Alamo Drafthouse Announces Special Screenings of Thriller Goodnight Mommy

Courtesy Alamo Drafthouse

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema will host special advance screenings of Prime Video’s Goodnight Mommy, a re-imagination of the 2014 Austrian thriller, at select locations on September 14th. Available exclusively for members of Alamo Drafthouse Victory, the company’s free rewards program, tickets are on sale now for screenings in New York City, Los Angeles, Dallas, Austin, San Francisco, and Denver. A surprise guest from Goodnight Mommy will be in attendance for a special introduction at the Alamo Drafthouse Lower Manhattan location. Goodnight Mommy releases globally on Prime Video on September 16th.



When twin brothers (Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti) arrive at their mother’s (Naomi Watts) country home, they discover her face covered in bandages. When she explains that it’s the result of recent cosmetic surgery, they immediately sense that something isn’t right. She sets strange new house rules, smokes in her bathroom, and secretly rips up a drawing they give her—all things their loving mother would never do. As her behavior grows increasingly bizarre, a horrifying thought takes root. The woman beneath the gauze isn’t their mother at all.

For tickets and participating locations, visit: Alamo Drafthouse

