Alamo Drafthouse Announces Nationwide Rambo Marathon

Austin-based cinema-eatery Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is celebrating one of cinema’s greatest action franchises with a Rambo five-film marathon event at 23 locations across the country.



Audiences will go from first to last blood, beginning with 1982’s First Blood, then continuing with Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985), Rambo III (1988), Rambo (2008), and then concluding with the new Lionsgate/Millennium Media finale, Rambo: Last Blood.



“This marathon is for the ultimate Rambo fan,” says Alamo Drafthouse programmer Cristina Cacioppo. “And there’ll be so much to see—the thoughtful drama of First Blood, the action spectacle of the middle installments, and finally, how it comes to an end in Last Blood.”



Opening in theaters nationwide on September 20, Rambo: Last Blood picks up almost four decades after the events of First Blood, with Sylvester Stallone reprising his iconic role as Vietnam vet John Rambo. Last Blood finds Rambo confronting his past and unearthing his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission. The film also stars Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Adrianna Barraza, Yvette Monreal, Genie Kim aka Yenah Han, Joaquin Cosio, and Oscar Jaenada.



Tickets to the Rambo marathon are available here.



Participating Venues

Alamo Drafthouse Lakeline (Austin, TX) – 9/19

Alamo Drafthouse Lake Highlands (Dallas, TX) – 9/19

Alamo Drafthouse North Richland Hills (North Richland Hills, TX) – 9/19

Alamo Drafthouse Woodbury (Woodbury, MN) – 9/19

Alamo Drafthouse LaCenterra (Katy, TX) – 9/21

Alamo Drafthouse Lubbock (Lubbock, TX) – 9/21

Alamo Drafthouse New Braunfels (New Braunfels, TX) – 9/21

Alamo Drafthouse Littleton (Littleton, CO) – 9/21

Alamo Drafthouse Westminster (Westminster, CO) – 9/21

Alamo Drafthouse Tempe (Tempe, AZ) – 9/21

Alamo Drafthouse Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA) – 9/22

Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn (Brooklyn, NY) – 9/22

Alamo Drafthouse Yonkers (Yonkers, NY) – 9/22

Alamo Drafthouse Ritz (Austin, TX) – 9/22

Alamo Drafthouse Raleigh (Raleigh, NC) – 9/22

Alamo Drafthouse Springfield (Springfield, MO) – 9/22

Alamo Drafthouse Mainstreet (Kansas City, MO) – 9/22

Alamo Drafthouse Chandler (Chandler, AZ) – 9/22

Alamo Drafthouse Westlakes (San Antonio, TX) – 9/22

Alamo Drafthouse Corpus Christi (Corpus Christi, TX) – 9/22

Alamo Drafthouse El Paso (El Paso, TX) – 9/22

Alamo Drafthouse Winchester (Winchester, VA) – 9/28

Alamo Drafthouse La Vista (La Vista, NE) – 9/28