10 in 10

In seventh place, Sony’s Jumanji: The Next Level achieved a feat usually accomplished by only a few films each year: 10 weekends in the top 10.

With $5.5M for the three-day and $6.8M for the four-day holiday weekend, it becomes Sony’s first film to reach that longevity mark since predecessor Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle in February 2018. That film went on to spend 12 frames in that top tier.

Level is the sixth title to reach 10 top-10 frames in the past year, along with Universal’s Green Book, Disney’s Avengers: Endgame, Disney’s Aladdin, Disney’s The Lion King, and Lionsgate’s Knives Out just last week.

Knives fell to 12th place this frame, likely ensuring it won’t rise again to earn an 11th such weekend.

A Site to Behold

Following its Academy Award win for Best Picture last weekend, Neon’s Parasite finally broke into the top 10, in eighth place.

It had come very close to reaching that top tier several times, ranking 11th place on not one, not two, but three different frames during its run.

Playing in 2,001 theaters, almost double its previous high of 1,060, the South Korean film became the widest foreign language release since 2004’s Kung Fu Hustle in 2,503 theaters.

Parasite‘s post-Best Picture bump was noticeably higher than for other recent winners of the prize. Parasite rose +245% to $5.6M for the three-day weekend, or +304% to $6.6M for the four-day holiday weekend.

For comparison, Green Book rose +115%, The Shape of Water rose +59%, Moonlight rose +227%, Spotlight rose +140%, and Birdman rose +119%. Of those, only Moonlight also had the best weekend of its run during that post-Oscars frame.

Don’t Hedge Your Bets

Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog sped to one of the most surprising openings in recent memory, with $58.0M for the 3-day and $70.0M for the 4-day.

For context, on one popular box office prediction website, the highest that any user predicted for the three-day weekend was $58.2M for the three-day.

Among the “video games in real life” subgenre, its three-day weekend started +6.7% above Pokemon: Detective Pikachu and +38.9% above Ready Player One.

The potential warning signs were myriad: star Jim Carrey hadn’t appeared in a $100M+ film since 2009, the videogame adaptation genre has produced more bombs than hits, and the original November 2019 release was delayed after the first trailer was criticized.

Yet the film debuted higher than almost anybody expected, with an audience that was 56% male and 70% under age 25.

No Man is an Island

Sony and Blumhouse’s horror Fantasy Island landed in third place with $12.3M for the three-day and $13.7M for the four-day holiday weekend, in line with pre-release projections.

Compared to opening weekends for other Blumhouse horror titles, its three-day opening was =31.9% behind Ma and -34.0% behind Truth or Dare, but +29.6% above Happy Death Day 2U.

Say Cheese

Universal’s romance The Photograph tried taking advantage of the Valentine’s Day weekend as the only real romance option in theaters. But it only started in fourth place with $12.1M for the three-day and $13.2M for the four-day holiday weekend.

For context, on one popular box office prediction website, $12.1M was the lowest that any user predicted for the three-day.

I’m Like a Bird, I’ll Only Fly Away

Last weekend’s leader Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey fell to $17.1M for the three-day and $19.7M for the four-day holiday weekend.

Compared to other DC Comics films, that -47.9% sophomore frame drop for the three-day was steeper than Aquaman with -23.2%, Joker with -41.9%, or Wonder Woman with -43.3%.

However, it milder than Justice League with -56.2%, Suicide Squad with -67.4%, or Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice with -69.0%.

Compared to other recent female-led action movies, its drop was steeper than Widows with -33.4%, but milder than Peppermint with -55.2%, Captain Marvel with -55.6%, or Charlie’s Angels with -61.2%.

How’d This Weekend Compare?

Total box office this weekend was $155.9M for the three-day and $182.7M for the four-day extended holiday weekend.

For the three-day, that’s +19.9% above last weekend. For the four-day, that’s also +19.9% above this same extended President’s Day weekend last year, when Alita: Battle Angel led with $33.5M.

