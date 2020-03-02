Weekend Box Office Report: Invisible Man, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, Impractical Jokers

News & Analysis • Jesse Rifkin • March 02 2020

Can You See Me?

The lone new wide release, Universal’s horror The Invisible Man, was clearly visible with $28.2M, in line with pre-release projections.

Compared to other recent horror films from Blumhouse, it opened +55.8% above Ma,+62.3% above The First Purge, and +51.0% above Truth or Dare.

We Can Be Heroes, Me and You

Based on the popular Japanese manga comics and anime television show, FUNimation’s My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising surpassed all expectations with a $5.7M start in fourth place.

For context, on one popular box office prediction website, the highest that any user projected was $4.4M.

This second installment earned slightly more in its debut alone than 2018’s predecessor My Hero Academia: Two Heroes earned in total domestically. It also more than tripled that film’s $1.3M opening.

Rising opened on Wednesday, so its total now stands at $9.1M. That already makes it FUNimation’s second-highest grossing film domestically, behind only 2019’s Dragon Ball Super: Broly with $30.7M.

Joe, Sal, Q, and Murr

WarnerMedia and truTV’s Impractical Jokers: The Movie came in seventh place with $3.5M.

Based on the reality television show where four best friends prank and dare each other, the film opened in limited release last weekend with $2.6M in 357 theaters — a solid but not amazing start.

This weekend it expanded wide with 1,900 theaters, earning an $1,865 per-theater average.

That’s considerably lower than some other reality/comedy shows adapted into movies. Borat‘s wide release earned $28.2M for a $11,017 average, and Jackass: The Movie started with $22.7M for a $9,073 average.

Almost a Dozen

Sony’s fantasy action comedy sequel Jumanji: The Next Level fell to 11th place with $2.1M. Barring an unexpected return, it appears to have ended its run of top-10 weekends with 11, the longest such streak since The Lion King in September.

If had remained in the top 10 this weekend, its 12 such frames would have made it the first film to do so since Black Panther in May 2018. But Jumanji missed out on that top tier this time by about $145K.

How’d This Weekend Compare?

Total box office this weekend was $96.9M. That’s -5.5% below last weekend. It’s also -16.4% behind this same weekend last year, when How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World led for a second frame with $30.0M.

The Year So Far

Year-to-date box office stands at $1.56B. That’s +6.4% above this same date last year, up from +4.8% after last weekend.

While 2020 year-to-date is running ahead of 2019, it’s falling considerably below 2018, 2017, 2016, and 2015 through the same point.

Most analysts project this year’s domestic box office will ultimately fall below 2019 too, but the early trajectory is defying that prediction.

Studios

Sony is the top studio of the year so far, at $441.4M. Universal ranks second with $304.8M. Disney (including 20th Century Studios films) ranks third with $282.2M.

While it’s almost certain that Disney will end the year as the top studio, they’re in third place right now.

Monday’s Weekend Actuals (Domestic)

FRI, FEB. 28 – SUN, MAR. 1

WIDE (1000+)
# TITLE WEEKEND   LOCATIONS   AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 The Invisible Man $28,205,665 3,610 $7,813 $28,205,665 1 Universal Pictures
2 Sonic The Hedgehog $16,261,393 -38% 4,177 -21 $3,893 $128,555,045 3 Paramount
3 The Call Of The Wild $13,362,823 -46% 3,865 113 $3,457 $46,018,474 2 20th Century Studios
4 My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising $5,796,862 1,172 $4,946 $9,170,063 1 FUNimation Entertainment
5 Bad Boys For Life $4,350,134 -26% 2,708 -264 $1,606 $197,418,519 7 Sony / Columbia
6 Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey $4,104,283 -40% 3,124 -441 $1,314 $78,786,416 4 Warner Bros.
7 Impractical Jokers: The Movie $3,545,000 36% 1,900 1543 $1,866 $6,617,010 2 truTV
8 1917 $2,710,080 -36% 2,232 -493 $1,214 $155,907,149 10 Universal Pictures
9 Brahms: The Boy II $2,622,542 -55% 2,151 0 $1,219 $9,770,161 2 STX Entertainment
10 Fantasy Island $2,326,378 -46% 2,724 -60 $854 $24,056,031 3 Sony Pictures
11 Jumanji: The Next Level $2,181,242 -24% 1,811 -315 $1,204 $313,787,152 12 Sony Pictures
12 Parasite $1,432,121 -52% 1,324 -479 $1,082 $51,479,136 21 NEON
13 The Metropolitan Opera: Agrippina $1,150,000 1,000 $1,150 $1,150,000 1 Fathom Events
14 The Gentlemen $1,098,326 -11% 1,473 340 $746 $35,174,796 6 STX Entertainment
15 The Photograph $1,053,060 -62% 1,449 -1067 $727 $19,630,815 3 Universal Pictures
16 Dolittle $1,030,930 -44% 1,477 -788 $698 $76,030,985 7 Universal

