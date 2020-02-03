Weekend Box Office Results: Bad Boys For Life, Gretel & Hansel, Rhythm Section

News & Analysis • Jesse Rifkin • February 03 2020

The Third Time’s the Charm

Sony’s third Bad Boys installment Bad Boys For Life spent a third weekend atop the box office, with $17.6M. 

That makes it the fifth film to notch the three-peat in the past year, alongside Star Wars: The Rise of SkywalkerFrozen 2Avengers: Endgame, and Glass

Bad Boys For Life declined -48.0% in its third frame. That’s a better such hold than for other recent action sequels or reboots, including Shaft with -59.4%, Charlie’s Angels with -61.1%, Tomb Raider with -51.2%, and Terminator: Dark Fate with -59.9%.

However, it was a bit steeper than both Bad Boys II with -42.2% and Men in Black: International with -37.5%.

A Grimm Opening

United Artists’ horror Gretel & Hansel began in fourth place with $6.1M, in line with pre-release projections.

But the real story among wide openings was Paramount’s mystery thriller The Rhythm Section. At only $2.7M and 10th place, it was the worst opening of all time for a film playing in 3,000+ theaters.

The previous low was 2006’s Hoot with $3.3M. 

For context, on one popular box office prediction website, the lowest that any user projected for Rhythm was $3.4M. Yet its actual opening weekend came in about -20% below even that.

Rhythm‘s numbers kept going down throughout the weekend. Its early weekend estimate on Saturday was $2.9M, which decreased to $2.8M by Sunday estimates, and decreased again to $2.7M by Monday actuals.

Will ‘Out’ Go Back In?

Lionsgate’s Lights Out ostensibly fell out of the top 10 this weekend, on its 10th frame — just missing the rare mark of films to spend “10 in the top 10.”

However, it might reappear there next weekend. The movie only declined -27.1%, while the two films ahead of it are dropping far faster. With only one new wide release next frame, Knives could potentially reach a 10th weekend in the top 10 after all.

Sony’s Jumanji: The Next Levelstill holding at fifth place during its eighth weekend, looks like a potential contender for the mark as well. Predecessor Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle spent 12 frames in that tier.

Limited Releases

Bleecker Street’s The Assistant claimed the top per-theater average with $79,141 on four screens, for a $19,785 average.

Magnolia Pictures’ collection 2020 Oscar Nominated Short Films debuted with $1.15M. That’s better than the 2019 documentary shorts’ $938K opening, or the 2018 live action shorts’ $695K start.

How’d This Weekend Compare?

Total box office this weekend was $79.0M. That’s -35.0% below last weekend but +7.6% above this same weekend last year, when Glass led for a third frame with $9.5M.

This was the lowest-grossing box office weekend since this same Super Bowl weekend last year, at $79.0M.

The Year So Far

Year-to-date box office stands at $952.4M. That’s +9.3% above this same date last year, down from +11.4% after last weekend.

While most analysts project this year’s domestic box office will ultimately fall below last year, the early trajectory is defying that prediction. 

Studios

Sony is the highest-grossing studio of the year, at $335.1M. Disney (including 20th Century Studios films) is second, at $218.4M.

While it’s virtually certain that Disney will end the year as the top studio, they’re not leading yet.

Monday’s Weekend Actuals (Domestic)

FRI, JAN. 31 – SUN, FEB. 2

WIDE (1000+)
# TITLE WEEKEND   LOCATIONS   AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Bad Boys For Life $17,682,959 -48% 3,705 -70 $4,773 $148,059,490 3 Sony / Columbia
2 1917 $9,497,235 -40% 3,987 50 $2,382 $119,083,624 6 Universal Pictures
3 Dolittle $7,593,865 -38% 3,750 -405 $2,025 $55,112,685 3 Universal
4 Gretel & Hansel $6,154,007 3,007 $2,047 $6,154,007 1 United Artists Releasing
5 Jumanji: The Next Level $6,000,181 -22% 2,945 -176 $2,037 $291,217,334 8 Sony Pictures
6 The Gentlemen $5,608,398 -47% 2,675 510 $2,097 $20,039,487 2 STX Entertainment
7 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker $3,212,883 -42% 2,202 -598 $1,459 $507,075,904 7 Disney
8 Little Women $3,073,922 -33% 2,301 -227 $1,336 $98,829,554 6 Sony Pictures
9 The Turning $3,011,025 -57% 2,571 0 $1,171 $11,666,465 2 Universal Pictures
10 The Rhythm Section $2,715,384 3,049 $891 $2,715,384 1 Paramount
11 Knives Out $2,579,204 -27% 1,555 -122 $1,659 $155,563,968 10 Lionsgate
12 Just Mercy $2,170,078 -46% 1,807 -601 $1,201 $30,811,487 6 Warner Bros.
13 Frozen II $1,785,394 -33% 1,392 -358 $1,283 $472,422,764 11 Disney
14 Parasite $1,460,044 -26% 1,060 0 $1,377 $33,229,324 17 NEON
15 Jojo Rabbit $1,345,124 -4% 1,173 13 $1,147 $27,973,535 16 Fox Searchlight
16 Spies in Disguise $1,184,675 -33% 1,028 -295 $1,152 $63,594,801 6 20th Century Fox

