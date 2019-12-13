Alamo Drafthouse Expands Partnership with HBO to Screen New Series

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is expanding its partnership with HBO to bring four new series to Alamo Drafthouse theaters across the country. These free one-night-only nationwide events begin Wednesday, January 8 with an early look at “The Outsider” and will continue throughout 2020.



“I’m so excited to continue our partnership with HBO in celebrating their incredible slate of original programming,” said Henri Mazza, Alamo’s vice president of content, sponsorship and events. “And providing fans a chance to watch the new Stephen King event series premiere in our theaters is so much fun.”



Based on King’s bestselling novel of the same name, “The Outsider” begins by following a seemingly straightforward investigation into the gruesome murder of a young boy. But when a supernatural force edges its way into the case, it leads a seasoned cop and an unorthodox investigator to question everything they believe in. Starring Ben Mendelsohn and Cynthia Erivo, the series is produced by Mendelsohn and executive producer Jason Bateman (who also directs the first two episodes), and premieres on HBO on Sunday, January 12.



“The Outsider” screens Wednesday, January 8 at the following Alamo Drafthouse locations. Admission is free for members of Alamo Victory, Alamo Drafthouse’s loyalty program.



Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn (Brooklyn, NY)

Alamo Drafthouse New Mission (San Francisco, CA)

Alamo Drafthouse Downtown LA (Los Angeles, CA)

Alamo Drafthouse Lakeline (Austin, TX)

Alamo Drafthouse Slaughter Lane (Austin, TX)

Alamo Drafthouse Westlakes (San Antonio, TX)

Alamo Drafthouse Marketplace (New Braunfels, TX)

Alamo Drafthouse Raleigh (Raleigh, NC)

Alamo Drafthouse Mainstreet (Kansas City, MO)

Alamo Drafthouse Littleton (Denver, CO)

Alamo Drafthouse Sloans Lake (Denver, CO)

Alamo Drafthouse Westminster (Denver, Co)

Alamo Drafthouse LaCenterra (Katy, TX)

Alamo Drafthouse Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)

Alamo Drafthouse Montecillo (El Paso, TX)

Alamo Drafthouse Corpus Christi (Corpus Christi, TX)

Alamo Drafthouse North Richland Hills (North Richland Hills, TX)

Alamo Drafthouse Lake Highlands (Dallas, TX)

Alamo Drafthouse Woodbury (Woodbury, MN)

Alamo Drafthouse One Loudoun (Ashburn, VA)

Alamo Drafthouse Woodbridge (Woodbridge, VA)

Alamo Drafthouse Charlottesville (Charlottesville, VA)

Alamo Drafthouse La Vista (La Vista, NE)

Alamo Drafthouse Gilbert (Gilbert, AZ)

Alamo Drafthouse Chandler (Chandler, AZ)

Alamo Drafthouse Tempe (Tempe, AZ)

Alamo Drafthouse Springfield (Springfield, MO)