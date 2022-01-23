Weekend Estimates: Spider-Man: No Way Home ($14.13M) Reclaims No. 1 Spot From Scream ($12.4M); Webslinger Sequel is Now 6th-Highest-Grossing Film Globally at $1.69B

It was a neck-and-neck race for the top spot at the box office this weekend, with two holdovers – last weekend’s No. 1 film Scream and the six-week-old Spider-Man: No Way Home – vying for bragging rights over a slow frame in which two wide openers failed to make much of an impression.
Emerging victorious was Spider-Man: No Way Home, which took in an estimated $14.13M, a drop of just 30% from last weekend. That brings the Marvel blockbuster to $721.01M, putting it in fourth place all-time domestically (the No. 3 spot is held by Avatar, which has a lifetime gross of $760.5M in North America).
Globally, Spider-Man: No Way Home reached a new milestone, surpassing the lifetime grosses of both The Lion King ($1.66B) and Jurassic World ($1.67B) to become the No. 6 all-time grosser at the worldwide box office. No Way Home brought in an estimated $27.7M from 63 markets this weekend for a global tally of $1.69B, $970.1M of which came from overseas. Top markets to date include the U.K. ($116.9M), Mexico ($73.4M), South Korea ($60.6M), France ($59.9M), Australia ($53.2M) and Brazil ($52.4M). Globally, No Way Home is now the ninth-highest-grossing film of all time in the IMAX format, where it took in an estimated $2.7M this weekend for a worldwide tally of $105M.
Last weekend’s top finisher, Paramount’s Scream “re-quel” (sequel/reboot), took in an estimated $12.4M in its sophomore frame, down 59% from its $30.02M three-day opening. That’s a fairly steep drop, though certainly not unusual for a horror film given the typically frontloaded nature of the genre at the box office. Nevertheless, the meta-slasher has a healthy gross of $51.35M to date and has already far surpassed the $38.2M lifetime total of 2011’s Scream 4, the last entry in the long-running horror series.
Scream grossed an estimated $10.2M from 54 markets, bringing its international total to $33.6M and its global tally to $84.95M.
Third place again went to Universal’s Sing 2, which grossed an estimated $5.71M in its fifth weekend of release (down just 28%). The leggy animated sequel has a healthy $128.41M to date. Overseas, Sing 2 grossed an estimated $12.8M, including No. 1 openings in Germany ($2.98M) and Poland ($2.42M), bringing its international total to $112.8M and its global total to $241.21M.
Debuting softly in fourth place was the Universal-distributed Redeeming Love (from Nthibah Pictures, Mission Pictures and Pinnacle Peak Pictures), which took in an estimated $3.71M in its opening frame from 1,903 locations. The faith-based romantic drama based on the novel of the same name was dinged by terrible reviews (it currently sits at just 11% on Rotten Tomatoes), while its opening gross was no doubt affected by the reticence of its target audience (women over 35) to return to theaters amid the ongoing pandemic.
No. 5 went to Disney/20th Century Studios’ The King’s Man, which grossed an estimated $1.8M in its fifth weekend of release for a total of $31.5M to date. Overseas, the franchise entry grossed an estimated $6.2M from 45 markets, bringing its international total to $73.8M and its global total to $105.3M.
Closely behind that in sixth place was Universal’s The 355, which took in $1.6M in its third weekend for a total of $11.08M.
Lionsgate’s American Underdog took seventh place with an estimated $1.23M, down just 22% from last weekend. The Kurt Warner biopic has $23.13M to date.
Gravitas Ventures’ The King’s Daughter barely made an impression despite debuting in 2,170 locations, with a meager opening gross of $750k. Like Redeeming Love, the action-fantasy starring Pierce Brosnan suffered from lackluster reviews (it sits at 24% on Rotten Tomatoes).
Ninth and tenth place went to West Side Story and Licorice Pizza, which finished the weekend with an estimated $698k and $683k, respectively. The total for West Side Story now stands at $35.05M after seven weeks, while Licorice Pizza has $10.79M after nine weeks.
Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates: January 21-23, 2022
|Title
|Estimated weekend
|% change
|Locations
|Location change
|Average
|Total
|Weekend
|Distributor
|Spider-Man: No Way Home
|$14,125,000
|-30%
|3,705
|-220
|$3,812
|$721,010,988
|6
|Sony Pictures
|Scream
|$12,400,000
|-59%
|3,666
|2
|$3,382
|$51,347,929
|2
|Paramount
|Sing 2
|$5,710,000
|-28%
|3,434
|-147
|$1,663
|$128,411,630
|5
|Universal
|Redeeming Love
|$3,710,000
|1,903
|$1,950
|$3,710,000
|1
|Universal
|The King’s Man
|$1,779,000
|-20%
|2,360
|-150
|$754
|$31,510,014
|5
|20th Century
|The 355
|$1,600,000
|-30%
|2,609
|-536
|$613
|$11,081,010
|3
|Universal
|American Underdog
|$1,225,000
|-22%
|2,164
|-348
|$566
|$23,132,748
|5
|Lionsgate
|The King’s Daughter
|$750,000
|2,170
|$346
|$750,000
|1
|Gravitas Ventures
|West Side Story
|$698,000
|-25%
|1,290
|-170
|$541
|$35,051,495
|7
|20th Century
|Licorice Pizza
|$683,357
|-22%
|772
|n/c
|$885
|$10,786,005
|9
|United Artists
|Ghostbusters: Afterlife
|$625,000
|-18%
|1,061
|-141
|$589
|$127,077,539
|10
|Sony Pictures
|Belle
|$550,290
|-65%
|1,180
|-158
|$466
|$2,744,021
|2
|GKIDS
|The Matrix Resurrections
|$435,000
|-46%
|1,009
|-716
|$431
|$36,600,074
|5
|Warner Bros.
|Nightmare Alley
|$236,000
|-9%
|400
|-150
|$590
|$9,701,281
|6
|Searchlight
|Encanto
|$232,000
|-25%
|450
|-210
|$516
|$93,401,292
|9
|Walt Disney
|Venom: Let There be Carnage
|$175,000
|-57%
|725
|-710
|$241
|$213,480,773
|17
|Sony Pictures
|Drive My Car
|$96,250
|26%
|96
|31
|$1,003
|$649,489
|9
|Janus Films
|Flee
|$36,380
|2664%
|37
|35
|$983
|$100,063
|8
|Neon
|Red Rocket
|$31,145
|-22%
|56
|-26
|$556
|$1,039,866
|7
|A24
|Belfast
|$30,000
|-1%
|63
|-8
|$476
|$7,057,440
|11
|Focus Features
|The French Dispatch
|$18,000
|-4%
|40
|5
|$450
|$16,114,473
|14
|Searchlight
|Eternals
|$10,000
|-54%
|60
|-25
|$167
|$164,865,174
|12
|Walt Disney
