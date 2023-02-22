A Man Called Otto Crosses $100M at the Global Box Office

Courtesy of Sony Pictures, Image Credit: Dennis Mong

Sony/Columbia Pictures’ A Man Called Otto has crossed $100M at the global box office. As of Tuesday, February 21st, the film has generated $100.4M worldwide, a strong result for a non-IP original adult drama. After a fierce bidding war at last year’s European Film Market (EFM), Sony Pictures’ Stage 6 Films acquired the worldwide rights. The film originally opened in NY and LA on December 30th of last year with a $56K domestic weekend, before expanding in its second frame to 637 screens and a $4.2M weekend take. The film finally went wide with 3,802 screens in its third frame, jumping to a $12.8M domestic weekend. As of Tuesday, the domestic box office is in excess of $61.1M.

Based on the # 1 New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Otto tells the story of Otto Anderson (Tom Hanks), a grump who no longer sees purpose in his life following the loss of his wife. Otto is ready to end it all, but his plans are interrupted when a lively young family moves in next door, and he meets his match in quick-witted Marisol. She challenges him to see life differently, leading to an unlikely friendship that turns his world around.