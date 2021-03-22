Alamo Drafthouse Cinema to Open New East El Paso Location on Wednesday, March 31

Image Courtesy Alamo Drafthouse

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema has announced that their newest theater—located in East El Paso, Texas—will have its official grand opening on Wednesday, March 31, with staff training days beginning on Friday, March 26.

The new cinema, opening with Godzilla vs. Kong on the 31st, will be the chain’s second in the city of El Paso. It will feature laser projection, recliner seats, a dine-in menu, 45 craft beers on tap, and The Big Show—an exhibitor-branded premium large-format auditorium featuring a 70-foot screen and Dolby Atmos sound technology. Films screening during the employee training days include new release Nobody and older films Selena, Batman, Y Tu Mamá Tambien, The Babadook, and The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings—the latter paired with a pre-recorded Q&A with cast members in honor of the film’s 20th anniversary.

Opening week events for Alano East El Paso will include luchador exhibition marches, live music in the outdoor patio space, and Lotreia in the bar. This fits with the cinema’s lobby artwork, featuring a collage of pop culture icons—including lucha icon Blue Demon–painted by Abe Aguilar.

The first 5,000 guests to watch a movie at the new East El Paso Cinema beginning Wednesday, March 31 will receive a scratch-off card giving them a chance to win a variety of prizes, including free popcorn and queso, movie posters, or free movie tickets or free queso for a year.