Weekend Estimates: Spider-Man: Far From Home Looks to Sling $45M+ Second Frame; Crawl ($10M+) Chomps Past Stuber ($8M) Among Openers

Saturday Update: Sony and Marvel Studios remain in first place this weekend as Spider-Man: Far From Home added $13.365 million on Friday, its 11th day of release. With $242.6 million in the bank thus far, the conclusion to Phase 3 of the MCU is 14 percent ahead of the domestic start of Spider-Man: Homecoming ($212.7 million through 11 days). Boxoffice projects a strong $46.1 million sophomore weekend.
Toy Story 4 also continues to hold very well, beginning its fourth frame with $6.254 million yesterday. Having taken in $331.96 million domestically after 22 days, the Pixar sequel is 2 percent ahead of Toy Story 3‘s 22-day total ($324.7 million) back in 2010. Boxoffice projects a $21.7 million weekend.
Crawl is winning the battle among openers this weekend with an estimated $4.33 million opening day. That’s comparable to the $4.37 million first day of 47 Meters Down two summers ago. Look for an opening weekend finish north of $10 million. Meanwhile, Stuber is slightly under-performing against pre-release expectations with a $3.08 million first day, putting it on course of a debut weekend around $8 million.
Among holdovers, as expected, the likes of Yesterday, Aladdin, and Secret Life of Pets 2 are pacing for strong holds this weekend. Early weekend estimates are below with studio updates to follow on Sunday.
Early Weekend Estimates (Domestic)
FRI, JUL. 12 – SUN, JUL. 14
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Spider-Man: Far from Home
|$46,100,000
|-50%
|4,634
|0
|$9,948
|$275,329,305
|2
|Sony / Columbia
|2
|Toy Story 4
|$21,700,000
|-36%
|4,210
|-330
|$5,154
|$347,404,574
|4
|Disney
|3
|Crawl
|$10,400,000
|—
|3,170
|—
|$3,281
|$10,400,000
|1
|Paramount Pictures
|4
|Stuber
|$8,000,000
|—
|3,050
|—
|$2,623
|$8,000,000
|1
|20th Century Fox
|5
|Yesterday
|$6,700,000
|-33%
|2,755
|141
|$2,432
|$48,266,525
|3
|Universal Pictures
|6
|Aladdin
|$5,900,000
|-21%
|2,557
|-201
|$2,307
|$331,516,720
|8
|Disney
|7
|Annabelle Comes Home
|$5,300,000
|-44%
|3,209
|-404
|$1,652
|$60,510,434
|3
|Warner Bros.
|8
|Midsommar
|$3,500,000
|-45%
|2,707
|0
|$1,293
|$18,355,271
|2
|A24
|9
|The Secret Life of Pets 2
|$3,300,000
|-29%
|2,320
|-526
|$1,422
|$147,337,185
|6
|Universal
|10
|Men in Black: International
|$2,200,000
|-42%
|1,612
|-1104
|$1,365
|$76,468,597
|5
|Sony / Columbia
|11
|Rocketman
|$1,700,000
|-35%
|1,332
|-77
|$1,276
|$91,974,910
|7
|Paramount Pictures
|12
|Avengers: Endgame
|$1,600,000
|-49%
|1,443
|-542
|$1,109
|$851,108,139
|12
|Disney
|13
|John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
|$1,300,000
|-39%
|1,145
|-348
|$1,135
|$167,463,716
|9
|Lionsgate
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Child’s Play
|$590,000
|-60%
|807
|-900
|$731
|$28,415,516
|4
|United Artists Releasing
|2
|Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable
|$240,000
|—
|205
|—
|$1,171
|$240,000
|1
|Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures
|3
|Dark Phoenix
|$195,000
|-56%
|200
|-226
|$975
|$65,078,366
|6
|Fox
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Unplanned
|$440,000
|—
|49
|—
|$8,980
|$440,000
|16
|Pure Flix
|2
|The Other Side of Heaven 2: Fire of Faith
|$140,000
|-21%
|97
|-82
|$1,443
|$1,268,210
|3
|ArtAffects Entertainment
|3
|Anna
|$92,000
|-52%
|92
|-232
|$1,000
|$7,505,591
|4
|Lionsgate / Summit
|4
|Dumbo
|$49,000
|-20%
|92
|-11
|$533
|$114,638,619
|16
|Walt Disney Pictures
Friday Report: This weekend’s openers are officially in play as Paramount’s Crawl won the Thursday night showdown with an estimated $1 million start — about 25 percent behind The Shallows‘ $1.33 million start three years ago, but 35 percent ahead of 47 Meters Down ($740K) two summers back. The film’s 88 percent Rotten Tomatoes score could be conducive to a healthy weekend multiple if word of mouth from creature feature fans spreads quickly enough.
Meanwhile, Stuber is off to a comparatively modest start with $750K from last night’s first shows. That’s just over half of Tag‘s $1.325 million Thursday night bow last summer, and less than half of Hitman’s Bodyguard ($1.65 million) and Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates ($1.6 million).
In the mean time, Spider-Man: Far From Home remains on course for a second weekend atop the domestic box office. More updates throughout the weekend.