The Year So Far

Year-to-date box office stands at $1.29B. That’s +6.8% above this same date last year, down from +7.6% after last weekend.

While 2020 year-to-date is running ahead of 2019, it’s falling below 2018, 2017, 2016, and 2015 through the same point.

Most analysts project this year’s domestic box office will ultimately fall below last year, but the early trajectory is defying that prediction.

Studios

Sony is the highest grossing studio of the year, at $407.4M. Universal ranks second with $255.3M. Disney (including 20th Century Studios films) ranks third, at $232.3M.

Disney and Universal swapped second and third place ranks this week. While it’s virtually certain that Disney will end the year as the top studio, they’re in third place right now.

Tuesday’s 4-Day Weekend Actuals (Domestic)

FRI, FEB. 14 – MON, FEB. 17

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Sonic The Hedgehog $70,002,074 — 4,167 — $16,799 $70,002,074 1 Paramount 2 Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey $19,700,869 -40% 4,236 0 $4,651 $61,859,171 2 Warner Bros. 3 Fantasy Island $13,754,518 — 2,784 — $4,941 $13,754,518 1 Sony Pictures 4 The Photograph $13,250,025 — 2,516 — $5,266 $13,250,025 1 Universal Pictures 5 Bad Boys For Life $13,101,797 9% 3,185 -345 $4,114 $183,124,103 5 Sony / Columbia 6 1917 $9,435,385 2% 3,084 -464 $3,059 $145,760,369 8 Universal Pictures 7 Jumanji: The Next Level $6,801,688 22% 2,410 -319 $2,822 $306,817,974 10 Sony Pictures 8 Parasite $6,646,894 304% 2,001 941 $3,322 $44,334,442 19 NEON 9 Dolittle $6,125,095 -6% 2,869 -593 $2,135 $71,576,610 5 Universal 10 Downhill $5,104,881 — 2,301 — $2,219 $5,104,881 1 Fox Searchlight 11 The Gentlemen $3,178,588 -25% 1,802 -755 $1,764 $31,702,651 4 STX Entertainment 12 Knives Out $2,466,257 7% 1,154 -289 $2,137 $162,177,274 12 Lionsgate 13 Little Women $1,955,236 -18% 1,035 -770 $1,889 $105,758,242 8 Sony Pictures 14 Gretel & Hansel $1,734,501 -52% 1,645 -1362 $1,054 $14,416,418 3 United Artists Releasing

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker $1,712,244 -26% 992 -754 $1,726 $513,198,607 9 Disney 2 Jojo Rabbit $1,175,760 -22% 484 -612 $2,429 $32,031,068 18 Fox Searchlight 3 Frozen II $1,157,565 -16% 716 -415 $1,617 $475,845,268 13 Disney 4 Just Mercy $919,925 -39% 846 -469 $1,087 $34,900,091 8 Warner Bros. 5 Spies in Disguise $698,531 -30% 519 -281 $1,346 $65,840,935 8 20th Century Fox 6 The Turning $607,595 -59% 610 -1238 $996 $15,134,160 4 Universal Pictures 7 Ford v. Ferrari $434,113 -33% 293 -450 $1,482 $117,067,631 14 20th Century Fox 8 2020 Oscar-Nominated Short Films $235,329 -73% 135 -400 $1,743 $3,188,078 3 Magnolia Pictures ShortsTV w/ Magnolia Pictures 9 Uncut Gems $204,688 -69% 218 -924 $939 $49,803,541 10 A24 10 Bombshell $153,953 -30% 128 -144 $1,203 $31,530,007 10 Lionsgate 11 A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood $135,962 38% 141 -14 $964 $61,509,383 13 Sony Pictures 12 The Last Full Measure $101,275 -53% 121 -158 $837 $2,777,609 4 Roadside Attractions 13 Like a Boss $96,541 -53% 122 -173 $791 $22,149,683 6 Paramount Pictures 14 Joker $86,564 -29% 165 -336 $525 $335,338,337 20 Warner Bros.