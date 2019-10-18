Weekend Report: Zombieland 2: Double Tap ($2.85M) Wins Thursday Night Opener Showdown w/ Maleficent: Mistress of Evil ($2.3M)

Friday Report: Sony chimes in this morning with official earnings of $2.85 million for Zombieland 2: Double Tap from shows beginning at 7pm in 3,052 theaters domestically last night, winning the evening in terms of the head-to-head debut of this week’s two high profile sequels.

On the comparison end of pre-Friday starts, Double Tap took in 36 percent more than Good Boys ($2.1 million) back in August — the most recent high profile, R-rated comedy to hit theaters. Last night’s take also more than doubled Super Troopers 2‘s pre-Friday earnings ($1.35 million), while coming in just 16 percent behind Kingsman: The Golden Circle ($3.4 million).

Meanwhile, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil banked a solid $2.3 million from shows beginning at 6pm yesterday. That’s about 12 percent behind Dumbo ($2.6 million) and 10 percent ahead of The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part ($2.1 million) earlier this year.

Overall, Mistress of Evil remains expected to win the weekend considering its family play and PLF footprint, which should translate well throughout weekend matinees. Joker will likely scoot down to second place in its third frame, barring another over-performance and/or something unexpected from the Maleficent sequel.

More updates to follow.