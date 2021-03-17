With Opening of California Locations, AMC Will Have 98% of Its U.S. Cinemas Open Beginning Friday, March 19

Image Courtesy AMC

AMC Theatres, the largest theatrical exhibitor both domestically and worldwide, has announced that beginning Friday, March 19 98 percent of its U.S. footprint will be open for business. By the following Friday, March 26, 99 percent of AMC’s U.S. locations are expected to be open.

The announcement comes following the easing of restrictions on movie theaters in California, allowing cinemas in counties that hit certain Covid-related benchmarks to reopen under the state’s red tier, meaning 25 percent capacity and a maximum of 100 people per auditorium. AMC previously opened two of its L.A. locations—AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15—on Monday, March 15. March 19 will see the reopening of an additional 40 of the chain’s 54 California locations, including 25 cinemas in Los Angeles County and eight in San Diego County. By Monday, March 22, 52 of AMC’s 54 California locations are expected to reopen under capacity restrictions and AMC’s Safe & Clean program.

Two of the Los Angeles theaters opening their doors in the coming weeks are in fact brand new locations: AMC Porter Ranch 9 at the Vineyards at Porter Ranch and AMC DINE-IN Montclair Place 12, opening March 19 and 22, respectively. The dine-in theater will open with a limited menu and expand to its full F&B offerings on Friday, March 26.

On March 5, AMC opened all 13 of its New York City locations following an easing of restrictions that had lasted for nearly a year. With AMC theaters in New York City and Los Angeles, the chain will have regained its footprint in the domestic market two most financially important DMAs, albeit with capacity restrictions.

Said AMC CEO Adam Aron on the California reopenings:

“It was exactly one year ago that we closed all AMC locations in the United States. It gives me immense joy to say that by the end of next week we expect that 99 percent of our U.S. locations will have reopened. As we have done at all of locations around the country, AMC is reopening and operating with the highest devotion to the health and safety of our guests and associates through our AMC Safe & Clean policies and protocols, which were developed in consultation with Clorox and with current and former faculty at the prestigious Harvard University School of Public Health. AMC Safe & Clean includes social distancing & automatic seat blocking in each auditorium, mandatory mask wearing, and upgraded air filtration with MERV-13 air filters, as well as many other important health, sanitization, and cleanliness efforts.”

The complete list of upcoming AMC reopenings in California on March 19 is as follows:

Contra Costa, County

AMC Brentwood 14

Los Angeles, County

AMC Atlantic Times Square 14

AMC Burbank Town Center 6

AMC Burbank Town Center 8

AMC Broadway 4

AMC Covina 17

AMC Del Amo 18

AMC Fallbrook 7

AMC Galleria At South Bay 16

AMC Glendora 12

AMC La Mirada 7

AMC DINE-IN Marina 6

AMC Marina Marketplace 6

AMC Marina Pacifica 12

AMC Montebello 10

AMC Norwalk 20

AMC Promenade 16

AMC Rolling Hills 20

AMC Santa Anita 16

AMC Santa Monica 7

AMC Sunset 5

AMC Universal CityWalk 19

AMC Porter Ranch 9

AMC Anaheim Garden Walk 6

AMC DINE-IN Fullerton 20

AMC Tustin 14

AMC Woodbridge 5

Riverside, County

AMC Temecula 10

AMC Tyler 16

San Bernardino, County

AMC Apple Valley 14

AMC Ontario Mills 30

AMC Victoria Gardens

San Diego, County

AMC Chula Vista 10

AMC Fashion Valley 18

AMC La Jolla Village 12

AMC Mission Valley 20

AMC Otay Ranch 12

AMC Palm Promenade 14

AMC Plaza Bonita 14

AMC Poway 10

Ventura, County

AMC Thousand Oaks 14