Weekend Estimates: Shazam! Champion Again ($24M+); Little Healthy ($15M+); Hellboy ($12M) & Missing Link ($6M) Soft; After Beats Expectations ($7.7M)

Saturday Update: As expected, Shazam! is on course to finish atop the box office again this weekend as it added $6.365 million on Friday, bringing its eight-day domestic haul to $76.1 million. The strongly received DC film from Warner Bros. looks to top $24+ million in its second frame.
Little scored a healthy debut for Universal with $5.37 million on opening day (inclusive of Thursday night shows). Comping not far behind the $6.59 million first day of What Men Want earlier this year, this high concept comedy marks another counter-programming success for producer Will Packer. We’re expecting around $15 million+ for the weekend based on current projections.
Beyond those titles, unfortunately, two of the weekend’s key openers significantly disappointed. Lionsgate’s Hellboy remake proved to open well below expectations with $4.93 million on opening day. That comes in 36 percent behind Ghost In the Shell‘s $7.66 million debut two years ago, and just ahead of Underworld: Blood Wars‘ $4.87 million first day several months before that. Poor reviews and a general lack of enthusiasm among even die hard fans — who still hold Guillermo del Toro’s previous two films in high regard — are contributing to the underwhelming start, which will likely give way to significant front-loading considering the month’s superhero competition. We’re projecting around $12 million for the weekend.
Opening even further below expectations based on pre-release tracking, Missing Link scored a lukewarm $1.611 million opening day yesterday. Despite positive reviews and the typically reliable Laika brand name — which has never debuted a film below a $12.6 million weekend (Kubo and the Two Strings) — the film’s limited marketing push, as well as the spotty history of stop-motion animation among today’s young audiences, are contributing to the under-performance. While a strong weekend multiple and staying power in the weeks ahead are generally still expected, we’re now projecting around $6 million for the opening frame.
Last but not least among the openers, and notably ahead of expectations, After took in $2.9 million on opening day Friday for distributor Aviron. That nearly doubles the $1.49 million first day of Midnight Sun last year, against which After had been closely tracking ahead of its debut. The studio projects a solid $7.7 million opening weekend.
Meanwhile, among holdovers: Pet Sematary grossed $2.93 million to begin its second frame, standing at $34.1 million after eight days; Dumbo added $2.27 million on Friday for an updated $83 million domestic cume; Captain Marvel tacked on another $2.21 million and cracked $380.1 million domestically; and, Us added $2.09 million for a new tally of $158.6 million.
Early weekend estimates are below with studio updates to follow on Sunday.
Early Weekend Estimates (Domestic)
FRI, APR. 12 – SUN, APR. 14
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Shazam!
|$24,500,000
|-54%
|4,306
|89
|$5,690
|$94,273,013
|2
|Warner Bros.
|2
|Little (2019)
|$15,400,000
|—
|2,667
|—
|$5,774
|$15,400,000
|1
|Universal Pictures
|3
|Hellboy
|$12,000,000
|—
|3,303
|—
|$3,633
|$12,000,000
|1
|Lionsgate / Summit
|4
|Dumbo
|$9,300,000
|-49%
|3,706
|-553
|$2,509
|$90,059,162
|3
|Walt Disney Pictures
|5
|Pet Sematary
|$9,000,000
|-63%
|3,585
|0
|$2,510
|$40,121,660
|2
|Paramount Pictures
|6
|Captain Marvel
|$8,400,000
|-32%
|2,975
|-598
|$2,824
|$386,313,581
|6
|Disney
|7
|After (2019)
|$7,700,000
|—
|2,138
|—
|$3,601
|$7,700,000
|1
|Aviron Pictures
|8
|Us (2019)
|$6,900,000
|-50%
|2,768
|-744
|$2,493
|$163,452,425
|4
|Universal Pictures
|9
|Missing Link
|$6,000,000
|—
|3,413
|—
|$1,758
|$6,000,000
|1
|United Artists Releasing
|10
|The Best of Enemies
|$2,200,000
|-51%
|1,705
|0
|$1,290
|$8,301,570
|2
|STX Entertainment
|11
|Unplanned
|$1,700,000
|-48%
|1,402
|-114
|$1,213
|$15,730,305
|3
|Pure Flix
|12
|Five Feet Apart
|$1,500,000
|-58%
|1,473
|-1011
|$1,018
|$43,861,394
|5
|CBS Films
|13
|Wonder Park
|$650,000
|-70%
|1,172
|-1109
|$555
|$43,372,568
|5
|Paramount
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
|$580,000
|-71%
|822
|-1106
|$706
|$157,802,605
|11
|Universal / DreamWorks Animation
|2
|Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral
|$320,000
|-72%
|475
|-626
|$674
|$72,705,430
|7
|Lionsgate
|3
|No Manches Frida 2
|$180,000
|-56%
|135
|-140
|$1,333
|$9,042,565
|5
|Lionsgate / Pantelion Films
|4
|The Aftermath
|$150,000
|-58%
|234
|-110
|$641
|$1,420,397
|5
|Fox Searchlight
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Cold Pursuit
|$40,000
|-41%
|92
|-26
|$435
|$32,121,587
|10
|Lionsgate / Summit
|2
|Ash is Purest White
|$32,000
|—
|24
|—
|$1,333
|$32,000
|5
|Cohen Media Group
|3
|The Kid
|$9,500
|-15%
|49
|27
|$194
|$1,500,057
|6
|Lionsgate
|4
|Faith, Hope & Love
|$7,800
|-25%
|6
|-2
|$1,300
|$176,309
|5
|ArtAffects Entertainment
|5
|Girls of the Sun
|$7,750
|—
|8
|—
|$969
|$7,750
|1
|Cohen Media Group
Friday Update: Lionsgate reports this morning that Hellboy earned an estimated $1.38 million from Thursday night shows at an estimated 2,700 locations. That registers 38 percent ahead of Resident Evil: The Final Chapter‘s $1.0 million start in January 2017, while coming in 23 percent behind Ghost In the Shell‘s $1.8 million kickoff in late March of the same year.
Meanwhile, Universal’s Little is off to a fair start with $735K earned from shows beginning at 7pm in 2,200 locations last night. That’s 26.5 percent off I Feel Pretty‘s $1.0 million start last April, although comps for original comedies are even less reliable than those of trend-heavy franchise pics.
Meanwhile, After banked $550K last night, while Missing Link reportedly took in $230K.
More updates throughout the weekend, and be sure to check out our earlier Weekend Forecast.
