

Finally, Tom & Jerry took in an estimated $2.6 million from 37 markets, bringing its international total to $38.7 million and its global tally to $66.9 million.

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates

March 12-14, 2021