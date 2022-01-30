Weekend Estimates: Spider-Man: No Way Home Logs 6th Weekend at No. 1 w/ $11M, Most for Any Superhero Title; MCU Pic Crosses $1B Overseas

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (Courtesy of Sony Pictures)

Over a weekend with no new wide releases, Spider-Man: No Way Home easily retained the No. 1 spot at the North American box office with an estimated $11M, down just 21% from last weekend. The domestic total for the Marvel franchise pic now stands at a jaw-dropping $735.89M.

The web-slinger sequel has now spent a total of six weeks at the top of the chart, surpassing Black Panther’s five-week run at No. 1 in 2018 to give No Way Home the honor of most weekends at No. 1 for any superhero film or comic-book adaptation. In terms of 21st-century releases, Avatar holds the record for most weeks at the top of the domestic box office with a total of seven weekends – a total No Way Home doesn’t appear likely to surpass given that two major new studio films, Jackass Forever and Moonfall, are slated to drop next weekend.

No Way Home’s six-week run at No. 1 is undeniably impressive, but it bears repeating that the feat isn’t quite as monumental when you consider the sparse theatrical release slate in the month of January due to the ongoing pandemic. The only real competition the MCU entry has faced for the top slot since the turn of the New Year was Scream, which dethroned Spidey in its debut frame before swapping places with the superhero blockbuster last weekend.

In any event, No Way Home could still be on track to become the third highest-grossing film of all time domestically (not adjusting for inflation), with Avatar – which boasts a $760.5M lifetime domestic gross ($749.8M from its original run) – clearly in its sights. It all depends on how the MCU installment holds up in the coming weeks as more major new releases enter the marketplace.

Overseas, No Way Home crossed the $1B mark after grossing an estimated $21.1M this weekend from 63 markets, bringing its international tally to $1.003B and its global total to $1.74B. The blockbuster is now the highest-grossing superhero movie of all time in 19 markets, including Argentina, Belgium, Croatia, Egypt, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Lithuania, Mexico, Mongolia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Syria, Turkey, Ukraine, and the U.K.

Scream again finished in second place with an estimated $7.35M, down 40% from last weekend. The Paramount “re-quel” (reboot/sequel) has a healthy $62.14M through the end of its third weekend, which puts it about 11% below Scream 3 at the same point in its run. The meta-slasher flick also grossed $6.5M from 55 markets this weekend, bringing its international total to $44.1M.

Sing 2 remained at No. 3 in its sixth weekend of release with an estimated $4.8M, putting the Universal/Illumination animated sequel at $134.51M to date. Overseas, it grossed an estimated $17.44M, boosted by a very good $9.3M in Ireland and the U.K. Its international total now stands at $133.41M while its global total is $267.92M.

In fourth place, last weekend’s newcomer Redeeming Love, distributed by Universal, grossed an estimated $1.8M in its sophomore frame, down 48% from its debut. The romantic drama has a soft $6.5M after 10 days of release.

The King’s Man finished at No. 5 with an estimated $1.75M, putting the Disney/20th Century Studios prequel at a disappointing $34M through the end of its sixth weekend. Overseas, the film grossed an estimated $4.2M, bringing its international tally to $80.4M and its global total to $114.4M.

Universal’s The 355, which dropped on PVOD this weekend, took sixth place in its third weekend with an estimated $1.4M, down 13%, for a total of $13.09M to date.

Lionsgate’s American Underdog grossed an estimated $1.23M in seventh place, up 4% from last weekend, giving the Kurt Warner biopic $24.78M through the end of its sixth weekend.

Rounding out the top 10 were three films with sub-$1M grosses: Sony’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife ($770k), UAR’s Licorice Pizza ($691k) and Disney/20th Century Studios’ West Side Story ($614k). The titles stand at $128.06M, $11.82M and $36.04M after 11, 10 and 8 weeks of release, respectively.

SPECIALTY RELEASES

Sony Classics’ Parallel Mothers expanded to 684 screens this weekend, up from 111 last weekend, and took in an estimated $313k. The Pedro Almodovar title has now surpassed the $1M mark domestically.