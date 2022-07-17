Weekend Box Office: Thor: Love and Thunder Repeats w/ $46.0M, as 2022 Domestic Total Equals 2021’s Year-End Total

Photo Credits: Disney & Marvel Studios ("Thor: Love and Thunder"); Sony ("Where the Crawdads Sing"); Paramount ("Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank")

If I had a hammer

Last frame, Disney and Marvel Studios’ superhero sequel Thor: Love and Thunder began with $144.1M, the #30 opening weekend of all time.

This frame, it falls -68% to $46.0M, the #75 second weekend of all time.

That’s a sharper drop than any other pandemic-era MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) title to receive theatrical exclusivity:

May’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (-67%)

2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home (also -67%), though its second weekend fell during arguably the single worst week of Covid-19’s Omicron wave.

Eternals (-62%)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (-54%)

It also ties the second-weekend drop of Black Widow (-68%), though that film was released day-and-date simultaneously in cinemas and Disney+.

It’s also a steeper drop than any of Chris Hemsworth’s title character’s five prior installments:

2011’s Thor (-47%)

2013’s Thor: The Dark World (-57%)

2017’s Thor: Ragnarok (-53%)

2018’s Avengers: Infinity War (-55%)

2019’s Avengers: Endgame (-59%)

Overseas, Hammer stands at $264.6M, for $497.9M globally. Top market totals to date are:

U.K. ($24.9M) Australia ($21.8M) South Korea ($21.0M) Mexico ($19.0M) India ($14.5M) Brazil ($13.2M) Indonesia ($10.6M) Germany ($10.3M)

‘Rise’ and fall

Two frames ago, Universal / Illumination’s animated sequel Minions: The Rise of Gru led with $107.0M, the #59 opening weekend of all time.

Last frame, it fell -57% to $46.1M, the #74 second weekend of all time. Among the five films in the Despicable Me / Minions franchise, that marked the second-steepest percentage drop, behind only 2015’s Minions.

Now in its third frame, it declines -44% to $26.0M, the #85 third weekend of all time.

Among animated films, it earned the #10 opening weekend of all time, the #18 second weekend, and now the #22 third weekend.

Gru has now earned $262.5M domestically. Through the equivalent point in release, that’s:

+62% above 2010’s Despicable Me ($161.2M)

+4% above 2013’s Despicable Me 2 ($251.1M)

<1% above 2015’s Minions ($262.4M)

+39% above 2017’s Despicable Me 3 ($188.3M)

Overseas, Gru stands at $270.1M, for $532.7M globally. Top market totals to date are:

Mexico ($28.0M) U.K. ($27.6M) Australia ($24.9M) Germany ($16.3M) France ($11.2M) Spain ($12.4M) Brazil ($10.8M)

Only Carolina will ever know

Sony / Columbia’s historical murder mystery drama Where the Crawdads Sing sang to a $17M opening.

Sony Pictures’ announcement to the press called this result “well ahead of expectations,” although it was in line with Boxoffice PRO forecasting $16.2M.

Compared to some other comparable 2010s titles, it debuted:

+33% above 2011’s The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo ($12.7M)

-30% below 2016’s The Girl on the Train ($24.5M)

-36% below 2019’s Knives Out ($26.7M)

-54% below 2014’s Gone Girl ($37.5M)

Mach 8

After debuting with “only” the #40 opening weekend of all time ($126.7M), Paramount’s action-adventure sequel Top Gun: Maverick has since remained in the top-10 for every subsequent frame:

#8 second weekend of all time ($90.0M)

#10 third weekend of all time ($51.8M)

#3 fourth weekend of all time ($44.6M), behind only American Sniper and Avatar .

#4 fifth weekend of all time ($29.6M), behind only American Sniper , Avatar , and Titanic .

#4 sixth weekend of all time ($25.5M), behind only Avatar , American Sniper , and Frozen .

#7 seventh weekend of all time ($15.5M), behind only Avatar , Titanic , Home Alone , American Sniper , Frozen , and Gran Torino .

Now it declines a mild -23% to $12.0M. That’s the #9 eighth weekend of all time, behind only:

Titanic ($23.0M) Avatar ($22.8M) American Sniper ($16.4M) Aladdin [1993] ($15.6M) Frozen ($14.7M) Chicago ($12.7M) Home Alone ($12.6M) La La Land ($12.2M)

Domestically, Maverick is the highest-grossing film of 2022 so far, despite debuting with a lower opening weekend than Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, The Batman, Jurassic World: Dominion, and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Maverick has now earned $617.9M domestic, $619.4M overseas, and $1.23B globally. That’s the biggest global total of 2022 so far, including Chinese films.

For weeks, Boxoffice PRO has reported that the film has earned a majority of its receipts domestically, a very rare occurrence for a $1B+ grosser. Of the 50 films to reach that mark, only three had made the majority of their earnings stateside: Black Panther (52.0%), Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (50.4%), and The Dark Knight (53.2%).

This weekend, though, Maverick’s overseas total finally overtakes its domestic total.

Top overseas market totals are:

U.K. ($89.7M) Japan ($67.7M) Australia ($57.2M) France ($46.8M) South Korea ($47.2M) Germany ($28.7M) Taiwan ($21.2M) Brazil ($20.7M) Saudi Arabia ($18.2M) Mexico ($14.3M)

Play and paws

Paramount’s animated Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank karate-chopped its way to a $6.2M debut in sixth place, about in line with pre-release projections.

Compared to other comparable pandemic-era animated titles:

+2 ahead of July 2021’s Spirit Untamed ($6.1M)

-14% behind October 2021’s Ron’s Gone Wrong ($7.3M)

-26% behind March 2021’s Raya and the Last Dragon ($8.5M), released day-and-date simultaneously in cinemas and Disney+.

-35% behind 2020’s The Croods: A New Age ($9.7M), released during the pandemic pre-vaccine.

Weekend comparisons

Total box office this weekend came in around $129.6M, which is:

-45% below last weekend’s total ($238.3M), when Thor: Love and Thunder led with $144.1M.

+8% above the equivalent weekend in 2021 ($119.2M), when Black Widow led with $80.3M, debuting day-and-date simultaneously in cinemas and Disney+.

+2% above the equivalent weekend in the last pre-pandemic year 2019 ($126.9M), when Spider-Man: Far from Home led for a second consecutive frame with $45.3M.

YTD comparisons

Year-to-date box office stands around $4.44B. That’s:

3.22x this same point in the pandemic recovery year of 2021 ($1.37B), down from 3.42x after last weekend.

-28.9% behind this same point in 2019, the last pre-pandemic year ($6.24B), up from -30.2% last weekend. This marks the highest YTD standing versus 2019 attained so far this year.

2022 also nearly equals 2021’s year-end domestic total of $4.48B, which it will reach or exceed later this week.

The comparison isn’t exact, since 2021 had a significantly limited release schedule from January through April, as the Covid-19 vaccination rolled out. Still, it’s a notable benchmark to achieve on cinema’s road to recovery.

Top distributors

Paramount still leads, as they have since late May, but Universal is closing in on the billion-dollar mark which Paramount achieved earlier this month. Universal is potentially poised to overtake Paramount within the next week or two.

Paramount ($1.06B) Universal ($955.2M) Disney ($766.6M) Warner Bros. ($582.5M) Sony Pictures ($504.9M)

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates: