Weekend Estimates: Good Boys a Pleasant Surprise w/ $20M+; Hobbs & Shaw Adds $13.5M+; Angry Birds 2 and 47 Meters Down: Uncaged Fall from Predecessors

Saturday Update: This weekend is poised to give another win for crowd-pleasing, well-reviewed, original movies as Universal’s Good Boys is on track to debut in first place over the frame with an estimated $20.4 million. The comedy from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s Point Grey Pictures bowed to a healthy $8.31 million on Friday (including Thursday previews), winning the day and coming in 7 percent ahead of the opening day by Blockers ($7.77 million) in spring 2017. Good Boys currently boasts strong 80 percent / 90 percent splits on Rotten Tomatoes between critics and audiences.

Hobbs & Shaw scoots down to second place with an estimated $13.7 million third weekend after taking in $3.81 million on Friday. Its 15-day domestic cume stands at $123.4 million.

The Lion King capped the top three with another $3.2 million yesterday, giving it $487.4 million domestically and a trajectory for $11.7 million in its fifth weekend.

47 Meters Down: Uncaged started with $3.15 million on opening day Friday, setting it on course for around $8.1 million this weekend. That would fall below the $11.2 million opening frame of its predecessor two summers ago (whose $4.4 million opening day this sequel trailed by 28 percent).

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark added $3 million in fifth place yesterday, giving it $33.2 million in eight days and a $9.9 million weekend pace as the late summer sleeper continues to perform well among genre fans.

In its fourth day of release, The Angry Birds Movie 2 added $2.75 million, giving it $8.5 million earned domestically thus far. The animated sequel could net around $9 million for the three-day weekend, which would translate to around $14.7 million for the overall six-day start. While this won’t be far from Sony’s own pre-release projections, it does fall below most other industry expectations (including our own) and marks the latest in a trend of sharp drops for animated sequels in 2019. The movie’s 75 percent / 85 percent Rotten Tomatoes split of critics’ and audience scores provide some encouragement for staying power through the end of summer, though.

Meanwhile, Blinded By the Light and Where’d You Go, Bernadette each opened with respective opening days of $1.38 million and $1.224 million. Their respective debut weekends look to land around $4.1 million and $3.6 million.

Early Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, AUG. 16 – SUN, AUG. 18

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Good Boys $20,400,000 — 3,204 — $6,367 $20,400,000 1 Universal Pictures 2 Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw $13,700,000 -46% 3,757 -587 $3,647 $133,301,600 3 Universal Pictures 3 The Lion King $11,700,000 -42% 3,560 -660 $3,287 $495,907,985 5 Walt Disney Pictures 4 Scary Stories to Tell In The Dark $9,900,000 -53% 3,134 -1 $3,159 $40,066,784 2 CBS Films / Lionsgate 5 The Angry Birds Movie 2 $9,000,000 — 3,869 — $2,326 $14,737,146 1 Sony Pictures 6 Dora and the Lost City of Gold $8,500,000 -51% 3,735 0 $2,276 $33,909,724 2 Paramount Pictures 7 47 Meters Down: Uncaged $8,100,000 — 2,853 — $2,839 $8,100,000 1 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures 8 Once Upon a Time In Hollywood $7,500,000 -36% 2,504 -1003 $2,995 $114,248,212 4 Sony Pictures 9 The Art of Racing in the Rain $4,500,000 -45% 2,765 0 $1,627 $16,978,187 2 20th Century Fox 10 Blinded by the Light $4,100,000 — 2,307 — $1,777 $4,100,000 1 Warner Bros 11 Where’d You Go, Bernadette? $3,600,000 — 2,404 — $1,498 $3,600,000 1 United Artists Releasing 12 Spider-Man: Far from Home $2,700,000 -49% 1,515 -1163 $1,782 $376,574,545 7 Sony / Columbia 13 The Kitchen $2,100,000 -62% 2,745 0 $765 $10,267,285 2 Warner Bros. 14 Toy Story 4 $1,800,000 -60% 1,245 -1050 $1,446 $424,062,307 9 Disney

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Mission Mangal $1,100,000 — 263 — $4,183 $1,257,394 1 FIP 2 Yesterday $500,000 -56% 502 -364 $996 $71,593,395 8 Universal Pictures 3 Aladdin $300,000 -63% 225 -390 $1,333 $353,514,257 13 Disney 4 The Secret Life of Pets 2 $250,000 -39% 242 -160 $1,033 $157,076,990 11 Universal 5 John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum $120,000 -8% 146 -28 $822 $170,655,958 14 Lionsgate 6 Avengers: Endgame $100,000 -52% 148 -89 $676 $858,141,646 17 Disney

PLATFORM (1 — 99) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Tel Aviv on Fire $40,000 -43% 30 2 $1,333 $40,000 3 Cohen Media Group

Friday Report: Universal’s Good Boys bagged $2.1 million from shows beginning at 7pm in 2,600 locations last night, setting the stage for a solid debut weekend that could beat industry expectations. By comparison, that comes in 40 percent ahead of Blockers‘ $1.5 million springtime Thursday night start last year and 35 percent behind Sausage Party‘s $3.25 million start three Augusts ago.

Entertainment Studios’ 47 Meters Down: Uncaged took in $516K from 2,015 locations last night as the sequel kicks off its weekend. That registered about 30 percent behind its predecessor’s $740K starts two summers ago and roughly half of Crawl‘s $1 million start last month.

Meanwhile, Sony’s Angry Birds Movie 2 took in another $1.425 million on Thursday overall, bringing its three-day domestic tally to $5.734 million.

More updates throughout the weekend…