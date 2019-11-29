Weekend Report: Frozen II Pacing for $115-125M 5-Day Holiday Record, Knives Out Targets $40M+ 5-Day Debut

Friday Report: Disney’s Frozen II is pacing for a Thanksgiving weekend record as it took in $23.78 million on Wednesday and $14.718 million on Thursday, bringing the total cume to $202.3 million domestically after seven days.

Based on its current trajectory, the blockbuster sequel remains on track to meet our forecasts of beating Catching Fire‘s holiday record six years ago. We’re currently projecting $80 – 85 million for the three-day weekend, translating to a $115 – 125 million five-day haul.

Meanwhile, Knives Out is breaking out beyond even our optimistic forecasts as it stands at $14.7 million after just two days. The pic earned $8.495 million on opening day Wednesday (including all sneak preview earnings from Tuesday night and last weekend), followed by another $6.2 million on Thanksgiving Day. Updated projections stand around $27 – 32 million for the three-day weekend and $40 – 47 million for the overall five-day opening.

More to come throughout the weekend…