LIMITED (100 — 999)
# TITLE WEEKEND   LOCATIONS   AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Portrait of a Lady on Fire $748,297 8% 268 138 $2,792 $2,471,585 13 NEON
2 Knives Out $626,008 -41% 670 -279 $934 $164,651,251 14 Lionsgate
3 Las Píldoras De Mi Novio $614,854 -56% 350 0 $1,757 $2,352,280 2 Lionsgate / Pantelion Films
4 Little Women $408,741 -43% 432 -201 $946 $107,638,887 10 Sony Pictures
5 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker $358,594 -37% 393 -165 $912 $514,684,482 11 Disney
6 Frozen II $315,948 -37% 344 -80 $918 $477,020,655 15 Disney
7 Jojo Rabbit $259,250 -43% 307 -78 $844 $33,122,789 20 Fox Searchlight
8 The Lodge $255,007 -59% 395 73 $646 $1,439,505 4 Neon
9 Spies in Disguise $222,199 13% 245 -18 $907 $66,435,069 10 20th Century Fox
10 Seberg $208,724 342% 373 370 $560 $261,690 2 Amazon Studios
11 Downhill $197,611 -86% 677 -1634 $292 $8,151,371 3 Fox Searchlight
12 Just Mercy $175,791 -33% 300 -123 $586 $35,737,935 10 Warner Bros.
13 Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band $169,922 349% 149 145 $1,140 $218,945 2 Magnolia Pictures
14 The Assistant $108,316 -50% 155 -12 $699 $997,339 5 Bleecker Street
15 Ford v. Ferrari $94,736 -45% 153 -61 $619 $117,504,827 16 20th Century Fox
16 Gretel & Hansel $75,956 -76% 207 -526 $367 $15,253,451 5 United Artists Releasing
17 The Turning $67,580 -47% 136 -179 $497 $15,451,135 6 Universal Pictures
18 Bombshell $61,897 -6% 113 33 $548 $31,730,851 12 Lionsgate

