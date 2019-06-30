Studio Weekend Estimates: Toy Story 4 Reclaims No. 1 w/ $57.9M; Annabelle Comes Home Spooks Its Way to $20.3M in 2nd; Yesterday Sings w/ $17M in 3rd

Toys reigned supreme at the box office in the final weekend of June, as Toy Story 4 reclaimed the top spot with $57.9 million and Annabelle Comes Home — featuring a decidedly less-friendly plaything — had a softer-than-expected opening in second place. Elsewhere, newcomer Yesterday exceeded expectations in third while Avengers: Endgame shot back into the Top 10 thanks to its re-release in over 2,000 locations.

Following its franchise-best $120.9 million debut last weekend (not adjusting for inflation), Toy Story 4 dropped 52% in its sophomore frame, which is significantly higher than Toy Story 3’s 46.2% decline in weekend two and roughly even with Toy Story 2’s 51.6% drop. Overall, it’s a solid second weekend performance for the Disney-Pixar follow-up, which now stands at a fantastic $236.9 million total after ten days of release and is currently the fourth highest-grossing title of the year to date.

With an estimated $20.3 million three-day weekend and $31.2 million since opening Wednesday (including Tuesday night previews), Annabelle Comes Home posted the lowest opening weekend of the Annabelle series (of which it’s the third film) as well as the larger Conjuring franchise (of which it’s the sixth entry). Nonetheless, that’s still a pretty healthy debut for a film that reportedly cost in the high $20s/low $30 millions to produce.

Reviews for the Warner Bros./New Line threequel were mixed (it’s at 69% “Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes, similar to the second entry Annabelle: Creation), while audiences gave it a “B-“ Cinemascore, which is on the lower end for the overall Conjuring franchise but still respectable for a horror film. That’s actually the same Cinemascore as last summer’s The First Purge, which also debuted on a Wednesday (the Fourth of July) and brought in a similar $17.3 million over the three-day period and $31.2 million over the five-day.

Third place went to Universal’s Yesterday, which debuted to a better-than-expected $17 million from 2,603 locations. That’s a record opening (not adjusting for inflation) for director Danny Boyle, whose previous best was the Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer The Beach, which brought in $15.2 million way back in February 2000.

Reviews for the high-concept musical drama — which posits an alternate timeline in which the Beatles never existed — were mixed (it’s just barely “Fresh” with a 60% rating on Rotten Tomatoes), but opening-day audiences granted the film an “A-“ Cinemascore while the RT Audience Score is a superb 90%, suggesting word-of-mouth may have propelled the film’s performance this weekend. Along with Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman, this is the third musically-driven sleeper in recent months to deal with an iconic musical act – though unlike those films, Yesterday isn’t a biopic, so the comparison only goes so far.

In its sixth weekend, Disney’s Aladdin continued strong in fourth place with an estimated $9.3 million, bringing the total for the musical fantasy to an outstanding $305.9 million through Sunday. The Guy Ritchie-directed film is now the fourth highest-grossing Disney live-action remake after 2017’s Beauty and the Beast ($504 million), 2016’s The Jungle Book ($364 million) and 2010’s Alice in Wonderland ($334.1 million).

The Secret Life of Pets 2 finished in fifth with an estimated $7.09 million, bringing the total for the Universal animated sequel to $131.2 million after four weeks of release. That’s a long way off from the gross of the first film, which had brought in more than $296 million by the same point and ultimately finished its domestic run with $368.3 million.

Sixth place went to Men in Black International, which dipped 39% to an estimated $6.5 million in its third weekend. With a total of $65 million so far, the Sony reboot/sequel is looking to finish with less than half the total of the previous lowest-grossing entry MIB 3, which completed its run with $179 million in North America.

Re-entering the chart at No. 7 was Avengers: Endgame, which Disney re-released with a new intro by director Anthony Russo, an unfinished deleted scene and a sneak peek at next weekend’s Spider-Man: Far From Home. Part promo for Spider-Man (which opened to an impressive $111 million overseas this weekend) and part attempt by the studio to beat Avatar’s $2.788 billion global record — which Endgame is now less than $30 million shy of — the re-release of the climactic chapter in the current iteration of the Marvel Cinematic Universe brought in an estimated $5.5 million, bringing the film’s domestic total to $841.3 million and its worldwide cume to a jaw-dropping $2.761 billion (which includes an additional $2.3 million this weekend from overseas markets).

In eighth, Child’s Play plummeted 70% in its second weekend to an estimated $4.27 million. The total for the United Artists remake now stands at $23.4 million after ten days.

Continuing to hold well in ninth place was Paramount’s Rocketman, which declined just 34% to an estimated $3.87 million, bringing the total for the Elton John musical biopic to $84.1 million after five weeks of release.

Finally in tenth, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum took in an estimated $3.17 million, bringing the total for the leggy threequel to a fantastic $161.3 million to date.

Overseas Update:

Sony’s Spider-Man: Far From Home opened to $111 million this weekend in China, Japan and Hong Kong ahead of its U.S. release, with the majority of that total ($98 million) coming from China. That’s the seventh-highest opening for a studio film in the country and the fourth-highest opening for a superhero movie.

Toy Story 4 grossed an estimated $80.6 million overseas, bringing its international total to $259.6 million and its global cume to a sizzling $496.5 million. Top-performing markets include Mexico ($49.5 million), the U.K. ($33 million), China ($24.3 million), Korea ($16.7 million) and Brazil ($15.9 million).

Annabelle Comes Home outperformed its domestic gross this weekend with a solid $45 million internationally, bringing its global debut to a very good $76.2 million.

Aladdin brought in an estimated $24.4 million overseas, raising its international tally to $568.3 million and its global cume to $874.2 million. Totals include $66.6 million in Japan, $60.2 million in Korea, $53.3 million in China, $42.8 million in the U.K. and $32.1 million in Mexico.

Men in Black International brought in an estimated $11 million overseas, bringing its international total to $154 million and its worldwide tally to $219 million.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum crossed the $300 million global mark this weekend after taking in an estimated $6.6 million overseas. Its international total now stands at $142.3 million an its global tally is $303.6 million.