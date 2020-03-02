Can You See Me?
The lone new wide release, Universal’s horror The Invisible Man, was clearly visible with $28.2M, in line with pre-release projections.
Compared to other recent horror films from Blumhouse, it opened +55.8% above Ma,+62.3% above The First Purge, and +51.0% above Truth or Dare.
We Can Be Heroes, Me and You
Based on the popular Japanese manga comics and anime television show, FUNimation’s My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising surpassed all expectations with a $5.7M start in fourth place.
For context, on one popular box office prediction website, the highest that any user projected was $4.4M.
This second installment earned slightly more in its debut alone than 2018’s predecessor My Hero Academia: Two Heroes earned in total domestically. It also more than tripled that film’s $1.3M opening.
Rising opened on Wednesday, so its total now stands at $9.1M. That already makes it FUNimation’s second-highest grossing film domestically, behind only 2019’s Dragon Ball Super: Broly with $30.7M.
Joe, Sal, Q, and Murr
WarnerMedia and truTV’s Impractical Jokers: The Movie came in seventh place with $3.5M.
Based on the reality television show where four best friends prank and dare each other, the film opened in limited release last weekend with $2.6M in 357 theaters — a solid but not amazing start.
This weekend it expanded wide with 1,900 theaters, earning an $1,865 per-theater average.
That’s considerably lower than some other reality/comedy shows adapted into movies. Borat‘s wide release earned $28.2M for a $11,017 average, and Jackass: The Movie started with $22.7M for a $9,073 average.
Almost a Dozen
Sony’s fantasy action comedy sequel Jumanji: The Next Level fell to 11th place with $2.1M. Barring an unexpected return, it appears to have ended its run of top-10 weekends with 11, the longest such streak since The Lion King in September.
If had remained in the top 10 this weekend, its 12 such frames would have made it the first film to do so since Black Panther in May 2018. But Jumanji missed out on that top tier this time by about $145K.
How’d This Weekend Compare?
Total box office this weekend was $96.9M. That’s -5.5% below last weekend. It’s also -16.4% behind this same weekend last year, when How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World led for a second frame with $30.0M.
The Year So Far
Year-to-date box office stands at $1.56B. That’s +6.4% above this same date last year, up from +4.8% after last weekend.
While 2020 year-to-date is running ahead of 2019, it’s falling considerably below 2018, 2017, 2016, and 2015 through the same point.
Most analysts project this year’s domestic box office will ultimately fall below 2019 too, but the early trajectory is defying that prediction.
Studios
Sony is the top studio of the year so far, at $441.4M. Universal ranks second with $304.8M. Disney (including 20th Century Studios films) ranks third with $282.2M.
While it’s almost certain that Disney will end the year as the top studio, they’re in third place right now.
Monday’s Weekend Actuals (Domestic)
FRI, FEB. 28 – SUN, MAR. 1
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|The Invisible Man
|$28,205,665
|—
|3,610
|—
|$7,813
|$28,205,665
|1
|Universal Pictures
|2
|Sonic The Hedgehog
|$16,261,393
|-38%
|4,177
|-21
|$3,893
|$128,555,045
|3
|Paramount
|3
|The Call Of The Wild
|$13,362,823
|-46%
|3,865
|113
|$3,457
|$46,018,474
|2
|20th Century Studios
|4
|My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising
|$5,796,862
|—
|1,172
|—
|$4,946
|$9,170,063
|1
|FUNimation Entertainment
|5
|Bad Boys For Life
|$4,350,134
|-26%
|2,708
|-264
|$1,606
|$197,418,519
|7
|Sony / Columbia
|6
|Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey
|$4,104,283
|-40%
|3,124
|-441
|$1,314
|$78,786,416
|4
|Warner Bros.
|7
|Impractical Jokers: The Movie
|$3,545,000
|36%
|1,900
|1543
|$1,866
|$6,617,010
|2
|truTV
|8
|1917
|$2,710,080
|-36%
|2,232
|-493
|$1,214
|$155,907,149
|10
|Universal Pictures
|9
|Brahms: The Boy II
|$2,622,542
|-55%
|2,151
|0
|$1,219
|$9,770,161
|2
|STX Entertainment
|10
|Fantasy Island
|$2,326,378
|-46%
|2,724
|-60
|$854
|$24,056,031
|3
|Sony Pictures
|11
|Jumanji: The Next Level
|$2,181,242
|-24%
|1,811
|-315
|$1,204
|$313,787,152
|12
|Sony Pictures
|12
|Parasite
|$1,432,121
|-52%
|1,324
|-479
|$1,082
|$51,479,136
|21
|NEON
|13
|The Metropolitan Opera: Agrippina
|$1,150,000
|—
|1,000
|—
|$1,150
|$1,150,000
|1
|Fathom Events
|14
|The Gentlemen
|$1,098,326
|-11%
|1,473
|340
|$746
|$35,174,796
|6
|STX Entertainment
|15
|The Photograph
|$1,053,060
|-62%
|1,449
|-1067
|$727
|$19,630,815
|3
|Universal Pictures
|16
|Dolittle
|$1,030,930
|-44%
|1,477
|-788
|$698
|$76,030,985
|7
|Universal
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Portrait of a Lady on Fire
|$748,297
|8%
|268
|138
|$2,792
|$2,471,585
|13
|NEON
|2
|Knives Out
|$626,008
|-41%
|670
|-279
|$934
|$164,651,251
|14
|Lionsgate
|3
|Las Píldoras De Mi Novio
|$614,854
|-56%
|350
|0
|$1,757
|$2,352,280
|2
|Lionsgate / Pantelion Films
|4
|Little Women
|$408,741
|-43%
|432
|-201
|$946
|$107,638,887
|10
|Sony Pictures
|5
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|$358,594
|-37%
|393
|-165
|$912
|$514,684,482
|11
|Disney
|6
|Frozen II
|$315,948
|-37%
|344
|-80
|$918
|$477,020,655
|15
|Disney
|7
|Jojo Rabbit
|$259,250
|-43%
|307
|-78
|$844
|$33,122,789
|20
|Fox Searchlight
|8
|The Lodge
|$255,007
|-59%
|395
|73
|$646
|$1,439,505
|4
|Neon
|9
|Spies in Disguise
|$222,199
|13%
|245
|-18
|$907
|$66,435,069
|10
|20th Century Fox
|10
|Seberg
|$208,724
|342%
|373
|370
|$560
|$261,690
|2
|Amazon Studios
|11
|Downhill
|$197,611
|-86%
|677
|-1634
|$292
|$8,151,371
|3
|Fox Searchlight
|12
|Just Mercy
|$175,791
|-33%
|300
|-123
|$586
|$35,737,935
|10
|Warner Bros.
|13
|Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band
|$169,922
|349%
|149
|145
|$1,140
|$218,945
|2
|Magnolia Pictures
|14
|The Assistant
|$108,316
|-50%
|155
|-12
|$699
|$997,339
|5
|Bleecker Street
|15
|Ford v. Ferrari
|$94,736
|-45%
|153
|-61
|$619
|$117,504,827
|16
|20th Century Fox
|16
|Gretel & Hansel
|$75,956
|-76%
|207
|-526
|$367
|$15,253,451
|5
|United Artists Releasing
|17
|The Turning
|$67,580
|-47%
|136
|-179
|$497
|$15,451,135
|6
|Universal Pictures
|18
|Bombshell
|$61,897
|-6%
|113
|33
|$548
|$31,730,851
|12
|Lionsgate
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Emma.
|$1,159,660
|395%
|97
|92
|$11,955
|$1,461,110
|2
|Focus Features
|2
|CatVideoFest 2020
|$157,000
|-28%
|74
|44
|$2,122
|$397,787
|2
|Oscilloscope Laboratories
|3
|Ordinary Love
|$80,696
|85%
|70
|48
|$1,153
|$175,010
|3
|4
|Underwater
|$44,716
|-15%
|78
|-7
|$573
|$17,245,074
|8
|20th Century Fox
|5
|A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
|$29,074
|-49%
|74
|-67
|$393
|$61,667,441
|15
|Sony Pictures
|6
|Uncut Gems
|$28,845
|-53%
|61
|-31
|$473
|$49,991,830
|12
|A24
|7
|The Last Full Measure
|$28,226
|-22%
|61
|-22
|$463
|$2,900,949
|6
|Roadside Attractions
|8
|Beanpole
|$27,699
|-11%
|34
|5
|$815
|$157,430
|5
|Kino Lorber Films
|9
|And Then We Danced
|$27,364
|-7%
|20
|1
|$1,368
|$128,887
|4
|Muisc Box Films
|10
|Wendy
|$26,214
|—
|4
|—
|$6,554
|$26,214
|1
|Fox Searchlight
|11
|Greed
|$24,163
|—
|4
|—
|$6,041
|$24,163
|1
|Sony Pictures Classics
|12
|Joker
|$24,004
|-40%
|72
|-18
|$333
|$335,440,971
|22
|Warner Bros.
