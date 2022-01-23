Weekend Estimates: Spider-Man: No Way Home ($14.13M) Reclaims No. 1 Spot From Scream ($12.4M); Webslinger Sequel is Now 6th-Highest-Grossing Film Globally at $1.69B

Photo Credits: Paramount Pictures/Spyglass Media Group ('Scream'), Sony Pictures ('Spider-Man: No Way Home')

It was a neck-and-neck race for the top spot at the box office this weekend, with two holdovers – last weekend’s No. 1 film Scream and the six-week-old Spider-Man: No Way Home – vying for bragging rights over a slow frame in which two wide openers failed to make much of an impression.

Emerging victorious was Spider-Man: No Way Home, which took in an estimated $14.13M, a drop of just 30% from last weekend. That brings the Marvel blockbuster to $721.01M, putting it in fourth place all-time domestically (the No. 3 spot is held by Avatar, which has a lifetime gross of $760.5M in North America).

Globally, Spider-Man: No Way Home reached a new milestone, surpassing the lifetime grosses of both The Lion King ($1.66B) and Jurassic World ($1.67B) to become the No. 6 all-time grosser at the worldwide box office. No Way Home brought in an estimated $27.7M from 63 markets this weekend for a global tally of $1.69B, $970.1M of which came from overseas. Top markets to date include the U.K. ($116.9M), Mexico ($73.4M), South Korea ($60.6M), France ($59.9M), Australia ($53.2M) and Brazil ($52.4M). Globally, No Way Home is now the ninth-highest-grossing film of all time in the IMAX format, where it took in an estimated $2.7M this weekend for a worldwide tally of $105M.

Last weekend’s top finisher, Paramount’s Scream “re-quel” (sequel/reboot), took in an estimated $12.4M in its sophomore frame, down 59% from its $30.02M three-day opening. That’s a fairly steep drop, though certainly not unusual for a horror film given the typically frontloaded nature of the genre at the box office. Nevertheless, the meta-slasher has a healthy gross of $51.35M to date and has already far surpassed the $38.2M lifetime total of 2011’s Scream 4, the last entry in the long-running horror series.

Scream grossed an estimated $10.2M from 54 markets, bringing its international total to $33.6M and its global tally to $84.95M.

Third place again went to Universal’s Sing 2, which grossed an estimated $5.71M in its fifth weekend of release (down just 28%). The leggy animated sequel has a healthy $128.41M to date. Overseas, Sing 2 grossed an estimated $12.8M, including No. 1 openings in Germany ($2.98M) and Poland ($2.42M), bringing its international total to $112.8M and its global total to $241.21M.

Debuting softly in fourth place was the Universal-distributed Redeeming Love (from Nthibah Pictures, Mission Pictures and Pinnacle Peak Pictures), which took in an estimated $3.71M in its opening frame from 1,903 locations. The faith-based romantic drama based on the novel of the same name was dinged by terrible reviews (it currently sits at just 11% on Rotten Tomatoes), while its opening gross was no doubt affected by the reticence of its target audience (women over 35) to return to theaters amid the ongoing pandemic.

No. 5 went to Disney/20th Century Studios’ The King’s Man, which grossed an estimated $1.8M in its fifth weekend of release for a total of $31.5M to date. Overseas, the franchise entry grossed an estimated $6.2M from 45 markets, bringing its international total to $73.8M and its global total to $105.3M.

Closely behind that in sixth place was Universal’s The 355, which took in $1.6M in its third weekend for a total of $11.08M.

Lionsgate’s American Underdog took seventh place with an estimated $1.23M, down just 22% from last weekend. The Kurt Warner biopic has $23.13M to date.

Gravitas Ventures’ The King’s Daughter barely made an impression despite debuting in 2,170 locations, with a meager opening gross of $750k. Like Redeeming Love, the action-fantasy starring Pierce Brosnan suffered from lackluster reviews (it sits at 24% on Rotten Tomatoes).

Ninth and tenth place went to West Side Story and Licorice Pizza, which finished the weekend with an estimated $698k and $683k, respectively. The total for West Side Story now stands at $35.05M after seven weeks, while Licorice Pizza has $10.79M after nine weeks.

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates: January 21-23, 2022