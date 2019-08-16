Weekend Update: Good Boys Starts Strong w/ $2.1M, 47 Meters Down: Uncaged Chews on $516K Thursday Night; Angry Birds 2 Reaches $5.7M 3-Day Start

Friday Report: Universal’s Good Boys bagged $2.1 million from shows beginning at 7pm in 2,600 locations last night, setting the stage for a solid debut weekend that could beat industry expectations. By comparison, that comes in 40 percent ahead of Blockers‘ $1.5 million springtime Thursday night start last year and 35 percent behind Sausage Party‘s $3.25 million start three Augusts ago.

Entertainment Studios’ 47 Meters Down: Uncaged took in $516K from 2,015 locations last night as the sequel kicks off its weekend. That registered about 30 percent behind its predecessor’s $740K starts two summers ago and roughly half of Crawl‘s $1 million start last month.

Meanwhile, Sony’s Angry Birds Movie 2 took in another $1.425 million on Thursday overall, bringing its three-day domestic tally to $5.734 million.

More updates throughout the weekend…