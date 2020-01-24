Weekend Box Office Report: The Gentlemen Scores $725K, The Turning Earns $425K Thursday Night

Friday Report: STX and Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen got off to a solid start with $725K from last night’s opening shows at 1,885 locations domestically, setting the stage for a healthy debut weekend. The R-rated crime comedy registered ahead of last year’s Cold Pursuit ($540K) and just behind The Foreigner‘s $775K back in autumn 2017.

Meanwhile, Universal’s The Turning earned $425K from its 7pm start at 2,220 locations last night. That figure comes in just south of Underwater ($500K) earlier this month and slightly better than The Prodigy ($350K) one year ago.

As covered in our earlier forecast for the weekend, Bad Boys for Life will easily retain the top spot again this weekend after its second-best-ever MLK opening one frame ago. Holdovers 1917 and Dolittle should fill out the top three ahead of this weekend’s wide openers, though The Gentlemen could be a dark horse candidate to challenge for third place if it breaks out beyond expectations after Thursday night.

More updates to follow throughout the weekend.