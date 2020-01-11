Weekend Estimates: 1917 Soldiers Up Strong $36M+ Wide Start; Star Wars Adds $14M+; Like a Boss ($10M+), Just Mercy ($10M), & Underwater ($6M+) Round Out Openers

Saturday Update: Universal and filmmaker Sam Mendes have claimed the top spot at the domestic box office with 1917 as the Golden Globe-winning epic bowed to $13.97 million on Friday (including Thursday night previews), its first day of nationwide release. That brings the running total to $16.7 million and positions the film for a weekend estimate around $37 million or higher, meeting our breakout expectations entering the weekend. The studio is slightly more conservative with a $36.5 million estimate as of this morning.

For those playing the comparison game, 1917 registered an overall opening day take 27 percent higher than Ford v Ferrari ($11.01 million) and just 3 percent below The Revenant ($14.35 million) and Lone Survivor ($14.4 million). The first day pull was also 55 percent north of Zero Dark Thirty ($9.03 million). Fandango also reports that the film started to outpace sales of Ford v Ferrari leading up to Friday, lining up with late forecasting models and the ultimate result of the weekend thus far.

Relinquishing the top spot for the first time in 22 days, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker added $3.92 million on Friday — down 64 percent from last Friday as it lost a significant portion of its PLF footprint to 1917 this weekend. With $467.03 million in the domestic bank through Friday, the trilogy finale is nearing the $1 billion global mark, having reached $952.1 million worldwide through Thursday. Its fourth domestic weekend looks to net around $14.8 million.

Paramount’s Like a Boss debuted in third place with $3.9 million on Friday, slightly below expectations and 19 percent behind fellow Tiffany Haddish film Nobody’s Fool ($4.84 million opening day). We’re now anticipating an opening weekend just north of $10 million.

Just Mercy expanded nationwide with $3.65 million in fourth place on Friday, now standing at $4.085 million total. The first day in wide release was comparable to Harriet ($3.9 million) and Black and Blue ($3.1 million). Expect a weekend close to $10 million.

Jumanji: The Next Level capped the top five with another $3.3 million, lifting its total to $246.4 million domestically as it aims for a fifth weekend around $12.9 million.

Meanwhile, Underwater debuted with a lukewarm $2.492 million and looks headed for a $6.5 million weekend start.

Early weekend estimates are below. Studio estimates to follow on Sunday.

Early Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, JAN. 10 – SUN, JAN. 12

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 1917 $37,000,000 5890% 3,434 3423 $10,775 $39,721,279 3 Universal Pictures 2 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker $14,800,000 -57% 4,279 -127 $3,459 $477,910,690 4 Disney 3 Jumanji: The Next Level $12,900,000 -51% 3,904 -230 $3,304 $256,024,981 5 Sony Pictures 4 Like a Boss $10,200,000 — 3,078 — $3,314 $10,200,000 1 Paramount Pictures 5 Just Mercy $10,000,000 12952% 2,375 2371 $4,211 $10,435,988 3 Warner Bros. 6 Little Women $7,800,000 -43% 3,216 -92 $2,425 $74,181,009 3 Sony Pictures 7 Frozen II $6,900,000 -42% 2,655 -520 $2,599 $460,523,042 8 Disney 8 Underwater $6,500,000 — 2,791 — $2,329 $6,500,000 1 20th Century Fox 9 Spies in Disguise $6,200,000 -40% 2,671 -831 $2,321 $55,708,429 3 20th Century Fox 10 Knives Out $5,800,000 -35% 2,060 -82 $2,816 $139,696,744 7 Lionsgate 11 Uncut Gems $3,500,000 -54% 2,081 -605 $1,682 $43,466,672 5 A24 12 The Grudge $3,300,000 -71% 2,642 0 $1,249 $17,706,715 2 Sony Pictures 13 Bombshell $1,500,000 -63% 1,289 -432 $1,164 $27,948,223 5 Lionsgate

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Ford v. Ferrari $750,000 -56% 567 -163 $1,323 $111,405,605 9 20th Century Fox 2 A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood $500,000 -59% 519 -337 $963 $59,908,011 8 Sony Pictures 3 Cats $440,000 -83% 818 -2084 $538 $26,279,425 4 Universal Pictures 4 Queen & Slim $400,000 -66% 442 -183 $905 $43,506,305 7 Universal Pictures 5 Chhapaak $220,000 — 100 — $2,200 $220,000 1 FIP 6 Jojo Rabbit $200,000 -42% 125 -84 $1,600 $21,972,387 13 Fox Searchlight 7 Midway $100,000 -43% 178 -19 $562 $56,722,945 10 Lionsgate 8 Maleficent: Mistress of Evil $90,000 -36% 128 -20 $703 $113,664,087 13 Disney 9 A Hidden Life $88,000 -66% 119 -32 $739 $1,495,417 5 Fox Searchlight 10 Dark Waters $80,000 -57% 100 -33 $800 $11,085,699 8 Focus Features

Friday Update: Universal and director Sam Mendes’ 1917 is off to an excellent start in its wide expansion with a reported $3.25 million from Thursday night’s first nationwide shows beginning at 7pm in an estimated 2,900 theaters.

The Best Picture (Drama) and Best Director winner at the Golden Globes last weekend had been tracking well in recent months, and it suddenly saw a surge of pre-sales momentum this week thanks in part to its newfound award-winning status.

By comparison, 1917 registered 55 percent higher than Ford v Ferrari‘s $2.1 million Thursday night start two months ago, 86 percent higher than Rocketman ($1.75 million excluding pre-Thursday shows), 41 percent above The Revenant‘s wide expansion ($2.3 million), and 117 percent higher than Lone Survivor‘s nationwide push ($1.5 million).

Landing in second among openers/expansions, Paramount’s Like a Boss scored $1 million from previews beginning at 7pm in 2,428 theaters. That’s not far off the $1.25 million earned by What Men Want last year, while coming in far ahead of the $600K by fellow Tiffany Haddish flick Nobody’s Fool.

Warner Bros.’ Just Mercy expanded to the tune of $800K last night, besting the $600K by Harriet and $675K by Black and Blue late last year.

Meanwhile, Underwater earned $500K from shows starting at 7pm — in line with the $515K earned by Countdown a few months back and just over half of the $900K earned by fellow Kristen Stewart vehicle Charlie’s Angels.

More updates and weekend estimates throughout the weekend.