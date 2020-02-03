The Third Time’s the Charm

Sony’s third Bad Boys installment Bad Boys For Life spent a third weekend atop the box office, with $17.6M.

That makes it the fifth film to notch the three-peat in the past year, alongside Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Frozen 2, Avengers: Endgame, and Glass.

Bad Boys For Life declined -48.0% in its third frame. That’s a better such hold than for other recent action sequels or reboots, including Shaft with -59.4%, Charlie’s Angels with -61.1%, Tomb Raider with -51.2%, and Terminator: Dark Fate with -59.9%.

However, it was a bit steeper than both Bad Boys II with -42.2% and Men in Black: International with -37.5%.

A Grimm Opening

United Artists’ horror Gretel & Hansel began in fourth place with $6.1M, in line with pre-release projections.

But the real story among wide openings was Paramount’s mystery thriller The Rhythm Section. At only $2.7M and 10th place, it was the worst opening of all time for a film playing in 3,000+ theaters.

The previous low was 2006’s Hoot with $3.3M.

For context, on one popular box office prediction website, the lowest that any user projected for Rhythm was $3.4M. Yet its actual opening weekend came in about -20% below even that.

Rhythm‘s numbers kept going down throughout the weekend. Its early weekend estimate on Saturday was $2.9M, which decreased to $2.8M by Sunday estimates, and decreased again to $2.7M by Monday actuals.

Will ‘Out’ Go Back In?

Lionsgate’s Lights Out ostensibly fell out of the top 10 this weekend, on its 10th frame — just missing the rare mark of films to spend “10 in the top 10.”

However, it might reappear there next weekend. The movie only declined -27.1%, while the two films ahead of it are dropping far faster. With only one new wide release next frame, Knives could potentially reach a 10th weekend in the top 10 after all.

Sony’s Jumanji: The Next Level, still holding at fifth place during its eighth weekend, looks like a potential contender for the mark as well. Predecessor Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle spent 12 frames in that tier.

Limited Releases

Bleecker Street’s The Assistant claimed the top per-theater average with $79,141 on four screens, for a $19,785 average.

Magnolia Pictures’ collection 2020 Oscar Nominated Short Films debuted with $1.15M. That’s better than the 2019 documentary shorts’ $938K opening, or the 2018 live action shorts’ $695K start.

How’d This Weekend Compare?

Total box office this weekend was $79.0M. That’s -35.0% below last weekend but +7.6% above this same weekend last year, when Glass led for a third frame with $9.5M.



This was the lowest-grossing box office weekend since this same Super Bowl weekend last year, at $79.0M.

The Year So Far

Year-to-date box office stands at $952.4M. That’s +9.3% above this same date last year, down from +11.4% after last weekend.

While most analysts project this year’s domestic box office will ultimately fall below last year, the early trajectory is defying that prediction.

Studios

Sony is the highest-grossing studio of the year, at $335.1M. Disney (including 20th Century Studios films) is second, at $218.4M.

While it’s virtually certain that Disney will end the year as the top studio, they’re not leading yet.

Monday’s Weekend Actuals (Domestic)

FRI, JAN. 31 – SUN, FEB. 2

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Bad Boys For Life $17,682,959 -48% 3,705 -70 $4,773 $148,059,490 3 Sony / Columbia 2 1917 $9,497,235 -40% 3,987 50 $2,382 $119,083,624 6 Universal Pictures 3 Dolittle $7,593,865 -38% 3,750 -405 $2,025 $55,112,685 3 Universal 4 Gretel & Hansel $6,154,007 — 3,007 — $2,047 $6,154,007 1 United Artists Releasing 5 Jumanji: The Next Level $6,000,181 -22% 2,945 -176 $2,037 $291,217,334 8 Sony Pictures 6 The Gentlemen $5,608,398 -47% 2,675 510 $2,097 $20,039,487 2 STX Entertainment 7 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker $3,212,883 -42% 2,202 -598 $1,459 $507,075,904 7 Disney 8 Little Women $3,073,922 -33% 2,301 -227 $1,336 $98,829,554 6 Sony Pictures 9 The Turning $3,011,025 -57% 2,571 0 $1,171 $11,666,465 2 Universal Pictures 10 The Rhythm Section $2,715,384 — 3,049 — $891 $2,715,384 1 Paramount 11 Knives Out $2,579,204 -27% 1,555 -122 $1,659 $155,563,968 10 Lionsgate 12 Just Mercy $2,170,078 -46% 1,807 -601 $1,201 $30,811,487 6 Warner Bros. 13 Frozen II $1,785,394 -33% 1,392 -358 $1,283 $472,422,764 11 Disney 14 Parasite $1,460,044 -26% 1,060 0 $1,377 $33,229,324 17 NEON 15 Jojo Rabbit $1,345,124 -4% 1,173 13 $1,147 $27,973,535 16 Fox Searchlight 16 Spies in Disguise $1,184,675 -33% 1,028 -295 $1,152 $63,594,801 6 20th Century Fox

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 2020 Oscar-Nominated Short Films $1,155,505 — 465 — $2,485 $1,155,505 1 Magnolia Pictures ShortsTV w/ Magnolia Pictures 2 Ford v. Ferrari $619,206 -24% 924 120 $670 $115,315,060 12 20th Century Fox 3 Like a Boss $500,247 -67% 665 -1058 $752 $21,556,693 4 Paramount Pictures 4 The Last Full Measure $458,585 -57% 617 3 $743 $2,024,028 2 Roadside Attractions 5 Uncut Gems $422,638 -39% 492 2 $859 $48,371,991 8 A24 6 Underwater $380,848 -68% 601 -1076 $634 $16,739,654 4 20th Century Fox 7 Weathering With You $370,597 -45% 224 -234 $1,654 $7,238,160 3 GKIDS 8 Bombshell $318,305 -45% 478 -118 $666 $30,847,374 8 Lionsgate 9 Once Upon a Time In Hollywood $148,016 30% 619 294 $239 $142,043,677 28 Sony Pictures 10 Joker $129,439 14% 743 395 $174 $335,002,702 18 Warner Bros. 11 Panga $125,285 -56% 102 0 $1,228 $501,081 2 FIP 12 A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood $123,895 -38% 201 -39 $616 $61,150,409 11 Sony Pictures 13 The Grudge $122,963 -59% 224 -196 $549 $20,983,952 5 Sony Pictures 14 Cats $70,405 -33% 105 -28 $671 $27,085,590 7 Universal Pictures 15 The Song Of Names $70,128 -39% 140 -42 $501 $818,368 6 Sony Pictures Classics