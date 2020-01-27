Sony’s Bad Boys For Life claimed the box office crown again with $34.0M, declining only -45.6%, a better hold than -52.6% for predecessor Bad Boys II.

It’s also a better hold than for other recent mid-January releases such as Glass with -53.1%, Ride Along with -48.6%, and Ride Along 2 with -64.6%.

And it’s also a far better hold than several other comedy action sequels or reboots in the past year, such as Shaft with -60.4%, Charlie’s Angels with -61.2%, and Men in Black: International with -64.3%.

Universal’s 1917, hold onto second place while declining only -28.1% in its third wide weekend.

Compared to other January war movies in their third wide weekends, that’s a better hold than Lone Survivor with -41.5%, Zero Dark Thirty with -38.5%, American Sniper with -52.5%.

After its disappointing debut last weekend, especially relative to its huge estimated $175M budget, Universal’s Dolittle took place with $12.1M, dropping -42.7%.

That’s a worse hold than 2016’s The Jungle Book with -40.4%, 1998’s Doctor Dolittle with -32.1%, or 2001’s sequel Dr. Dolittle 2 with -36.8%.

This weekend saw two new wide debuts.

STX’s action comedy The Gentlemen had a gentle opening with $10.6M and fourth place, about in line with pre-release projections.

Universal’s horror film The Turning turned over $6.9M and sixth place, on the lower end of pre-release projections — and earning a rare “F” CinemaScore in the process. The audience was 52% female and 53% under age 25.

Neon’s awards contender Parasite became the studio’s highest grossing release ever with $30.9M and counting. That beats the studio’s previous best I, Tonya with $30.0M, and also their prior Best Picture winner Moonlight with $27.8M.

On its 16th weekend, Neon’s Parasite finally broke 1,000 theaters for the first time, earning $1.97M.

However, its fourth and fifth weekends were both higher at $2.53M and $2.59M, despite the lower screen counts.

Disney’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker reached $500M domestically on Saturday, its 37th day of release.

While it’s hard to call $500M a disappointment, it reached the mark notably slower than its predecessors. 2015’s The Force Awakens took 10 days, 2016’s spinoff Rogue One took 32 days, and 2017’s The Last Jedi took 16 days.

Skywalker earned $5.5M this weekend for seventh place.

Disney’s Frozen 2 fell out of the top 10, coming in 11th place with $2.6M. Barring an unlikely return to the top tier, the film spent nine weekends in the top 10.

That’s far fewer than its predecessor’s 16 top-10 weekends, the most of any film in 2010s. (La La Land, Black Panther, and Zootopia all tied for second with 13 top-10 weekends.)

To some extent that was expected, though, given the more frontloaded box office for most sequels.

How’d This Weekend Compare?

Total box office this weekend was $121.5M. That’s -27.0% below last weekend but +17.4% above this same weekend last year, when Glass led for a second frame with $18.8M.



The Year So Far

Year-to-date box office stands at $834.1M. That’s +11.4% above this same date last year, up from +10.3% after last weekend.

While most analysts project this year’s domestic box office will ultimately fall below last year, the early trajectory is defying that prediction.

Monday’s Weekend Actuals (Domestic)

FRI, JAN. 24 – SUN, JAN. 26

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Bad Boys For Life $34,011,714 -46% 3,775 0 $9,010 $120,655,879 2 Sony / Columbia 2 1917 $15,916,580 -28% 3,937 325 $4,043 $103,999,889 5 Universal Pictures 3 Dolittle $12,198,835 -44% 4,155 0 $2,936 $44,383,565 2 Universal 4 The Gentlemen $10,651,884 — 2,165 — $4,920 $10,651,884 1 STX Entertainment 5 Jumanji: The Next Level $7,700,526 -21% 3,121 -202 $2,467 $283,246,326 7 Sony Pictures 6 The Turning $6,950,045 — 2,571 — $2,703 $6,950,045 1 Universal Pictures 7 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker $5,572,678 -33% 2,800 -258 $1,990 $501,982,818 6 Disney 8 Little Women $4,603,145 -28% 2,528 25 $1,821 $93,630,546 5 Sony Pictures 9 Just Mercy $4,031,215 -30% 2,408 -49 $1,674 $27,054,597 5 Warner Bros. 10 Knives Out $3,539,020 -17% 1,677 10 $2,110 $151,754,942 9 Lionsgate 11 Frozen II $2,648,199 -31% 1,750 -330 $1,513 $469,911,767 10 Disney 12 Parasite $1,973,639 15% 1,060 217 $1,862 $30,912,648 16 NEON 13 Spies in Disguise $1,760,765 -34% 1,323 -438 $1,331 $62,020,506 5 20th Century Fox 14 Like a Boss $1,504,826 -63% 1,723 -1358 $873 $20,501,855 3 Paramount Pictures 15 Jojo Rabbit $1,405,254 -6% 1,160 155 $1,211 $25,979,891 15 Fox Searchlight 16 Underwater $1,206,446 -68% 1,677 -1114 $719 $15,917,430 3 20th Century Fox

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 The Last Full Measure $1,056,416 — 614 — $1,721 $1,056,416 1 Roadside Attractions 2 Ford v. Ferrari $815,945 -24% 804 -276 $1,015 $114,346,820 11 20th Century Fox 3 Uncut Gems $694,573 -47% 490 -440 $1,417 $47,672,928 7 A24 4 Weathering With You $668,607 -63% 458 -28 $1,460 $6,528,252 2 GKIDS 5 Bombshell $573,548 -7% 596 186 $962 $30,250,966 7 Lionsgate 6 The Grudge $300,620 -67% 420 -557 $716 $20,748,284 4 Sony Pictures 7 Panga $285,689 — 102 — $2,801 $285,689 1 FIP 8 A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood $201,035 -32% 240 -125 $838 $60,923,062 10 Sony Pictures 9 The Song Of Names $114,768 23% 182 106 $631 $666,888 5 Sony Pictures Classics 10 Once Upon a Time In Hollywood $114,046 -64% 325 -380 $351 $141,827,869 27 Sony Pictures 11 Joker $113,282 -67% 348 -506 $326 $334,814,743 17 Warner Bros. 12 Cats $104,785 -27% 133 -13 $788 $26,978,620 6 Universal Pictures 13 Clemency $86,500 392% 127 117 $681 $229,203 5 Neon 14 Richard Jewell $56,271 -14% 155 -8 $363 $22,272,768 7 Warner Bros.