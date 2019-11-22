Weekend Report: Frozen II Opens to a Cool $8.5M Thursday Night Domestically, $18.6M Overseas through Thursday, & Paces for Best Disney Animation First Day in China

Friday Update: Disney reports this morning that Frozen II is off to a strong start with an estimated $8.5 million earned from Thursday night’s domestic previews. That marks a new high for an animated film released in November (by significant margins), while coming in just behind the $9.2 million of Finding Dory in summer 2016 and ahead of Aladdin ($7.0 million) earlier this year.

Comparisons for Thursday night’s turnout aren’t very useful, ultimately, for an animated film simply because there haven’t been many sequels from the medium as anticipated as this one. Likewise, comparing to the Hunger Games, Harry Potter, and Twilight franchises — whose pre-Friday starts in the month were significantly higher — proves even more futile (as discussed in the forecast earlier this week).

Globally, Frozen II has earned $18.6 million from 26 markets since Wednesday, opening in first place across all territories. The sequel delivered the highest opening day ever for an animated title in Korea, Indonesia, Turkey, Philippines, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and UAE.

Disney adds, “Key markets that have opened to date are Korea, France, and Germany; the opening day in France was the highest Disney Animation opening day of all-time, while Germany posted the 3rd highest animated opening day of all-time. Frozen 2 has also posted the 2nd highest animated opening day of all-time in Belgium and the 3rd highest animated opening day of all-time in Netherlands, Singapore, and Thailand. “

Frozen II opens in another 10 countries on Friday, including China, Japan, Mexico, UK, and Spain. The studio notes a very early estimate for China’s opening day pointing to $11.4 million, which would make it the top opening day in Chinese history for a Disney animation release, including all Pixar titles.

Back on the domestic front, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood scored a very respectable $900K from shows beginning at 4:30pm in 2,865 theaters yesterday. That registers just behind the $1.1 million start of First Man, while ahead of Wonder‘s $740K and Bridge of Spies‘ $500K.

Meanwhile, 21 Bridges earned $700K in its Thursday night start, just ahead of Black and Blue‘s $675K a few weeks ago and last year’s Widows ($600K).

More updates throughout the weekend.