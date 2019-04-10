Weekend Forecast: Shazam! Eyes Repeat #1 Finish As Hellboy, Little, Missing Link, & After Debut

April’s second frame will host nearly a handful of new wide releases, but will any of them be able to unseat Shazam! from the top spot?

Opening Weekend Ranges:



Hellboy: $14 – 20 million

Little: $12 – 17 million

Missing Link: $9 – 14 million

After: $2 – 7 million

PROS:

Shazam! is expected to continue its strong early run thanks to very positive word of mouth on the heels of last week’s $53.5 million debut. Appeal to a variety of audiences remains a key strength.

is expected to continue its strong early run thanks to very positive word of mouth on the heels of last week’s $53.5 million debut. Appeal to a variety of audiences remains a key strength. Hellboy brings with it a loyal fan base that helped drive the first two films in the franchise to respectable debuts of $23.2 million and $34.5 million in 2004 and 2008, respectively. Traditional tracking has positioned interest similar to films like last year’s Tomb Raider.

brings with it a loyal fan base that helped drive the first two films in the franchise to respectable debuts of $23.2 million and $34.5 million in 2004 and 2008, respectively. Traditional tracking has positioned interest similar to films like last year’s Tomb Raider. Little claims the advantage of opening in a market largely absent of straight-up comedies, making it one of the top counter-programming candidates of the weekend.

claims the advantage of opening in a market largely absent of straight-up comedies, making it one of the top counter-programming candidates of the weekend. Missing Link similarly aims for an audience that isn’t gravitating toward one film at the moment, with the added benefit of strong reviews and brand name goodwill thanks to the critical and commercial success of past Laika stop-motion animated releases.

similarly aims for an audience that isn’t gravitating toward one film at the moment, with the added benefit of strong reviews and brand name goodwill thanks to the critical and commercial success of past Laika stop-motion animated releases. After will target teen date night audiences and fans of One Direction thanks to a built-in audience familiar with the source young adult novels.

CONS:

Hellboy faces the unfortunate timing of opening one week after Shazam!, while also coming on the heels of Avengers: Endgame‘s record-breaking ticket sales over the past week. Simultaneously, the absence of acclaimed filmmaker Guillermo del Toro’s presence for this reboot has left some of the fan base skeptical. The R rating may further serve to limit the target audience to older fans. The film’s pre-release metrics are also largely similar to Resident Evil: The Final Chapter and Underworld: Blood War.

Little has been tracking behind the levels of What Men Want and Night School, though that’s generally to be expected.

Though Laika titles have been an exception to the rule, stop-motion animation remains somewhat niche in its ability to beat box office expectations among modern kid audiences. This will be a key factor to consider for Missing Link‘s opening.

After opens at a time when young adult adaptations have misfired more often than succeeded as the genre has burnt out. It’s currently tracking close to the level of last year’s Midnight Sun.

Top 10 vs. Last Year

Boxoffice projects this weekend’s top ten films will decrease 10 – 15 percent from the same weekend last year when Rampage ($35.8 million) and Truth or Dare ($18.7 million) debuted in a strong April market that saw A Quiet Place pull a strong $32.97 million sophomore frame. That weekend’s top ten generated $131.8 million.

Weekend Forecast

Film Distributor 3-Day Weekend Forecast Projected Domestic Total through Sunday, April 14 % Change from Last Wknd Shazam! Warner Bros. $26,500,000 $92,300,000 -50% Hellboy (2019) Lionsgate / Summit $16,800,000 $16,800,000 NEW Little Universal $14,300,000 $14,300,000 NEW Missing Link United Artists Releasing $12,000,000 $12,000,000 NEW Dumbo Disney $10,400,000 $89,600,000 -43% Pet Sematary (2019) Paramount $10,200,000 $38,900,000 -58% Captain Marvel Disney / Marvel $8,000,000 $384,600,000 -36% Us Universal $7,500,000 $162,700,000 -46% After (2019) Aviron $4,000,000 $4,000,000 NEW The Best of Enemies STX Entertainment $2,400,000 $7,800,000 -46%

Forecasts subject to change as location counts are finalized before Friday.

Contact us for information about subscribing to Boxoffice.com’s suite of forecasting and data services.