|13
|Corpus Christi
|$20,843
|76%
|13
|8
|$1,603
|$68,125
|3
|Film Movement
|14
|The Whistlers
|$20,458
|—
|3
|—
|$6,819
|$20,458
|1
|Magnolia Pictures
|15
|Burden
|$20,160
|—
|5
|—
|$4,032
|$20,160
|1
|101 Studios
|16
|The Traitor
|$18,776
|-62%
|31
|-14
|$606
|$262,017
|5
|Sony Pictures Classics
|17
|Saint Frances
|$16,150
|—
|1
|—
|$16,150
|$16,150
|1
|Oscilloscope Laboratories
|18
|The Song Of Names
|$13,552
|-12%
|24
|-1
|$565
|$1,058,307
|10
|Sony Pictures Classics
|19
|Weathering With You
|$13,339
|-37%
|15
|0
|$889
|$7,778,682
|7
|GKIDS
|20
|Come and See
|$12,859
|-20%
|1
|0
|$12,859
|$38,012
|2
|Janus Films
|21
|Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words
|$12,604
|-61%
|29
|-24
|$435
|$272
|5
|Manifold Productions
|22
|Incitement
|$12,350
|-7%
|16
|2
|$772
|$126,433
|5
|Greenwich Entertainment
|23
|Tread
|$11,449
|8%
|25
|12
|$458
|$29,136
|2
|Gravitas Ventures
|24
|2020 Oscar-Nominated Short Films
|$11,115
|-63%
|13
|-24
|$855
|$3,289,262
|5
|Magnolia Pictures ShortsTV w/ Magnolia Pictures
|25
|The Times of Bill Cunningham
|$9,741
|-63%
|10
|2
|$974
|$99,526
|3
|Greenwich Entertainment
|26
|Judy
|$7,396
|-59%
|19
|-15
|$389
|$24,307,136
|23
|Roadside Attractions / LD Entertainment
|27
|Lost in America
|$6,798
|—
|2
|—
|$3,399
|$6,798
|1
|Indican Pictures
|28
|The Woman Who Loves Giraffes
|$5,666
|-74%
|10
|-8
|$567
|$94,533
|22
|Zeitgeist Films
|29
|Straight Up
|$4,075
|—
|1
|—
|$4,075
|$4,075
|1
|30
|Ride Your Wave
|$3,697
|-81%
|9
|-3
|$411
|$330,572
|2
|GKIDS
|31
|Cunningham
|$3,516
|-42%
|4
|-4
|$879
|$261,559
|12
|Magnolia Pictures
|32
|A Simple Wedding
|$2,504
|-77%
|5
|0
|$501
|$47,780
|3
|Blue Fox Entertainment
|33
|Zombi Child
|$2,265
|13%
|39
|36
|$58
|$23,581
|6
|Film Movement
|34
|Buffaloed
|$1,880
|-53%
|4
|1
|$470
|$28,976
|3
|Magnolia Pictures
|35
|Young Ahmed
|$1,858
|-56%
|2
|0
|$929
|$16,829
|2
|Kino Lorber Films
|36
|Enter the Fat Dragon
|$1,713
|-60%
|2
|-1
|$857
|$46,855
|3
|Well Go USA Entertainment
|37
|Pain and Glory
|$1,690
|-72%
|9
|-8
|$188
|$4,565,036
|22
|Sony Pictures Classics
|38
|L’innocente
|$1,683
|-42%
|1
|0
|$1,683
|$21,352
|3
|Film Movement
|39
|Just One More Kiss
|$1,680
|-31%
|2
|0
|$840
|$4,950
|2
|Indican Pictures
|40
|First Lady
|$1,149
|-76%
|15
|-1
|$77
|$89,885
|3
|ArtAffects Entertainment
|41
|The Cordillera of Dreams
|$1,123
|-84%
|5
|-3
|$225
|$20,943
|3
|Icarus Films
|42
|Citizen K
|$859
|-66%
|6
|-3
|$143
|$119,466
|15
|Greenwich Entertainment
|43
|Varda by Agnes
|$841
|-74%
|2
|-2
|$421
|$156,865
|15
|Janus Films
|44
|Kind Hearts and Coronets (2019 Re-Issue)
|$493
|140%
|1
|0
|$493
|$33,888
|14
|Rialto Pictures
|45
|Edie
|$307
|-49%
|1
|0
|$307
|$71,239
|26
|Music Box Films
|46
|Synonyms
|$285
|43%
|1
|0
|$285
|$205,552
|19
|Kino Lorber
|47
|Mr. Klein
|$273
|146%
|1
|0
|$273
|$191,953
|26
|Rialto Pictures
|48
|Hai Tang Hong
|$180
|-42%
|30
|0
|$6
|$824
|2
|M Star International
|49
|By the Grace of God
|$65
|—
|1
|—
|$65
|$66,177
|20
|Music Box Films
Share this post