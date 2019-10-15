4DX Announces Record-Breaking Global Q3 Performance of 2019

PRESS RELEASE

LOS ANGELES (October 11, 2019) – CJ 4DPLEX last week announced that 4DX has broken new records with its third quarter performance, exceeding $90 million in the global box office and drawing in 7.3 million worldwide attendees, marking this year’s third quarter performance as the best quarterly performance since 4DX’s debut in 2009.

In comparison to Q3 of last year, the box office grew 20% from $75M last year with an attendance increase of 18%from 6.2M attendees. The highest increase in the 4DX box office from Q3 of last year was by 290% in Australia, followed by Austria (218%), Netherlands (170%), Bulgaria (149%), U.S (134%) and Belgium (111%).

4DX’s success is tied to three Hollywood blockbuster titles in the third quarter, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Lion King and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw each drew over one million attendees worldwide, grossing a total of $52M at the global box office.

Overall, the top seven countries at the box office this year include China, Korea, Japan, France, Mexico, United Kingdom and the U.S., up 15% year-over-year, accounting for 68% of the global box office for this year’s third quarter. Since its launch, 4DX has accumulated $1.4B in the global box office and 109 million attendees since it’s opening in 2009.

The 4DX footprint has grown opening 23 new auditoriums across 10 countries this quarter that include the U.S., China, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Japan, Ukraine, Switzerland, Mongolia and Nigeria. To date, 4DX operates in 682 auditoriums across 65 countries.

In addition, 4DX with ScreenX, a cutting-edge format that blends two of CJ 4DPLEX’s core technologies – 4DX and ScreenX – launched in 2017, opening in new markets and growing across Europe and Asia, with new openings in Japan and China this quarter, bringing the total footprint to 19. This summer, 4DX with ScreenX was awarded the ‘2019 iResearch Award’ in the ‘Originative Cinema Technology’, where a committee of leading economic experts in China gathered and selected CJ 4DPLEX for its overall excellence in developing the breakthrough cinematic platform.