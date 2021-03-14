WEEKEND BOX OFFICE: Raya and the Last Dragon Dips 35% in Sophomore Frame, Retains Box Office Crown

After enjoying two weekends of promising returns at the domestic box office with the debuts of Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon ($8.5 million) and Warner Bros.’ Tom & Jerry ($14.1 million), the North American box office cooled off a bit over the mid-March frame as studios held off on releasing major new titles.
As a result, the top 5 remained unchanged from last weekend, with Raya again taking the crown with an estimated $5.5 million from 2,163 locations, a drop of 35%. The animated fantasy, which is also available to Disney+ subscribers on PVOD for $30, has a total of $15.84 million through its first ten days.
Warner Bros.’ Tom & Jerry repeated in second place in its third frame with an estimated $4.1 million (a drop of 38% from last weekend’s take), for a total of $28.2 million to date. The film’s top 10 markets were, in order: New York, Dallas, Phoenix, Chicago, Houston, San Francisco/Bay Area, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Atlanta, and Philadelphia.
Lionsgate’s Chaos Walking held steady in third place with an estimated $2.25 million from 1,995 locations, a drop of 40% from last weekend’s debut. The Daisy Ridley-Tom Holland sci-fi stands at $6.9 million after its first ten days.
In fourth place, Focus Features’ Boogie took in an estimated $730k from 1,272 locations in its sophomore frame, a dip of 39% from last weekend’s debut. The total for the sports drama now stands at $2.28 million.
Rounding out the top 5 is The Croods: A New Age, which took in an estimated $520,000 in its 15th weekend of release. The total for the Universal/Dreamworks Animation sequel stands at $54.3 million.
Outside the top 5, Sony/Stage 6 Films’ Long Weekend took in an estimated $245k from 814 locations in its opening frame, giving the Finn Wittrock-Zoe Chao rom-com a per-location average of $300.
OVERSEAS
After taking back the global box office all-time crown from Avengers: Endgame on Saturday in its latest China re-release, Disney/Fox’s Avatar finished the weekend with an estimated three-day gross of $20.5 million in the country. Thirty percent of that total came from IMAX screens, which represent just 1% of total screens in China.
Finally, Tom & Jerry took in an estimated $2.6 million from 37 markets, bringing its international total to $38.7 million and its global tally to $66.9 million.
Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates
March 12-14, 2021
|Title
|Estimated weekend
|% change
|Locations
|Location change
|Average
|Total
|Weekend
|Distributor
|Raya and the Last Dragon
|$5,500,000
|-35%
|2,163
|118
|$2,543
|$15,837,165
|2
|Walt Disney
|Tom and Jerry
|$4,075,000
|-38%
|2,454
|-109
|$1,661
|$28,150,000
|3
|Warner Bros.
|Chaos Walking
|$2,250,000
|-40%
|1,995
|15
|$1,128
|$6,911,407
|2
|Lionsgate
|Boogie
|$730,000
|-39%
|1,272
|20
|$574
|$2,277,660
|2
|Focus Features
|The Croods: A New Age
|$520,000
|-34%
|1,440
|-164
|$361
|$54,303,725
|16
|Universal
|The Marksman
|$465,000
|-7%
|1,105
|55
|$421
|$13,602,116
|9
|Open Road
|Jathi Ratnalu
|$460,000
|130
|$3,538
|$460,000
|1
|The Little Things
|$400,000
|-27%
|1,303
|-145
|$307
|$14,231,000
|7
|Warner Bros.
|Wonder Woman 1984
|$400,000
|-22%
|1,139
|-78
|$351
|$44,953,000
|12
|Warner Bros.
|The Father
|$312,500
|865
|$361
|$312,500
|1
|Sony Pictures Classics
|Long Weekend
|$245,000
|814
|$301
|$245,000
|1
|Sony Pictures
|Judas and the Black M…
|$168,000
|-40%
|777
|-207
|$216
|$4,709,000
|5
|Warner Bros.
|Lamb of God: The Conc…
|$150,000
|104
|$1,442
|$150,000
|1
|Purdie
|Dutch
|$135,618
|202
|$671
|$135,618
|1
|Faith Med…
|Monster Hunter
|$135,000
|-46%
|1,003
|-71
|$135
|$14,588,320
|13
|Sony Pictures
|Wrong Turn
|$107,897
|-3%
|140
|-6
|$771
|$641,251
|7
|Saban Films
|Land
|$101,000
|-35%
|859
|-156
|$118
|$2,508,020
|5
|Focus Features
|The War with Grandpa
|$92,371
|-6%
|435
|-76
|$212
|$20,746,873
|23
|101 Studios
|Promising Young Woman
|$90,000
|-9%
|497
|-22
|$181
|$5,498,230
|12
|Focus Features
|News of the World
|$75,000
|-52%
|703
|-135
|$107
|$12,300,480
|12
|Universal
|The Mauritanian
|$57,000
|-37%
|211
|-41
|$270
|$746,464
|5
|STX Entertainment
|Crisis
|$35,064
|-68%
|124
|-86
|$283
|$404,738
|3
|Quiver
|Come True
|$27,500
|96
|$286
|$27,500
|1
|IFC Midnight
|Blithe Spirit
|$14,500
|-40%
|41
|-45
|$354
|$261,582
|4
|IFC Films
|My Salinger Year
|$7,250
|-75%
|80
|-43
|$91
|$45,308
|2
|IFC Films
|The Vigil
|$2,000
|-78%
|12
|-26
|$167
|$44,116
|3
|IFC Midnight
|Dara Of Jasenovac
|$1,534
|82%
|6
|-3
|$256
|$52,267
|6
|101 Studios