LIMITED (100 — 999)
# TITLE WEEKEND   LOCATIONS   AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 2020 Oscar-Nominated Short Films $1,155,505 465 $2,485 $1,155,505 1 Magnolia Pictures ShortsTV w/ Magnolia Pictures
2 Ford v. Ferrari $619,206 -24% 924 120 $670 $115,315,060 12 20th Century Fox
3 Like a Boss $500,247 -67% 665 -1058 $752 $21,556,693 4 Paramount Pictures
4 The Last Full Measure $458,585 -57% 617 3 $743 $2,024,028 2 Roadside Attractions
5 Uncut Gems $422,638 -39% 492 2 $859 $48,371,991 8 A24
6 Underwater $380,848 -68% 601 -1076 $634 $16,739,654 4 20th Century Fox
7 Weathering With You $370,597 -45% 224 -234 $1,654 $7,238,160 3 GKIDS
8 Bombshell $318,305 -45% 478 -118 $666 $30,847,374 8 Lionsgate
9 Once Upon a Time In Hollywood $148,016 30% 619 294 $239 $142,043,677 28 Sony Pictures
10 Joker $129,439 14% 743 395 $174 $335,002,702 18 Warner Bros.
11 Panga $125,285 -56% 102 0 $1,228 $501,081 2 FIP
12 A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood $123,895 -38% 201 -39 $616 $61,150,409 11 Sony Pictures
13 The Grudge $122,963 -59% 224 -196 $549 $20,983,952 5 Sony Pictures
14 Cats $70,405 -33% 105 -28 $671 $27,085,590 7 Universal Pictures
15 The Song Of Names $70,128 -39% 140 -42 $501 $818,368 6 Sony Pictures Classics

PLATFORM (1 — 99)
# TITLE WEEKEND   LOCATIONS   AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Color Out Of Space $108,405 -50% 68 -13 $1,594 $570,511 2 RLJE Films
2 The Assistant $79,141 4 $19,785 $79,141 1 Bleecker Street
3 Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words $74,718 23 $3,249 $74,718 1 Manifold Productions
4 Pain and Glory $57,122 -2% 59 -9 $968 $4,419,258 18 Sony Pictures Classics
5 Les Misérables (2020) $35,693 -38% 61 -8 $585 $271,853 4 Amazon Studios
6 Maleficent: Mistress of Evil $35,001 -29% 84 -6 $417 $113,880,682 16 Disney
7 Clemency $27,218 -71% 60 -65 $454 $311,564 6 Neon
8 Richard Jewell $23,651 -58% 88 -67 $269 $22,328,256 8 Warner Bros.
9 The Traitor $23,240 3 $7,747 $23,240 1 Sony Pictures Classics
10 Incitement $22,437 2 $11,219 $22,437 1 Greenwich Entertainment
11 Ip Man 4: The Finale $20,337 -62% 15 -14 $1,356 $3,919,448 6 Well Go USA Entertainment
12 The Man Standing Next $15,973 -3% 2 0 $7,987 $43,739 2 Capelight Pictures
13 Honeyland $15,235 -1% 15 7 $1,016 $768,772 28 Neon
14 Judy $13,311 -26% 37 -10 $360 $24,169,430 19 Roadside Attractions / LD Entertainment
15 A Hidden Life $11,543 -67% 19 -24 $608 $1,723,115 8 Fox Searchlight
16 José $11,191 1 $11,191 $11,191 1 Outsider Pictures
17 Beanpole $10,008 1 $10,008 $29,464 1 Kino Lorber Films
18 Citizen K $9,145 -37% 11 4 $831 $72,381 11 Greenwich Entertainment
19 Cunningham $7,943 -52% 8 -13 $993 $219,118 8 Magnolia Pictures
20 Ashfall $3,731 -72% 4 -12 $933 $372,562 7 CJ Entertainment
21 The Cave (2019) $3,532 -48% 7 -3 $505 $60,927 16 National Geographic Documentary Films
22 Varda by Agnes $2,333 -67% 4 -2 $583 $140,311 11 Janus Films
23 Zombi Child $1,990 -67% 2 -1 $995 $12,673 2 Film Movement
24 The Woman Who Loves Giraffes $728 -79% 2 0 $364 $39,177 18 Zeitgeist Films
25 Mr. Klein $683 1 $683 $191,289 22 Rialto Pictures
26 Midnight Family $610 -83% 2 -7 $305 $38,428 9 1091
27 Synonyms $554 -74% 2 -3 $277 $204,079 15 Kino Lorber
28 Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project $525 2 $263 $46,929 12 Zeitgeist Films
29 Chinese Portrait $438 -62% 2 0 $219 $3,196 8  
30 Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice $199 1 $199 $4,251,531 22 Greenwich Entertainment
31 Three Christs $138 -75% 1 -4 $138 $37,274 4 IFC Films

Share this post

News Stories