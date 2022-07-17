Weekend Box Office: Thor: Love and Thunder Repeats w/ $46.0M, as 2022 Domestic Total Equals 2021’s Year-End Total

If I had a hammer
Last frame, Disney and Marvel Studios’ superhero sequel Thor: Love and Thunder began with $144.1M, the #30 opening weekend of all time.
This frame, it falls -68% to $46.0M, the #75 second weekend of all time.
That’s a sharper drop than any other pandemic-era MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) title to receive theatrical exclusivity:
- May’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (-67%)
- 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home (also -67%), though its second weekend fell during arguably the single worst week of Covid-19’s Omicron wave.
- Eternals (-62%)
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (-54%)
- It also ties the second-weekend drop of Black Widow (-68%), though that film was released day-and-date simultaneously in cinemas and Disney+.
It’s also a steeper drop than any of Chris Hemsworth’s title character’s five prior installments:
- 2011’s Thor (-47%)
- 2013’s Thor: The Dark World (-57%)
- 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok (-53%)
- 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War (-55%)
- 2019’s Avengers: Endgame (-59%)
Overseas, Hammer stands at $264.6M, for $497.9M globally. Top market totals to date are:
- U.K. ($24.9M)
- Australia ($21.8M)
- South Korea ($21.0M)
- Mexico ($19.0M)
- India ($14.5M)
- Brazil ($13.2M)
- Indonesia ($10.6M)
- Germany ($10.3M)
‘Rise’ and fall
Two frames ago, Universal / Illumination’s animated sequel Minions: The Rise of Gru led with $107.0M, the #59 opening weekend of all time.
Last frame, it fell -57% to $46.1M, the #74 second weekend of all time. Among the five films in the Despicable Me / Minions franchise, that marked the second-steepest percentage drop, behind only 2015’s Minions.
Now in its third frame, it declines -44% to $26.0M, the #85 third weekend of all time.
Among animated films, it earned the #10 opening weekend of all time, the #18 second weekend, and now the #22 third weekend.
Gru has now earned $262.5M domestically. Through the equivalent point in release, that’s:
- +62% above 2010’s Despicable Me ($161.2M)
- +4% above 2013’s Despicable Me 2 ($251.1M)
- <1% above 2015’s Minions ($262.4M)
- +39% above 2017’s Despicable Me 3 ($188.3M)
Overseas, Gru stands at $270.1M, for $532.7M globally. Top market totals to date are:
- Mexico ($28.0M)
- U.K. ($27.6M)
- Australia ($24.9M)
- Germany ($16.3M)
- France ($11.2M)
- Spain ($12.4M)
- Brazil ($10.8M)
Only Carolina will ever know
Sony / Columbia’s historical murder mystery drama Where the Crawdads Sing sang to a $17M opening.
Sony Pictures’ announcement to the press called this result “well ahead of expectations,” although it was in line with Boxoffice PRO forecasting $16.2M.
Compared to some other comparable 2010s titles, it debuted:
- +33% above 2011’s The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo ($12.7M)
- -30% below 2016’s The Girl on the Train ($24.5M)
- -36% below 2019’s Knives Out ($26.7M)
- -54% below 2014’s Gone Girl ($37.5M)
Mach 8
After debuting with “only” the #40 opening weekend of all time ($126.7M), Paramount’s action-adventure sequel Top Gun: Maverick has since remained in the top-10 for every subsequent frame:
- #8 second weekend of all time ($90.0M)
- #10 third weekend of all time ($51.8M)
- #3 fourth weekend of all time ($44.6M), behind only American Sniper and Avatar.
- #4 fifth weekend of all time ($29.6M), behind only American Sniper, Avatar, and Titanic.
- #4 sixth weekend of all time ($25.5M), behind only Avatar, American Sniper, and Frozen.
- #7 seventh weekend of all time ($15.5M), behind only Avatar, Titanic, Home Alone, American Sniper, Frozen, and Gran Torino.
Now it declines a mild -23% to $12.0M. That’s the #9 eighth weekend of all time, behind only:
-
Titanic ($23.0M)
-
Avatar ($22.8M)
-
American Sniper ($16.4M)
-
Aladdin [1993] ($15.6M)
-
Frozen ($14.7M)
-
Chicago ($12.7M)
-
Home Alone ($12.6M)
-
La La Land ($12.2M)
Domestically, Maverick is the highest-grossing film of 2022 so far, despite debuting with a lower opening weekend than Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, The Batman, Jurassic World: Dominion, and Thor: Love and Thunder.
Maverick has now earned $617.9M domestic, $619.4M overseas, and $1.23B globally. That’s the biggest global total of 2022 so far, including Chinese films.
For weeks, Boxoffice PRO has reported that the film has earned a majority of its receipts domestically, a very rare occurrence for a $1B+ grosser. Of the 50 films to reach that mark, only three had made the majority of their earnings stateside: Black Panther (52.0%), Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (50.4%), and The Dark Knight (53.2%).
This weekend, though, Maverick’s overseas total finally overtakes its domestic total.
Top overseas market totals are:
-
U.K. ($89.7M)
-
Japan ($67.7M)
-
Australia ($57.2M)
-
France ($46.8M)
-
South Korea ($47.2M)
-
Germany ($28.7M)
-
Taiwan ($21.2M)
-
Brazil ($20.7M)
-
Saudi Arabia ($18.2M)
-
Mexico ($14.3M)
Play and paws
Paramount’s animated Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank karate-chopped its way to a $6.2M debut in sixth place, about in line with pre-release projections.
