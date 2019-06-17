AAM Theatre Management System, Screenwriter, Compatible with New Barco Series 4 Portfolio at Launch

London, June 17th, 2019 – Arts Alliance Media (AAM) today announces that Screenwriter, AAM’s Theatre Management System (TMS), is integrated and ready to use with Barco’s new Series 4 portfolio from Cinionic.

Cinionic introduced the first four projector models of Barco’s new Series 4 portfolio at CinemaCon 2019. As the result of years of market research and co-development, they benefit from technological advancements in 4K and RGB-laser, as well as enhanced cooling and image processing. The integrated and silent design makes the new platform ready for all theatre designs, including boothless setups. In launching their Series 4 range, Cinionic is achieving their ambition to bring a superior, consistent visual experience to every cinema screen while providing exhibitors with a complete “fit and forget” solution.

“AAM is proud to continually add support for new systems and hardware, like Barco’s next generation Series 4 offering, to Screenwriter. As the world’s leading hardware agnostic TMS, Screenwriter allows our customers to take advantage of exciting, new technologies from any supplier.” Said Danny Jeremiah, Head of Cinema Products at AAM, “We rigorously test the integrations in partnership with manufacturers, so that our customers benefit from the full features of both their new equipment and their TMS.”

Screenwriter is the most powerful, flexible, and widely deployed TMS in the world, and manages millions of screenings per year on over 45,000 cinema screens. It enables staff to schedule features, trailers, and advertisements, monitor screens, and control playback all from one intuitive interface. Any potential content, KDM, and connectivity issues are highlighted so they can be resolved ahead of time and keep screenings on schedule. As well as automating hardware commands and common theatre operations, such as playlist and schedule building, it ensures that the correct content and KDMs are available and ready ahead of playback.