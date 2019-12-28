3-Day Weekend Estimates: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Aiming for $75M+ Second Frame; Jumanji: The Next Level Adding $33M+; Little Women Eyes $16M+

Saturday Update: Disney reports this morning that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker posted another $26.234 million on Friday, bringing its eight-day domestic haul to $316 million. That moves the trilogy-capper within 2 percent of the eight-day tally of The Last Jedi two years ago and sets Rise on course for a three-day sophomore weekend in the range of $70 – 80 million, pending those pesky holiday multipliers. If the film lands on the higher end of that range, it would surpass the 10-day tally of Last Jedi ($368.2 million) by Sunday’s end.

In second place yesterday, Jumanji: The Next Level continued to roll with another $11.7 million, giving it a 15-day tally of $151.9 million. We’re projecting a third weekend north of $33 million.

Frozen II claimed the number three position with $6 million yesterday, giving it $410.8 million to-date domestically. We expect around $16.9 million for the weekend.

Little Women continues to meet breakout expectations with another $5.745 million on Friday and an updated three-day start of $18.2 million. Based on current weekend projections, the film could earn around $16.8 million Friday through Sunday, giving it an overall $29.3 million five-day start.

Spies In Disguise continued its modest debut with $4.632 million on Friday for a three-day start of $13.5 million. Meanwhile, Uncut Gems is enjoying breakout status for A24 as it added $3.315 million yesterday, now standing at $14.84 million domestically. Early weekend estimates for both titles are in the chart below.

Early Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, DEC. 27 – SUN, DEC. 29

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker $76,800,000 -57% 4,406 0 $17,431 $366,596,816 2 Disney 2 Jumanji: The Next Level $33,500,000 26% 4,227 0 $7,925 $173,656,000 3 Sony Pictures 3 Frozen II $16,900,000 30% 3,265 -400 $5,176 $421,690,889 6 Disney 4 Little Women $16,800,000 — 3,308 — $5,079 $29,275,000 1 Sony Pictures 5 Spies in Disguise $13,400,000 — 3,502 — $3,826 $22,287,856 1 20th Century Fox 6 Uncut Gems $9,800,000 3959% 2,348 2343 $4,174 $20,237,590 3 A24 7 Knives Out $9,500,000 46% 2,022 -513 $4,698 $110,012,095 5 Lionsgate 8 Cats $4,900,000 -26% 3,380 0 $1,450 $17,890,175 2 Universal Pictures 9 Bombshell $4,500,000 -12% 1,480 0 $3,041 $15,431,427 3 Lionsgate 10 Richard Jewell $3,000,000 16% 2,502 0 $1,199 $16,079,327 3 Warner Bros. 11 A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood $1,600,000 20% 1,014 -510 $1,578 $56,018,000 6 Sony Pictures 12 Black Christmas $900,000 -51% 1,514 -1111 $594 $9,618,330 3 Universal Pictures

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Queen & Slim $1,900,000 3% 699 -379 $2,718 $40,308,280 5 Universal Pictures 2 Ford v. Ferrari $1,800,000 -3% 793 -640 $2,270 $106,138,359 7 20th Century Fox 3 Jojo Rabbit $290,000 52% 208 -22 $1,394 $290,000 11 Fox Searchlight 4 Maleficent: Mistress of Evil $240,000 122% 155 -25 $1,548 $113,293,744 11 Disney 5 A Hidden Life $235,000 -5% 118 12 $1,992 $783,065 3 Fox Searchlight