Compared to other comparable pandemic-era animated titles:
- +2 ahead of July 2021’s Spirit Untamed ($6.1M)
- -14% behind October 2021’s Ron’s Gone Wrong ($7.3M)
- -26% behind March 2021’s Raya and the Last Dragon ($8.5M), released day-and-date simultaneously in cinemas and Disney+.
- -35% behind 2020’s The Croods: A New Age ($9.7M), released during the pandemic pre-vaccine.
Weekend comparisons
Total box office this weekend came in around $129.6M, which is:
- -45% below last weekend’s total ($238.3M), when Thor: Love and Thunder led with $144.1M.
- +8% above the equivalent weekend in 2021 ($119.2M), when Black Widow led with $80.3M, debuting day-and-date simultaneously in cinemas and Disney+.
- +2% above the equivalent weekend in the last pre-pandemic year 2019 ($126.9M), when Spider-Man: Far from Home led for a second consecutive frame with $45.3M.
YTD comparisons
Year-to-date box office stands around $4.44B. That’s:
- 3.22x this same point in the pandemic recovery year of 2021 ($1.37B), down from 3.42x after last weekend.
- -28.9% behind this same point in 2019, the last pre-pandemic year ($6.24B), up from -30.2% last weekend. This marks the highest YTD standing versus 2019 attained so far this year.
2022 also nearly equals 2021’s year-end domestic total of $4.48B, which it will reach or exceed later this week.
The comparison isn’t exact, since 2021 had a significantly limited release schedule from January through April, as the Covid-19 vaccination rolled out. Still, it’s a notable benchmark to achieve on cinema’s road to recovery.
Top distributors
Paramount still leads, as they have since late May, but Universal is closing in on the billion-dollar mark which Paramount achieved earlier this month. Universal is potentially poised to overtake Paramount within the next week or two.
- Paramount ($1.06B)
- Universal ($955.2M)
- Disney ($766.6M)
- Warner Bros. ($582.5M)
- Sony Pictures ($504.9M)
Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates:
|Title
|Estimated weekend
|% change
|Locations
|Location change
|Average
|Total
|Weekend
|Distributor
|Thor: Love and Thunder
|$46,000,000
|-68%
|4,375
|$10,514
|$233,271,136
|2
|Walt Disney
|Minions: The Rise of Gru
|$26,000,000
|-44%
|4,111
|-316
|$6,324
|$262,567,505
|3
|Universal
|Where the Crawdads Sing
|$17,000,000
|3,650
|$4,658
|$17,000,000
|1
|Sony Pictures
|Top Gun: Maverick
|$12,000,000
|-23%
|3,292
|-221
|$3,645
|$617,962,568
|8
|Paramount
|Elvis
|$7,600,000
|-32%
|3,305
|-409
|$2,300
|$106,200,411
|4
|Warner Bros.
|Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
|$6,250,000
|3,475
|$1,799
|$6,250,000
|1
|Paramount
|The Black Phone
|$5,310,000
|-32%
|2,271
|-288
|$2,338
|$72,046,175
|4
|Universal
|Jurassic World: Dominion
|$4,950,000
|-42%
|2,647
|-604
|$1,870
|$359,709,000
|6
|Universal
|Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
|$1,900,000
|980
|$1,939
|$1,900,000
|1
|Focus Features
|Lightyear
|$1,300,000
|-58%
|1,350
|-740
|$963
|$115,498,750
|5
|Walt Disney
|Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
|$575,370
|79%
|153
|105
|$3,761
|$1,695,817
|4
|A24
|Everything Everywhere All At Once
|$146,530
|-39%
|170
|-116
|$862
|$67,930,040
|17
|A24
|Gone in the Night
|$121,000
|136
|$890
|$121,000
|1
|Vertical Entertainment
|The Bad Guys
|$85,000
|-64%
|272
|-46
|$313
|$96,553,760
|13
|Universal
|The Bob’s Burgers Movie
|$79,000
|-49%
|180
|-20
|$439
|$31,896,686
|8
|20th Century Studios
|Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down
|$75,000
|302
|$248
|$75,000
|1
|Briarcliff
|Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
|$72,000
|-71%
|80
|-60
|$900
|$411,196,771
|11
|Walt Disney
|Fire of Love
|$63,362
|183%
|14
|11
|$4,526
|$117,523
|2
|Neon
|The Killer
|$50,000
|56
|$893
|$72,096
|1
|Wide Lens
|Both Sides of the Blade
|$37,000
|93%
|81
|77
|$457
|$67,346
|2
|IFC Films
|Official Competition
|$24,000
|-75%
|72
|-94
|$333
|$526,890
|5
|IFC Films
|Mr. Malcolm’s List
|$21,962
|-91%
|158
|-899
|$139
|$1,845,495
|3
|Bleecker Street
|Anonymous Club
|$10,275
|3
|$3,425
|$10,275
|1
|Oscilloscope
|Murina
|$7,822
|30%
|10
|9
|$782
|$25,337
|2
|Kino Lorber
|Costa Brava, Lebanon
|$4,450
|1
|$4,450
|$4,450
|1
|Kino Lorber
Share this post