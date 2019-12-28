3-Day Weekend Estimates: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Aiming for $75M+ Second Frame; Jumanji: The Next Level Adding $33M+; Little Women Eyes $16M+

Saturday Update: Disney reports this morning that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker posted another $26.234 million on Friday, bringing its eight-day domestic haul to $316 million. That moves the trilogy-capper within 2 percent of the eight-day tally of The Last Jedi two years ago and sets Rise on course for a three-day sophomore weekend in the range of $70 – 80 million, pending those pesky holiday multipliers. If the film lands on the higher end of that range, it would surpass the 10-day tally of Last Jedi ($368.2 million) by Sunday’s end.
In second place yesterday, Jumanji: The Next Level continued to roll with another $11.7 million, giving it a 15-day tally of $151.9 million. We’re projecting a third weekend north of $33 million.
Frozen II claimed the number three position with $6 million yesterday, giving it $410.8 million to-date domestically. We expect around $16.9 million for the weekend.
Little Women continues to meet breakout expectations with another $5.745 million on Friday and an updated three-day start of $18.2 million. Based on current weekend projections, the film could earn around $16.8 million Friday through Sunday, giving it an overall $29.3 million five-day start.
Spies In Disguise continued its modest debut with $4.632 million on Friday for a three-day start of $13.5 million. Meanwhile, Uncut Gems is enjoying breakout status for A24 as it added $3.315 million yesterday, now standing at $14.84 million domestically. Early weekend estimates for both titles are in the chart below.
Early Weekend Estimates (Domestic)
FRI, DEC. 27 – SUN, DEC. 29
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|$76,800,000
|-57%
|4,406
|0
|$17,431
|$366,596,816
|2
|Disney
|2
|Jumanji: The Next Level
|$33,500,000
|26%
|4,227
|0
|$7,925
|$173,656,000
|3
|Sony Pictures
|3
|Frozen II
|$16,900,000
|30%
|3,265
|-400
|$5,176
|$421,690,889
|6
|Disney
|4
|Little Women
|$16,800,000
|—
|3,308
|—
|$5,079
|$29,275,000
|1
|Sony Pictures
|5
|Spies in Disguise
|$13,400,000
|—
|3,502
|—
|$3,826
|$22,287,856
|1
|20th Century Fox
|6
|Uncut Gems
|$9,800,000
|3959%
|2,348
|2343
|$4,174
|$20,237,590
|3
|A24
|7
|Knives Out
|$9,500,000
|46%
|2,022
|-513
|$4,698
|$110,012,095
|5
|Lionsgate
|8
|Cats
|$4,900,000
|-26%
|3,380
|0
|$1,450
|$17,890,175
|2
|Universal Pictures
|9
|Bombshell
|$4,500,000
|-12%
|1,480
|0
|$3,041
|$15,431,427
|3
|Lionsgate
|10
|Richard Jewell
|$3,000,000
|16%
|2,502
|0
|$1,199
|$16,079,327
|3
|Warner Bros.
|11
|A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
|$1,600,000
|20%
|1,014
|-510
|$1,578
|$56,018,000
|6
|Sony Pictures
|12
|Black Christmas
|$900,000
|-51%
|1,514
|-1111
|$594
|$9,618,330
|3
|Universal Pictures
|1
|Queen & Slim
|$1,900,000
|3%
|699
|-379
|$2,718
|$40,308,280
|5
|Universal Pictures
|2
|Ford v. Ferrari
|$1,800,000
|-3%
|793
|-640
|$2,270
|$106,138,359
|7
|20th Century Fox
|3
|Jojo Rabbit
|$290,000
|52%
|208
|-22
|$1,394
|$290,000
|11
|Fox Searchlight
|4
|Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
|$240,000
|122%
|155
|-25
|$1,548
|$113,293,744
|11
|Disney
|5
|A Hidden Life
|$235,000
|-5%
|118
|12
|$1,992
|$783,065
|3
|Fox Searchlight
|1
|1917
|$630,000
|—
|11
|—
|$57,273
|$1,068,099
|1
|Universal Pictures
|2
|Just Mercy
|$130,000
|—
|4
|—
|$32,500
|$248,072
|1
|Warner Bros.