PLATFORM (1 — 99)
# TITLE WEEKEND   LOCATIONS   AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Emma. $1,159,660 395% 97 92 $11,955 $1,461,110 2 Focus Features
2 CatVideoFest 2020 $157,000 -28% 74 44 $2,122 $397,787 2 Oscilloscope Laboratories
3 Ordinary Love $80,696 85% 70 48 $1,153 $175,010 3  
4 Underwater $44,716 -15% 78 -7 $573 $17,245,074 8 20th Century Fox
5 A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood $29,074 -49% 74 -67 $393 $61,667,441 15 Sony Pictures
6 Uncut Gems $28,845 -53% 61 -31 $473 $49,991,830 12 A24
7 The Last Full Measure $28,226 -22% 61 -22 $463 $2,900,949 6 Roadside Attractions
8 Beanpole $27,699 -11% 34 5 $815 $157,430 5 Kino Lorber Films
9 And Then We Danced $27,364 -7% 20 1 $1,368 $128,887 4 Muisc Box Films
10 Wendy $26,214 4 $6,554 $26,214 1 Fox Searchlight
11 Greed $24,163 4 $6,041 $24,163 1 Sony Pictures Classics
12 Joker $24,004 -40% 72 -18 $333 $335,440,971 22 Warner Bros.
13 Corpus Christi $20,843 76% 13 8 $1,603 $68,125 3 Film Movement
14 The Whistlers $20,458 3 $6,819 $20,458 1 Magnolia Pictures
15 Burden $20,160 5 $4,032 $20,160 1 101 Studios
16 The Traitor $18,776 -62% 31 -14 $606 $262,017 5 Sony Pictures Classics
17 Saint Frances $16,150 1 $16,150 $16,150 1 Oscilloscope Laboratories
18 The Song Of Names $13,552 -12% 24 -1 $565 $1,058,307 10 Sony Pictures Classics
19 Weathering With You $13,339 -37% 15 0 $889 $7,778,682 7 GKIDS
20 Come and See $12,859 -20% 1 0 $12,859 $38,012 2 Janus Films
21 Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words $12,604 -61% 29 -24 $435 $272 5 Manifold Productions
22 Incitement $12,350 -7% 16 2 $772 $126,433 5 Greenwich Entertainment
23 Tread $11,449 8% 25 12 $458 $29,136 2 Gravitas Ventures
24 2020 Oscar-Nominated Short Films $11,115 -63% 13 -24 $855 $3,289,262 5 Magnolia Pictures ShortsTV w/ Magnolia Pictures
25 The Times of Bill Cunningham $9,741 -63% 10 2 $974 $99,526 3 Greenwich Entertainment
26 Judy $7,396 -59% 19 -15 $389 $24,307,136 23 Roadside Attractions / LD Entertainment
27 Lost in America $6,798 2 $3,399 $6,798 1 Indican Pictures
28 The Woman Who Loves Giraffes $5,666 -74% 10 -8 $567 $94,533 22 Zeitgeist Films
29 Straight Up $4,075 1 $4,075 $4,075 1  
30 Ride Your Wave $3,697 -81% 9 -3 $411 $330,572 2 GKIDS
31 Cunningham $3,516 -42% 4 -4 $879 $261,559 12 Magnolia Pictures
32 A Simple Wedding $2,504 -77% 5 0 $501 $47,780 3 Blue Fox Entertainment
33 Zombi Child $2,265 13% 39 36 $58 $23,581 6 Film Movement
34 Buffaloed $1,880 -53% 4 1 $470 $28,976 3 Magnolia Pictures
35 Young Ahmed $1,858 -56% 2 0 $929 $16,829 2 Kino Lorber Films
36 Enter the Fat Dragon $1,713 -60% 2 -1 $857 $46,855 3 Well Go USA Entertainment
37 Pain and Glory $1,690 -72% 9 -8 $188 $4,565,036 22 Sony Pictures Classics
38 L’innocente $1,683 -42% 1 0 $1,683 $21,352 3 Film Movement
39 Just One More Kiss $1,680 -31% 2 0 $840 $4,950 2 Indican Pictures
40 First Lady $1,149 -76% 15 -1 $77 $89,885 3 ArtAffects Entertainment
41 The Cordillera of Dreams $1,123 -84% 5 -3 $225 $20,943 3 Icarus Films
42 Citizen K $859 -66% 6 -3 $143 $119,466 15 Greenwich Entertainment
43 Varda by Agnes $841 -74% 2 -2 $421 $156,865 15 Janus Films
44 Kind Hearts and Coronets (2019 Re-Issue) $493 140% 1 0 $493 $33,888 14 Rialto Pictures
45 Edie $307 -49% 1 0 $307 $71,239 26 Music Box Films
46 Synonyms $285 43% 1 0 $285 $205,552 19 Kino Lorber
47 Mr. Klein $273 146% 1 0 $273 $191,953 26 Rialto Pictures
48 Hai Tang Hong $180 -42% 30 0 $6 $824 2 M Star International
49 By the Grace of God $65 1 $65 $66,177 20 Music Box Films

