The Third Time’s the Charm
Sony’s third Bad Boys installment Bad Boys For Life spent a third weekend atop the box office, with $17.6M.
That makes it the fifth film to notch the three-peat in the past year, alongside Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Frozen 2, Avengers: Endgame, and Glass.
Bad Boys For Life declined -48.0% in its third frame. That’s a better such hold than for other recent action sequels or reboots, including Shaft with -59.4%, Charlie’s Angels with -61.1%, Tomb Raider with -51.2%, and Terminator: Dark Fate with -59.9%.
However, it was a bit steeper than both Bad Boys II with -42.2% and Men in Black: International with -37.5%.
A Grimm Opening
United Artists’ horror Gretel & Hansel began in fourth place with $6.1M, in line with pre-release projections.
But the real story among wide openings was Paramount’s mystery thriller The Rhythm Section. At only $2.7M and 10th place, it was the worst opening of all time for a film playing in 3,000+ theaters.
The previous low was 2006’s Hoot with $3.3M.
For context, on one popular box office prediction website, the lowest that any user projected for Rhythm was $3.4M. Yet its actual opening weekend came in about -20% below even that.
Rhythm‘s numbers kept going down throughout the weekend. Its early weekend estimate on Saturday was $2.9M, which decreased to $2.8M by Sunday estimates, and decreased again to $2.7M by Monday actuals.
Will ‘Out’ Go Back In?
Lionsgate’s Lights Out ostensibly fell out of the top 10 this weekend, on its 10th frame — just missing the rare mark of films to spend “10 in the top 10.”
However, it might reappear there next weekend. The movie only declined -27.1%, while the two films ahead of it are dropping far faster. With only one new wide release next frame, Knives could potentially reach a 10th weekend in the top 10 after all.
Sony’s Jumanji: The Next Level, still holding at fifth place during its eighth weekend, looks like a potential contender for the mark as well. Predecessor Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle spent 12 frames in that tier.
Limited Releases
Bleecker Street’s The Assistant claimed the top per-theater average with $79,141 on four screens, for a $19,785 average.
Magnolia Pictures’ collection 2020 Oscar Nominated Short Films debuted with $1.15M. That’s better than the 2019 documentary shorts’ $938K opening, or the 2018 live action shorts’ $695K start.
How’d This Weekend Compare?
Total box office this weekend was $79.0M. That’s -35.0% below last weekend but +7.6% above this same weekend last year, when Glass led for a third frame with $9.5M.
This was the lowest-grossing box office weekend since this same Super Bowl weekend last year, at $79.0M.
The Year So Far
Year-to-date box office stands at $952.4M. That’s +9.3% above this same date last year, down from +11.4% after last weekend.
While most analysts project this year’s domestic box office will ultimately fall below last year, the early trajectory is defying that prediction.
Studios
Sony is the highest-grossing studio of the year, at $335.1M. Disney (including 20th Century Studios films) is second, at $218.4M.
While it’s virtually certain that Disney will end the year as the top studio, they’re not leading yet.
Monday’s Weekend Actuals (Domestic)
FRI, JAN. 31 – SUN, FEB. 2
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Bad Boys For Life
|$17,682,959
|-48%
|3,705
|-70
|$4,773
|$148,059,490
|3
|Sony / Columbia
|2
|1917
|$9,497,235
|-40%
|3,987
|50
|$2,382
|$119,083,624
|6
|Universal Pictures
|3
|Dolittle
|$7,593,865
|-38%
|3,750
|-405
|$2,025
|$55,112,685
|3
|Universal
|4
|Gretel & Hansel
|$6,154,007
|—
|3,007
|—
|$2,047
|$6,154,007
|1
|United Artists Releasing
|5
|Jumanji: The Next Level
|$6,000,181
|-22%
|2,945
|-176
|$2,037
|$291,217,334
|8
|Sony Pictures
|6
|The Gentlemen
|$5,608,398
|-47%
|2,675
|510
|$2,097
|$20,039,487
|2
|STX Entertainment
|7
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|$3,212,883
|-42%
|2,202
|-598
|$1,459
|$507,075,904
|7
|Disney
|8
|Little Women
|$3,073,922
|-33%
|2,301
|-227
|$1,336
|$98,829,554
|6
|Sony Pictures
|9
|The Turning
|$3,011,025
|-57%
|2,571
|0
|$1,171
|$11,666,465
|2
|Universal Pictures
|10
|The Rhythm Section
|$2,715,384
|—
|3,049
|—
|$891
|$2,715,384
|1
|Paramount
|11
|Knives Out
|$2,579,204
|-27%
|1,555
|-122
|$1,659
|$155,563,968
|10
|Lionsgate
|12
|Just Mercy
|$2,170,078
|-46%
|1,807
|-601
|$1,201
|$30,811,487
|6
|Warner Bros.
|13
|Frozen II
|$1,785,394
|-33%
|1,392
|-358
|$1,283
|$472,422,764
|11
|Disney
|14
|Parasite
|$1,460,044
|-26%
|1,060
|0
|$1,377
|$33,229,324
|17
|NEON
|15
|Jojo Rabbit
|$1,345,124
|-4%
|1,173
|13
|$1,147
|$27,973,535
|16
|Fox Searchlight
|16
|Spies in Disguise
|$1,184,675
|-33%
|1,028
|-295
|$1,152
|$63,594,801
|6
|20th Century Fox
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|2020 Oscar-Nominated Short Films
|$1,155,505
|—
|465
|—
|$2,485
|$1,155,505
|1
|Magnolia Pictures ShortsTV w/ Magnolia Pictures
|2
|Ford v. Ferrari
|$619,206
|-24%
|924
|120
|$670
|$115,315,060
|12
|20th Century Fox
|3
|Like a Boss
|$500,247
|-67%
|665
|-1058
|$752
|$21,556,693
|4
|Paramount Pictures
|4
|The Last Full Measure
|$458,585
|-57%
|617
|3
|$743
|$2,024,028
|2
|Roadside Attractions
|5
|Uncut Gems
|$422,638
|-39%
|492
|2
|$859
|$48,371,991
|8
|A24
|6
|Underwater
|$380,848
|-68%
|601
|-1076
|$634
|$16,739,654
|4
|20th Century Fox
|7
|Weathering With You
|$370,597
|-45%
|224
|-234
|$1,654
|$7,238,160
|3
|GKIDS
|8
|Bombshell
|$318,305
|-45%
|478
|-118
|$666
|$30,847,374
|8
|Lionsgate
|9
|Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
|$148,016
|30%
|619
|294
|$239
|$142,043,677
|28
|Sony Pictures
|10
|Joker
|$129,439
|14%
|743
|395
|$174
|$335,002,702
|18
|Warner Bros.
|11
|Panga
|$125,285
|-56%
|102
|0
|$1,228
|$501,081
|2
|FIP
|12
|A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
|$123,895
|-38%
|201
|-39
|$616
|$61,150,409
|11
|Sony Pictures
|13
|The Grudge
|$122,963
|-59%
|224
|-196
|$549
|$20,983,952
|5
|Sony Pictures
|14
|Cats
|$70,405
|-33%
|105
|-28
|$671
|$27,085,590
|7
|Universal Pictures
|15
|The Song Of Names
|$70,128
|-39%
|140
|-42
|$501
|$818,368
|6
|Sony Pictures Classics
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Color Out Of Space
|$108,405
|-50%
|68
|-13
|$1,594
|$570,511
|2
|RLJE Films
|2
|The Assistant
|$79,141
|—
|4
|—
|$19,785
|$79,141
|1
|Bleecker Street
|3
|Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words
|$74,718
|—
|23
|—
|$3,249
|$74,718
|1
|Manifold Productions
|4
|Pain and Glory
|$57,122
|-2%
|59
|-9
|$968
|$4,419,258
|18
|Sony Pictures Classics
|5
|Les Misérables (2020)
|$35,693
|-38%
|61
|-8
|$585
|$271,853
|4
|Amazon Studios
|6
|Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
|$35,001
|-29%
|84
|-6
|$417
|$113,880,682
|16
|Disney
|7
|Clemency
|$27,218
|-71%
|60
|-65
|$454
|$311,564
|6
|Neon
|8
|Richard Jewell
|$23,651
|-58%
|88
|-67
|$269
|$22,328,256
|8
|Warner Bros.
|9
|The Traitor
|$23,240
|—
|3
|—
|$7,747
|$23,240
|1
|Sony Pictures Classics
|10
|Incitement
|$22,437
|—
|2
|—
|$11,219
|$22,437
|1
|Greenwich Entertainment
|11
|Ip Man 4: The Finale
|$20,337
|-62%
|15
|-14
|$1,356
|$3,919,448
|6
|Well Go USA Entertainment
|12
|The Man Standing Next
|$15,973
|-3%
|2
|0
|$7,987
|$43,739
|2
|Capelight Pictures
|13
|Honeyland
|$15,235
|-1%
|15
|7
|$1,016
|$768,772
|28
|Neon
|14
|Judy
|$13,311
|-26%
|37
|-10
|$360
|$24,169,430
|19
|Roadside Attractions / LD Entertainment
|15
|A Hidden Life
|$11,543
|-67%
|19
|-24
|$608
|$1,723,115
|8
|Fox Searchlight
|16
|José
|$11,191
|—
|1
|—
|$11,191
|$11,191
|1
|Outsider Pictures
|17
|Beanpole
|$10,008
|—
|1
|—
|$10,008
|$29,464
|1
|Kino Lorber Films
|18
|Citizen K
|$9,145
|-37%
|11
|4
|$831
|$72,381
|11
|Greenwich Entertainment
|19
|Cunningham
|$7,943
|-52%
|8
|-13
|$993
|$219,118
|8
|Magnolia Pictures
|20
|Ashfall
|$3,731
|-72%
|4
|-12
|$933
|$372,562
|7
|CJ Entertainment
|21
|The Cave (2019)
|$3,532
|-48%
|7
|-3
|$505
|$60,927
|16
|National Geographic Documentary Films
|22
|Varda by Agnes
|$2,333
|-67%
|4
|-2
|$583
|$140,311
|11
|Janus Films
|23
|Zombi Child
|$1,990
|-67%
|2
|-1
|$995
|$12,673
|2
|Film Movement
|24
|The Woman Who Loves Giraffes
|$728
|-79%
|2
|0
|$364
|$39,177
|18
|Zeitgeist Films
|25
|Mr. Klein
|$683
|—
|1
|—
|$683
|$191,289
|22
|Rialto Pictures
|26
|Midnight Family
|$610
|-83%
|2
|-7
|$305
|$38,428
|9
|1091
|27
|Synonyms
|$554
|-74%
|2
|-3
|$277
|$204,079
|15
|Kino Lorber
|28
|Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project
|$525
|—
|2
|—
|$263
|$46,929
|12
|Zeitgeist Films
|29
|Chinese Portrait
|$438
|-62%
|2
|0
|$219
|$3,196
|8
|30
|Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
|$199
|—
|1
|—
|$199
|$4,251,531
|22
|Greenwich Entertainment
|31
|Three Christs
|$138
|-75%
|1
|-4
|$138
|$37,274
|4
|IFC Films
