Can You See Me?

The lone new wide release, Universal’s horror The Invisible Man, was clearly visible with $28.2M, in line with pre-release projections.

Compared to other recent horror films from Blumhouse, it opened +55.8% above Ma,+62.3% above The First Purge, and +51.0% above Truth or Dare.

We Can Be Heroes, Me and You

Based on the popular Japanese manga comics and anime television show, FUNimation’s My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising surpassed all expectations with a $5.7M start in fourth place.

For context, on one popular box office prediction website, the highest that any user projected was $4.4M.

This second installment earned slightly more in its debut alone than 2018’s predecessor My Hero Academia: Two Heroes earned in total domestically. It also more than tripled that film’s $1.3M opening.

Rising opened on Wednesday, so its total now stands at $9.1M. That already makes it FUNimation’s second-highest grossing film domestically, behind only 2019’s Dragon Ball Super: Broly with $30.7M.

Joe, Sal, Q, and Murr

WarnerMedia and truTV’s Impractical Jokers: The Movie came in seventh place with $3.5M.

Based on the reality television show where four best friends prank and dare each other, the film opened in limited release last weekend with $2.6M in 357 theaters — a solid but not amazing start.

This weekend it expanded wide with 1,900 theaters, earning an $1,865 per-theater average.

That’s considerably lower than some other reality/comedy shows adapted into movies. Borat‘s wide release earned $28.2M for a $11,017 average, and Jackass: The Movie started with $22.7M for a $9,073 average.

Almost a Dozen

Sony’s fantasy action comedy sequel Jumanji: The Next Level fell to 11th place with $2.1M. Barring an unexpected return, it appears to have ended its run of top-10 weekends with 11, the longest such streak since The Lion King in September.

If had remained in the top 10 this weekend, its 12 such frames would have made it the first film to do so since Black Panther in May 2018. But Jumanji missed out on that top tier this time by about $145K.

How’d This Weekend Compare?

Total box office this weekend was $96.9M. That’s -5.5% below last weekend. It’s also -16.4% behind this same weekend last year, when How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World led for a second frame with $30.0M.

The Year So Far

Year-to-date box office stands at $1.56B. That’s +6.4% above this same date last year, up from +4.8% after last weekend.

While 2020 year-to-date is running ahead of 2019, it’s falling considerably below 2018, 2017, 2016, and 2015 through the same point.

Most analysts project this year’s domestic box office will ultimately fall below 2019 too, but the early trajectory is defying that prediction.

Studios

Sony is the top studio of the year so far, at $441.4M. Universal ranks second with $304.8M. Disney (including 20th Century Studios films) ranks third with $282.2M.

While it’s almost certain that Disney will end the year as the top studio, they’re in third place right now.

Monday’s Weekend Actuals (Domestic)

FRI, FEB. 28 – SUN, MAR. 1

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 The Invisible Man $28,205,665 — 3,610 — $7,813 $28,205,665 1 Universal Pictures 2 Sonic The Hedgehog $16,261,393 -38% 4,177 -21 $3,893 $128,555,045 3 Paramount 3 The Call Of The Wild $13,362,823 -46% 3,865 113 $3,457 $46,018,474 2 20th Century Studios 4 My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising $5,796,862 — 1,172 — $4,946 $9,170,063 1 FUNimation Entertainment 5 Bad Boys For Life $4,350,134 -26% 2,708 -264 $1,606 $197,418,519 7 Sony / Columbia 6 Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey $4,104,283 -40% 3,124 -441 $1,314 $78,786,416 4 Warner Bros. 7 Impractical Jokers: The Movie $3,545,000 36% 1,900 1543 $1,866 $6,617,010 2 truTV 8 1917 $2,710,080 -36% 2,232 -493 $1,214 $155,907,149 10 Universal Pictures 9 Brahms: The Boy II $2,622,542 -55% 2,151 0 $1,219 $9,770,161 2 STX Entertainment 10 Fantasy Island $2,326,378 -46% 2,724 -60 $854 $24,056,031 3 Sony Pictures 11 Jumanji: The Next Level $2,181,242 -24% 1,811 -315 $1,204 $313,787,152 12 Sony Pictures 12 Parasite $1,432,121 -52% 1,324 -479 $1,082 $51,479,136 21 NEON 13 The Metropolitan Opera: Agrippina $1,150,000 — 1,000 — $1,150 $1,150,000 1 Fathom Events 14 The Gentlemen $1,098,326 -11% 1,473 340 $746 $35,174,796 6 STX Entertainment 15 The Photograph $1,053,060 -62% 1,449 -1067 $727 $19,630,815 3 Universal Pictures 16 Dolittle $1,030,930 -44% 1,477 -788 $698 $76,030,985 7 Universal

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Portrait of a Lady on Fire $748,297 8% 268 138 $2,792 $2,471,585 13 NEON 2 Knives Out $626,008 -41% 670 -279 $934 $164,651,251 14 Lionsgate 3 Las Píldoras De Mi Novio $614,854 -56% 350 0 $1,757 $2,352,280 2 Lionsgate / Pantelion Films 4 Little Women $408,741 -43% 432 -201 $946 $107,638,887 10 Sony Pictures 5 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker $358,594 -37% 393 -165 $912 $514,684,482 11 Disney 6 Frozen II $315,948 -37% 344 -80 $918 $477,020,655 15 Disney 7 Jojo Rabbit $259,250 -43% 307 -78 $844 $33,122,789 20 Fox Searchlight 8 The Lodge $255,007 -59% 395 73 $646 $1,439,505 4 Neon 9 Spies in Disguise $222,199 13% 245 -18 $907 $66,435,069 10 20th Century Fox 10 Seberg $208,724 342% 373 370 $560 $261,690 2 Amazon Studios 11 Downhill $197,611 -86% 677 -1634 $292 $8,151,371 3 Fox Searchlight 12 Just Mercy $175,791 -33% 300 -123 $586 $35,737,935 10 Warner Bros. 13 Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band $169,922 349% 149 145 $1,140 $218,945 2 Magnolia Pictures 14 The Assistant $108,316 -50% 155 -12 $699 $997,339 5 Bleecker Street 15 Ford v. Ferrari $94,736 -45% 153 -61 $619 $117,504,827 16 20th Century Fox 16 Gretel & Hansel $75,956 -76% 207 -526 $367 $15,253,451 5 United Artists Releasing 17 The Turning $67,580 -47% 136 -179 $497 $15,451,135 6 Universal Pictures 18 Bombshell $61,897 -6% 113 33 $548 $31,730,851 12 Lionsgate