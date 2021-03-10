Alamo Drafthouse Partners with Hip Hop Film Festival on New Series Spotlighting Great Films About the Black Experience

Image Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas has struck a long-term partnership with the Harlem Film House’s Hip Hop Film Festival on The Vanguard Collection, a new series highlighting “important and influential films about the Black experience.” The series is now available on Alamo on Demand.

Curated by Harlem Film House founder CR Capers, The Vanguard Collection was created in response to the lack of diversity in prominent film collections. The collection, which will include exclusive content and perspectives from voices in hip-hop culture, spotlights “the African American movie experience and how it has shaped culture, norms and stereotypes.”

Initial films include in the series include Bustin’ Loose, Do The Right Thing, Get Out and Straight Outta Compton.

The partnership between Hip Hop Film Festival and Alamo Drafthouse will extend beyond the initial series to include additional great works representing Black film culture.

“Our partnership with Alamo Drafthouse means the world to me and is a huge step toward bridging the gap between understanding authentic Black cinema and popular culture,” said Capers in a statement. “The people at Alamo are showing up and speaking out, offering real support for an important and essential collection of films.”

“CR Capers writes and speaks about film with a wild passion and dedication,” added Ahbra Perry, head of Alamo on Demand. “Our goal is to make Alamo On Demand a portal for film lovers, by film lovers and it is rare to meet a programmer so unafraid to approach things as raw and personally as she does. Alamo is grateful to be working with her and for the opportunity to partner with the Hip Hop Film Festival.”

Launched in May 2020, Alamo on Demand offers a library of titles from studios including Lionsgate, Magnolia, NEON, and Sony Pictures Classics for digital rental or purchase. The exhibitor designed the service as a promotional extension of its theatrical arm, offering catalog titles related to upcoming new releases at its theaters.

You can view the full Vanguard Collection on Alamo on Demand and read more about the films and why they were selected in a Medium article written by Capers.