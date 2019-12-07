Weekend Estimates: Frozen II ($35M) and Knives Out ($14M+) Lead Again as Dark Waters Expands with $4.5M

Saturday Report: Disney’s Frozen II added another $7.84 million on Friday, beginning its third weekend of domestic play with an estimated $310.8 million 15-day running cume. The blockbuster animated sequel will again win the weekend for a third time with what’s estimated at $35 million currently.
Knives Out is holding up very well to begin its second weekend, registering $4.138 million on Friday and giving it a 10-day domestic tally of $53.5 million thus far. The Rian Johnson film is targeting a sophomore frame of $14.2 million as strong word of mouth continues to propel it.
Queen & Slim posted $1.93 million in third place on Friday, bringing its own 10-day domestic haul to a healthy $22.3 million. The prestige title from director Melina Matsoukas continues to generate positive word of mouth as a counter-programming option for adult audiences. We’re projecting a second weekend around $6.4 million.
Ford v Ferrari wasn’t far behind in fourth place yesterday, tacking on another $1.871 million and bringing its domestic cume to $86.4 million through 22 days. Weekend estimates stand around $6.6 million currently.
As far as this weekend’s openers are concerned, Dark Waters expanded from 94 to 2,011 locations yesterday. The film took in $1.39 million on Friday and looks to be heading for a $4.5 million weekend.
Meanwhile, Playmobil: The Movie bowed to $167,000 from 2,337 locations. Opening weekend looks to register around $750K based on our current projections.
Early Weekend Estimates (Domestic)
FRI, DEC. 6 – SUN, DEC. 8
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Frozen II
|$35,000,000
|-59%
|4,348
|-92
|$8,050
|$337,924,901
|3
|Disney
|2
|Knives Out
|$14,200,000
|-47%
|3,461
|0
|$4,103
|$63,536,491
|2
|Lionsgate
|3
|Ford v. Ferrari
|$6,600,000
|-50%
|3,746
|300
|$1,762
|$91,173,353
|4
|20th Century Fox
|4
|Queen & Slim
|$6,400,000
|-46%
|1,715
|25
|$3,732
|$26,764,005
|2
|Universal Pictures
|5
|A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
|$6,000,000
|-49%
|3,491
|256
|$1,719
|$43,920,415
|3
|Sony Pictures
|6
|Dark Waters
|$4,500,000
|625%
|2,012
|1918
|$2,237
|$5,684,749
|3
|Focus Features
|7
|21 Bridges
|$2,700,000
|-52%
|2,465
|-200
|$1,095
|$23,752,696
|3
|STX Entertainment
|8
|Midway
|$2,000,000
|-49%
|2,100
|-275
|$952
|$53,462,471
|5
|Lionsgate
|9
|Playing with Fire
|$2,000,000
|-53%
|2,253
|-426
|$888
|$41,982,325
|5
|Paramount Pictures
|10
|Last Christmas
|$1,100,000
|-45%
|1,262
|-590
|$872
|$33,537,175
|5
|Universal Pictures
|11
|Harriet
|$900,000
|-51%
|1,000
|-84
|$900
|$40,941,550
|6
|Focus Features
|12
|Playmobil: The Movie
|$750,000
|—
|2,337
|—
|$321
|$750,000
|1
|STX Entertainment
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Joker
|$1,000,000
|-49%
|956
|-190
|$1,046
|$332,101,623
|10
|Warner Bros.
|2
|Jojo Rabbit
|$560,000
|-54%
|579
|-129
|$967
|$19,294,823
|8
|Fox Searchlight
|3
|Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
|$540,000
|-59%
|728
|-263
|$742
|$112,378,846
|8
|Disney
|4
|The Good Liar
|$540,000
|-65%
|787
|-1216
|$686
|$16,196,751
|4
|Warner Bros.
|5
|Terminator: Dark Fate
|$290,000
|-67%
|431
|-351
|$673
|$61,760,666
|6
|Paramount
|6
|Charlie’s Angels
|$220,000
|-83%
|703
|-2453
|$313
|$17,509,006
|4
|Sony Pictures
|7
|En Brazos de un Asesino
|$200,000
|—
|160
|—
|$1,250
|$200,000
|1
|Lionsgate / Pantelion Films
|8
|Abominable
|$120,000
|-19%
|174
|-21
|$690
|$60,327,080
|11
|Universal Pictures
|9
|Downton Abbey
|$52,000
|-36%
|117
|-26
|$444
|$96,783,350
|12
|Focus Features
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Ad Astra
|$11,000
|-30%
|33
|15
|$333
|$50,189,350
|12
|20th Century Fox
Share this post